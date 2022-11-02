News
Now they want pandemic ‘amnesty’
A 4-year-old girl sailed from Tunisia to Sicily on a migrant boat without parents | Italy
A four-year-old girl who was separated from her parents as they tried to board a migrant boat from Tunisia to Italy has been forced to cross the Mediterranean without them.
The girl, called Linda by Italian authorities, landed on the island of Lampedusa on October 17 after 26 hours at sea on a crowded wooden boat carrying 70 other asylum seekers from Tunisia.
The Tunisian authorities are trying to repatriate her. Her parents have received a travel ban and are accused of abandoning a minor.
“Linda is well and she is in a community center for children in Palermo, after being transferred from Lampedusa to a community in the province of Agrigento,” said Majdi Karbay, who is one of three Tunisian deputies who represent Tunisians living in Italy. “She constantly asks about her parents and when she can see them again.”
He added: “His parents are in Tunisia and the Tunisian authorities [on 26 October] imposed a travel ban on them. They would prefer to repatriate Linda, but the steps are not so simple because the young girl is under the legal protection of a local guardian.
Karbai said Linda did not understand what was going on and suffered an emotional shock.
The international NGO Save the Children supported Linda. “She is playing with other children and a psychosocial support team is helping her release her fears and pressure,” said Giovanna De Benedetto, spokesperson for Save the Children. “We look after his well-being.”
Linda and her family are from Sayada, a coastal town near Monastir in the Sahel region, 20 km south of Sousse and 162 km south of Tunis.
Due to the current political crisis and food shortages in Tunisia, her father, a street food vendor selling chapati and mlawi sandwiches in Sayada, could not earn a living and decided to leave Tunisia with his family. Linda’s seven-year-old sister suffers from heart disease and is in constant need of medical assistance. His parents hoped that in Europe the child could receive the necessary care and before leaving had prepared a folder containing his clinical records.
Migrant boats have to be reached by sea and passengers have to walk or swim to reach the ships. On October 16, as Linda’s father held her in his arms, he suddenly heard his wife scream. The woman, who accompanied their other daughter, had entered the water with luggage and was afraid of drowning before reaching the ship.
“At some point Linda’s father had to step back to support the rest of the family and so temporarily sat Linda on the boat,” says Karbai, who worked as a cultural mediator in Lampedusa in 2011 and learned the details from one of Linda’s family members. after the departure of the boat from Tunisia. “Meanwhile, the boat driver saw the big headlights of a truck and thought it was the police, so he started the engine and drove off, leaving Linda’s family behind.”
Linda’s parents declined to speak to the media. They are accused of abandoning a minor and could be accused of human trafficking. They were released from prison after news of the girl’s arrival in Lampedusa.
The Tunisian Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly said in a statement that discussions were underway with the Tunisian consular services in Palermo to repatriate the child, and that a Tunisian diplomatic delegation should meet the judge of the juvenile court of Palermo. .
On Friday, a Sicilian judge blocked the girl’s repatriation. Before making a final decision, the magistrate requests that a report be sent to Palermo on the causes of the accident and Linda’s departure without her parents.
The newly elected government in Italy led by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist origins, has promised the introduction of sweeping measures to block the arrival of claimants asylum from North Africa.
North Africans are often considered “economic migrants” and are repatriated by European authorities who, despite political instability and poverty in their country, do not consider them deserving candidates for international protection. EU immigration policies are pushing thousands of people to risk their lives to take more dangerous routes to reach Europe.
The bodies of two men and two women were recovered off Lampedusa on Monday. The four people had been missing since Sunday when a boat carrying around 30 people sank 24 nautical miles south of Sicily. The body of a newborn girl was found the day before after another boat capsized off Lampione, an uninhabited islet.
Meanwhile, two NGO lifeboats carrying hundreds of asylum seekers to the central Mediterranean are set to face the first test of migration policy under Italy’s new far-right government after Rome threatened to stop them from leaving. entering Italian waters.
