Litecoin Recovery To End Ongoing Crypto Winter Darkness?
In today’s episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are examining Litecoin after a 10% intraday move to see if it will turn into a broader crypto market rally.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): November 2, 2022
Weekly LTCUSD Chart Shows Tightest Bollinger Bands In Five Years
On daily timeframes (shown only in the video), Litecoin is outside of the upper Bollinger Bands, above the Ichimoku cloud, has tagged the Parabolic SAR, and given buy signal on the SuperTrend. LTCUSD daily also took out the 50– day and 100-day moving average and is flirting with the 200-day moving average.
Weekly technical indicators also support a larger bullish move. Litecoin has reclaimed the middle-Bollinger Band and then the Tenkan-sen on the Ichimoku.
How tight the Bollinger Bands are are especially notable, as they are the tightest in over five years, and the tightest since the last time Litecoin vastly outperformed Bitcoin.
The Bollinger Bands are the tightest in five years | Source: LTCUSD on TradingView.com
Litecoin Bottoms In Phase With Past Cycle Troughs
On monthly timeframes, LTCUSD is flipping bullish and turning green on the Fisher Transform. Pictured is the iFish Smoothed version, created by MoeMentum on TradingView. The Fisher Transform helps to pinpoint cyclical turning points in markets. Adding in cyclical timing tools shows that the cycle troughs are nearly perfectly in phase.
Elliott Wave Points To Grand Finale In Crypto Bull Market
The once top-ten cryptocurrency appears to have formed a long-term channel, and is bouncing from the very bottom of the upward sloping trend line.
Elliott Wave counting suggests that Litecoin could be about to embark on impulse Wave 5 of an expanding diagonal, after completing a Wave 4 correction back down to the lower trend line. Expanding diagonals alternate between impulse waves and corrective waves from the zig-zag family. Zig-zags are typical ABC corrections. Wave 2 would be more simple in structure, while Wave 4 was complex.
The last final wave up in Litecoin produced more than 9,000% ROI. It happened just as the Bollinger Bands on weekly timeframes were as tight as they are right now. While 9,000% won’t be possible again, the peak of Wave 5 could be somewhere around $1,500, or roughly 3,000% in ROI.
Dogecoin Slows Down As Bearish Sign Appears; Here Are Levels To Watch
- DOGE’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.15.
- DOGE could suffer retracement as bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly (4H) timeframe, with the price suffering little retracement.
- DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) displayed an incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many becoming euphoric. The crypto market has enjoyed a little bit of relief bounce across all most assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge as most crypto assets, including Dogecoin (DOGE), produced over 150% gains in less than 7 days. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, DOGE could suffer a retracement as a bearish sign emerges. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. After enjoying so many rallies in previous weeks, the week looks more mixed.
After its weekly close of above $0.12, the price of DOGE rallied to a high of $0.15; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.15, thereby trending higher in its price.
The price of DOGE has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.12 region as the price of DOGE could suffer a retracement to a region of $0.1 and even lower if this region is lost.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.15.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.1.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
DOGE currently trades at $0.13, just above its key support formed at $0.095 on the daily timeframe after a successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price rallied to a high of $0.15, where it got rejected from trending higher.
The price of DOGE has formed a bearish divergence on the 4H timeframe suggesting more retracement could be in the pipeline as the price could retrace to a region of $0.1-$0.095. If these levels are lost, we could see the price drop to a region of $0.07-$0.055.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.09-$0.055.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Qualitest to Hire Over 3,000 Positions Globally Amid Rapid Expansion
Several of Qualitest’s American hubs are seeking to fill 1,000 roles; more positions are open around the world, including 1,400 in India, 500 in Europe, and 400 in Israel
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QAjobs–Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com/) is hiring 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialized fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things. Positions are open throughout Qualitest’s US hubs in the New York metro area, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and many others with the option to work fully remote.
