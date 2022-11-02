News
Kylie Jenner Shares All-White Matching Halloween Costume Of Her Cheating Baby Daddy, Travis Scott, And Their 2 Kids
Busy mom Kylie Jenner took some time off to mark Halloween with her baby daddy Travis Scott and kids amid Scott's cheating rumors. The 25-year-old billionaire hardly spends time with her 4-year-old Stormi Webster, and her 8-month-old boy Wolf due to her busy schedule. Kylie mostly makes up for her absence with expensive gifts that…
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.
Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.
Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant is scheduled to return to court Friday.
After the hearing, Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defense.” He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.
“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” said Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.
The Pelosi family had asked for a Zoom link to be able to watch Tuesday’s proceedings but the judge said she did not get the request ahead of time.
The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.
DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.
In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.
Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”
“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said
Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.
During a news conference after the arraignment hearing, Jenkins said her office won’t release the 911 recording or police bodycam footage unless they’re presented at trial. She also said DePape’s shoulder was dislocated during his arrest and that he was wearing a sling under his jail clothing during the hearing.
Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Surprising Secret to Her Toned Butt
Emily Ratajkowski shares the secret to maintaining your best assets.
The model showed off her sexy Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 30, which featured her in leggings, a long-sleeved black crop top and matching cowgirl hat. After posting the short music video for her country-inspired look, Halsey asked Emily a burning question: “ma the CHEEKS what’s the routine.”
Turns out when it comes to Emily’s booty, she said she doesn’t have to work her cock.
“@iamhalsey eats just right!” the My body the author told the singer. “don’t skip any meals!” Happy girl. »
Fans quickly noticed Emily’s response and weighed the responses. One follower wrote, “Giiiirl, I would die for those cheeks,” to which another added, “You are amazing anyway.”
It’s not the first time that missing girl alum talked about naturally having good genes.
“I don’t have a trainer and I don’t really go to the gym,” she said. The New York Times in 2015. “I go for long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That’s about it.”
Quavo’s Uneasy To Lose Migos Diamond Chain After He Lost $100K In Dice Game Allegedly Led To Takeoff’s Tragic Murder
So the tragic murder of 28-year-old talented rapper Takeoff is a result of careless and insensitive acts of grown men, who are supposed to know better. According to reports by an eyewitness, Quavo and Takeoff were present at the dice game when the unfortunate happened. Reports say Quavo lost $100K in the game and in…
Ian Happ wins the Gold Glove Award, the 1st Chicago Cubs left fielder to receive the honor
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ’s best all-around season is punctuated by new hardware.
Happ was named the National League Gold Glove Award winner in left field Tuesday. He is the first Cubs left fielder to win a Gold Glove since Rawlings introduced the award in 1957. Only three Cubs outfielders previously earned a Gold Glove: center fielder Bob Dernier (1984), right fielder Andre Dawson (1987 and 1988) and right fielder Jason Heyward (2016 and 2017).
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich and Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta were the other finalists.
“It’s been awesome just to be in that one spot and really feel like I’m owning it and taking advantage of the opportunity to go out there every day and get better and better,” Happ said near the end of the season. “I think the metrics support (winning the award). It’s one of those things that you dream of as a kid and a pretty cool trophy.”
Happ graded well in advanced defensive metrics this season. He led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) and ultimate zone rating (8.3). UZR measures a player’s total defensive performance by weighing errors, range and outfield arm.
Happ tallied a career-high eight assists, second-most at the position in the league. He also logged the second-most innings among NL left fielders and easily recorded the most putouts. Happ, coming off his first All-Star honor, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
“Ian created that for himself,” Cubs manager David Ross said last month. “He identified what he wanted to be. Part of that was being consistent, part of that was expanding his game and being versatile. I know a lot of that has to do with getting at-bats and moving over to left field and a consistent spot.
“He’s getting such a well-rounded game and you’ve seen growth of a young man that’s gone through a lot of adversity and tried to please a lot of different people. And I think he’s learned over time this is when I’m going to be the best version of me and it’s been a really good version.”
The reliability of playing one position boosted Happ’s defensive consistency. All but 10 of his 142 starts came in left field this season; he started once in center field and nine times as the designated hitter.
It was a drastic change from the Cubs’ previous defensive usage of Happ since he debuted in 2017. He split last season predominantly between center field and left field while also appearing in eight games at second base and two at third base.
With Happ in left and Seiya Suzuki in right field, the Cubs head into next season with strong corner outfielders.
“It creates confidence,” Ross said. “It creates belief, it creates a stability.”
Securing our medical supply chains
Right now, the United States depends on other countries for a range of pharmaceuticals, including so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients that are essential to making life-saving generic prescription drugs.
Generic drugs account for 90% of all prescriptions filled in the United States, and approximately 87% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in these drugs are manufactured overseas.
In an emergency, it’s difficult to keep those overseas supply chains intact, which could threaten Ohioans’ ability to get the drugs they need.
That’s why I introduced the bipartisan PREPARE Act, which would create an emergency national supply of key ingredients used in essential generic medicines.
It would also prioritize domestic manufacturing of these ingredients so that we can build a more resilient supply chain here in the United States and support the work pharmaceutical companies are already doing here in Ohio. They’re making lifesaving drugs, shortening supply chains, and creating jobs in Ohio all at the same time.
