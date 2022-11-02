News
John Fetterman has the support of Pro-Defund the Police Celebrity
Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the US Senate, John Fetterman, is bragging about his support of pro-police defund Hollywood celebrities a week away from the midterm elections.
Fetterman, who has consistently attacked Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz for his celebrity status, is using the endorsements of actress Kerry Washington and singer John Legend as part of his last-minute efforts to lead voters his way.
“Kerry is on #TeamFetterman asking if you can handle it + donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight,” Fetterman tweeted In Monday.
We *really* can’t afford to miss this one@KerryWashington is 💯 % right
Kerry is on #TeamFetterman and asks if you can handle it + donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ho5uD1FmLb
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2022
However, Washington argued for defunding the police and called on local governments to “direct resources towards community-led solutions, not a system that continues to kill and cage us,” during the riots in the summer of 2020 the day after the death of George Floyd. .
Fetterman too added that he’s “*so* grateful to have” Legend’s support.
PA occupies a special place in @John legendit’s ❤️
We are *so* grateful to have him on this team.
Are you able to donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight?? pic.twitter.com/lMVjnmgrib
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2022
Legend also advocated for defunding the police in the summer of 2020. Legend said“there should be a lot less police” and called to “remove funding from the police and redirect it to community needs”.
The Washington and Legends endorsements are the latest examples of Fetterman reaching out to individuals and groups who have advocated for defunding the police.
Last month, Fetterman campaigned with three members of the pro-Philadelphia police defund city council, whom he hailed as “exceptional.”
In 2021, Fetterman appeared on a show from a police abolition advocacy group to brag about how he has accelerated pardons for felons.
“If I had a few minutes, I would like to talk about pardons. I’m the chairman of the Board of Pardons and Julie joins us, she’s our pardons coordinator for western Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “I really want to sell this, because I’m lieutenant governor for two more years, and we’ve now accelerated the pardon processes. And they are free, there are no application fees.
Fetterman previously claimed that it “wouldn’t make anyone in Pennsylvania any less safe” if a third of the state’s prison population were released onto the streets.
Fetterman, who has struggled with speech since his stroke in May, discussed Oz last week using a captioning system to help address auditory processing issues. The vast majority of viewers, 82%, found that Oz had surpassed Fetterman in this debate.
Following Fetterman’s poor debate performance, a recent poll found that Oz had a three-point advantage over Fetterman.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
A 4-year-old girl sailed from Tunisia to Sicily on a migrant boat without parents | Italy
A four-year-old girl who was separated from her parents as they tried to board a migrant boat from Tunisia to Italy has been forced to cross the Mediterranean without them.
The girl, called Linda by Italian authorities, landed on the island of Lampedusa on October 17 after 26 hours at sea on a crowded wooden boat carrying 70 other asylum seekers from Tunisia.
The Tunisian authorities are trying to repatriate her. Her parents have received a travel ban and are accused of abandoning a minor.
“Linda is well and she is in a community center for children in Palermo, after being transferred from Lampedusa to a community in the province of Agrigento,” said Majdi Karbay, who is one of three Tunisian deputies who represent Tunisians living in Italy. “She constantly asks about her parents and when she can see them again.”
He added: “His parents are in Tunisia and the Tunisian authorities [on 26 October] imposed a travel ban on them. They would prefer to repatriate Linda, but the steps are not so simple because the young girl is under the legal protection of a local guardian.
Karbai said Linda did not understand what was going on and suffered an emotional shock.
The international NGO Save the Children supported Linda. “She is playing with other children and a psychosocial support team is helping her release her fears and pressure,” said Giovanna De Benedetto, spokesperson for Save the Children. “We look after his well-being.”
Linda and her family are from Sayada, a coastal town near Monastir in the Sahel region, 20 km south of Sousse and 162 km south of Tunis.
Due to the current political crisis and food shortages in Tunisia, her father, a street food vendor selling chapati and mlawi sandwiches in Sayada, could not earn a living and decided to leave Tunisia with his family. Linda’s seven-year-old sister suffers from heart disease and is in constant need of medical assistance. His parents hoped that in Europe the child could receive the necessary care and before leaving had prepared a folder containing his clinical records.
Migrant boats have to be reached by sea and passengers have to walk or swim to reach the ships. On October 16, as Linda’s father held her in his arms, he suddenly heard his wife scream. The woman, who accompanied their other daughter, had entered the water with luggage and was afraid of drowning before reaching the ship.
