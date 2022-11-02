News
NASA releases photo of crescent moon, but colorful atmosphere steals the show
NASA’s International Space Station recently released a spectacular image of the “crescent moon”. The photo was taken on September 30, 2022 and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed that the ISS took this photo while orbiting 267 miles (429 km) above the ocean Atlantic southwest of South Africa during an orbital sunrise.
The image contains the crescent moon and a brilliant sequence of colors roughly indicating several layers of the atmosphere. NASA explained that this side view of Earth gives us a look at the layers of our colorful atmosphere. The troposphere (orange) is below, above the dark limb of the Earth’s surface. It’s the layer we call home, housing the air we breathe and the clouds in the sky.
The US space agency in its Instagram post further added that above is the white stratosphere; this layer is 22 miles (35 km) thick. It contains the ozone layer which protects us from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
The light blue of the mesosphere and beyond gradually fades into the darkness of space. “The mesosphere is where meteors burn during meteor showers, due to the number of gases present that cause friction and create heat,” NASA said.
Look at the image here:
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope earlier shared an image of a “mysterious cosmic keyhole.” The telescope, known for its breakthrough discoveries, captured the image of NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion, located 1,350 light-years from Earth.
The incredible image showed a “peculiar portrait” of the swirling clouds of gas and dust. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the ethereal view of the nebula on Friday.
ndtv
News
7 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 108-99 comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets, including Zach LaVine’s explosive 4th quarter
The Chicago Bulls came from behind to beat the Brooklyn Nets, getting 20 fourth-quarter points from Zach LaVine in a 108-99 victory Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in New York.
The win snapped a two-game skid as the Bulls (4-4) return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at the United Center.
Here are seven takeaways from Tuesday’s game.
1. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan exploded in the second half.
DeRozan has made a name for himself in fourth quarters. And while he had another second-half shooting surge Tuesday, it was LaVine’s explosive fourth quarter that drove the Bulls comeback.
LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth, going 6 of 10 from the field and draining a pair of heat-check 3-pointers from well behind the top of the arc. His fourth-quarter efficiency was complemented by DeRozan, who shot 4 of 10 from the field in the third quarter.
The Bulls went on a 12-4 run to close the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 79-77, before taking a 101-90 lead midway through the fourth off a 16-2 run. The Nets imploded in the fourth quarter, and the Bulls took advantage to finish the game on a 24-11 run.
LaVine’s 29 points led the team, and DeRozan finished with 20. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points after missing Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with stiffness in his neck and upper back.
2. The Bulls continue to struggle with 3-point defense.
The win showed how 3-pointers will make or break the Bulls this season. They’re the NBA’s worst team at defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to make 43.2% for 14.6 3-pointers per game.
The problem Tuesday wasn’t just the clip at which the Nets were shooting from behind the arc. The defense is allowing opponents to take too many 3s, especially in transition. Allowing any opponent to take 18 shots from behind the arc in the first half invites a hot streak that can completely upend a game.
This pattern becomes unsustainable when paired with the Bulls’ inability to produce 3-pointers at a high rate. They’re 25th in the league in made 3-pointers (10.4 per game) despite ranking 13th in accuracy (36.3%).
Tuesday’s win was a rare hot night for the Bulls from long range, as they finished 12 of 30. But if they can’t keep up that pace on a nightly basis, they’ll quickly be outpaced behind the arc.
3. Kevin Durant led the Nets as the Bulls fell behind in the first half again.
The Bulls struggled to contain Durant early, leading to another halftime deficit. Durant scored 14 points in the first quarter, then added six more in the second as the Nets led 58-52 at the break.
The deficit wasn’t as drastic as many the Bulls have faced this season, but it still forced them to come from behind. Durant quieted in the second half, scoring 12 points to finish with 32 and fumbling a pass for a turnover on one of the Nets’ last possessions.
4. Goran Dragić’s 3-point shooting kept the Bulls afloat in the first half.
Dragić matched his season high with 12 first-half points and finished with 15 — including 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range — as he continues to provide a necessary boost off the bench.
Dragić’s production was limited in the second half after he took a hard elbow to the face from Nets forward Nic Claxton during a transition drive to the rim.
5. LaVine played the first game of a back-to-back.
Tuesday marked the first time this season LaVine started in the opener of back-to-back games. Despite a positive streak of games in which he said his left knee “felt good,” LaVine remains limited as the Bulls monitor his return after arthroscopic surgery in the summer.
Coach Billy Donovan previously said LaVine would not play on back-to-back nights in the early weeks of the season. The Bulls are scheduled to play four sets of back-to-backs in the first three weeks.
However, Donovan did not rule out LaVine’s availability against the Hornets on Wednesday during a news conference with reporters in Brooklyn before Tuesday’s game. If LaVine is cleared to play, it would signal another step forward in his return to full health after missing the first two games of the season.
6. Kyrie Irving was quiet on the court.
Days after inciting backlash throughout the league for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media and then defending his position, Irving didn’t score until the fourth quarter and finished with four points on 2-of-12 shooting (0-for-6 on 3s).
The controversy surrounding the Nets star dominated the spotlight before the game, drawing criticism from TNT hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley during the national broadcast.
7. Coby White and Andre Drummond were sidelined.
The Bulls were missing two of their most important sparks off the bench with White (left thigh bruise) and Drummond (left shoulder sprain) sidelined.
White took a knee to the left quadriceps during Saturday’s loss to the 76ers and was held out as a game-time decision. Drummond injured his shoulder in a hard fall during Friday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Neither injury is expected to be long term, according to Donovan.
The Bulls managed to outrebound the Nets 45-38 despite the absence of Drummond, who provided a quarter of the team’s rebounds before his injury.
News
Pro-mask, pro-lockdown price?! NYC teacher has a lot to learn
Putting down the parents of the students you teach, especially those who fought to bring the kids back to your classroom and free them from irrational and harmful totems like face masks, is apparently a good career move for some New York teachers — and also profitable.
Bobson Wonga 17-year-old veteran math teacher, has just been awarded $20,000 and the MfA Muller Prize for Professional Influence in Education for “outstandingly influencing the teaching profession” and his “ability to have a positive impact on the breast of [his] school community and driving change outside of [his] own class. »
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Wong regularly and publicly shares his contempt for his students’ parents who have advocated opening schools — in Marxist, classist language.
“When I see the ‘keep schools open’ yelling to end mask mandates from the comfort of their home offices in their uptown COVID-unaffected neighborhoods, I shake my head. Centering your convenience at everyone else’s expense is the embodiment of privilege.
Wong may want to seek out an English teacher for a refresher course in irony. No profession was more “convenience-centric” than the unionized public school teachers who fought to have them “work” from home and ensured they were on the front line for vaccines (and had no not to return to work after being vaccinated!) .
The teachers’ union also successfully fought the reasonable demand to broadcast live lessons when up to two-thirds of students were home due to New York City’s union-run insane cohort system, which n has done nothing to reduce the transmission of COVID and done so much to deny so many public school children stuck at home days, weeks and months of in-person school.
Teachers, ER doctors, paramedics, firefighters, cops, prison officers, and MTA bus and subway drivers who have worked during the pandemic could help explain to Wong what “center” really looks like. your convenience” and “privilege”.
Likewise, parents, mostly mothers, who left the workforce and whose careers ended or stalled in order to be able to do the work that teachers were still paid to do – you know, teaching children. Wong has an impressive pedigree: He graduated from Bronx Science with a BA from Princeton and two master’s degrees. He might just be an excellent math teacher.
But one wonders: wouldn’t all these diplomas and almost two decades of teaching mathematics imbue a certain basic numeracy? The extended closings and closings of schools in New York did nothing to slow or stop the transmission of COVID that ravaged our city in the spring of 2020. In the end, New York State fared worse than Florida, our polar opposite in pandemic politics, in terms of mortality rates.
New York’s self-inflicted economic damage, youth mental health crisis, and devastating learning loss are what we parents of open schools were trying to prevent. And we were right to do so, Mr. Wong. We were also brave, stubborn, resilient, and ultimately immune to the lame and ridiculous accusation of privilege made by you and so many others.
We weren’t privileged to let your vitriol bother us – we had to do the hard work to open the schools.
Maud Maron is co-founder of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education (PLACE-NYC) and former Democratic candidate for Congress.
New York Post
News
Brainerd man accused of killed daughter’s boyfriend over abuse suspicions
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her.
The 45-year-old Brainerd father, Michael Lee LaFlex, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
According to a criminal complaint, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then buried his body in Crow Wing County.
LaFlex’s daughter reported her boyfriend missing on Oct. 28, telling police he hadn’t been seen since he went to the storage unit with her father.
Investigators executed a search warrant on Oct. 29 at the storage unit and said they found the presence of blood and bleach on the concrete floor and signs something had been dragged across the floor.
The following day, law enforcement officers searched land in Crow Wing County on foot and found a gravesite. The complaint said that after it was excavated, they found a body with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. An autopsy confirmed it was Brogle.
According to the charges, the landlord for Brogle and his girlfriend called the sheriff’s office, saying LaFlex had asked if Brogle had hurt his daughter. The landlord said his daughter had been seen with two black eyes. The complaint said LaFlex then told the landlord he was going to kill Brogle, and he’d already dug a hole.
According to Minnesota court records, LaFlex has a previous criminal history.
In June 1999, he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Cass County after pleading guilty to the charge. The judge stayed the sentence, and LaFlex was placed on supervised probation for five years.
In September 2018, LaFlex was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or otherwise helpless. LaFlex pleaded guilty in this case as well, and his sentence was stayed pending successful completion of two years of probation. In September 2020, the proceedings were dismissed after LaFlex was discharged from probation.
LaFlex’s case makes the third active murder prosecution in Crow Wing County, with all three of the cases originating in the same general geographic area.
Other defendants include 30-year-old Cameron Jay Moser, accused of murdering Bethany Anne Bernatsky at Cozy Bay Resort north of Merrifield, and 53-year-old Michael Lowell Munger, accused of killing Lynnie Ann Loucks at a home they shared in the First Assessment District north of Brainerd.
This report includes information from the Forum News Service.
News
Analysts move 10 home races to GOP candidates with 1 week remaining
Analysts at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the rating ten congressional districts in favor of Republican candidates with only a week left until the midterm race.
Cook Political explained that many congressional districts that President Joe Biden comfortably won in the last presidential election are at risk of being lost as Democratic governors are underperforming. By comparison, Republicans are soaring as they focus on high crime and soaring inflation. The report explained that the safest Democrats are in states that do not have statewide competitive races.
The 12 neighborhoods that cook amended were:
- Rep. Josh Harder (D) from California’s 9th congressional district was changed from “likely Democrat” to “skinny Democrat.”
- Rep. Julia Brownley (D) of California’s 26th congressional district moved from “Solid Democrat” to “Lean Democrat.”
- Rep. Katie Porter (D) of California’s 49th congressional district moved from “Leans Democrat.” to “Toss-up”.
- Rep. Sean Casten (D) of Illinois’ 6th congressional district was changed from “probably Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”
- Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) for Illinois’ 14th congressional district was changed from “probably Democrat” to “slightly Democrat.”
- Rep. Andy Kim (D) of New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district has been upgraded from “probable Democrat” to “light Democrat.”
- New York’s 3rd Congressional District, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up.”
- New York’s 4th Congressional District, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up.”
- Rep. Joe Morelle of New York’s 25th congressional district was upgraded from a “solid Democrat” to a “probable Democrat.”
- Oregon’s 5th congressional district, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Toss-up” to “Lean Republican.”
Cook Political also reported that some open seats allow Republicans to “stay closer to spending parity,” and all of the open seats are in states where GOP candidates in gubernatorial races are increasing, helping the races win. the decline.
The analysis explained that some of the seat changes – Harder, Porter, Casten, Underwood and Kim – are due to the redistricting process, giving them a district with more than 45% of voters being new, while two other districts – Brownley and Morelle – has even weaker quarters.
The latest round of changes to the district shows that 212 seats are rated at least “Lean Republican”, while 188 seats are rated at least “Lean Democrat” and 35 are rated “Toss-up”.
With that, if House Republicans can win all of the “Lean”, “Likely”, and “Solid” Republican races, the party would only have to win six of the “Toss-up” races to regain a majority in the Bedroom. . That’s compared to Democrats who need to win 29 of 35 “Toss-up” races to stay in the majority.
Overall, Cook Political says Republicans would win between 12 and 25 seats.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Marco Rossi scores first point in NHL as Wild beat Canadiens
Marco Rossi skated toward the Wild bench on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, thinking he might’ve just scored the first point of his NHL career.
Unfortunately for Rossi, he had to wait a couple of minutes to know for sure.
Montreal coach Martin St. Louis decided to challenge the play with hopes that Rossi used a high stick to control the puck before Kirill Kaprizov scored. After a few minutes, the officials ruled that Rossi kept his stick below his shoulders and the goal counted.
After waiting a lifetime for the milestone moment, Rossi could finally celebrate.
