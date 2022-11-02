News
Nets seeking counsel for disciplining Kyrie Irving following antisemitic post
Nets general manager Sean Marks said the organization is discussing — both internally and externally — an appropriate course of action for disciplining star guard Kyrie Irving after he posted antisemitic material on his social media feeds last week.
Marks said Nets owner Joe Tsai is talking to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Marks, along with the rest of the front office, is trying to find the best course of action after the widespread outrage and backlash following Irving’s post.
“Part of it is going to be getting the sides together so they can understand where people are coming from,” Marks said hours after announcing the team had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. “There’s an education piece for everybody here. There’s an empathetic piece to this and understanding that we need to move on and we need to do the right thing without a doubt.”
Irving posted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on both his Instagram story and his Twitter page on Oct. 27 and didn’t delete it until Sunday night. Irving said he watched the movie and that, “history shouldn’t be hidden.” He also called Alex Jones’ theory on secret societies ruling the world “true.”
Irving’s actions have been met with backlash at every level. On Monday, a row of fans wearing kippahs and t-shirts reading “Fight Antisemitism” sat courtside at Barclays Center.
“I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here. I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?” Marks said. “I would like to turn on ESPN or the TV on and not find you talking about us in that manner, to be quite frank. I’d like to get back to basketball. I think that’s what our players would like to get back to. They’d like to focus on the things that are important here, and that’s competing at the highest level and playing basketball games.
“So as it pertains to Kyrie, we are having discussions, some internal, some external discussions. I know from the highest levels [that] we’re involved with the ADL and getting their advice and just hopefully they can advise us. We can bring something to the table that both parties, all parties can be at least understandable to one another here and understand that there is no tolerance and no room for any hate speech, any antisemitic remarks whatsoever, whether it’s in this organization or any organization for that matter.”
Kansas mother gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother and described the abuse in detail in letters to the court. Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse.
The daughter, Leyla Ekren, said her mother’s “lust for control and power” drove her to drag the family halfway around the world to find a terrorist group that would allow Fluke-Ekren to flourish, when of a victim impact statement she gave in court.
She said her mother had become good at hiding the abuse she inflicted. She described a circumstance where her mother poured off-brand lice medicine on her face as punishment and it started blistering her face and burning her eyes. Fluke-Ekren then tried to wash the chemicals off her daughter’s face, but Leyla Ekren resisted.
“I wanted people to see what kind of person she was. I wanted it to blind me,’ she said as her mother sat a few feet away, resting her head on her hand with an incredulous look. After her children testified, she looked in their direction.
Fluke-Ekren’s status as an American-born woman who achieved leadership status in the Islamic State makes her story unique among terrorism cases. Prosecutors say the abuse she inflicted on her children from a young age helps explain how she rose from an 81-acre farm in Overbrook, Kansas, to leader of the Islamic State in Syria, with stops in Egypt and Libya along the way.
First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh said Fluke-Ekren’s family sent her to an elite private school in Topeka and she grew up in a stable home. Parekh said Fluke-Ekren’s immediate family was unanimous in their desire to see her punished whenever possible, a circumstance the veteran prosecutor described as extremely rare.
“There is nothing in Fluke-Ekren’s background that can explain his conduct, which was motivated by bigotry, power, manipulation, delusional invincibility and extreme cruelty,” Parekh said.
Fluke-Ekren only asked for a two-year sentence to be able to raise her young children. She said at the start of a long, tearful speech that she took responsibility for her actions before rationalizing and downplaying her conduct.
“We just lived a very normal life,” she told the judge of her time in Syria, showing pictures of her children at a weekly pizza dinner.
She denied the abuse allegations and tried to accuse her eldest son of manipulating her daughter into making them.
She described the Khatiba Nusaybah as something closer to a community center for women that turned into a series of self-defense classes when it became clear that the city of Raqqa, the state’s stronghold Islam where she lived, was facing an invasion.
She acknowledged that women and girls were taught to use suicide belts and automatic weapons, but described it as safety training to avoid accidents in a war zone where such weapons were common.
Judge Leonie Brinkema, however, made it clear that she was not impressed with Fluke-Ekren’s justifications. At one point, Fluke-Ekren explained the need for women to defend themselves against the possibility of being raped by enemy soldiers. “Sexual violence is not acceptable under any circumstances,” she said.
Brinkema interrupted to ask Fluke-Ekren about the girl’s allegation that she was forced to marry an Islamic State fighter who raped her when she was 13.
