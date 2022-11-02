Nets react to Steve Nash firing: ‘Shocked’ by ‘it’s happening’

Nets players woke up from their mid-afternoon nap on Tuesday to learn that coach Steve Nash had been fired.

General manager Sean Marks and superstar Kevin Durant both insisted no players were consulted during the move. Durant said he was shocked when he heard.

“You’re always shocked when a move like this happens, but that’s normal in the NBA,” Durant said Tuesday night after the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls. “It’s about getting ready for tonight’s game. It’s a quick turnaround always in the league, especially early in the season. You have training, matches coming up so you can’t think about it too much.

Durant argued for Nash’s ouster over the summer, but the only warning he and the rest of the team had that the ouster was coming was their own rough play in the first seven games of the season.

“It’s a similar situation with large corporations and CEOs. That’s what happens when things don’t go to plan or you’re not at the level that the organization has kind of set itself and it’s a shame he’s the one,” said said Joe Harris. “Obviously it’s a lot more complex than that, but he’s the head of the organization.”

Kevin Durant said he was “shocked” that Steve Nash (inset) was fired, adding that it “just didn’t work out”. Corey Sipkins (2)

The change, with assistant Jacque Vaughn taking over as interim head coach, did not have the desired effect. The Nets collapsed in the stretch in a loss that put their record at an abysmal 2-6.

Afterwards, the players said they still had time to turn the season around and that the layoff was simply a product of the NBA being a tough, results-oriented business. The off-court drama that plagued the Nets was pushed aside.

“Just a lot of things,” Durant said, when asked why it didn’t work out with Nash. “We didn’t have a healthy team, we just didn’t play well and that’s what happens in the league. It happens.

“It doesn’t take anything away from Steve’s basketball IQ, the way he teaches the game. I don’t think it takes anything away. It just didn’t work.

Vaughn said he didn’t know if he was scheduled to practice Friday against the Wizards.

“I guess Sean will tell me,” Vaughn said. “I lace them up, put my shoes on every day and do my job.”

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry were both absent. Curry is still recovering from ankle surgery and Simmons missed a second straight game with knee pain.