News
Julie Powell, ‘Julie & Julia’ screenwriter, dies at 49 : NPR
Peter Kramer/AP
NEW YORK — Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making all the recipes for Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a contract book and a film adaptation, has passed away. She was 49 years old.
Powell died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at her home in upstate New York, The New York Times reported. His death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Powell’s email and editor of Little, Brown.
“She was a brilliant writer and a bold, original person and she will not be forgotten,” Clain said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep bonds she forged with readers of her memoirs.”
Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the Nora Ephron-directed hit film “Julie & Julia”, with the author portrayed in the film by Amy Adams and Meryl Streep as a child.
His second and final effort – titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” – was a little shocking in its honesty. Powell revealed that she had an affair, the pain of loving two men at once, her penchant for sadomasochism and even a bout of self-punishing sex with a stranger.
“People coming from the movie ‘Julie & Julia’ and picking up ‘Cleaving’ are going to get an emotional boost,” she told The Associated Press in 2009. “I don’t believe it’s going to be a Nora Ephron movie.
Powell began her affair in 2004 when she was putting the finishing touches on her first book, a time she wrote when she was “starry-eyed and vaguely discontented and had too much free time”.
In 2006, she landed an apprenticeship at a butcher shop two hours north of New York City, which offered her an escape from her crumbling marriage and a place to explore her childhood curiosity with butchers.
“The way they held a knife in their hand was like an extension of themselves,” she said. “I’m a very clumsy person. I don’t play sports. That kind of physical skill is really foreign to me, and I’m really envious of it.”
The book explores the connection between butchery and his own tortured romantic life. At one point, cutting connective tissue from a pig’s foot, she wrote: “It’s sad, but also a relief, to know that two things so closely related can come apart with so little violence, leaving smooth surfaces instead of bloody shreds. .”
Her book tapped into the growing interest in old-fashioned butchery and her experience of slicing meat actually led her to eat less of it. She stood for animals raised and slaughtered humanely.
“People want to get their hands dirty. People want to be part of the process. People want to know where their food comes from,” Powell said. “People don’t want mystery anymore.”
She is survived by her husband, Eric.
NPR News
News
Why do ESG ratings vary so widely and how can investors understand them?
Journal Reports: Wealth Management
What investors think of ESG initiatives
By Lisa Ward
November 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET
Survey finds investor attitudes vary widely by age, wealth and specific ESG issue.
wsj
News
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the real victory belongs to Israel’s far-right | lloyd green
BEnjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition appears to be heading for victory in Israel’s parliamentary elections. Against the backdrop of his ongoing trial for bribery and corruption, victory could provide him with a much-needed get-out-of-jail card. But he is not the biggest winner of the election. This honor belongs to the Religious Zionist Party of Israel.
The results offer them a place in the sun and political legitimacy. They moved from the fringe to the mainstream, with 15 seats in the 120-member Knesset. “The time has come for us to reassert ownership of this state,” neo-Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir, the party leader, told his fans.
On Tuesday night, he achieved what his hero, Meir Kahane – the extremist rabbi murdered and banned from Israeli electoral politics – only dreamed of. Ben-Gvir will wield real power. He could become Minister of Public Security, in charge of the country’s police. This is work he has already demanded of Netanyahu. This means that the hard right would run the country’s internal security apparatus. Ben-Gvir pledged to spare the police and the army.
The rise of supremacists in Israeli politics will strain the country’s global relations. Most strikingly, the party’s ascendancy of Religious Zionism and Ben-Gvir will embarrass Biden’s White House and test the US-Israel alliance. In September, Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned Netanyahu against collaborating with them. As such, Ben-Gvir could earn the status of persona non grata, shunned by the US administration.
The democratic unease with a Netanyahu-led government, however, is likely to put smiles on Republican faces. Amid the chilling American Civil War, Israel is now another burning issue.
With abortion, crime and the wall, it sits right in the middle of the red-blue divide. Expect the GOP to embrace Israel, but remain silent on white supremacy and right-wing anti-Semitism. Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir provide political cover. In other words, Joe Biden could be the last pro-Israel Democratic president.
The latest election could also test the durability of the Abraham Accords, the agreements normalizing relations between Israel and the Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. They generated a boom in investment and trade. Israelis now travel freely to Dubai and Marrakech. But Tel Aviv is not and may never become an Arab tourist destination, just as there are few travelers from Egypt and Jordan. In other words, the transaction is more transactional than organic. Think government to government, not person to person.
In the run-up to the elections, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, expressed his concerns to Netanyahu about religious Zionism and Ben-Gvir. The Palestinians may not be the top priority of the Gulf states, but they can spark rhetoric.
With Republicans almost certain to retake the House of Representatives and having at least an equal chance of winning back the Senate, Netanyahu has leeway to harass Biden and the Democrats. He has done it before and will not hesitate to do it again. But the Emiratis are another story. Their concerns carry weight. The net worth of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), the country’s president, is pegged at $30 billion, his family’s wealth exceeds $150 billion. The United Arab Emirates also maintains a sovereign wealth fund.