“At some point Linda’s father had to step back to support the rest of the family and so temporarily sat Linda on the boat,” says Karbai, who worked as a cultural mediator in Lampedusa in 2011 and learned the details from one of Linda’s family members. after the departure of the boat from Tunisia. “Meanwhile, the boat driver saw the big headlights of a truck and thought it was the police, so he started the engine and drove off, leaving Linda’s family behind.”
Linda’s parents declined to speak to the media. They are accused of abandoning a minor and could be accused of human trafficking. They were released from prison after news of the girl’s arrival in Lampedusa.
The Tunisian Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly said in a statement that discussions were underway with the Tunisian consular services in Palermo to repatriate the child, and that a Tunisian diplomatic delegation should meet the judge of the juvenile court of Palermo. .
On Friday, a Sicilian judge blocked the girl’s repatriation. Before making a final decision, the magistrate requests that a report be sent to Palermo on the causes of the accident and Linda’s departure without her parents.
The newly elected government in Italy led by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist origins, has promised the introduction of sweeping measures to block the arrival of claimants asylum from North Africa.
North Africans are often considered “economic migrants” and are repatriated by European authorities who, despite political instability and poverty in their country, do not consider them deserving candidates for international protection. EU immigration policies are pushing thousands of people to risk their lives to take more dangerous routes to reach Europe.
The bodies of two men and two women were recovered off Lampedusa on Monday. The four people had been missing since Sunday when a boat carrying around 30 people sank 24 nautical miles south of Sicily. The body of a newborn girl was found the day before after another boat capsized off Lampione, an uninhabited islet.
Meanwhile, two NGO lifeboats carrying hundreds of asylum seekers to the central Mediterranean are set to face the first test of migration policy under Italy’s new far-right government after Rome threatened to stop them from leaving. entering Italian waters.
The Ocean Viking, flying the Norwegian flag and operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, has more than 200 people on board. The other ship, Humanity One, flying the German flag and run by the German charity SOS Humanity, is carrying around 180 people. Most of them left Libya on small boats. The ships have asked the Italian authorities for permission to disembark their passengers in a safe port in Sicily, but have so far received no response.
The decision whether or not to allow people on board the two NGO ships to disembark will be up to the new interior minister. The job that Matteo Salvini, who took high-profile steps to block such arrivals at Italian ports, had wanted to take over, has gone to Matteo Piantedosi, an all-party backed technocrat. Piantedosi, who said “governing migration is a priority”, sent a memo to police and port authorities on Tuesday in which he wrote that the two ships did not comply with “the rules on safety, control of borders and the fight against illegal immigration”. and that the government could ban ships from entering Italian territorial waters.
Nearly 20,000 people have died or gone missing since 2014 in the central Mediterranean, the most dangerous passage to Europe and one of the deadliest borders in the world.
Chicago woman held on $2 million bail after admitting to stabbing her unborn baby’s father to death
A pregnant Chicago woman with no criminal history is being held on $2 million bail after she stabbed the father of her unborn child following an argument over who could use the microwave first.
Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested in Chicago on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after admitting to police that she stabbed her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, 30.
According to court documents, Golden was eight months pregnant with Sidney’s child and the two dated and lived together.
Early that morning, Golden and Sidney argued over who could use the microwave to reheat their food first when Golden knocked a plate of food out of Sidney’s hands.
CHICAGO POLICE SHOOT MAN WHO ENTERED STATION, DECLARING ‘ANTI-POLICE FEELING’: OFFICIALS
Court documents say Sidney fought back and pushed Golden onto a counter before his uncle intervened and separated the two. According to witnesses, Sidney left the kitchen and went to a bedroom to lie down.
Sidney’s uncle, brother, brother’s girlfriend and Golden’s father were home at the time of the argument.
Golden continued to approach the bedroom to chat with Sidney, and moments later she armed herself with a knife and entered the room.
Court documents say Sidney’s uncle tried to stop Golden from getting closer to Sidney, but she reached around her uncle and stabbed Sidney in the thigh.
Sidney was unarmed when the knife entered his thigh and struck the femoral artery, according to reports.
CHICAGO POLICE ARE SEEKING MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT NEWS CREW DURING LIVE REPORT
According to reports, Golden then dropped the knife and fled.
When the police arrived, witnesses gave their recollection of the events when Golden returned to the scene.
Golden was told of her rights and she waived her rights before admitting to entering the bedroom and stabbing Sidney after an argument in the kitchen.
Officers at the scene recovered a knife from the kitchen counter with what they suspected was blood on it.
Sidney was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injury. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the thigh.
Although Golden has no criminal history, five reports of domestic violence were made between June 2022 and September 2022.
