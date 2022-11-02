News
Mélenchon slams the elected officials of Nupes who did not vote for the motion of censure LFI – RT in French
After the new failure of a new text of LFI intended to overthrow the government, the leader of the rebellious attacked the “internal adversaries” of Nupes, targeting Fabien Roussel and the supporters of Yannick Jadot and François Hollande.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon castigated some of the Nupes deputies in a blog post published on November 1, in which he returned to the failure of a motion of censure tabled by La France insoumise (LFI) the day before, qualifying “strange” the debate on the usefulness of presenting this type of text.
“What an aberration!”, Wrote, for the elected left-wingers who did not vote for censorship, the former presidential candidate of the rebellious. “Under the pretext of ‘refusing RN voices’, they actually end up, without daring to say it, by supporting the Macron government by refusing its fall”, while “the fight to put an end to the Macronist regime, to misery, to poverty hunger, the extension of the retirement age deserves better, “he says.
The Social Security budget was adopted on November 1 after the rejection of a motion of censure from the National Rally (RN) and another from LFI. The latter had this time gone alone on the left to file her motion, which did not fill up on the left: 22 votes from the allies of the Nupes were lacking, including those of the boss of the PCF Fabien Roussel and the socialist Valérie Rabault.
According to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the refusal to vote for the motion constitutes “a dismaying attitude”, insofar as “censorship means that we refuse to trample on the right of Parliament to debate and to amendment” and reflects “the desire to put an end to the government’s policy”.
He also rejects the argument that the multiplication of motions of censure would lead to trivializing them, since they allow, according to him, to denounce “a brutalization of Parliament without equivalent in other parliamentary democracies”. According to the rebellious, the repeated recourse to article 49.3 would allow the macronists to “create the illusion of a” presidential majority “capable of governing alone”, when it is only “a ” presidential minority” entirely dependent on the support of the RN or LR [Les Républicains]”.
“Internal adversaries” against Nupes?
In addition to the government, the left-wing coalition would face, according to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, “internal adversaries” who would remain the same, namely the wing [François] PS Holland, the wing [Yannick] Jadot de EELV and Fabien Roussel”, the former president and former presidential candidate of EELV having always been opposed to the project of an alliance of leftist forces dominated by LFI.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon describes more particularly the choice of the former communist presidential candidate as “astonishing support [et isolé au PCF] in favor of Macron’s Social Security budget”. A tackle which follows the singular positions taken by Fabien Roussel within the Nupes, the communist having also been made to wear pale – like Yannick Jadot – during the march “against the high cost of living and climate inaction” organized by the left coalition on October 16.
Aiming further at the 12 Socialist deputies (out of 31 in total) who did not vote for the motion, he analyzes their attitude as a “congress posture to harm Olivier Faure and the majority of the PS group which voted censorship”. Jean-Luc Mélenchon thus evokes the next socialist congress to be held in January 2023 in Marseille: his first outgoing secretary, Olivier Faure, will defend on this occasion his strategy of inclusion in the Nupes, in the face of his detractors led among others by the mayor from Vaulx-en-Velin, Hélène Geoffroy, former Secretary of State for the City during the mandate of François Hollande.
Despite these difficulties and internal tensions, Jean-Luc Mélenchon affirms that “the unitary core of the Nupes has expanded and strengthened”, calling on his troops to keep their “coolness” in the face of a “strategy of pressure on the Nupes to separate LFI from the rest of the alliance, as is done afterwards to try to divide LFI internally”.
RT All Fr Trans
News
ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out?
Q: Hey Ira, so Tyler Herro back to the sixth man? It’s not a demotion. That role could mean the difference between contender and tier two of the playoffs. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Interesting to see this at the top of the mailbag, considering during my drive home someone else mentioned whether it was coincidence or not that the Heat had such a solid showing in closing out the Warriors in a game that Tyler Herro had to leave in the second period with an eye contusion. It’s not as much about Tyler being out as the Heat getting back to their ball-movement, dribble-handoff game and getting some of the best of Duncan Robinson and Max Strus, with the Heat having thrived with one or the other as a starter in recent years. Now, I don’t think a lineup change is coming any time soon. But it does show you that there is a different type of game that can get the Heat more easily to their preferred 3-point totals. It appeared to be more than coincidental. But, again, it’s also a half-of-one-game sample size.