The Ocean Viking, flying the Norwegian flag and operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, has more than 200 people on board. The other ship, Humanity One, flying the German flag and run by the German charity SOS Humanity, is carrying around 180 people. Most of them left Libya on small boats. The ships have asked the Italian authorities for permission to disembark their passengers in a safe port in Sicily, but have so far received no response.
The decision whether or not to allow people on board the two NGO ships to disembark will be up to the new interior minister. The job that Matteo Salvini, who took high-profile steps to block such arrivals at Italian ports, had wanted to take over, has gone to Matteo Piantedosi, an all-party backed technocrat. Piantedosi, who said “governing migration is a priority”, sent a memo to police and port authorities on Tuesday in which he wrote that the two ships did not comply with “the rules on safety, control of borders and the fight against illegal immigration”. and that the government could ban ships from entering Italian territorial waters.
Nearly 20,000 people have died or gone missing since 2014 in the central Mediterranean, the most dangerous passage to Europe and one of the deadliest borders in the world.
theguardian
Chicago woman held on $2 million bail after admitting to stabbing her unborn baby’s father to death
A pregnant Chicago woman with no criminal history is being held on $2 million bail after she stabbed the father of her unborn child following an argument over who could use the microwave first.
Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested in Chicago on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after admitting to police that she stabbed her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, 30.
According to court documents, Golden was eight months pregnant with Sidney’s child and the two dated and lived together.
Early that morning, Golden and Sidney argued over who could use the microwave to reheat their food first when Golden knocked a plate of food out of Sidney’s hands.
CHICAGO POLICE SHOOT MAN WHO ENTERED STATION, DECLARING ‘ANTI-POLICE FEELING’: OFFICIALS
Court documents say Sidney fought back and pushed Golden onto a counter before his uncle intervened and separated the two. According to witnesses, Sidney left the kitchen and went to a bedroom to lie down.
Sidney’s uncle, brother, brother’s girlfriend and Golden’s father were home at the time of the argument.
Golden continued to approach the bedroom to chat with Sidney, and moments later she armed herself with a knife and entered the room.
Court documents say Sidney’s uncle tried to stop Golden from getting closer to Sidney, but she reached around her uncle and stabbed Sidney in the thigh.
Sidney was unarmed when the knife entered his thigh and struck the femoral artery, according to reports.
CHICAGO POLICE ARE SEEKING MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT NEWS CREW DURING LIVE REPORT
According to reports, Golden then dropped the knife and fled.
When the police arrived, witnesses gave their recollection of the events when Golden returned to the scene.
Golden was told of her rights and she waived her rights before admitting to entering the bedroom and stabbing Sidney after an argument in the kitchen.
Officers at the scene recovered a knife from the kitchen counter with what they suspected was blood on it.
Sidney was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injury. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the thigh.
Although Golden has no criminal history, five reports of domestic violence were made between June 2022 and September 2022.
Four of the incidents listed Sidney as the aggressor in acts involving choking, slapping, pushing and hitting Golden.
In an incident on August 29, Golden stabbed Sidney in the neck. Sidney was taken to hospital, although he refused to press charges.
Although the state’s attorney’s office did not ask for any bail, as Golden committed the offense of first-degree murder, the judge set bail at $2 million.
Golden’s next court date is set for Nov. 14 at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.
Fox
Get Chelsea, Man City and PSG to win now at 7/4 with Paddy Power!
Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are all in action in the Champions League on Wednesday for the final round of the group stage.
And talkSPORT and Paddy Power have teamed up to deliver that 13/8 to 7/4 odds boost on the Champions League.
TalkSPORT Paddy Power boost: Chelsea, Man City and PSG all up for grabs were 13/8 NOW 7/4!
Add to your betslip HERE
All three teams have already qualified for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League and, in the case of the two English teams, are already guaranteed to top their group.
PSG still need a win at Juventus on Wednesday to be almost certain to finish top of Group H, where they are currently tied for first place on 11 points with Benfica but lead by four goals difference. goals.
Their Italian opponents tonight, Juventus, have endured a difficult season so far, winning just one of their five Champions League matches, including a loss to relative minnows Maccabi Haifa.
Max Allegri’s side can no longer qualify for the Champions League knockout stage but can still secure a Europa League transfer.