“She was 14 weeks away,” Fluke-Ekren replied in protest, later saying, “It was her decision. I never forced her.
Parekh described Fluke-Ekren as an “Islamic State empress” whose husbands rose to higher ranks in the Islamic State, often only to be killed in battle.
Even within the Islamic State, people who knew Fluke-Ekren described her radicalization as “outside the box” and other terrorist groups refused her plan to form a women’s battalion until she found finally a taker in the Islamic State, Parekh said.
Fluke-Ekren’s actions “have added a new dimension to the darker side of humanity,” Parekh said.
In addition to training the battalion, Fluke-Ekren admitted that while living in Libya she helped translate, edit and summarize documents taken from US diplomatic facilities after the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.
Serial Cheater, Tristan Thompson, Snubs Maralee Nichols And Their Son, Theo, And Spends Time With His Ex Khloe Kardashian And Their Newborn Son
Tristan Thompson stepped out to celebrate Halloween with his ex-partner and the mother of his 2 kids Khloe Kardashian. And Maralee Nichols is left alone, posting some forlorn pictures with her adorable 6-month-old boy Theo Thompson. Sometimes, I don’t feel bad for these women. Maralee Nichols knew Tristan Thompson was involved with Khloe Kardashian and… Read More »Serial Cheater, Tristan Thompson, Snubs Maralee Nichols And Their Son, Theo, And Spends Time With His Ex Khloe Kardashian And Their Newborn Son
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles says he couldn’t find common ground with Roquan Smith: ‘I felt like we had to move forward’
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t believe he would find common ground with Roquan Smith on contract extension numbers.
That was the prevailing reason Poles sent the fifth-year linebacker — the NFL’s leading tackler in 2022, a team captain and one of the Bears’ best players — to the Baltimore Ravens, one of three trades the rookie GM made in a week.
In a news conference Tuesday at Halas Hall about an hour after the NFL trade deadline, Poles said the Bears and Smith shared their final numbers before Week 1. Over the first eight weeks of the season, Poles weighed Smith’s fit in the Bears defense and his value to the team against his requested contract.
As Smith made known in August when he made a public trade request, he and the Bears valued his future with the team differently, a situation made more difficult by the fact Smith didn’t have an agent. And while Poles said he wants players to think highly of themselves, that gap ultimately ended Smith’s tenure in Chicago.
“The reality of it is that you have to ask yourself a question: Are we ever going to find that middle ground?” Poles said. “And from our previous conversations you gather that information, and it felt like it was highly unlikely.
“So then are you able to take the opportunity to enhance your roster now? Or are you OK with the chance that he walks away and we can’t use some of that to enhance our roster? And that’s what it came down to, and I felt like we had to move forward at that time.”
Poles said he was “bummed” that Smith didn’t work out long term, but he firmly answered a question about whether the trade — which brought a return of second- and fifth-round picks and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein — was a bet on himself. The move gives him extra draft capital to pull together his vision of the team.
“Absolutely,” Poles said. “At the end of the day, I’m the decision maker and a leader and you have to step up and make those decisions.”
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus spent time with Smith and other team leaders explaining their recent decisions. That included trading respected veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week for a fourth-round pick and acquiring third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for the Bears’ 2023 second-round pick.
“It’s important to me, the transparency and being able to communicate with those guys to understand it’s not fantasy football where we’re just plugging names and moving them around,” Poles said. “It’s deeper than that.”
The trade for Claypool is at least one the Bears offense and quarterback Justin Fields should welcome.
Poles said he thought it was important to add another “impact player” to a receiving corps whose leader is Darnell Mooney with 25 catches for 364 yards. He said the addition could benefit Fields’ confidence and growth.
“I like the way Justin is trending,” Poles said. “And I think adding another big body who’s physical, explosive, has great leaping ability, can stretch the field — but also is violent with the ball in his hand as well as a blocker — that enhances everyone around him.”
Claypool, a 2020 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, had 121 catches for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. His numbers are down a bit this year with 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown, though Poles pointed to the Steelers quarterback situation with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as one factor.
If a second-round pick seems a steep price, the remaining wide receiver options in the 2023 free-agent class were a factor in the acquisition.
“You have to do a little bit of forecasting and looking down the road,” Poles said. “I just didn’t feel completely comfortable with that. Not to say that there’s not good players there. I just didn’t feel comfortable with not being maybe a little bit more aggressive at this point.”
Claypool has a year and a half left on his rookie contract, and Poles said the Bears will evaluate him the rest of this season to determine whether a potential extension is an option.
