Judge restricts poll watchers in Arizona
Pursuant to the ordinance, members and associates of the Clean Elections USA group are prohibited from approaching within 75 feet of a ballot box or a building housing a ballot box; talking or yelling at people within 75 feet of the drop box (unless you yelled at the start); or carrying open firearms or wearing body armor within 250 feet of drop boxes.
Some people are also required to post messages on their Truth Social pages correcting past statements, suggesting that casting multiple ballots is still illegal. The judge ordered them to post: “It is not always illegal to put several ballots in a ballot box. It is legal to cast the ballot of a family member, household member, or someone whose caregiver you are. »
The group is also prohibited from taking or distributing any images or personal information about people returning ballots to the polls, part of the order they disputed. The group also challenged an order ordering them to stop “making false statements” about Arizona’s ballot abuse law.
The order will be in effect for two weeks from now, Liburdi said.
Since early voting began, ballot watchers in Arizona have reportedly taken photos or videos of people casting ballots or tracking voters. Some were masked or armed or both, the Associated Press reported.
The Justice Department intervened in the lawsuit on Monday and said the reports raised serious concerns about voter intimidation.
Conspiracies about who stuffs ballot boxes were fueled in part by Dinesh D’Souza’s widely discredited film ‘2000 Mules’, which falsely claimed that a network of Democrats conspired to deliver ballots to ballot boxes .
The attorney for Clean Elections USA, the group named in the order, argued that a broad restraining order is unconstitutional.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. senator in voice-mail messages
Federal authorities say a Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against a U.S. senator.
Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, made his admission Tuesday in U.S. District Court, pleading guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later.
Court documents show that on June 11, Daugherty left two voice-mail messages for a senator located outside the state of Minnesota. The senator’s identity was not included in the news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office.
According to Luger’s office, both messages contained threats of violence.
In the first message, Daugherty said, “You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice (expletive) day; can’t wait to kill ya.”
In the second, Daugherty said, “I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals.”
On Sept. 2, FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home. According to court documents, he admitted making the calls and said he did so because the senator was “doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured.”
Musk haggles with King on blue checkmarks — RT Games & Culture
Stephen King has blasted Elon Musk’s plans to introduce monthly fees for Twitter users who want a blue tick next to their name on the platform as the billionaire begins to reshape his newly acquired company.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has proposed monthly fees of up to $20 for celebrities, politicians, journalists and other users who want to have a verified account, but King said “fuck that” and threatened to quit the platform.
“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If it’s instituted, I’m gone like Enron,’ bestselling author wrote.
Musk attempted to bargain with King and pointed out that Twitter needed to make a profit in ways other than ads.
“We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” Musk, the new eponym “Chief Tweet” and “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” wrote.
We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
He went on to promise a full explanation of the monetization system before the feature is fully implemented, but stressed that this decision was “the only way to defeat bots and trolls.”
King later pointed out that he could easily afford the cost of the checkmark, but said he “It’s not the money, it’s the principle of the thing.”
After officially acquiring the platform for $44 billion, Musk’s main task has been to try and monetize the blue check marks. According to a report by Verge, the billionaire has given affected staff until November 7 to implement the feature.
The new subscription would also replace the Twitter Blue program – a $5 monthly fee that was introduced last year to allow users to edit their tweets among other options. Current subscribers would have 90 days to switch to the new rate if they wish to retain features and be allowed to have a blue tick next to their name.
Musk launched his bid to buy Twitter in April, saying he wanted to turn the platform into a “a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.
After a tumultuous six-month takeover process, Musk completed the purchase on Friday. It has since announced several initiatives, including the creation of a special panel to review the accounts of previously banned users. One of his first moves was to fire several of the company’s top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as firing the entire board.
Phillies downplay injury concerns for former Mets’ pitcher Zack Wheeler
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies insist Zack Wheeler isn’t injured, even though they can’t seem to tamp down the narrative.
The Phillies ace and the former Mets right-hander benefitted from Monday’s World Series rainout, getting extra rest after his disastrous Game 2 loss. He was expected to start Game 5 on Thursday but the Phillies aren’t using him at home, instead choosing to push his next start back to allow for extra rest and treatment. His former Mets’ teammate Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 at Citizen’s Bank Park against the Houston Astros.