Manchester City have already won their group but will be keen to get the better of Sevilla in their last game. Pep Guardiola’s side won the second leg 4-0 in Sevilla.
Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia are looking for revenge after losing to the Croatians in the opening group stage game which proved to be the final straw for the Chelsea boss. era, Thomas Tuchel, who lost his job after the match.
Graham Potter tasted defeat on Saturday for the first time as Chelsea manager and will be determined to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.
Republicans predict wave of attacks on ‘woke’ investing after midterms
“It’s going to get worse,” said West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican leading a coalition of 15 state treasurers working to punish financial firms they say boycott fossil fuels. “We’re going full throttle once we get into 2023. We’re going to see a lot more movement on this at the state level. You will really start to reach a critical mass in terms of assets under management and capital that can be leveraged against the ESG movement.
BlackRock and other big financial firms have long been attacked by environmental activists for their refusal to divest from oil and gas companies, but they have been caught off guard by the wave of hostility from a political party long seen as a ally. And the fact that the attacks are happening even as they continue to be the main supporters of the fossil fuel industry suggests that the fight is more about politics than money.
In Congress, House Republicans will focus on ESG if the party wins a majority, the representative said. Andy Barre of Kentucky, who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Republican Study Committee. That would mean more aggressive oversight of the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule and emphasis on climate risk at the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators.
“BlackRock and State Street and Vanguard and Invesco and Fidelity — those are big companies,” Barr said in an interview. “All we want is for them to live up to their history of being great American corporations and providing retirement security for Americans and to stop this nonsense of politicizing the capital allocation via ESG.”
Asset management companies – which have a fiduciary duty to seek the best returns for their clients – say they are responding to investor demand for information about potential risks from climate change and other business threats.
There is perhaps no more famous example of ESG adoption than when BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in 2020 that “climate risk is investment risk”. But Republican financial officers are preparing to wield public coffers more broadly to discourage what they claim is political interference.
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee (right) withdrew state funding from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, last year after the ice cream maker stopped making business in Israel. She said she plans to implement her office’s new investment policy against ESG if re-elected, and the issue was at the center of her debate with her challenger Martín Quezada, a Democratic senator from the United States. State.
“I will continue to fight against a political program that takes away the foundation of a free market,” Yee said in an interview. “We cannot gamble with taxpayers’ money. ESG policies take a dangerous path because they put politics above a financial scorecard.
The anti-ESG campaign is not an existential threat to big financial firms. Louisiana’s $794 million withdrawal from BlackRock, by far the largest of any state, is just a jolt in the bottom line of the world’s largest asset manager, which had $8.5 trillion dollars under management as of June 30. And many divestments don’t. include public pension funds, most of the capital overseen by the states.
But that’s not stopping companies from fighting back. BlackRock launched a nationwide advertising campaign and created a webpage highlighting its approach to energy and climate investments, noting that it continues to invest more than $100 billion in Texas energy companies and $310 billion in dollars in energy companies around the world.
“We are troubled by the emerging trend of policy initiatives that sacrifice pension plans’ access to high-quality investments — and thereby undermine the financial returns of retirees,” BlackRock wrote in response to state attorneys general questioning the company’s commitment to obtaining the best return for customers.
The claim that taxpayers’ and employees’ money is put at risk is supported by a study by University of Pennsylvania finance professor Daniel Garrett, which found that Texas entities will pay between $303 and $532 million additional dollars in interest on the 32 billion dollars of loans made. in the first eight months after the implementation of two laws that prohibit municipalities from entering into contracts with banks that restrict financing to oil, gas or gun companies.
“The saddest thing is that citizens of red states will pay the price for political theater in excessive interest rates on their bonds and high risk to their retirement savings,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You. Sow, a non-profit shareholder. advocacy group. “Any state treasurer who shows up for the anti-risk assessment says they don’t intend to do their job.”
Proponents of the anti-ESG push, meanwhile, are looking to state legislatures to grant more authority to treasurers and comptrollers. Will Hild is executive director of Consumers Research, a nonprofit that supports a group of Republican state treasurers who oppose ESG funding. He said in an interview that he expects 12 to 20 states to consider legislation targeting financial firms’ ESG approaches in the next six to nine months.