The company continues to experience rapid growth, including the acquisition of four multinational tech companies within the past two years. Currently, with over 7,000 employees, Qualitest is creating a dynamic and diverse culture of learning and innovating, where individual differences and strengths are celebrated. Their Employee Resource Groups, such as [email protected] and Qualipride, provide employees with an environment of openness and inclusivity. Qualitest’s Q.Craft learning ecosystem enables employees to master advanced technologies and earn rewards to celebrate their success and growth within the company.
“Growth and ‘touching lives’ underpin all that we do at Qualitest, and we are dedicated to helping others reach their potential. We make it our mission to empower our employees to become our ambassadors of expertise and brand assurance to help accelerate digital transformation for our clients,” says Einav Lavi, Qualitest Chief People & Talent Officer. “With many companies hitting the brakes on hiring, we invest in hiring the best talent and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce.”
“As our world becomes increasingly digital, so do the problems that need to be solved,” said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. “Whether it’s a persistent bug in the latest app, or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers’ valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling.”
Qualitest is actively hiring Modern Quality Engineers, Software Developers and Software Testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, UK, and USA.
Visit https://qualitestgroup.com/careers/ to learn more and apply.
About Qualitest:
Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.
Qualitest Media Contact
Lauren Perry
SlicedBrand for Qualitest
[email protected]
Bitcoin Rally Fails To Budge 30-Day Volatility As It Stays At 2-Year Lows
Data shows the latest Bitcoin rally has failed to make the 30-day volatility budge, as the metric has remained at 2-year lows.
Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Currently Has A Value Of Just 1.7%
As per the latest report released by Arcane Research, BTC’s price stabilizing around $20.5k has resulted in the daily volatility remaining low.
The “daily volatility” is an indicator that measures the percentage changes in the daily closing price of Bitcoin averaged over a specific period of time.
While this timespan can be of any length, the 7-day and 30-day volatilities are the most common and useful version of the metric.
When the daily volatility has a high value, it means the crypto’s price has been observing large fluctuations recently.
On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest that the market has been stale during recent days.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin weekly and monthly volatilities over the past year:
The value of the two metrics seems to have been pretty low in recent weeks | Source: Arcane Research's Ahead of the Curve - Nov 1, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day Bitcoin volatility has been at a low level for a while now, and the 30-day version of the metric has also plunged down recently.
The 7-day volatility has actually slightly gone up in the last week as a result of the rally, reaching a value of 2.2%. This is, however, still notably lower than the 3.1% yearly average of the indicator.
After the monthly volatility’s recent decline, the metric has hit around 1.7%, a low level not seen since two years ago. The reason for such low values of this indicator is the endless consolidation that the crypto observed around the $19k level.
While there has been some burst of activity recently, it hasn’t been enough to make a dent on this timescale.
Another contributing factor is that since the initial chaotic increase, Bitcoin has once again fallen back to sideways movement, this time around the $20.5k level. This is why the 7-day volatility, though higher than before, is still historically low.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.4k, down 1% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has so far held above the $20k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Potential to Increase Viability of EVs Driving Development & Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
P2P electric vehicle (EV) charging is a recent application of blockchain-based P2P smart contracts that is rapidly growing. Range anxiety is a major barrier to the broad adoption of electric cars (EVs). Significant EV prospects are worried about going out of battery power for long travels without access to an electric car charger. Long-distance travel must be meticulously planned to ensure the availability of charging stations and charging time must be factored into the commute. P2P electric vehicle charging can be used to solve this problem and make EVs more viable.
Multiple EV producers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working to enhance electric car and charging infrastructure connectivity, which is expected to improve peer-to-peer charging networks. Furthermore, governments all over the world are continually allocating space for the installation of electric car charging facilities in residential areas, which is projected to generate profitable prospects for the market. For example, in March 2021, the Indian government mandated that buildings in New Delhi with more than 100 parking spaces, such as hospitals, malls, and hotels set aside 5% of the parking area for electric vehicles and charging stations.
Peer-to-peer electric car charging is becoming more popular due to the rising desire for electric vehicles across the world, as well as government subsidies and regulations aimed at increasing sales of electric vehicles. In addition, the implementation of infrastructure provision in parking spaces has increased sales of peer-to-peer EV charging stations.