When MBZ speaks, Netanyahu will likely listen. Indeed, the agreements are a source of pride for him: his signature is affixed to them. How much he and his government are testing these new friendships could become the biggest question of all.
Lloyd Green is a lawyer in New York and worked for the United States Department of Justice from 1990 to 1992.
-
Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of no more than 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.
theguardian
News
Early voting data shows Republicans are voting at a higher rate than in 2020; Democrats stay almost the same
New data showing trends in early voting shows Republicans are choosing to vote ahead of Election Day at a higher rate in midterm elections than in 2020, while trailing Democrats far behind.
According to statistics compiled by the US Election Project, 33.3% of early votes came from registered Republicans Wednesday in states that report such information. That’s up from 30.5% two years ago.
Democrats, meanwhile, are holding on at a similar pace, with 40.6% of early votes coming from them, a slight drop from 40.8% in 2020. The increase in the Republican share of ballots voting is accompanied by a decrease in the percentage of voters not affiliated or registered with minor parties.
However, not all states report party information, so the Election Draft data only represents the 23 states that do. In 2020, there were only 20 states. Arkansas, Idaho, Utah and West Virginia now report party registration data, while Kentucky does not, according to the project’s website.
BLACK VOTER TURNOUT IS ON THE RISE IN GEORGIA AS STACEY ABRAMS, WHITE HOUSE DOUBLE UP ON VOTER SUPPRESSION CLAIMS
Republicans, in general, have been known to wait longer for Election Day than Democrats. In Florida, however, a greater percentage of Republicans vote early than Democrats. As of Tuesday morning, 23.1% of registered Republicans had voted, compared to 21.5% of registered Democrats.
“This is not a good sign for the Democrats,” wrote the founder of the Election Project, Professor Michael McDonald, in a blog post. “Generally in Florida, more registered Democrats vote early than Republicans.”
HILLARY CLINTON QUESTIONS IF VOTERS ‘REALLY UNDERSTAND’ WHAT IS AT STAKE IN MID-TERM ELECTIONS
If we consider the percentage of votes cast, 43.4% are from the Republicans, 38% from the Democrats and 18.7% from the others. This is consistent with the fact that there are now more registered Republicans than Democrats in the Sunshine State, where GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are up for re-election.
While Florida was once a battleground, data trends show it could become more of a Republican stronghold.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In other key states, early voting statistics vary widely. In Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters 51% to 45% in a New York Times/Siena College poll, Democrats only slightly edged Republicans in early voting, 39.6% against 37%. In Pennsylvania, however, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are in a hard-fought race, registered Democrats lead in expected turnout with 70.9% of the vote compared to 20.5% for Republicans.
Fox
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 9: Big bye week will have many scrambling
When it comes to fantasy football, some bye weeks are just a little more painful than others.
After three weeks with only minor disruptions, the NFL has given six teams the weekend off for Week 9. The Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, 49ers and Steelers will mostly be at home, watching NFL Red Zone like the rest of us.
You could make quite an all-star team of the missing in action: Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and CeeDee Lamb, to name just a few. This same problem will strike again in Week 14. That’s fantasy playoff time for some, and they will have to contend with six more bye teams that week.
The pickings are slim on the fantasy waiver wires, but here are some guys who you might still be able to grab to plug the holes in your lineup:
Nyheim Hines (Bills RB) — The Colts traded their third-down back to Buffalo on deadline day, and he could have a nice role with the AFC East leaders. A top pass catcher out of the backfield, he has 25 catches this season and will at least double that figure the rest of the way.
Latavius Murray (Broncos RB) — The former Viking scored a touchdown for the second straight week for the Broncos in London. And he has averaged just under 50 yards a game since being picked up off the scrap heap by Denver.
Isaiah McKenzie (Bills WR) — He has been mostly quiet after scoring three touchdowns in the first four games, but he ran for a TD against Green Bay and has a nice matchup this week against the Jets.
Damiere Byrd (Falcons WR) — He caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week against Carolina and has 142 receiving yards over the past two weeks. His role could grow as Atlanta has started to throw more.
Tyler Conklin (Jets TE) — The former Vikings backup caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Patriots. He’s becoming a favorite of QB Zach Wilson.
Justin Fields (Bears QB) — He has three TD passes and two TD runs in the past two weeks against strong defenses (Patriots, Cowboys). He’ll have more room to run this week against Miami.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons QB) — The former Oregon star has thrown for six TDs in the past three weeks. He had a season-best 253 yards against Carolina, and he has three TD runs in the first eight weeks.
SITTING STARS
You won’t be benching Colts RB Jonathan Taylor against the Patriots, but he’s not looking 100 percent lately. … The same goes for Houston RB Dameon Pierce, who will have a long night Thursday against unbeaten Philadelphia. … Neither Raiders WR Davante Adams (vs. Jaguars) nor Detroit WR Amon-Ra St Brown (vs. Packers) will come anywhere near their early-season numbers this week. … WR Garrett Wilson might be the only New York Jet you can consider playing against Buffalo. … And two veteran quarterbacks will underwhelm this week: the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins vs. Washington and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. the Buccaneers.
