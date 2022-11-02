Blockchain
Market Participants Believe Shorter Settlement Cycles are on the Horizon, Citi Survey Shows
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A Citi survey shows market participants around the world increasingly believe that shorter settlement cycles will become reality.
The second edition of Citi’s “Securities Services Evolution” whitepaper shows 51% of market participants expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 by 2026 – up seven points from last year’s survey. This sentiment is supported by several key markets moving towards a T+1 settlement cycle recently, including the United States, Canada and India.
Okan Pekin, Global Head of Securities Services at Citi, said: “We are seeing a greater sense of momentum and purpose in all developments across the industry, in particular the determination to move to a T+1 settlement cycle. Delivering these changes will be no small feat but in due course offer the prospect of very substantial cost savings and efficiencies.”
Citi’s whitepaper includes quantitative and qualitative data gathered from 12 financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and almost 300 market participants from banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians and institutional investors around the world. Collectively, these insights continue to provide a rare, holistic view of ongoing developments across the global securities market ecosystem.
Some new findings from this year’s whitepaper include:
- 88% of market participants stated that their organizations are either actively participating in, or exploring use cases for digital assets, blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT).
- 54% said a DLT-based market infrastructure could cut post-trade processing costs by 10-30%.
- 79% believe that atomic settlement is achievable in less than 10 years.
- 92% see the value and benefits of tokenization to market liquidity, and variety of tradeable assets.
FMIs and market participants continue to have opposed views on a number of topics. For example, FMIs see risk reduction as a major benefit of reducing settlement cycles, which will in turn enable lower margin requirements and the release of capital. In contrast, only 17% of market participants survey felt the same way.
On the other hand, FMIs and market participants have become more closely aligned on their views regarding DLT’s role in facilitating a successful transition to T+1/T+0. FMIs believe that while DLT has a role to play, it is not an essential requirement. Only 21% of market participants (down vs 40% last year) think DLT will be core to a shortened settlement cycle.
With over $25 trillion* of assets under custody and administration and with an industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with extensive on-the ground local market expertise, innovative post-trade technologies, customized data solutions, and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs.
*As of 6/30/2002, represents totals assets under custody, administration and trust.
Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.
Blockchain
VeChain (VET) is now undergoing some promising developments.
VeChain is now undergoing some promising developments, as would any blockchain-based endeavor. The official VeChain Twitter account stated that things became rough in October, but that the team is happy with the progress made so far on the VeChain network.
Vechain.energy aims to connect the web2 and web3 communities. Developers recently stated on Medium that the bridge “felt complete, bumpy but complete” in the month of October.
While the most up-to-date information can be found in the blog post, a snapshot connected to their Twitter tweet demonstrates the project’s steady development. This is hopeful news for the project.
However, there is always a unique cryptocurrency that is released alongside a new crypto project. The value of VET, VeChain’s native currency, has increased dramatically after the crypto market meltdown this year. There was a 10% weekly gain, based on figures by CoinGecko, Wednesday.
The only remaining question is whether or not VET will maintain its upward trajectory.
October was an amazing month! Technically the most important brick was laid with our #WebHooks that allows bi-directional #Blockchain communication with every backend. But there was more …
Here’s our reflection on October:https://t.co/RfiW5UNncW#VeChain #VeFam 🎃 pic.twitter.com/GevQyKC58v
— vechain.energy (@VeChainEnergy) October 31, 2022
VET Rally Could Just Be Temporary
While encouraging developments on VeChain contributed to its price increase, it should be noted that the majority of the top 30 cryptocurrencies are also seeing price increases.
However, VET’s rally may be temporary. Based on previous and present price fluctuations, flag and pole patterns have formed. This is the third consecutive break of a bearish pattern, which will exert downward pressure on the token.
Image: TradingView
Market capitalization is where growth can be observed. According to LunarCrush, VET’s market capitalization increased by over 8%. This expansion is counterbalanced, however, by a decline in TVL of approximately 2%.
Additionally, the coin has contradictory RSI, Stoch RSI, and CMF values, with bullish RSI and CMF values and bearish Stoch RSI values.
What Are The Bearish Trends For VET?
All of these bearish chart changes are backed by the approaching bearish convergence with the EMA Ribbon. This can be a significant issue for VET, as it can result in a bearish break on the current flag and pole structure.
A bearish breach of the current trading pattern might send the price of VET down toward the 100 Fibonacci retracement levels.
Therefore, potential VET investors should be wary about taking long positions and might consider utilizing the negative Stoch RSI value and going short at the current market price.
VET market cap at $1.70 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
Why The Bulls Aim More Gains Above $350
BNB (Binance coin) price started a fresh rally from the $265 support against the US Dollar. BNB is trading in a positive zone and might soon clear the $350 resistance.