Q: Now this is the Kyle Lowry we need. Active on both ends of the floor. – Joseph, Aventura.
A: In the second half? Absolutely. That’s when Kyle Lowry had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in the victory over the Warriors. In the first half? Not so much. That’s when he had three points. The key is getting an earlier wakeup call with Kyle. A similar pattern Saturday against the Kings didn’t work out as well, even with Kyle coming on in the second half in Sacramento.
Q: This is what I was talking about a few days ago. Jimmy Butler needs more touches in the fourth. This is the end result. – Vergel.
A: It’s almost as is Jimmy Butler wants to be positioned in the fourth quarter for such moments, without having to drive the team to that moment. It is similar to how he upgrades his play for the playoffs. He is fine with heavy lifting at the moments of truth. It is the drudgery that seemingly gets in the way.
()
News
Issued Red Poppy $2 Mint coin set to skyrocket in value: Queen Elizabeth
Why this new commemorative $2 coin with a red poppy should be worth a huge sum – here’s how you can get one
- A new version of the 2012 $2 Red Poppy coin is expected to create a buying frenzy
- On Thursday, the Mint will sell the 10th anniversary issue of the coin for $15 each
- The 2012 $2 Red Poppy coin soared to $400 after the Queen’s death
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A new version of a highly prized $2 coin is expected to spark a buying frenzy on Thursday.
The Royal Mint will issue an updated version of the $2 Red Poppy Remembrance Day coin to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original 2012 issue and to commemorate the nation’s veterans.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the value of 2012 Red Poppy coins skyrocketed to a high of $400 each, but has since settled at around $350.
The Royal Australian Mint launches a 2022 version (pictured) of the hugely popular $2 Red Poppy coin
The 2022 version features an updated portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, but the reverse is likely identical to the 2012 issue with a striking scarlet red poppy in the center and the word “remembrance” running around the edge.
There will only be 60,000 new coins issued and they will not be released into general circulation but can be purchased individually for $15.
As they are likely to sell out quickly, coins can quickly climb in value, with avid collectors always scrambling to get one.
Coins will be issued at 8:30 a.m. (AEDT) and from then on they can be purchased on the Mint website, but there will likely be an hour wait to place an order.
The original 2012 $2 Red Poppy coin (pictured) soared after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Alternatively, potential buyers can try calling the Mint on 1300 652 020 or by visiting the store in Canberra.
Australian coin collector Joel Kandiah has posted a guide to buying the new $2 coin on his popular Instagram and TikTok pages dedicated to all things money.
He advises people not to “get caught up in the hype.”
“This piece will sell and there will be people trying to return it for ridiculous amounts.”
‘Play the waiting game.’
Australian coin collector Joel Kandiah, who runs popular Instagram and TikTok pages on all things money, has posted a guide (pictured) to buying the new Red Poppy coin
Mr Kandiah has issued a warning about ‘unscrupulous behaviour’ in the numismatics market and advises those considering buying as an investment to seek financial advice
Mr Kandiah (pictured) is a 31-year-old schoolteacher in Perth who has become an online coin-collecting guru
Kandiah advises people to keep an eye on the Mint’s website in the following days in case they “stock” more stock or to try the Mint’s approved coin dealers, which can be found by doing a Google search, although it also lists some.
Reputable coin dealers are likely to have purchase limits.
Mr Kandiah warns that there has been “an increase in unscrupulous behavior from sellers looking to make a quick buck”.
For those who “view coins and notes as a form of investment rather than a hobby”, the 31-year-old teacher recommends doing so only under the guidance of a financial adviser.
Mr. Kandiah said it was difficult to predict how much the new Red Poppy coin might be worth in a few months or years.
“The red poppy is the most requested piece in Australia right now,” he told Seven News.