China’s government is concentrating on giving incentives to encourage the sale of electric vehicles in this region. Countries such as India are attempting to increase electric car sales, offering market development prospects. In the next evaluation period, increased government efforts to promote the sale of electric vehicles are likely to generate chances for market growth. Countries are attempting to increase electric car sales, which is creating market growth potential. China’s government offers incentives to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.
By the end of 2020, China had established over 800,000 electric vehicle charging stations for public usage, up from 516,000 in 2019 and 300,000 in 2018. China constructed 112,000 public charging stations in just one month in December 2020. China now has over 3 million passenger electric vehicles and accounted for half of all international sales in 2019. In addition, China has about 219,000 commercial electric trucks and over 500,000 electric buses (98 percent of the world’s total).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Destination Charging Station
- Fleet Charging Station
- Workplace Charging Station
- Others
By Charger Type
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
Unique Offerings from the Publisher
- Exhaustive coverage
- The highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription-based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jiowl
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Gaming X LA to Bring Together Top Leaders in Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Web3
The exclusive event to help artists and entertainers leverage brands and fan bases by way of gaming and cutting-edge technologies
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading personalities in the gaming, entertainment and sports industries are gathering in the Los Angeles Area on November 14 for the inaugural Gaming X LA, a one-day exploration of the exponential innovations taking place at the intersection of gaming and a wide variety of other fields.
Hosted by Trusted Advisor and NFT LA – in collaboration with notable leaders in the gaming space, including Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox, Joanna Popper of CAA, and Jesse “Aggroed” Reich of Splinterlands – the event will feature discussion panels and networking forums. A primary focus will involve going in depth into the opportunities and challenges of furthering the participation of top artists, entertainers and athletes in the gaming industry, which is larger than the music and entertainment industries combined, featuring three billion users worldwide and generating $175 billion in annual revenue.
Other key themes to be tackled at the event include everything from innovations in licensing, intellectual property and expanding fan bases through emerging technology, to how to hold virtual concerts in metaverse worlds. The attending speakers, moreover, include:
- Shannon Herber, Managing Director of AOK1VERSE
- Former NBA star and MoreThanUS founder Baron Davis
- Jennifer Horton, President of Matrix Artists
- Gareb Shamus, Founder of ComicCon and HeroMaker Studios
In a statement, Matthew Hoffman, founder of Trusted Advisor, said: “Gaming X LA is at the forefront of melding creativity with frontier technologies, and there is no bigger opportunity for artists and creative personalities to learn from, and get involved with, all the exciting developments happening in the gaming world. This event – and all events we host, are more than conferences, they are dedicated forums for advisors of high net worth clients in the entertainment, music, and pro sports industries.”
Hoffman continues: “Gaming X LA attendees will walk away with high powered connections, and a know-how of the unique challenges and opportunities in gaming: from a licensing, investment, fan engagement, and deal making perspective.
In another statement, Zach Sekar, co-founder of NFT LA, expressed enthusiasm over how Gaming X LA is bringing together such a wide range of influential thinkers and personalities.
“The sheer amount of talented, innovative people from a broad cross-section of industries coming to Gaming X LA is a testament to the hunger for tapping into the power of digital technologies, especially for how they pertain to the massive industry that is gaming,” Sekar said. “NFT LA is at the forefront of melding Web3 with entertainment, and so it makes sense that we would be partnering with Trusted Advisor for showcasing at Gaming X LA the disruptive innovation happening at the nexus of gaming and entertainment.”
Sekar added: “It’s exciting to see such forward-thinking speakers at this event, including Baron Davis, who also spoke at this year’s NFT LA gathering and who will be making a return speaking appearance at next year’s event. LA is the global hub for all things digital innovation and entertainment, and so this is the right place, held at the right time, for such an exciting gathering like Gaming X LA.”
Gaming X LA will be held at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage on November 14, 2022, and tickets can be purchased at https://trustedadvisor.la/gaming-x-la/. For interviews with the event hosts, please contact: [email protected].