Four of the incidents listed Sidney as the aggressor in acts involving choking, slapping, pushing and hitting Golden.
In an incident on August 29, Golden stabbed Sidney in the neck. Sidney was taken to hospital, although he refused to press charges.
Although the state’s attorney’s office did not ask for any bail, as Golden committed the offense of first-degree murder, the judge set bail at $2 million.
Golden’s next court date is set for Nov. 14 at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.
Get Chelsea, Man City and PSG to win now at 7/4 with Paddy Power!
Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are all in action in the Champions League on Wednesday for the final round of the group stage.
And talkSPORT and Paddy Power have teamed up to deliver that 13/8 to 7/4 odds boost on the Champions League.
TalkSPORT Paddy Power boost: Chelsea, Man City and PSG all up for grabs were 13/8 NOW 7/4!
Add to your betslip HERE
All three teams have already qualified for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League and, in the case of the two English teams, are already guaranteed to top their group.
PSG still need a win at Juventus on Wednesday to be almost certain to finish top of Group H, where they are currently tied for first place on 11 points with Benfica but lead by four goals difference. goals.
Their Italian opponents tonight, Juventus, have endured a difficult season so far, winning just one of their five Champions League matches, including a loss to relative minnows Maccabi Haifa.
Max Allegri’s side can no longer qualify for the Champions League knockout stage but can still secure a Europa League transfer.
Manchester City have already won their group but will be keen to get the better of Sevilla in their last game. Pep Guardiola’s side won the second leg 4-0 in Sevilla.
Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia are looking for revenge after losing to the Croatians in the opening group stage game which proved to be the final straw for the Chelsea boss. era, Thomas Tuchel, who lost his job after the match.
Graham Potter tasted defeat on Saturday for the first time as Chelsea manager and will be determined to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.
Paddy Power – Bet £20 and get it back in cash if he loses*
Republicans predict wave of attacks on ‘woke’ investing after midterms
“It’s going to get worse,” said West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican leading a coalition of 15 state treasurers working to punish financial firms they say boycott fossil fuels. “We’re going full throttle once we get into 2023. We’re going to see a lot more movement on this at the state level. You will really start to reach a critical mass in terms of assets under management and capital that can be leveraged against the ESG movement.
BlackRock and other big financial firms have long been attacked by environmental activists for their refusal to divest from oil and gas companies, but they have been caught off guard by the wave of hostility from a political party long seen as a ally. And the fact that the attacks are happening even as they continue to be the main supporters of the fossil fuel industry suggests that the fight is more about politics than money.
In Congress, House Republicans will focus on ESG if the party wins a majority, the representative said. Andy Barre of Kentucky, who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Republican Study Committee. That would mean more aggressive oversight of the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule and emphasis on climate risk at the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators.
“BlackRock and State Street and Vanguard and Invesco and Fidelity — those are big companies,” Barr said in an interview. “All we want is for them to live up to their history of being great American corporations and providing retirement security for Americans and to stop this nonsense of politicizing the capital allocation via ESG.”
Asset management companies – which have a fiduciary duty to seek the best returns for their clients – say they are responding to investor demand for information about potential risks from climate change and other business threats.
There is perhaps no more famous example of ESG adoption than when BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in 2020 that “climate risk is investment risk”. But Republican financial officers are preparing to wield public coffers more broadly to discourage what they claim is political interference.
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee (right) withdrew state funding from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, last year after the ice cream maker stopped making business in Israel. She said she plans to implement her office’s new investment policy against ESG if re-elected, and the issue was at the center of her debate with her challenger Martín Quezada, a Democratic senator from the United States. State.
“I will continue to fight against a political program that takes away the foundation of a free market,” Yee said in an interview. “We cannot gamble with taxpayers’ money. ESG policies take a dangerous path because they put politics above a financial scorecard.
The anti-ESG campaign is not an existential threat to big financial firms. Louisiana’s $794 million withdrawal from BlackRock, by far the largest of any state, is just a jolt in the bottom line of the world’s largest asset manager, which had $8.5 trillion dollars under management as of June 30. And many divestments don’t. include public pension funds, most of the capital overseen by the states.
But that’s not stopping companies from fighting back. BlackRock launched a nationwide advertising campaign and created a webpage highlighting its approach to energy and climate investments, noting that it continues to invest more than $100 billion in Texas energy companies and $310 billion in dollars in energy companies around the world.
“We are troubled by the emerging trend of policy initiatives that sacrifice pension plans’ access to high-quality investments — and thereby undermine the financial returns of retirees,” BlackRock wrote in response to state attorneys general questioning the company’s commitment to obtaining the best return for customers.
