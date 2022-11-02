New charges for alleged San Francisco stalker Bill Gene Hobbs after 6 more victims come forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Additional charges have been laid against a man accused of harassing and harassing women on the streets in broad daylight across San Francisco, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday.

RELATED: Man accused of harassing and harassing women on San Francisco streets arrested, police say

Six new victims have come forward since the arrest and initial charge of 34-year-old Bill Gene Hobbs, Jenkins said.

He now also faces three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Hobbs was arrested and initially charged in connection with 14 incidents of crimes against multiple women in San Francisco. He was initially charged with a total of 16 counts, including: one count of felony imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor assault, six counts of misdemeanor assault, three counts of misdemeanor charge of sexual assault and four misdemeanor counts of common nuisance.

Hobbs was accused of wandering the streets for months, targeting women – chasing them, touching them and even kissing them. Victims and the public have taken to social media, demanding that he be arrested for good after minimal action by the city.

VIDEO: Suspected stalker harassing women on the streets of SF; victims demanding action from the city

Reported incidents began in the city as early as September 2022.

“I want to thank the brave women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now resulted in additional charges for Hobbs,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and bring justice to all of his victims.”

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD information line at 1-415-575-4444 or text advice to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live