There is no reason to rely on countries like China or India for nearly 90% of these essential pharmaceutical ingredients when we have talented scientists and manufacturers here in Ohio.
The PREPARE Act will ensure that Americans can access essential medicines in an emergency and support the manufacturing of these lifesaving medicines in America.
We need to learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and ensure we are better prepared for future emergencies. And we can’t forget what’s at the center of it all – keeping Americans safe and healthy.
Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the US Senate.
Column: This time, Rick Hahn — not Jerry Reinsdorf — picks Pedro Grifol to be the new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox managerial search ended with a stunning pick two years ago when Tony La Russa was brought out of retirement at the age of 76 to try to take them to the promised land.
General manager Rick Hahn issued the announcement, but everyone knew the decision had been made by Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who bypassed his own GM for a chance at a storybook ending — watching his old pal at the helm of a World Series champion on the South Side.
To make a long story short, Reinsdorf’s plan failed miserably, and the Sox regressed in 2022 in what would be La Russa’s last hurrah.
But Hahn finally got an opportunity to pick his own manager this time, thanks to La Russa’s premature exit because of health concerns and Reinsdorf’s decision to take a step back and let his GM do the job he’s paid to do. So Hahn put all his chips on a baseball lifer named Pedro Grifol, picking the Kansas City Royals bench coach as the next Sox manager, according to multiple reports.
While the Sox will call it a “collaborative” effort between Reinsdorf, executive vice-president Ken Williams and Hahn, the success or failure of Grifol will likely land on Hahn’s shoulders. If Grifol can’t turn the Sox around, it could and should be Hahn’s last hire.
Grifol, 52, was not the name most Sox fans were thinking of when they envisioned who would be tasked with getting the team back on track after a .500 season everyone agreed was the worst in memory. There have been worse Sox teams, of course, but perhaps none as unlikable as the 2022 version. It was the way they lost as much as the 81-81 record, coming after so much hype, and with so much focus on the latest La Russa controversy.
In an unscientific poll by The Athletic on who should be named Sox manager, Grifol finished seventh with 1.4% of the vote — just behind MLB.com writer Scott Merkin (2.1%). It should be noted, however, that Merkin had the homefield advantage and higher name recognition after being the first reporter to question La Russa for intentionally walking Trea Turner on a 1-2 pitch. Ozzie Guillén, who also interviewed for the opening, finished second in the poll.
Anonymity is not necessarily a bad thing for Grifol, who already is ahead of the curve by not being a polarizing figure like you-know-who. There’s nothing not to like yet. That’s a step up for the Sox, and the front office probably can use a little peace and quiet after the last two seasons of media and fan focus on La Russa. The players may enjoy the change as well, though the new manager may expect them to run harder and actually earn their way into the lineup by, you know, hitting.
The Sox believe the young core of Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn can live up to their potential and help reopen the contending window.
We’ve all seen them excel at times, so it’s not really a big risk. Grifol’s biggest challenge may be getting Yoán Moncada back to being Yoán Moncada, assuming the third baseman is still on the team. At least no one can be thinking World Series in 2023 after the way this ’22 season unfolded, so Grifol won’t be burdened by the expectations La Russa faced.
When Hahn conducted his end-of-season media availability last month at Sox Park, he listed some criteria the Sox were looking for in the new manager, without really eliminating any possibility. But he summed it up by saying: “Ultimately, we want someone who played a key role in a winning organization, that was an important part of their on-field decision making.”
Whether the Royals still qualify as a “winning organization” is debatable. They’ve finished under .500 the last six seasons, but did go to back-to-back World Series in 2014-15, when Grifol was the catching coach, winning it all in ‘15. Poor management decisions and an unproductive farm system led to a steep decline after the 2015 title, and a 104-loss season in 2018 forced the Royals into the inevitable rebuild 2.0.
Grifol spent the last three seasons of the rebuild as bench coach under Mike Matheny, who coincidentally replaced La Russa as St. Louis Cardinals manager in 2012. Matheny was fired after a 97-loss season in ’22, with a .430 overall winning percentage in Kansas City.
Most observers believed Hahn would go outside the organization for the first time since former GM Ron Schueler hired Florida Marlins coach Jerry Manuel in 1997. That’s what Hahn did, though apparently he didn’t consider Bruce Bochy, one of the best managers of his era, who came out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers.
The last four Sox managers — former players Guillén and Robin Ventura, bench coach Rick Renteria and La Russa — all had ties with the organization when hired. Grifol might be able to provide an outsider’s view of a staid organization in which either Williams or Hahn made all the big decisions for 20 seasons from 2001-20. Their string was broken in 2020 when Reinsdorf hired La Russa.
Though Grifol has experience in all facets of the game except managing at the major-league level, his decade of work with the Royals is unlikely to stir Sox fans into buying season tickets. That doesn’t mean he’s not the right guy. No one knew Kevin Cash when the Tampa Bay Rays hired him to replace Joe Maddon after the 2014 season. Cash kept the Rays winning and quickly became one of the most respected managers in the game.
No matter who is in charge, Williams and Hahn have work to do to mend fences with many fans who felt Reinsdorf’s insatiable desire to take a mulligan on the 1986 firing of La Russa stunted the young team’s growth.
Hiring Grifol isn’t a huge splash, but he could be just what the Sox need to calm the waters after a stormy season.
