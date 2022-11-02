Musk haggles with King on blue checkmarks — RT Games & Culture





The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oathkeepers leaders has become mired in dispute as prosecutors called defense witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days leading up to their appearance, the Defense attorneys accused each other of unethical conduct and a witness was revealed to be an informant.

Between the unmasking of a secret informant who had a medical emergency before appearing in court and a last-minute refusal to testify, there has been significant turmoil in recent days over which witnesses the defense wants to call and how the trial will proceed.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Stewart Rhodes called Florida member of the Oath Keepers, Dario Aquino, to the witness stand. Aquino spent much of the afternoon of January 6, 2021 with Rhodes, and defense attorneys planned to use his testimony to claim that Rhodes had no idea of ​​the violence taking place at the Capitol. Rhodes is the leader of the Oathkeepers.

In a surprise twist, Aquino took the stand and immediately invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to testify. Rhodes attorney James Lee Bright looked shocked and asked Federal Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the trial, to excuse the jury from the courtroom.

A heated argument ensued between Bright and Aquino’s attorney, Dwight Crawley, as Crawley alleged he had no idea Aquino was planning to testify until prosecutors tipped him off. previous night, calling it “crazy” that he is testifying.

“They want to take their questionable ethical activity and use it to their advantage,” Crawley shouted in the courtroom. “They want to put this individual on the witness stand for their own benefit.”

Bright responded, saying he would not let Crawley accuse him of unethical behavior “without retaliating”, and that he believed Crawley had known beforehand that Aquino was going to testify. Mehta interrupted the shouting match, telling the lawyers to “calm down” before sending Bright, Crawley and a third mediating defense attorney down the hall to resolve the issue.

Aquino’s testimony is at the heart of a tug of war between defense attorneys and the Justice Department over prosecutors contacting defense witnesses before they take the stand – especially members of the Guardians. of the oath – and warning them that, if they testify, they are opening up to themselves. – incrimination and potential lawsuits on the road.

“I am personally concerned about disclosing who I want to call next,” Stanley Woodward, attorney for fellow Oath Keeper defendant Kelly Meggs, said on Tuesday, adding that he would only give the government 24 hours’ notice. . he intended to call to the stand.

Prosecutors said in court that it was their legal duty to warn witnesses of any exposure they might have, and that although prosecutors asked defense attorneys if they told witnesses of their Fifth Amendment rights, they never heard an answer.

“We did what we felt we had to do, which was to tell the defense attorney if we think a witness has a Fifth Amendment problem,” prosecutor Jeffrey said Tuesday. Nestler.

Mehta said the defense should recognize that witnesses have their own rights to be monitored.

“I don’t know what to tell you all. It’s not unusual in that when the defense wants to call defense witnesses, those witnesses can be exposed. It’s not unusual. And then the question becomes whether that witness wishes to testify,” the judge said.

“If you think there’s anything unethical about what they’ve done, or what an FBI agent has done, or overstepped the line in any way or another, let me know,” Mehta added, addressing defense attorneys.

Another witness that Rhodes’ defense attorneys wanted to call, Greg McWhirter, the former vice president of the Oath Keepers, turned out to be a confidential informant against the group.

The New York Times reported Thursday afternoon that McWhirter was an informant, a fact the Justice Department confirmed in a sealed file accidentally released to the public record Tuesday night.

In the filing, prosecutors asked Mehta to ask defense attorneys who disclosed McWhirter’s status as a Times informant. That information, prosecutors said, was marked as “highly sensitive” and was covered by a protective order.

“The government is asking the Court to take these steps because of the significant safety and health concerns raised by Mr. McWhirter’s premature leak of status as a CHS,” or Confidential Human Source, prosecutors wrote in the filing. . “Even prior to this disclosure to the NY Times, Mr. McWhirter expressed immense concern to the government about his status as a confidential informant being publicly disclosed.”

The allegation sent defense attorneys scrambling, according to a person familiar with their conversations, with several attorneys assuring each other they weren’t the source of the leak.

Mehta addressed the issue under seal with both sides in the courtroom on Wednesday morning “given the sensitivities we need to discuss.”

McWhirter, who was scheduled to testify on Tuesday, also suffered a medical emergency on the plane he was supposed to take to Washington, D.C., and will no longer be able to travel to testify in person, according to defense attorneys and the court filing. DOJ. It’s possible McWhirter will be allowed to take a position by videoconference this week, although the timing is still unclear. McWhirter has not been charged with any crime related to Jan. 6.

McWhirter’s status as an informant is not the first protected information allegedly leaked to the press. At the start of the trial, disbarred attorney Jonathan Moseley, who previously represented defendant Kelly Meggs, sent several emails to defense attorneys, prosecutors and media attorneys threatening to release to the public information he deemed exculpatory.

Moseley reportedly gave some of the information to a right-wing outlet, and Mehta held a hearing on whether Moseley should be held in contempt of court for violating the protective order. No official decision has been made on this.

The hearing was supposed to be sealed but was accidentally broadcast to a courthouse media room where reporters followed the trial.

“Looks like you have some bad news for me,” Mehta said at the end of the sealed process as his court aide rushed to the bench. The deputy stood away from the microphone, so reporters couldn’t hear what he was saying.

“So they can hear everything,” Mehta asked, and the line to the media room was cut.