Notable sponsors include:
Background:
NFT LA is the biggest Web3 gathering on the West Coast and a place where the future of the internet collides with the entertainment industry, creating unexpected and inspiring results by bringing together a wide range of digital creatives and industry leaders who span entertainment, technology, sports and fashion.
Trusted Advisor is the dedicated forum for advisors of high-net-worth clients in the entertainment space, reaching a tight-knit and exclusive group of professionals with A-list celebrity clients, musicians, professional athletes, influencers, creators and producers. Membership includes leading business managers, music managers, entertainment attorneys, wealth managers and family offices.
[email protected]
Rosie Labs Teams Up with Boarding Noah’s Ark for Playful NFT Project to Address and Support Serious Environmental Events
Pilot Program to Preview at NFT London Trade Show with a Preview of Fanciful Artwork Encouraging Founding Noah’s Ark Passengers to “Board Early”
NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the New York City-based global marketing services collective, today announced a new partnership with Boarding Noah’s Ark (BNA), an artistic, entertainment-based initiative designed to bring awareness to myriad global environmental concerns through a playful, animated recasting of the famed story. A new Boarding Noah’s Ark NFT (non-fungible token) program will debut at NFT London, taking place November 4-5, and offer a preview of the original artwork featuring adorable creatures, both known and unknown, as they tease a better world to come.
The initial concept for BNA will feature the development of an NFT representing animals and monsters of various species released in a series of drops. Purchasers of the NFTs will secure their own spot on the Ark, which will be limited to just 20,000 passengers. The experience looks to be gamified with opportunities for raffles, quests, and prizes that could include the ability to name an environmental cause, and receive and award mint proceeds. Games and challenges will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, which will ground the whimsical nature of the program. The NFTs will be minted on a sustainable blockchain to be named later.
NFT London attendees can be among the first “passengers” to board the new Noah’s Ark when they receive the first look at the original artwork and learn more about the initiative.
The NFT artwork is being developed by Vincent Vigla, BNA’s art & design director. Rosie Labs will provide consultative service through its recently expanded Web3 practice, in addition to a host of traditional marketing activities, including strategy, brand positioning, paid media, social media, creative development, and communications through launch.
“We’re excited to partner with Rosie Labs because they fundamentally get what we are trying to do,” said Olivier Mathieu, CEO of BNA. “They have the experience and the understanding needed to help us develop and execute on our ambitious web3 strategy, but also the traditional marketing capabilities and experience in sustainability to help use convey our message beyond the crypto community and into the mainstream, where these issues are having a profound impact and need to be addressed.”
“BNA is exactly the type of Web3 project we love,” said David Song, CEO of Rosie Labs. “Going beyond a brand and executing real meaning and utility for the greater good is where the power of the medium lies. We’re thrilled to play a part in the early development of this initiative and look forward to creating and executing powerful programs and campaigns that will take these absolutely adorable images and help give them a platform to affect real positive change.”
The BNA partnership announcement follows the recent launch of the Rosie Labs for Good initiative. That initiative offers a complimentary custom Rosie Labs NFT with the purchase of a specially labeled bottle of Rosie Rosé wine. Proceeds for each sale benefit the Near and Far Animal Foundation. Through its sponsorship of the NFT London event, Rosie Labs will distribute complimentary bottles of wine featuring a code to claim the NFT. For each NFT claimed, Rosie Labs will make a $10 donation to Near & Far.
About Boarding Noah’s Ark
Building Noah’s Ark founded in 2022 by CEO and gaming industry veteran Olivier Mathieu, Art Director Vincent Vigla and advertising and art industry expert Nathalie Nouhliane. The company brings awareness to critical environmental concerns through its forthcoming new NFT adventure that reimagines the traditional story of Noah and his Ark in today’s times. Users will be invited to explore a fantastical world aboard the Ark, filled with games and challenges that will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, tying the world aboard our Ark to the world in which we all live.
About Rosie Labs
Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.
Media
Deana Graffeo Weeks
Alchemy Media for Rosie Labs
[email protected] or 646-389-7519