- Binance coin price gained pace above the $300 and $320 resistance levels against the US Dollar.
- The price is now trading well above $300 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
- There are two major bullish trend lines forming with support near $320 and $315 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).
- The pair could soon resume its rally unless there is a move below the $300 support zone.
Binance Coin Price Remains In Uptrend
After forming a base above the $265 level, BNB price started a strong increase. The bulls took control, resulting in a surge above the $280 and $285 resistance levels.
The price gained pace after it broke the $300 barrier and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, it spiked above the $335 level and formed a new monthly high at $337. Recently, there was a minor downside correction below the $330 level, similar to bitcoin and ethereum.
The price tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $263 swing low to $337 high. An initial support is near the $320 level. There are also two major bullish trend lines forming with support near $320 and $315 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair.
Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com
The first major support is near the $312 level. The next major support is near the $300 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $263 swing low to $337 high. If there is a downside break below the $300 support, there could be an extended decline towards the $280 support.
More Upsides in BNB?
If BNB fails remains stable above $320 or $300, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, the $328 and $330 levels are immediate hurdles.
The next major resistance is near the $335 level, above which the price is likely to aim a test of the $350 level in the near term. Any more gains might send the price towards the $400 level.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently well above the 60 level.
Major Support Levels – $320, $312 and $300.
Major Resistance Levels – $330, $335 and $350.
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone.
- Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh surge if it clears the $1,600 and $1,620 levels.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported For Gains
Ethereum remained well bid after it started a downside correction from the $1,665 zone. ETH declined below the $1,580 level, but the bulls were active near the $1,550 level.
The price tested the key 61.8% Fib retracement level of the main increase from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. The bulls defended more losses below the $1,550 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is now back above the $1,580 level and is consolidating.
There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,600 level and the triangle trend line zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $1,620 and $1,625 levels, above which the price could revisit the $1,665 high. A clear break above $1,665 level could set the stage for a fresh rally. In the stated case, the price could even test the $1,750 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,800 resistance zone.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,600 resistance, it could slowly move lower. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,570 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major support is near the $1,550 level. A downside break below the $1,550 zone might call for a test of the 76% Fib retracement level of the main increase from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,485 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,550
Major Resistance Level – $1,600
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Fresh Surge
Bitcoin price is currently consolidating below $20,650 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh rally if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $20,650.
- Bitcoin is holding gains above the key $20,250 and $20,000 support levels.
- The price is trading below $20,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another increase if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,650.
Bitcoin Price Remains Stable
Bitcoin price found support near the $20,250 zone after a minor downside correction. BTC bulls were active above the $20,000 and $20,250 levels.
A low was formed near $20,250 before the price slowly moved higher. There was a move above the $20,450 resistance level. The price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,075 swing high to $20,250 low.
Bitcoin price is trading below $20,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,620 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance sits near the $20,650 level and the bearish trend line. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,075 swing high to $20,250 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,650 zone could send the price further higher. The next major resistance is still near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,650 resistance zone, it could slowly move lower. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,320 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which the bears could aim a larger correction. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,320, followed by $20,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,650, $20,700 and $21,000.
Blockchain
All You Need To Know About These Triangles As A Trader
What separates the advanced and novice traders during a bear market is the application of different strategies, preciseness, use of the common 3 triangle patterns, and managing trade to have a proper edge against other crypto traders. Trading without the proper skills, such as market structures of the crypto market and implementing your strategy, is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
There is so much more involved in trading in the crypto space other than buying and selling based on the feeling that this is the best time to buy or sell an asset. Understanding the market is in phases or cycles gives the trader, investors, and institutions an advantage to trade with the necessary edge and the technical tools needed to produce a great return on investment (ROI) over time.
Let’s look at how most traders, investors, and institutions take advantage of 3 triangle patterns, especially in this bear market, to make profitable gains and stay ahead of the market and other traders.
What Is Triangle Pattern
The triangle pattern is a technical analysis chart formation used by traders to spot bullish continuations or reversals based on the market condition. This pattern comprises candlesticks formation enclosed in converging trendlines known as support and resistant lines. The two converging trendlines form a triangle, hence the pattern formation name.
These patterns are so useful to spot a bullish or bearish continuation of prices, and due to their high probability success rate, most traders use them during their trading.
There are 3 common types of triangle patterns ascending, descending, and symmetrical triangle patterns; let us discuss them with the help of the chart.
