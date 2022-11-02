Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns

Antonio Conte was seen celebrating among seemingly disgruntled fans after Tottenham’s winner in the 2-1 win at Marseille.

The Spurs boss sat in the stands at the Stade Velodrome due to a touchline ban and saw his side come from behind to secure top spot in Group D.

Getty Spurs changed the game at the Stade Vélodrome

📽 Conte’s joy at the final whistle of OM-Tottenham, when his Spurs managed to snatch first place in Group D in the last moments. pic.twitter.com/AIWcX7LrC7 – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 1, 2022

Needing a draw to qualify for the knockout stage, Tottenham faced an early exit when Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring for a dominating Marseille in first-half stoppage time.

But much improved Spurs equalized through Clement Lenglet after the break and won the group with the final kick of the game thanks to a superb strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The late drama also sent the Ligue 1 club from third to fourth, denying them a place in the Europa League.

So it was no surprise to see those around Conte in the stands rather impressed as the Italian celebrated his team’s late winner.

And even the most ardent Spurs fans couldn’t have been impressed with Harry Kane’s dancing in the locker room.

The England captain was filmed breaking his best dad moves by teammate Emerson Royal…

GO TO HARRY LAD 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/AId5drnOt2 — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 1, 2022

Conte’s tactics have come under fire in recent weeks and after coming from two goals behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday, Tottenham had to dig in once more after another slow start.

However, Spurs were without their manager on the touchline, along with a number of key players through injury, and lost Heung-min Son to a head injury.

That’s why ex-midfielder O’Hara thinks they deserve more credit.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “It’s Spurs night. We’re top of the group. We go through as group winners.

Getty Conte appeared to be sitting in front of the Marseille supporters

“It’s time to respect the team we’ve put together. Winner in the 95th minute. We dug a performance.

“Amazing result again. No manager. Injuries. In the dumps. Hostile environment.

“And Spurs came back once again to make it happen for Conte.

“Come on, give us some credit!”

Getty Spurs delivered in difficult circumstances

However, former Premier League midfielder Andy Townsend has warned Conte that his side will not get much further in the Champions League if they continue to play as they did in the first half.

“I don’t know what to think about it,” Townsend told talkSPORT.

“At 1-0, with questions asked, they did it again, they turned it around.

“You have to give them credit. In the second half they were much better.

Getty Things looked pretty bleak at one point

“But the other half of me says they were a mess. They don’t know the best way to do things.

“Why doesn’t Conte let go of the reins and let this team face the opposition? If they do that, Tottenham could be something.

Townsend added: “Tottenham have a very talented group of players and they cross the line by the skin of their teeth when they don’t need to.

“They are better than what they gave tonight. They did. Admirable? Yes.

“But I don’t see them going far enough if they play that way. If they give the teams a start, the best teams will pass them.