It will be “a process” to get Claypool going in the Bears offense, Poles said. And it certainly will be a process as the Bears defense tries to move on from Smith and Quinn.
Poles was clear he doesn’t think it’s OK for the defense to take a step back, though that might be a realistic expectation given the sacrifices Poles made in the present for the future. He believes Bears players and coaches will continue to show effort and focus despite the moves.
“This locker room is competitive, and they don’t see this as, ‘These moves happened, so let’s throw in the white towel and forget about everything else,’” Poles said. “They just want to grind it out and they want to win.
“I don’t think anyone that’s watched our games — any single one of them, even the ones we don’t win or struggle in — they don’t see the effort, the competition, the fire. Everything we stand for is out on the field, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Serbia issues drone downing order — RT World News
Belgrade dispatched fighters after drones were spotted over military bases near Kosovo
The Serbian military has been ordered to immediately destroy any hostile drones in the country’s airspace, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday. The new rules of engagement come after MiG-29 interceptors were dispatched to fend off drones spotted over military bases near the border with the breakaway province of Kosovo.
Several unmanned aerial vehicles were detected over a military installation near Merdare, one of the designated crossing points between Kosovo and the rest of Serbia, and Vucic ordered the army to deploy planes with the order to shoot. The drones then quickly retreated, Belgrade media reported. The order to shoot down any hostile drones remains in effect, however.
Defense Minister Milos Vucevic revealed earlier on Tuesday that the military had already been placed on high alert “to be ready to respond to any task”, as the ethnic Albanian administration in Kosovo attempted to coerce Serbs living there to change their license plates and documents.
Kosovo was occupied by NATO in 1999 and its Albanian provisional government declared independence in 2008, with the support of the United States and its allies. Belgrade has refused to recognize the breakaway province and is backed by Russia and China, among others.
The government in Pristina claims that its order encompasses the entire province, including territories where Serbs remain in the majority. The previous attempt to impose license plate and identification rules, at the end of July, turned into a military stalemate until the US ambassador intervened and demanded a delay.
Belgrade says it wants peace but won’t allow another “pogrom” Serbs. It also accuses Pristina of failing to fulfill any of its obligations under multiple EU-brokered agreements – such as giving autonomy to the Serbs – even as it cites those agreements as justification for the crackdown on the documents.
Vucic has repeatedly said he wants Serbia to join the EU and that he will not recognize Kosovo – even if Brussels demands such recognition as a precondition for membership.
Bre Tiesi Shares Halloween Images Of Her 3-Month-Old Baby Boy And His Wh-re Father Nick Cannon
It looks like Nick Cannon spent some little time with some of his babies before heading to the nightclub with his ex-partner Muse Jessica White. How many of the 8 women was he able to spend some time with for the holiday? Well, so far, only Bre Tiesi has shared an image of her 3-month-old… Read More »Bre Tiesi Shares Halloween Images Of Her 3-Month-Old Baby Boy And His Wh-re Father Nick Cannon
The post Bre Tiesi Shares Halloween Images Of Her 3-Month-Old Baby Boy And His Wh-re Father Nick Cannon appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.
The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.
McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons.
“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the team said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”
McVay was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, and the team dedicated its draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in his honor in 2016.
McVay originally joined the Niners in 1979 with Walsh as the director of player personnel. Over the next 17 seasons he had various titles including general manager and director of football operations. He played a role in building the NFL’s model organization with players like Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice and Steve Young.
McVay was named The Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year in 1989 following the team’s fourth Super Bowl title. After retiring following the 1995 season, he later re-joined the organization officially in 1999 and served as vice president and director of football operations through the 2003 season.
Before joining the 49ers, McVay was the head coach of the Giants for two-plus seasons. He had a 14-23 record for New York and his most memorable game featured a late fumble by Joe Pisarcik when the Giants could have kneeled out the clock. Herm Edwards returned it for a winning TD for Philadelphia in a 19-17 win on Nov. 19, 1978, that is now known as the “Miracle at the Meadowlands.”
McVay’s grandson, Sean, followed him into the NFL and became head coach of the Niners’ NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Sean McVay has been to two Super Bowls and won his first title and the sixth for the family last season.
“John was such an instrumental influence on Sean and his leadership qualities permeate our entire organization through the relationship he had with his grandson,” the Rams said in a statement. “John’s legacy will live on forever and the marks he left on his family, our league, and our game will never be forgotten.”
