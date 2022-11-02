Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with ‘idyllic’ Bahamas getaway: ‘Couldn’t have a better birthday’

Judge Judy Sheindlin celebrates a milestone: the star turned 80 on October 21.

To celebrate, Sheindlin took her family to Musha Cay, an island in the Bahamas. Her husband, Judge Jerry, and 23 other guests are said to have been on the trip.

The island has white sand beaches, crystal clear water and plenty of tropical activities.

“You couldn’t have a better birthday than surrounded by the people you love who love you in an idyllic, unspoilt location,” Sheindlin told Fox News Digital of her birthday getaway.

As Sheindlin turns 80, here’s a look back at her career over the years.

Law degree

Judge Judy has been a household name for decades. Before making her television debut, she attended Washington College of Law where she first became a corporate lawyer.

She then became a family court prosecutor before being appointed a criminal court judge in 1982 by New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Television debut

In 1993, the Los Angeles Times wrote an article about Sheindlin, which prompted an interview on “60 Minutes.”

The media coverage led Sheindlin to more opportunities, which resulted in her retirement from family law after 25 years of practice.

In 1996, she published her first book, “Don’t Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It’s Raining”.

The debut of “Judy Judge”

Also in 1996, Sheindlin launched his hit show, “Judge Judy.” She was known for her clever remarks in court which made the show the highest rated court program each season.

“I was hoping we would have a three or four year run and that my husband and I could afford a two bedroom apartment a block from the beach in Florida as a place to retire,” she said. People in 2021.

“We were civil servants. We had five children who were all in school, most of them having gone to university. We tried to ensure that they were not burdened with heavy debts.”

‘Judge Judy’ is a big hit

“Judge Judy” ran for 25 seasons, with the final episode airing in July 2021.

Sheindlin’s earnings reportedly topped $47 million a year, making her one of the highest-earning people on television.

In 2014, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The following year, Sheindlin received a mention in the “Guinness World Records” book for the longest-serving judge or arbitrator in a courtroom-themed program.

End of an era

In March 2020, Sheindlin announced that his show was ceasing to air after 25 seasons.

In May of the same year, she received Amy Poehler’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmy Awards.

“Judge Judy” won three Emmy Awards while the show was airing. First in 2013, then in 2016 and 2017.

Towards something new

Shortly after “Judge Judy” went off the air, Sheindlin began production on her new program, Amazon’s IMDb TV “Judy Justice.”

In 2021, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she was “not tired at all” and saw no reason to retire from television.

“I don’t play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn to play mahjong or chess or checkers. I know what I like to do,” Sheindlin told the outlet. “Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?”

Season 2 of “Judy Justice” premieres November 7 on Amazon Freevee.

As of October 2021, Forbes estimated Sheindlin to be worth $460 million.