Manager Rob Thomson said Wheeler has been fatigued but he’s now faced with questions about Wheeler’s health.
“They’re all getting extra treatment this time of year,” Thomson said Tuesday afternoon before Game 3. “But, yeah, I’m really confident he’ll be ready to go.”
Thomson insisted Wheeler is just fatigued and it might stem from an injured list stint in September. Wheeler missed time with forearm tendinitis and bounced back nicely, allowing only a single earned run over his final three starts of the regular season, but has suddenly hit a wall in the postseason.
“So when he went on the IL, we brought him back, and not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick, and I think that took its toll on him a little bit,” Thomson said. “I think that’s why you’re seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So I’m hoping the extra couple days will help him.”
But just how much they’ll help him is yet to be determined. If the arm fatigue is as bad as the club is saying, then will Wheeler even be able to pitch with his full arsenal? It wasn’t necessarily the four runs that were concerning, it was how he gave them up.
Wheeler walked three batters in his first World Series start and his velocity was down nearly 3 MPH. More concerning was that he left everything over the plate.
Wheeler’s long, wispy arm action makes his pitches exceptionally deceptive but the delivery also makes him somewhat injury-prone. He had Tommy John surgery in 2015 when the Mets reached the World Series, he dealt with biceps tendinitis in 2017, shoulder fatigue and a stress reaction. Now 32, the big righty has been mostly healthy with the Phillies.
But if he doesn’t have his hardest stuff in Game 5, he’ll have to figure out how to get outs without the velocity.
“I think there’s probably a lot of conversation with the trainers and strength and conditioning and trying to figure out, ‘OK, how do we adjust my program, what did I do differently, maybe?’” Thomson said. “And I think there is a part of it where you have to think about, ‘OK, if I don’t have my velocity, what am I going to do? Am I going to lean more on my slider or my curveball or my changeup.’ Really focus on commanding the ball. You got to figure it out if you don’t have your best velocity.”
There’s a domino effect tied to Wheeler. With the Phillies up 2-1 in the seres, they could clinch the championship on Thursday, but would they really want to send Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson to the mound in a clinching scenario? Leaving Wheeler, who finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting last season, in the dugout in a clinching scenario is a gamble. Going to the bullpen for nine innings in any postseason series is a gamble, but it’s typically done when a starter isn’t available on full rest and the Phillies are willing to give Wheeler more risk.
Of course, whether it’s Wheeler or Syndergaard on the mound with a chance to bring a World Series to another NL East town it’s still a nightmare scenario for the Mets. They both chose to leave the Mets and when Wheeler went to the Phillies it capped some contentious back-and-forth between him and former Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
Much has been made about Wheeler and Syndergaard pitching the Mets’ rival to a World Series, but now the storyline has become whether or not Wheeler is healthy enough to win one.
()
California launches site to track rape kit results after police delays
California on Tuesday launched a website that allows victims of sexual assault to track the status of their medical exam results — an effort to address widespread complaints about wait times due to backlogged cases at health services. local police.
The online portal, hosted by the California Department of Justice, allows victims to search the results of rape kits completed after 2018.
Forensic sexual assault exams are done in hospitals and sent to local law enforcement, which is responsible for linking DNA to the perpetrators. But in California and across the country, the evidence has sat on police and sheriff’s department shelves, in some cases untested for years.
Nearly 14,000 sexual assault exam kits had yet to be tested in California in 2020, according to a report by the state attorney general.
Last month, the attorney for a woman who accused three former San Diego State football players of raping her at a party last year sued the city, demanding more information. , including DNA results, from police nearly a year after his rape examination. been conducted.
The state’s new website is the result of legislation drafted by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino), signed into law last year by Governor Gavin Newsom.
SB 215 requires the state to allow victims to verify the status and location of their exams “privately, securely, and electronically.”
Proponents of the bill, including the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, said the process of tracking rape kits was “cumbersome and not private,” requiring victims to contact law enforcement by telephone or in person.
“Having already been sexually assaulted – and after bravely enduring a lengthy and invasive rape kit examination – it is crucial that we enable survivors to securely track the status of their rape kit whenever they choose,” Leyva said.
California Attorney. Gen. Rob Bonta, who is up for re-election next week, said in a statement Tuesday that the new website, along with a state-appointed program coordinator, will help eliminate local backlogs and “ensure proper treatment.” rapid” evidence.