MATCHUP GAME
If you saw what Tennessee’s Derrick Henry did to the Houston defense last week, you know Thursday night could be fun for Eagles RB Miles Sanders. … The Chicago running back you want to start against the Dolphins is Khalil Herbert. … Of the two high-profile pass catchers traded this week, we like Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson to outshine Bears’ Chase Claypool. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore, whose celebration proved so costly last Sunday, will atone for his helmet-removal penalty with a big game against Cincinnati. … Two receivers we like this week are Washington’s Terry McLaurin (vs. Vikings) and Saints’ Chris Olave (vs. Ravens). … Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers will look like his old self against Detroit, with some help from WR Romeo Doubs. … And Chargers QB Justin Herbert could have a season-best effort coming out of the bye week against Atlanta.
INJURY WATCH
The Rams are hoping all-world receiver Cooper Kupp can play despite injuring his ankle during garbage time in Week 8. … The other significant injury last weekend was the concussion suffered by Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson. … The list of questionables sidelined last week includes Arizona RB James Conner, Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard, San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel, Green Bay wideout Allen Lazard, Chargers WR Keenan Allen and Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
People are starting to notice Denver rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, a third-rounder from UCLA who had a huge game in the Broncos’ victory over the Jaguars in London. While Dulcich missed the first five games because of a hamstring injury, quarterback Russell Wilson has touted his “freakish ability.” Over the past three games, Dulcich has 12 receptions for 182 yards and one TD. That’s not that impressive until you remember how barren the tight end ranks are this season. While Dulcich is on bye this week, he’s worth picking up now for the second half of the season.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Eagles at Texans (+12½):
Pick: Eagles by 20
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Italy freezes arms deliveries to Ukraine – Il Messaggero – RT World News
‘Support remains’ for Kyiv, but Rome’s new government is concerned about the country’s own defences, new report says
Rome is slowing its arms shipments to Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict between kyiv and Russia, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Italian government who allegedly claimed that no new arms packages are expected. was under consideration at the moment.
Although Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to honor kyiv’s request for increased military assistance and advanced air defense systems, the outlet says all arms deliveries to Ukraine are currently on hold.
“Only and only because we first have to coordinate with NATO and go into detail about Ukraine’s military demands. Only then will we understand what kyiv needs and what armaments we can provide, government officials reportedly told Il Messaggero.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to travel to Italy in the coming days to meet Meloni and Italian Defense Minister Giulio Crosetto. Together they are expected to discuss critical weapons to defend kyiv and work to resolve three key issues before military expeditions can resume.
The first being kyiv’s request for the very expensive SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems. According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, the country has only a few of these systems and if it delivered some to kyiv, it would risk weakening its own air defense capabilities. Il Messaggero notes that this problem could cause Rome to send other weapons systems to kyiv instead.
Another problem is that Italy has already promised five arms packages to Ukraine but has not yet fully fulfilled the deliveries. “We have to finish the job, before facing a new one”, sources told the outlet.
Finally, in order for new arms packages to be approved for kyiv, the defense minister must discuss the issue with the parliamentary services committee, which is still not operational after the recent elections in Italy.
Nevertheless, despite this temporary delay in approving a sixth arms package for Ukraine, the new Italian government insists that military support for kyiv is “not in question.” Meloni, who recently became the country’s first female prime minister, told parliament last week that the only way to facilitate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine was to help kyiv defend itself militarily.
Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Ukraine with weapons, insisting it will only prolong the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
The Hero Quilt Committee is busy honoring 8 veterans
Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by Clinton County Quilters, veterans across the county receive one of these quilts and a heartfelt “Thank you for your service” from fellow veterans. fighters.
Committee members scour the highways, streets and highways looking for Clinton County heroes to present this small token of appreciation for their service to our country.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient John Arvai Jr. and Jack Rose.
Left to right are Judy Brach, Clinton County Quilter Bab Baker, recipient Gary Cate, Jack Rose and Paul Butler.
Left to right, Marty Marshall, Jack Rose, recipient Irv Marshall, Paul Butler and Sue Marshall.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient Perry Reed, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
From left to right, Jack Rose, recipient Harold Schnatz and Paul Butler.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient Randy Whalen, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
From left to right, Paul Butler, committee chair Jack Rose, recipient Russell Smith and Bob Baker.
Left to right, Paul bButler, recipient Hal Crites, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Julie Powell, ‘Julie & Julia’ screenwriter, dies at 49 : NPR
Why do ESG ratings vary so widely and how can investors understand them?
Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Potential to Increase Viability of EVs Driving Development & Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the real victory belongs to Israel’s far-right | lloyd green
Early voting data shows Republicans are voting at a higher rate than in 2020; Democrats stay almost the same
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 9: Big bye week will have many scrambling
Italy freezes arms deliveries to Ukraine – Il Messaggero – RT World News
The Hero Quilt Committee is busy honoring 8 veterans
Gaming X LA to Bring Together Top Leaders in Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Web3
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt take on awful people roles in ‘The Estate’ – Orange County Register
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches