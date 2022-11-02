Kharge’s relationship with G23 members will reflect his true position in Congress – and among the Gandhis

Amid a major changing of the guards in the big old party, the impact of a dissident group, aka G23, in the events of Congress lacked any credible recognition of its role as the “David of democracy”.

The G23 rose to fame on August 15, 2020 when an explosive letter, questioning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s modus operandi, reached The Indian Express. It was signed by 23 personalities, mostly top Congress leaders who had served as senior ministers in Dr Manmohan Singh’s government. Besides the rebellious tone and tenor, considered blasphemous in Congress durbar culture, the dissenters had raised three key points – the need for a non-Gandhi leader as Congress President, the demand for a soul-searching session and the call for the democratization of decision-making. -manufacturing apparatus, that is, the Congressional Working Committee.

In the ensuing battle of attrition, desertions from Congress and divisions within the ranks of the G23, the dissidents succeeded in achieving two of the three goals. Mallikarjun Kharge is now the non-Gandhi leader of the AICC; Udaipur hosted the brainstorming session; and, the crucial Congressional Working Committee (CWC) polls are very timely, after a hiatus of more than 25 years. Yet no glory is directed at the now truncated G23. On the contrary, they continue to be a subject of ridicule or oblivion.

The G23 group is partly responsible for his sad situation. From the start, the G23 was an assortment of disgruntled leaders, rebels and fence-sitters. It was a curious mix of former Union ministers, AICC bureaucrats and other notables who wanted a seat at the Congressional High Table. Their quest for a bigger role in the Parivar Congress remains within the realm of possibility, especially after giving their support to Kharge. In fact, it’s Kharge’s turn to return the favor.

The G23 also had those looking to other political parties such as BJP and Samajwadi Party as their next destination or to float their own outfits. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who had informally assumed leadership roles at the G23, chose to do exactly the same. RPN Singh and Jitendra Prasada, credited with building on the G23, have also joined the BJP bandwagon.

Mukul Wasnik, a senior AICC official and former Union Minister, was also part of the G23. Initially, he was considered the “mole” of Gandhis or the G23 high command. Wasnik was a man of organization who was close to successive party chairmen from Rajiv Gandhi to PV Narasimha Rao, Sitaram Kesri, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, its presence at the G23 has always been a bit worrying. Wasnik’s stature and importance can be gauged by the fact that twice, namely in August 2019 (when Sonia assumed the role of Acting Head of AICC) and September 2022 (when Kharge was chosen as quasi-official party candidate), Wasnik was a serious and credible candidate to assume the leadership of the party. His presence is therefore seen as a “reality check” for Kharge.

Now that the 88e The president of the AICC has taken over, what is the way forward for the protagonists of the G23? Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari and others hope to play an important role in party affairs. Together they have tremendous experience, having served as former Union Ministers, Chief Minister, AICC officials, and more. Apart from angling for CWC places, these leaders and individuals have the ability to act as central observers, a mold Kharge had played in Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttrakhand, etc. These rulers have the clout to deal with Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Kamal Nath and other regional satraps.

The question is, would Kharge use their services? Party insiders and elders say Kharge’s relationship with G23 members would indicate whether Gandhis recognizes their role in the “democratization” of the big old party. It would also be a reflection of Kharge’s ability to act on his political instincts.

More importantly, any accommodation of the G23 figures would mark the end of hostilities between the Rahul Gandhi team and them. It is an open secret that much of the disappointment of the G23 was due to the prominence of the greater role given to figures like KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Makan and others. If Kharge acts as a peacemaker or manages to strike a balance between the various factions within the big old party, its regional satraps and other stakeholders, the G23 leaders would derive considerable satisfaction from their unusual, painful and protracted battle. worth their effort. Having been deeply steeped in the culture, ideology and traditions of Congress, the questioning of leadership had an emotional impact on them. One of the members of the G23 relied on Albert Einstein to reflect with nostalgia: “If I kept silent, I would be guilty of complicity.

The reviewer is a Visiting Scholar at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including “24 Akbar Road” and “Sonia: A Biography”. The opinions expressed are personal.