“My office is committed to doing everything in our power to support survivors, reduce harm and secure justice,” Bonta said. “This is exactly the purpose of the new actions we are announcing today: to improve access to information to which victims are entitled under the law and to support our local partners in their efforts to process sexual assault evidence. .”
Bonta’s office said the site is secure because users must have a kit number to access the data.
“To guard against potential misuse,” the portal only provides the location of the kit and its status in the collection process — not personally identifiable information about victims, Bonta said.
California Daily Newspapers
Nets Notebook: Durant ‘shocked’ at Nash dismissal, but ‘s–t happens’
After reportedly demanding the organization fire both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks during offseason conversations with Nets ownership, superstar forward Kevin Durant said he was “shocked” to learn the team dismissed Nash Tuesday afternoon.
“You’re always shocked when a move like this happens, but it’s normal in the NBA, so it’s about getting ready for the game tonight,” Durant said after the Nets loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. “It’s a quick turnaround always in the league especially during the season. We’ve got practice and games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. But it was on my mind for a little bit today.”
Durant corroborated Marks’ account — that there was no conversation between the front office and star players before the decision was made.
“Let’s be real: We’re pros. We’re veterans,” he said. “We had a tough start and a rocky year last year, rocky summer. We knew that everybody was being evaluated. That’s just how it is in the league.
“So I liked working with Steve. I liked working with the coaching staff. It was a roller coaster last few years, but the core of it — basketball — is something that we all love to do. So regardless of the coach, regardless of the circumstances, you still gotta come to work. So I enjoyed coming to work with Steve.”
Durant said there was “a lot of stuff” factoring into Nash’s lack of sustainable success in Brooklyn.
“We didn’t have a healthy team [and] just didn’t play well, and that’s what happens in the league,” he said. “S–-t happens. So that doesn’t take away from Steve’s basketball IQ, how he teaches the game. I don’t think that takes away from anything. It just didn’t work out.”
GET USED TO TURNOVERS
Durant turned the ball over six times in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, including two bad passes in the final three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter.
He said the way opposing teams are defending him will make turnovers the norm.
“Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players,” said Durant. “So I’m gonna turn the ball over. I’m trying to be aggressive, trying to create stuff. Their whole team’s gonna guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
HERE TODAY, GONE WHEN?
Interim Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says he is unsure how long he’ll be at the helm in the aftermath of Nash’s dismissal.
“[Nets GM Sean Marks] will tell me,” Vaughn said after the Nets dropped to 2-6 and blew a 12-point lead in their 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. “I just lace ‘em up, put on my shoes every day, do my job.”
When asked if he’s coaching Friday, Vaughn said: “I coached today. It’ll be [an] off-day tomorrow, and Sean will let me know.”
()
NASA releases photo of crescent moon, but colorful atmosphere steals the show
NASA’s International Space Station recently released a spectacular image of the “crescent moon”. The photo was taken on September 30, 2022 and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed that the ISS took this photo while orbiting 267 miles (429 km) above the ocean Atlantic southwest of South Africa during an orbital sunrise.
The image contains the crescent moon and a brilliant sequence of colors roughly indicating several layers of the atmosphere. NASA explained that this side view of Earth gives us a look at the layers of our colorful atmosphere. The troposphere (orange) is below, above the dark limb of the Earth’s surface. It’s the layer we call home, housing the air we breathe and the clouds in the sky.
The US space agency in its Instagram post further added that above is the white stratosphere; this layer is 22 miles (35 km) thick. It contains the ozone layer which protects us from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
The light blue of the mesosphere and beyond gradually fades into the darkness of space. “The mesosphere is where meteors burn during meteor showers, due to the number of gases present that cause friction and create heat,” NASA said.
Look at the image here:
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope earlier shared an image of a “mysterious cosmic keyhole.” The telescope, known for its breakthrough discoveries, captured the image of NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion, located 1,350 light-years from Earth.
The incredible image showed a “peculiar portrait” of the swirling clouds of gas and dust. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the ethereal view of the nebula on Friday.
Featured Video of the Day
‘Gujarat chief minister should step down’: Arvind Kejriwal on bridge collapse
ndtv