3 Triangle Patterns – Ascending Triangles
the ascending triangle is formed when there is a top acting as the resistance followed by an up-sloping bottom called the support. When the horizontal resistance line meets with the up-sloping support at the apex of the prices, there is a formation of an ascending triangle. Prices can breakout in either direction; this could be a breakout above the horizontal resistance or a breakdown below the up-sloping support leading to a bearish downtrend.
Descending Triangle
This triangle is mostly seen in the case of the downtrend in price as the squeeze into a triangle. This triangle is made up of lower horizontal support and a falling trendline top that converges with the horizontal support to form this pattern. Price can breakout in either direction leading to a bearish or bullish market, but in most cases, prices break to the upside of this triangle.
3 Triangle Patterns – Symmetrical Triangle
Symmetrical triangles are price formations in which support and resistance lines slant and converge on one another. The resistance line descends from the top, while the support line ascends from the bottom.
Identifying the 3 triangle patterns in crypto will help you make a good and better judgment regarding trading and investment in crypto assets.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitwise Announces Results of October 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Litecoin (LTC) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index and the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 61.11% Bitcoin (BTC), 29.46% Ethereum (ETH), 2.21% Cardano (ADA), 1.83% Solana (SOL), 1.23% Polygon (MATIC), 1.21% Polkadot (DOT), 0.88% Avalanche (AVAX), 0.81% Uniswap (UNI), 0.65% Cosmos (ATOM), and 0.61% Litecoin (LTC).
There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 53.49% Uniswap (UNI), 12.12% Aave (AAVE), 8.37% Maker (MKR), 4.87% Lido DAO (LDO), 4.81% Curve DAO Token (CRV), 3.88% Convex Finance (CVX), 3.73% Compound (COMP), 3.50% Loopring (LRC), 3.05% Yearn Finance (YFI), and 2.20% 0x (ZRX).
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 75.76% Ethereum (ETH), 5.69% Cardano (ADA), 4.69% Solana (SOL), 3.16% Polygon (MATIC), 3.11% Polkadot (DOT), 2.26% Avalanche (AVAX), 2.09% Uniswap (UNI), 1.67% Cosmos (ATOM), and 1.58% Litecoin (LTC).
The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the October 2022 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.
The Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index reconstitutes in February, May, August, and November, and had no changes as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index had 27 constituents. The following were the 10 largest constituents of the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index: 9.69% Ethereum (ETH), 9.00% Chainlink (LINK), 8.92% Polygon (MATIC), 7.72% Filecoin (FIL), 7.72% Solana (SOL), 6.60% Binance Coin (BNB), 5.88% Uniswap (UNI), 5.08% Arweave (AR), 4.15% Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and 4.07% Graph Protocol (GRT). The index methodology for the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index is available here.
The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET, the following were the 10 largest constituents of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index: 14.37% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 11.89% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 7.76% Silvergate Capital (SI), 6.51% Hut 8 Mining (HUT CN), 6.07% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), 5.48% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 5.06% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), 4.50% Canaan Inc. (CAN), 4.39% Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), and 3.42% HIVE Blockchain (HIVE CN). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.
The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index held the following constituents: 30.05% Bored Ape Yacht Club, 28.66% CryptoPunks, 10.97% Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 6.67% CloneX, 6.51% Chromie Squiggle, 5.18% Azuki, 3.66% Moonbirds, 2.87% Doodles, 2.72% Meebits, and 2.71% VeeFriends. The index methodology for the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index is available here.
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.
RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any Bitwise investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by Bitwise or any of the Bitwise investment products will result in any Bitwise investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor’s investment objectives will be met through an investment into any Bitwise investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any Bitwise investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. Bitwise investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain Bitwise investment products may be available only to institutional and individual accredited investors.
Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.
NFTs are an extremely new artistic and cultural phenomenon, and interest in such artwork could wane. If the demand for NFT artwork diminishes, the prices of NFT items could be negatively affected. The market for NFTs can be subject to shallow trade volume, extreme hoarding, low liquidity and high bankruptcy risk. NFTs are also subject to risks and challenges associated with intellectual property rights and fraud.
In general, Metaverse protocols do not operate on a native blockchain, but rather are built and operated on other public blockchain networks. As a result, a Metaverse protocol does not control the blockchain network on which it operates. Any adverse impacts or changes on the underlying blockchain network could have a negative effect on the operation of the Metaverse protocol and, as a result, could impact the price of the Metaverse protocol’s digital asset. Such adverse impacts can include, but are not limited to, technical bugs, hacks, 51% attacks or network congestion due to, among other issues, high fees.
The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and it should not be relied upon as such.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Bitwise may attempt to have shares of its investment products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain Bitwise investment products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in any other Bitwise investment product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions that regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the investment product. Shareholders of such investment products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offer and sale of these investment products have not been registered with or approved or disapproved of by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction.