Such bills could limit pension fund managers to considering only financial returns in their decision-making, similar to what Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made in florida. States could also pass “energy boycott” legislation, similar to laws in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia that require state agencies to divest from companies accused of boycotting fossil fuels. .
The Heartland Institute, a nonprofit organization that denies mainstream climate science, names South Dakota, Mississippi and Nebraska as states likely to take further anti-ESG action. The Energy Boycott Bill, a model policy bill from the American Legislative Exchange Council, has already been introduced in recent legislative sessions in states like Idaho and Indiana.
Moore, of West Virginia, said state and federal officials may question whether companies are committing antitrust violations by collaborating on “net zero” and ESG policies, citing Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as a prime example. . They already have involvement of targeted banks in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an industry-led, UN-backed group that has pledged to achieve net zero in its lending and investment portfolios by 2050.
The financial sector will weather the storm, but the impact on taxpayers remains to be seen.
“It’s a disaster for our markets when politicians demand that financial institutions ignore entire categories of risk and opportunity because they don’t align with their ideology,” said Dave Wallack, executive director of the non-profit association For The Long Term, which defends treasurers. to support their beneficiaries. “It’s even worse when they install blacklists and create fear in the market. These states are killing America’s goose – free markets – simply because the market does not agree with their ideology.
Zachary Warmbrodt contributed to this story.
Politices
Fury’s brother confirms boxing champion’s US travel ban – RT Sport News
WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has been banned from entering the United States, his brother Tommy Fury has claimed.
Tyson Fury was denied access to the United States in June for his alleged links to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by US authorities.
The US State Department also announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of three members of the Kinahan family.
During an appearance on the MMA Fighting on SBN podcast on Monday, Tommy Fury said that “Me and Tyson just can’t get into America at the minute and that’s the way it is.”
If correct, the ban means Tyson Fury must stage his fights in the UK or the Middle East, while Tommy has already canceled a scheduled fight with YouTuber Jake Paul in New York.
Asked what is being done to fix the problem, Tommy replied: “I don’t know (what’s going on) that’s why I pay my lawyers and my legal team every day, they sort it out and I said please fix this as soon as possible and that’s where I left it at the moment.
“I hope this gets resolved as soon as possible because I want to come to America not just for boxing and of course to get the big fight over the line but if it doesn’t get resolved for a long time I can’t speak. – how long it will take…
“But let’s say it’s long, let’s go here. I will fight this man anywhere, I don’t mind. I’m ready to go,” Fury added regarding Paul’s potential match.
Daniel Kinahan was reportedly an adviser to Tyson Fury and was responsible for overseeing the activities of boxing management company MTK Global until its dissolution.
Asked about allegations that Kinahan is behind a global criminal organization, Fury previously said: “It’s none of my business and I don’t interfere in anyone else’s business.”
“Because I was photographed with a man, that doesn’t make me a criminal. I’m just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building,” he also insisted when asked about a February photo of himself and Kinahan in Dubai.
Tyson Fury’s next fight will be an all-British affair against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.
Beyond that, an undisputed unification showdown with WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Aleksandr Usyk could take place in London or Saudi Arabia, if agreed.
Tommy Fury is pushing for Paul to fight him in the UK and is confident the clash between two rookies with wide social media appeal will prove a box office hit.
“I don’t believe there’s anyone in this country who wouldn’t come to this fight. I believe it would break all records. We could definitely attract 70,000,” Fury claimed in the same podcast appearance.
RT
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HRs, top Astros – The Mercury News
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more.
The $330million star offered Alec Bohm some low-key advice — then it got really rowdy in Philadelphia.
As for those whispers in May that the Phillies were finished? Forget them. The secret is long out: These Phillies are for real.
Now they are two wins away from their first World Series championship since 2008.
Harper hammered his sixth playoff home run, whispered an assist to Bohm before his solo shot and the Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead.
Brandon Marsh also homered, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back shots in the fifth inning to chase down Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Philadelphia used the long ball to end the long wait for their first win at home in the World Series since Game 5. of the 2009 World Series.