“The new Red Poppy is going to generate a lot of hype quickly, but I can’t really say what will happen to the market after that.” And I think it’s a pretty dangerous game to try to do that.
“I want what’s best for the collector, I don’t want what’s best for the pinball machine.”
The original 2012 Red Poppy coin was issued in a lot of 503,000, but the Mint also created a rarer version of 40,902 coins minted C.
In 2018, for the 30th anniversary of the $2 coin set, another Red Poppy version was released in a batch of 30,000.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Washington County board elections: Three seats, only one incumbent
It’s been a decade since two new people were elected to the Washington County Board at the same time. In 2012, Ted Bearth defeated Bill Pulkrabek and Fran Miron defeated Dennis Hegberg.
This year, three Washington County commissioner seats are up for grabs on Nov. 8. Only one race features an incumbent – Stan Karwoski – running for re-election.
State Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, and Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park, are facing off in District 4 after redistricting radically altered the boundaries of their Legislative districts. The incumbent District 4 county commissioner, Wayne Johnson, left the race in June after Franke announced he was running for the seat.
In District 2, Woodbury City Council member Julie Ohs is once again challenging Karwoski, a former mayor of Oakdale. Karwoski was elected to the county board in a special election in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.
Two Woodbury women — Michelle Clasen and Andrea Date — are running for the District 5 seat currently held by Commissioner Lisa Weik. Weik, who represents most of Woodbury, was elected to the board in a special election in November 2008 and was re-elected in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The district’s population boom prompted a change in boundaries, which required an election in 2022 for the seat.
“Fourteen years is a long time,” Weik said. “I think it’s important to let other people have an opportunity to serve.”
In other positions, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson, who took over as county attorney after the death of Pete Orput, is running unopposed. Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry also is running unopposed.
DISTRICT 2
Karwoski is the former Oakdale mayor and city council member who won a special 2016 election to fill the District 2 seat after the death of Commissioner Ted Bearth. He won again in 2018, defeating Ohs by 11 points.
Karwoski, 65, said crime is a top concern for residents of the district, which includes Oakdale, Birchwood Village, Willernie, Pine Springs, Landfall and parts of Mahtomedi, Woodbury and White Bear Lake.
“Ever since the killing of George Floyd, there’s a sense of people wanting to feel safe,” he said. “We’ve made investments in the sheriff’s office and county attorney’s office. If people feel unsafe, we have to stay ahead of the curve and stay proactive to keep our community safe.”
Other top priorities: Clean water and a clean environment and mental health, he said. “It’s better to intervene early rather than wait until a tragedy happens.”
Karwoski serves on the regional Transportation Advisory Board and the county’s Workforce Development board. He also is a member and past chairman of Gold Line BRT, which is working to create bus rapid transit between downtown St. Paul and Woodbury.
Ohs, who has lived in Woodbury for 30 years, served on the Woodbury City Council for 12 years, starting in 2006. Previous to that she served on the city’s economic development commission, an appointed position. She is a founding member and the current chairwoman of the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network and serves on the Met Council Gold Line’s Community Business Advisory Commission.
Ohs, a full-time special education teacher at the Woodbury Leadership Academy, said her experience on the Woodbury City Council would serve her well as a county commissioner.
“I just think the county board has been run by older white men for too long, and we need to be more representative,” she said.
Ohs, 60, is a longtime volunteer who works with the homeless population. “That’s my passion,” she said. “It comes down to human dignity. We should all be able to eat and live and contribute. We all deserve a safe, affordable quality of life.”
Other top priorities for Ohs: supporting law enforcement; working on issues surrounding well-being, including substance abuse, food insecurity and mental health, and increasing the number of jobs in Washington County that pay a living wage.
DISTRICT 4
Bigham, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, served on the Washington County Board prior to her time in the Legislature. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and was a member of the Cottage Grove City Council.
She works as a paralegal in the Child Protection Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Bigham, 43, estimates that she has knocked on every door in about 90 percent of the district since she started campaigning for the seat in May. “It’s the most important part of the job, but it’s also the most fun,” she said. “You get to meet neighbors, and you get to hear what are their priorities.”