The claim that taxpayers’ and employees’ money is put at risk is supported by a study by University of Pennsylvania finance professor Daniel Garrett, which found that Texas entities will pay between $303 and $532 million additional dollars in interest on the 32 billion dollars of loans made. in the first eight months after the implementation of two laws that prohibit municipalities from entering into contracts with banks that restrict financing to oil, gas or gun companies.
“The saddest thing is that citizens of red states will pay the price for political theater in excessive interest rates on their bonds and high risk to their retirement savings,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You. Sow, a non-profit shareholder. advocacy group. “Any state treasurer who shows up for the anti-risk assessment says they don’t intend to do their job.”
Proponents of the anti-ESG push, meanwhile, are looking to state legislatures to grant more authority to treasurers and comptrollers. Will Hild is executive director of Consumers Research, a nonprofit that supports a group of Republican state treasurers who oppose ESG funding. He said in an interview that he expects 12 to 20 states to consider legislation targeting financial firms’ ESG approaches in the next six to nine months.
Such bills could limit pension fund managers to considering only financial returns in their decision-making, similar to what Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made in florida. States could also pass “energy boycott” legislation, similar to laws in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia that require state agencies to divest from companies accused of boycotting fossil fuels. .
The Heartland Institute, a nonprofit organization that denies mainstream climate science, names South Dakota, Mississippi and Nebraska as states likely to take further anti-ESG action. The Energy Boycott Bill, a model policy bill from the American Legislative Exchange Council, has already been introduced in recent legislative sessions in states like Idaho and Indiana.
Moore, of West Virginia, said state and federal officials may question whether companies are committing antitrust violations by collaborating on “net zero” and ESG policies, citing Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as a prime example. . They already have involvement of targeted banks in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an industry-led, UN-backed group that has pledged to achieve net zero in its lending and investment portfolios by 2050.
The financial sector will weather the storm, but the impact on taxpayers remains to be seen.
“It’s a disaster for our markets when politicians demand that financial institutions ignore entire categories of risk and opportunity because they don’t align with their ideology,” said Dave Wallack, executive director of the non-profit association For The Long Term, which defends treasurers. to support their beneficiaries. “It’s even worse when they install blacklists and create fear in the market. These states are killing America’s goose – free markets – simply because the market does not agree with their ideology.
Zachary Warmbrodt contributed to this story.
Fury’s brother confirms boxing champion’s US travel ban – RT Sport News
WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has been banned from entering the United States, his brother Tommy Fury has claimed.
Tyson Fury was denied access to the United States in June for his alleged links to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by US authorities.
The US State Department also announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of three members of the Kinahan family.
During an appearance on the MMA Fighting on SBN podcast on Monday, Tommy Fury said that “Me and Tyson just can’t get into America at the minute and that’s the way it is.”
If correct, the ban means Tyson Fury must stage his fights in the UK or the Middle East, while Tommy has already canceled a scheduled fight with YouTuber Jake Paul in New York.
Asked what is being done to fix the problem, Tommy replied: “I don’t know (what’s going on) that’s why I pay my lawyers and my legal team every day, they sort it out and I said please fix this as soon as possible and that’s where I left it at the moment.
“I hope this gets resolved as soon as possible because I want to come to America not just for boxing and of course to get the big fight over the line but if it doesn’t get resolved for a long time I can’t speak. – how long it will take…
“But let’s say it’s long, let’s go here. I will fight this man anywhere, I don’t mind. I’m ready to go,” Fury added regarding Paul’s potential match.
Daniel Kinahan was reportedly an adviser to Tyson Fury and was responsible for overseeing the activities of boxing management company MTK Global until its dissolution.
Asked about allegations that Kinahan is behind a global criminal organization, Fury previously said: “It’s none of my business and I don’t interfere in anyone else’s business.”
“Because I was photographed with a man, that doesn’t make me a criminal. I’m just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building,” he also insisted when asked about a February photo of himself and Kinahan in Dubai.
Tyson Fury’s next fight will be an all-British affair against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.
Beyond that, an undisputed unification showdown with WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Aleksandr Usyk could take place in London or Saudi Arabia, if agreed.
Tommy Fury is pushing for Paul to fight him in the UK and is confident the clash between two rookies with wide social media appeal will prove a box office hit.
“I don’t believe there’s anyone in this country who wouldn’t come to this fight. I believe it would break all records. We could definitely attract 70,000,” Fury claimed in the same podcast appearance.
You can share this story on social media:
