News
Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
Kanye West fans are at it again! No matter what Ye does, we have this set of fans that just hate to hear negative info about him even if he brought it upon himself. All Ye could do in the heat of the moment is apologized and everything would have been okay, but he refused…
The post Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Bradley Chubb to Dolphins, Chase Claypool to Bears headline flurry of NFL deadline deals
The Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills led an unusually busy wave of activity prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, with Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb and Steelers wideout Chase Claypool headlining big moves.
The Dolphins (5-3) acquired Chubb from Denver for their AFC playoff push, sending a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos for the pass rusher and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
The Bears (3-5) unexpectedly flipped from sellers to buyers, sending their own second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the big-bodied Claypool.
That came as a surprise after Chicago had traded away defensive standouts Robert Quinn (for a fourth-rounder to Philadelphia) and Roquan Smith (for a second and fifth to Baltimore) in recent days.
The Vikings (6-1) landed tight end T.J. Hockenson from in-division rival Detroit (1-6), sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth and a 2024 conditional fourth.
And the Super Bowl favorite Bills (6-1) acquired Colts running back Nyheim Hines in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick.
Tuesday’s flurry of trades is the highest amount of deals the NFL has seen on a deadline day since 2012, per ESPN Stats & Info. There were at least 10 on Tuesday. The previous high in that span was five in 2018.
Miami has transformed itself using the three first-round picks it acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft Trey Lance trade back from No. 3 overall.
The Dolphins packaged the Niners’ 2021 first-round pick to trade up for WR Jaylen Waddle. They dealt the 2022 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for WR Tyreek Hill. And they used the 2023 first-rounder to get Chubb.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel also made sure to replace Edmonds with a running back he knows well from his 49ers days: Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers gave Wilson to Miami for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers did not trade pass rusher Brian Burns despite an offer from the Los Angeles Rams that included two first-round picks, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Some other noteworthy trades:
— The Steelers acquired Washington CB William Jackson and a 2025 conditional seventh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick.
— The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for the season for gambling on a Jaguars-Falcons game last November. Ridley has one year remaining on his rookie contract. The Falcons get two picks back: a conditional 2023 pick that’s either a fifth or sixth, and a 2024 pick that’s anywhere from second to a fourth.
— The Falcons acquired CB Rashad Fenton from the Chiefs for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick and traded S Dean Marlowe to the Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick
— The Jets traded pass rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Denver for a 2024 fourth-round pick in 2024
()
News
Antonio Conte celebrates in front of seemingly disgruntled Marseille fans as Jamie O’Hara demands more credit for Tottenham after Champions League return
Antonio Conte was seen celebrating among seemingly disgruntled fans after Tottenham’s winner in the 2-1 win at Marseille.
The Spurs boss sat in the stands at the Stade Velodrome due to a touchline ban and saw his side come from behind to secure top spot in Group D.
📽 Conte’s joy at the final whistle of OM-Tottenham, when his Spurs managed to snatch first place in Group D in the last moments. pic.twitter.com/AIWcX7LrC7
– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 1, 2022
Needing a draw to qualify for the knockout stage, Tottenham faced an early exit when Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring for a dominating Marseille in first-half stoppage time.
But much improved Spurs equalized through Clement Lenglet after the break and won the group with the final kick of the game thanks to a superb strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The late drama also sent the Ligue 1 club from third to fourth, denying them a place in the Europa League.
So it was no surprise to see those around Conte in the stands rather impressed as the Italian celebrated his team’s late winner.
And even the most ardent Spurs fans couldn’t have been impressed with Harry Kane’s dancing in the locker room.
The England captain was filmed breaking his best dad moves by teammate Emerson Royal…
GO TO HARRY LAD 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/AId5drnOt2
— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 1, 2022
Conte’s tactics have come under fire in recent weeks and after coming from two goals behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday, Tottenham had to dig in once more after another slow start.
However, Spurs were without their manager on the touchline, along with a number of key players through injury, and lost Heung-min Son to a head injury.
That’s why ex-midfielder O’Hara thinks they deserve more credit.
O’Hara told talkSPORT: “It’s Spurs night. We’re top of the group. We go through as group winners.
“It’s time to respect the team we’ve put together. Winner in the 95th minute. We dug a performance.
“Amazing result again. No manager. Injuries. In the dumps. Hostile environment.
“And Spurs came back once again to make it happen for Conte.
“Come on, give us some credit!”
However, former Premier League midfielder Andy Townsend has warned Conte that his side will not get much further in the Champions League if they continue to play as they did in the first half.
“I don’t know what to think about it,” Townsend told talkSPORT.
“At 1-0, with questions asked, they did it again, they turned it around.
“You have to give them credit. In the second half they were much better.
“But the other half of me says they were a mess. They don’t know the best way to do things.
“Why doesn’t Conte let go of the reins and let this team face the opposition? If they do that, Tottenham could be something.
Townsend added: “Tottenham have a very talented group of players and they cross the line by the skin of their teeth when they don’t need to.
“They are better than what they gave tonight. They did. Admirable? Yes.
“But I don’t see them going far enough if they play that way. If they give the teams a start, the best teams will pass them.
Sports
News
Leonardo Dicaprio Spotted With 27-Year-Old Model Gigi Hadid
It appears Leonardo Dicaprio is considering hooking up with more than 25-year-old ladies following the recent social media backlash. The 47-year-old actor has had several relationships but has never been married. Allegedly the actor dumps all his partners once they turn 25. Someone says perv! Dicaprio was dragged massively on social media after he dumped…
The post Leonardo Dicaprio Spotted With 27-Year-Old Model Gigi Hadid appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Nets seeking counsel for disciplining Kyrie Irving following antisemitic post
Nets general manager Sean Marks said the organization is discussing — both internally and externally — an appropriate course of action for disciplining star guard Kyrie Irving after he posted antisemitic material on his social media feeds last week.