At the top of people’s minds are safe communities and upgrades and improvements to Park Grove Library in Cottage Grove, she said.
“The reason I’m running is county government is where my heart is,” she said. “Through my experience in the community, I’m able to deliver the results for this area.”
District 4 includes Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island Township, Denmark Township and a portion of Woodbury.
Elected to the Minnesota House in 2020, Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar in St. Paul Park, previously served in the House from 2016-2018 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor.
Franke, 51, said residents of the district care about “the responsible use of tax dollars and safe and connected communities.”
Among his top priorities: Working to lower property taxes, caring for the county’s aging population and making the proper investments in mental health and addiction services. “In the long run, you’re going to save money,” he said. “It will help reduce costs to your public safety and health and human resources budgets.”
Franke said his experience as a business owner – “I’ve signed both sides of a paycheck” – would benefit the residents of the district.
“People are like, ‘Why do you still do this?’” he said. “It’s good to be that common-sense person who is on the ground bringing that different perspective to the discussion. How many other politicians do you know who spent the morning unclogging a urinal? I had to use a snake and a plunger. I’m not your typical politician.”
DISTRICT 5
Michelle Clasen, 43, is a recruitment consultant in healthcare who previously worked in city leadership for more than 12 years, working with communities in Washington, Dakota and Ramsey counties.
She’s worked with Hugo, Falcon Heights, Hugo, Landfall and Inver Grove Heights, among others.
“It’s uncommon to have a staffer become an elected official, but this is a chance for me to serve my community, and I’m excited for the opportunity,” she said.
Clasen, who ran against Weik in 2020 and lost, said she has knocked on “thousands” of doors in Woodbury while campaigning this year. “I love talking to people, and I just know a lot about government services,” she said. “I think people need to get involved in the community.”
Clasen is a single mother of two children – a perspective that she says seems to be missing from the county board. “Single parents do experience things in a different way and have different challenges than a two-parent household,” she said. “I would be able to bring a perspective that would be really valuable.”
Among her top priorities: safe schools, the environment and mental health, especially early child intervention, she said.
“I care a lot about our workforce decline in the county,” she said. “We need to be working on childcare initiatives and making childcare affordable by making vouchers available.”
Andrea Date has served on the Woodbury City Council since 2016. Her current term expires in 2024.
Prior to being elected to the council, Date, 39, served on the city’s parks and natural resources commission for four years and volunteered on the city’s comprehensive plan task force.
“I think we need strong leadership on the county board to make sure Woodbury gets its fair share of resources,” she said. “Woodbury needs somebody who can advocate for Woodbury and has that experience.”
Her top priorities include advocating for federal and state funding to ensure the city is able to treat all wells for PFAS contamination “to the level of zero detect,” she said. “Residents are concerned about the quality of our water. The state settlement funding will treat most of the wells in Woodbury, but it left out the wells that test under the health-risk limit. … That just doesn’t work well for our system in Woodbury. We are a one-pressure system. You can’t treat some and not the others.”
Date said she is especially proud of the city’s work to have an integrated social worker within its public safety department. “They will not only treat a resident who may be having a mental-health crisis in the moment, but also help them get treatment for the long term,” she said. “I want to see that we have the resources we need to get that done throughout the entire county.”
District 5 includes most of Woodbury.
News
French basketball star banned after joining Russian team — RT Sport News
The career of basketball player Thomas Heurtel with the France team is “more” after choosing to join Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia, officials said.
Heurtel, 33, joined Zenit in September shortly after helping France to European Championship silver.
The star point guard made the decision despite French basketball bosses warning that any players who appear in Russia will no longer be considered for national team selection.
Heurtel reportedly signed a written statement to confirm compliance, only to infuriate French officials by moving to Russia after the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.
In a statement to L’Equipe on Tuesday, the president of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), Jean-Pierre Siutat, said Heurtel’s time in the national colors was over.
“Regarding Thomas, to whom we had clearly explained how things worked, he did not honor his commitment. For me, from today, I consider that he will no longer be there (with the team of France). It’s over,” said Siutat.
