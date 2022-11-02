North Korea and South Korea exchange missiles across maritime border

Elon Musk said the new plan offers several other features for verified users.

New Twitter boss Elon Musk has a message for users who shun his announcement of an $8 monthly fee for a verified badge.

“All complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk tweeted as several influencers and celebrities reported security issues, saying anyone can now open an account in someone’s name. ‘a, pay the fee and have it checked.

To all complainers, please keep complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

The introduction of a blue tick fee is the first major change to the microblogging site since Tesla’s CEO took it over after months of dramatic developments that also reached the courtroom.

Musk, who now describes himself as “the operator of the Twitter complaints hotline”, previously said the account verification process was being overhauled.

Yesterday he announced the decision to charge an $8 monthly fee for Twitter’s Blue service, calling the move “power to the people”.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system of who does or doesn’t have blue ticks is bullshit,” he said.

Mr. Musk added that the new plan offers several other features for verified users.

“You’ll also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential for defeating spam/scams. Ability to post long videos and audio. Half the number of ads. And a paywall bypass for editors wanting to work with us,” he tweeted. .

The fee, he said, will be adjusted by “country in proportion to purchasing power parity”. Mr Musk did not specify the method used to decide “buying power”.

Previously, there was speculation that the verification fee could be as high as $20 per month.

This had prompted a strong reaction from many people, including best-selling author Stephen King.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Shit they should pay me. If instituted I’m gone like Enron,” King tweeted.

He received a response from none other than Mr. Musk. “We have to pay the bills somehow! Twitter can’t rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” the new Twitter boss responded.