Marks said Nets owner Joe Tsai is talking to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Marks, along with the rest of the front office, is trying to find the best course of action after the widespread outrage and backlash following Irving’s post.
“Part of it is going to be getting the sides together so they can understand where people are coming from,” Marks said hours after announcing the team had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. “There’s an education piece for everybody here. There’s an empathetic piece to this and understanding that we need to move on and we need to do the right thing without a doubt.”
Irving posted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on both his Instagram story and his Twitter page on Oct. 27 and didn’t delete it until Sunday night. Irving said he watched the movie and that, “history shouldn’t be hidden.” He also called Alex Jones’ theory on secret societies ruling the world “true.”
Irving’s actions have been met with backlash at every level. On Monday, a row of fans wearing kippahs and t-shirts reading “Fight Antisemitism” sat courtside at Barclays Center.
“I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here. I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?” Marks said. “I would like to turn on ESPN or the TV on and not find you talking about us in that manner, to be quite frank. I’d like to get back to basketball. I think that’s what our players would like to get back to. They’d like to focus on the things that are important here, and that’s competing at the highest level and playing basketball games.
“So as it pertains to Kyrie, we are having discussions, some internal, some external discussions. I know from the highest levels [that] we’re involved with the ADL and getting their advice and just hopefully they can advise us. We can bring something to the table that both parties, all parties can be at least understandable to one another here and understand that there is no tolerance and no room for any hate speech, any antisemitic remarks whatsoever, whether it’s in this organization or any organization for that matter.”
()
News
Kansas mother gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother and described the abuse in detail in letters to the court. Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse.
The daughter, Leyla Ekren, said her mother’s “lust for control and power” drove her to drag the family halfway around the world to find a terrorist group that would allow Fluke-Ekren to flourish, when of a victim impact statement she gave in court.
She said her mother had become good at hiding the abuse she inflicted. She described a circumstance where her mother poured off-brand lice medicine on her face as punishment and it started blistering her face and burning her eyes. Fluke-Ekren then tried to wash the chemicals off her daughter’s face, but Leyla Ekren resisted.
“I wanted people to see what kind of person she was. I wanted it to blind me,’ she said as her mother sat a few feet away, resting her head on her hand with an incredulous look. After her children testified, she looked in their direction.
Fluke-Ekren’s status as an American-born woman who achieved leadership status in the Islamic State makes her story unique among terrorism cases. Prosecutors say the abuse she inflicted on her children from a young age helps explain how she rose from an 81-acre farm in Overbrook, Kansas, to leader of the Islamic State in Syria, with stops in Egypt and Libya along the way.
First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh said Fluke-Ekren’s family sent her to an elite private school in Topeka and she grew up in a stable home. Parekh said Fluke-Ekren’s immediate family was unanimous in their desire to see her punished whenever possible, a circumstance the veteran prosecutor described as extremely rare.
“There is nothing in Fluke-Ekren’s background that can explain his conduct, which was motivated by bigotry, power, manipulation, delusional invincibility and extreme cruelty,” Parekh said.
Fluke-Ekren only asked for a two-year sentence to be able to raise her young children. She said at the start of a long, tearful speech that she took responsibility for her actions before rationalizing and downplaying her conduct.
“We just lived a very normal life,” she told the judge of her time in Syria, showing pictures of her children at a weekly pizza dinner.
She denied the abuse allegations and tried to accuse her eldest son of manipulating her daughter into making them.
She described the Khatiba Nusaybah as something closer to a community center for women that turned into a series of self-defense classes when it became clear that the city of Raqqa, the state’s stronghold Islam where she lived, was facing an invasion.
She acknowledged that women and girls were taught to use suicide belts and automatic weapons, but described it as safety training to avoid accidents in a war zone where such weapons were common.
Judge Leonie Brinkema, however, made it clear that she was not impressed with Fluke-Ekren’s justifications. At one point, Fluke-Ekren explained the need for women to defend themselves against the possibility of being raped by enemy soldiers. “Sexual violence is not acceptable under any circumstances,” she said.
Brinkema interrupted to ask Fluke-Ekren about the girl’s allegation that she was forced to marry an Islamic State fighter who raped her when she was 13.
“She was 14 weeks away,” Fluke-Ekren replied in protest, later saying, “It was her decision. I never forced her.
Parekh described Fluke-Ekren as an “Islamic State empress” whose husbands rose to higher ranks in the Islamic State, often only to be killed in battle.
Even within the Islamic State, people who knew Fluke-Ekren described her radicalization as “outside the box” and other terrorist groups refused her plan to form a women’s battalion until she found finally a taker in the Islamic State, Parekh said.
Fluke-Ekren’s actions “have added a new dimension to the darker side of humanity,” Parekh said.
In addition to training the battalion, Fluke-Ekren admitted that while living in Libya she helped translate, edit and summarize documents taken from US diplomatic facilities after the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.
Politices
News
Serial Cheater, Tristan Thompson, Snubs Maralee Nichols And Their Son, Theo, And Spends Time With His Ex Khloe Kardashian And Their Newborn Son
Tristan Thompson stepped out to celebrate Halloween with his ex-partner and the mother of his 2 kids Khloe Kardashian. And Maralee Nichols is left alone, posting some forlorn pictures with her adorable 6-month-old boy Theo Thompson. Sometimes, I don't feel bad for these women. Maralee Nichols knew Tristan Thompson was involved with Khloe Kardashian and…
The post Serial Cheater, Tristan Thompson, Snubs Maralee Nichols And Their Son, Theo, And Spends Time With His Ex Khloe Kardashian And Their Newborn Son appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