The FFBB warned in early August that players who appear for Russian or Belarusian teams would not be eligible for selection as long as the conflict in Ukraine continues.
Players and officials were asked to sign a “certificate of honor” to confirm their agreement, and any violation meant that they could lose the right to participate in competitions, including the Paris 2024 Olympics.
French players Livio Jean-Charles and Louis Labeyrie – who play for CSKA Moscow and UNICS Kazan respectively – reportedly did not sign the document and were removed from the FFBB list.
Heurtel, however, appeared at the EuroBasket 2022 tournament in September, where he helped France to the final, eventually losing to Spain.
A few days later, it was announced that the 6ft2in star had joined Zenit on a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.
Basketball officials had somewhat ambiguously suggested in September that Heurtel could still make France’s squad for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, as long as he chose not to extend his stay in France. Russia next year.
However, Siutat’s latest comments appear to have shut that possibility down completely.
Heurtel himself responded to the scandal in a social media post earlier in October, in which he said he “don’t give af***” about the criticism.
READ MORE:
French biathlon coach faces ‘hate’ after supporting Russian athletes
The star earned 99 caps for France and was part of the team that won Olympic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Before joining Russia, Heurtel played for Real Madrid in Spain and played in teams in France and Turkey.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
13 Best Lord Shiva Quotes To Get You Through Tough Times
Lord Shiva is one of the most complex figures in Hinduism and the Indian culture at large. He has been worshiped throughout India’s history, and he appears in countless stories, poems, and songs all over India. If you need to get through tough times and find the strength within yourself to persevere, there’s no better inspiration than the wisdom of Lord Shiva. If you’re looking for some quotes about lord Shiva that are relevant to your life and can help you get through tough times, then look no further. These lord Shiva quotes will help you feel more balanced, energized, and ready to face the world when the times get tough.
Best Lord Shiva Quotes To Get You Through Tough Times
1) “You are free to make any decision you desire, but you aren’t free from the consequences of those decisions.” – Lord Shiva Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
2) “Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between the creation and destruction is your journey of life.” – Mahadev Quotes In English, Lord Shiva Images
3) “I am the past I am the future I am the present I am the moon, the sun, and the sky I am death, pity, and anger I am the wise, wise and innocent, I am Shiva.” – Shiv Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
4) “I bow to the god of the universe, whose form is eternal, who is omnipotent, invading Brahma and manifest as the Vedas. I worship Shiva! Who is in his own form, shining in his own glory, who is without physical qualities, undifferentiated, a desire less, pervading sky of consciousness, and the one who wears the whole sky as his garment, I bow to you.” – Lord Shiva Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
5) “I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity…” – Mahadev Quotes In English, Lord Shiva Images
6) “Fire is His head, the sun and moon His eyes, space His ears, the Vedas His speech, the wind His breath, the universe His heart. From His feet, the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings.” – Shiv Quotes
Also Read: 10 Indian Stand-Up Comedians Who Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
7) “His blue throat shows the poison he drank and the control over anger which must be transformed in a constructive manner instead of harming someone.” – Bholenath Quotes
8) “Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between the creation and destruction is your journey of life.” – Lord Shiva Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
9) “The whole Universes, Cosmos and Metaverses are finite; only Shiva is infinite.” – Mahadev Quotes In English
10) “Lord Shiva is the Lord of both living and dead; Shiva belongs to all, all belongs to Shiva” – Shiv Quotes
11) “My Lord Shiva, who wears a dangerous serpent around his neck and a lifted hood to demonstrate that the energies have reached their peak.” – Bholenath Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
12) “Shiva is the Universe as well as beyond the understanding of the Universe, we all Hail Mahadeva!” – Lord Shiva Quotes, Lord Shiva Images
13) “Lord Shiva stays deep in every human. Shiva is Nirguna (One who exists without form or attributes). Shiva is Nirakaar ( One with no shape or form), and Shiva is the Para-Brahman (Supreme transcendental) that is all-pervading.” – Mahadev Quotes In English
These are some of the best lord Shiva quotes and Mahadev quotes in English that you can use to get through tough times. When you are having a bad day, these will come in handy! It is easy for us to forget about all the good things that have happened when we’re feeling down. Keep reminding yourself of your successes as well as others’ successes with these images and words.