That was the highlight of the night as the Wild took care of business in a rather decisive 4-1 win over the Canadiens. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in the win, continuing his stellar play between the pipes,
It was a slow start for the Wild as they looked every bit like a team returning from a 10-day road trip. Luckily for them, Fleury stepped up big time, making 15 saves in the first period alone to keep the Canadiens off the scoreboard.
Eventually, the Wild found their legs, and they dominated the Canadiens for the remainder of the game. It started to turn early in the second period when Mason Shaw scored to make it 1-0, then continued a couple of minutes later when Kirill Kaprizov delivered a highlight-reel goal to stretch the lead to 2-0.
With the Wild in complete control at that point, Rossi created a scoring chance late in the second period, batting a puck out of midair before Kaprizov hammered it home to make it 3-0. After the officials ruled it a good goal, Rossi took a seat on the bench, and his teammates celebrated around him.
Though it looked like Fleury was on his way to a shutout, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki cut the deficit to 3-1 late in the third period. A few minutes later, Matt Boldy finalized the score at 4-1 with an empty-net goal. Connor Dewar got the assist after a tremendous effort to beat out a potential icing.
News
Sydney Taronga Zoo quarantined after five lions escaped from enclosure | sydney
On Wednesday morning, five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, forcing staff and visitors to hide in “safe zones” and triggering a security review of the zoo.
The lions – four adults and a cub – were seen outside their enclosure around 6.30am. A ‘code one’ alert shortly after sent the zoo into lockdown. The police were called at 7:10 a.m. and the lions returned to their enclosure just before 9 a.m.
A code one is the zoo’s most urgent alert, requiring an emergency response.
Simon Duffy, Taronga’s executive director of operations, told reporters the lions were seen in a “small area adjacent to the main lion exhibit”.
“A six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo,” he said. “The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action has been taken.”
Duffy said the cub needed to be reassured, but otherwise the lions “came calmly back” to their enclosure.
“All animals are now safe in their exhibit at the back of the house and are closely monitored.
“I remind everyone that Taronga Zoo itself has its own security perimeter fence.
“So at no time did the lions come out of that area or Taronga Zoo.”
Duffy confirmed that a review of the incident is underway, with the exhibit due to undergo further inspection to ensure it is “100 per cent safe”. He did not specify how the lions managed to break through their fence.
Although the zoo is not yet open to general visitors, some members of the public were staying in tents at the park’s Roar and Snore nighttime experience, about 100 yards from the lion enclosure. Magnus Perri told Sydney media that his family were “about to eat breakfast and [zoo staff] came out shouting, shouting ‘code one, you have to get out of your tents…run, come with us’”.
Perri said they ran to a nearby building, were counted by staff and locked in a shower area.
“They told us they had this kind of training from time to time, but then we heard on the radio ‘they’re always out’, so we realized there was something there, and they said, ‘It’s the lions’.”
Police were called to the zoo as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.
The zoo confirmed the area was secure shortly before 9 a.m.
“An emergency occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo in Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure,” the zoo said in a statement.
Aerial footage showed guards patrolling the grounds during the emergency.
“All those on site have been moved to safe areas and there are no injuries to guests or staff.
“All animals are now in their exhibit, where they are closely monitored.”
The zoo, on Sydney’s Lower North Shore, confirmed it would be open on Wednesday.
“The zoo will be open as normal today. Further details will be provided when possible.
Tours and school visits should not be affected by the incident.
The incident comes nearly three years after a group of baboons escaped from a research center near Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
Animal escapes are rare in Taronga, but keepers are reportedly prepared for such occurrences with a plan of action involving anesthetic dart guns and nets.
In 2011, former Taronga keeper Terry Boylan told Australian Geographic that most animals were “very reluctant” to leave the safety of their enclosures.
In 1946, a Bengal tiger escaped into the zoo grounds. The visiting public was herded into an empty seal pen while the animal was tracked down by staff.
In 1972, a young female orangutan managed to climb onto the roof of the monkey house after tearing up the floor of her cage.
In the mid-1950s, former circus chimp Koko escaped and sprinted through the deserted zoo before jumping into the office manager’s car, where she was chloroformed by the keepers.
A Himalayan mountain goat once climbed its three-meter stone wall and made its way to a park in Balmoral.
And in 1967, an entellus langur monkey escaped from its concrete pit and made its way to nearby Bradleys Head, where it was shot by a zoo director.
In 2009, a lion escaped from its enclosure at Mogo Zoo on the south coast of New South Wales.
theguardian