Those Phillies couldn’t finish the job.
Ranger Suárez threw three hits in five innings and got this year’s team closer to their goal.
Harper, Bohm, Marsh and the rest of the Phillies from the last team to qualify for the playoffs are two wins away from finishing the season as the last team standing. With a sparkling 6-0 record at Citizens Bank Park in the playoffs, the Phillies might not return to Texas.
“It’s our fan base. I mean, plain and simple. Harper said. “They keep us going, keep us motivated.”
Another red, raucous, resolute crowd of 45,712 let the Astros have it on the first pitch with chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” for Jose Altuve and “Check the Bat! Check the Bat!” for Martin Maldonado.
The fans – already amplified from the jump after another slippery catch from right fielder Nick Castellanos in the first – didn’t wait long to go wild for the home run play-off.
With leadoff hitter Schwarber at first base, Harper repeated his flair for playoff power when he snatched a two-run shot from McCullers in the right seats of the field for an early lead. It made Harper 2-for-2 on home runs in Philadelphia — he sent the Phillies to the World Series with a two-run drive in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series to beat San Diego.
Harper crossed the plate and again exclaimed “This is my house!” before ripping off his helmet, exposing his Phillie Phanatic headband and being mobbed by his teammates in the dugout.
Harper’s circuits rock the stadium to the point that they should be measured in the Richter scale rather than feet – and they seem as automatic these days as a Phillie Phanatic lap on her mountain bike. Harper hit four homers in the playoffs it gave the Phillies the edge and showed that, yes, the Bryce Bombs are blowing up in November, the first time more World Series games will be played that month than in October.
Oh, and Harper could have a second career as a circuit whisperer.
Harper motioned Bohm to leave the circle on deck and return to the canoe for a little advice.
Maybe Harper saw McCullers flip his pitches?
“I think it’s just general conversation,” Harper said. “Trying to get as much information as possible from each other. We just tried to get the best drummers we could.
Whatever the silent advice, it worked and Bohm lined up his first playoff homer to top the second inning and 1,000th in World Series history in the left field seats for a 3-0 lead. .
So come on, Alec, confess, what did Bryce tell you?
“It’s between us,” Bohm told TV with a shrug and a big smile.
Marsh took over on the long-ball throw and hit one into the right-field seats that was dropped by a young Delaware kid. The home run stood after a brief review — as it seems nothing can interfere with Philadelphia’s playoff push — and it was 4-0.
With that, McCullers had allowed four home runs to his first nine batters. The right-hander who had his left triceps tattooed with Houston winks got a tattoo from the Phillies.
Schwarber, the NL home run champion, again threw a two-point shot into a grove of English ivy, Arborvitae and Holly beyond center field, and Hoskins connected on a solo shot for a 7-0 lead that ended McCullers’ night.
McCullers became the first pitcher to give up five home runs in a World Series game.
“I don’t really get hit like that, so I was kind of in disbelief,” McCullers said.
Suárez, the scheduled Game 4 starter before Game 3 was delayed a day by rain, delivered the performance of his career and stopped the big bats of the AL champions’ roster.
He needed just two pitches to get the first two outs of the game and retired Yordan Alvarez to finish the first. The few jams he found himself in, Suárez fought his way through, most notably in the second when he sniffed out Chas McCormick and left two runners stranded. He retired Altuve to finish fifth on a soft foul pop with two runners on base.
Four relievers each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the five hits.
THE CHAMPIONS ARE HERE
Philadelphia sports champions Mike Schmidt, Julius Erving, Brandon Graham and Bernie Parent threw their first pitches to 2008 World Series champions Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino. Country music star Tim McGraw, son of late Phillies reliever Tug McGraw, received a huge ovation and wore his father’s No. 45 McGraw jersey. McGraw closed the 1980 World Series with one strikeout.
NEXT
The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.57 ERA in the playoffs) to the mound against Houston RHP Christian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA) in Game 4. Nola finished after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, despite striking out the last six batters he faced and leaving in a draw after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit – and won 6-5.
()
California Daily Newspapers