The post 13 Best Lord Shiva Quotes To Get You Through Tough Times appeared first on MEWS.
News
Recipe: Give your gnocchi the shrimp scampi treatment
You could say that shrimp scampi, like “chai tea,” is a dish so nice they named it twice. But really, it comes down to a mistranslation.
The word “scampi,” in Italian, refers to a type of crustacean that’s similar to a langoustine — resembling a tiny lobster and often sautéed in olive oil with garlic and wine. When immigrants from Italy arrived in the United States in the early 20th century, scampi weren’t widely available, so they made the dish with local shrimp. Shrimp scampi was born.
So, translated, the dish is “shrimp shrimp” (just as chai tea translates to “tea tea”). But words and phrases evolve, and the word “scampi” in the United States now usually refers to the garlicky pan sauce the shrimp are cooked in.
All of this explains why, of the myriad scampi variations that exist, many don’t contain any shrimp at all. (I’m looking at you, chicken, scallop and squash.)
I keep the shrimp in this scampi variation, and they, along with their heady scampi sauce, share the pan with pillows of potato gnocchi.
The gnocchi serve several purposes here. They round out the dish, giving it heft. They absorb the glorious pan sauce, eliminating the need for bread or spaghetti. And, because they’re browned in the skillet before the shrimp are incorporated, they add a chewy-crisp texture that goes nicely with the juicy springiness of the shrimp.
You can use any premade potato gnocchi here — shelf-stable, frozen (and thawed) or refrigerated. Then, you can just toss them in the pan with some oil and let them sear until they turn bronze in spots and mostly tender within.
I say “mostly tender” because the thing about prepared potato gnocchi (as opposed to fluffier homemade versions) is that they always stay a bit dense and pliable in the center. To me, a person who adores springy matzo balls, bouncy mochi and the elasticity of the tapioca pearls in bubble tea, this is vastly appealing and the point of the dish. Light and airy, these are not.
But if you like a touch of chewiness, these deeply flavorful, garlicky dumplings and succulent shrimp, bathed in a buttery scampi sauce, are pleasing to eat and simple to make — a one-pan meal in under 30 minutes.
A dish that’s half the work for double the flavor is worth saying twice, don’t you think?
One-Pan Shrimp Scampi With Crispy Gnocchi
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen or shelf-stable)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
- 1/2 cup dry white wine (or clam juice, or broth)
- Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
- 1 pound large or extra-large shrimp, shelled (deveined, if you like)
- 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
Preparation
1. In a large, preferably nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add gnocchi to the pan, breaking up any that are stuck together. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, tossing every 1 to 2 minutes, so they get golden and crispy all over. Transfer to a bowl or plate.
2. In the same skillet over medium-high, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and all of the butter, letting it melt for a few seconds. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add wine, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and all of the red-pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer, and let the wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.
3. Add shrimp and sauté until they just start to turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes, depending on their size.
4. Return gnocchi to the pan and add another 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a Microplane or other fine grater, grate the zest from the lemon into the pan. Add parsley, tossing well. If your pan looks dry, add a splash of water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing to combine, then remove pan from the heat.
5. Cut the naked lemon in two and squeeze in the juice from one half, gently tossing to combine. Taste and add more salt if you like. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges for serving.
6. Top with more olive oil and more red-pepper flakes, if you’d like, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Mélenchon slams the elected officials of Nupes who did not vote for the motion of censure LFI – RT in French
ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Launches CBDC Pilot Phase
Issued Red Poppy $2 Mint coin set to skyrocket in value: Queen Elizabeth
Washington County board elections: Three seats, only one incumbent
French basketball star banned after joining Russian team — RT Sport News
Riddle&Code ignites the fourth industrial revolution by easily onboarding any machine onto Web3
13 Best Lord Shiva Quotes To Get You Through Tough Times
Recipe: Give your gnocchi the shrimp scampi treatment
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches