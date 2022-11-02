News
Ordered to censor Russian media, the Rumble platform deactivates its access in France – RT in French
The Rumble video uploading platform suspended its access in France on November 1.
Its CEO Chris Pavlovki tweeted that the French government had asked Rumble to “block Russian news sources”. Refusing to give in, the platform retaliated by completely disabling its access for France.
“We will challenge the legality of this request [du gouvernement français]” he added. “Users whose views are unpopular are free to access our platform on the same terms as our millions of other users,” the platform statement said.
The French Government has demanded that Rumble (@rumblevideo) block Russian news sources. Like @elonmuskI won’t move our goal posts for any foreign government.
Rumble will turn off France entirely (France isn’t material to us) and we will challenge the legality of this demand.
— Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 1, 2022
Chris Pavlovski also indicated that France was not “essential” for them, representing less than 1% of its users. “The French people, however, will lose access to a wide range of Rumble content because of the demands of this government,” the company’s statement said. “We hope that the French government will reconsider its decision so that we can soon restore our access”, concludes this one.
Pavlovski also claimed an “absolutist vision of freedom of expression”, but also an affiliation with Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter. The latter had indeed refused in March 2022 to block the same Russian sources of information from Starlink, contrary to the request “of certain governments”.
Founded in 2013, Rumble had 78 million users in 2022.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.
Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.
Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant is scheduled to return to court Friday.
After the hearing, Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defense.” He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.
“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” said Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.
The Pelosi family had asked for a Zoom link to be able to watch Tuesday’s proceedings but the judge said she did not get the request ahead of time.
The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.
DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.
In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.
Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”
“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said
Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.
During a news conference after the arraignment hearing, Jenkins said her office won’t release the 911 recording or police bodycam footage unless they’re presented at trial. She also said DePape’s shoulder was dislocated during his arrest and that he was wearing a sling under his jail clothing during the hearing.
___
Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.
Ian Happ wins the Gold Glove Award, the 1st Chicago Cubs left fielder to receive the honor
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ’s best all-around season is punctuated by new hardware.
Happ was named the National League Gold Glove Award winner in left field Tuesday. He is the first Cubs left fielder to win a Gold Glove since Rawlings introduced the award in 1957. Only three Cubs outfielders previously earned a Gold Glove: center fielder Bob Dernier (1984), right fielder Andre Dawson (1987 and 1988) and right fielder Jason Heyward (2016 and 2017).
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich and Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta were the other finalists.
“It’s been awesome just to be in that one spot and really feel like I’m owning it and taking advantage of the opportunity to go out there every day and get better and better,” Happ said near the end of the season. “I think the metrics support (winning the award). It’s one of those things that you dream of as a kid and a pretty cool trophy.”
Happ graded well in advanced defensive metrics this season. He led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) and ultimate zone rating (8.3). UZR measures a player’s total defensive performance by weighing errors, range and outfield arm.
Happ tallied a career-high eight assists, second-most at the position in the league. He also logged the second-most innings among NL left fielders and easily recorded the most putouts. Happ, coming off his first All-Star honor, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
“Ian created that for himself,” Cubs manager David Ross said last month. “He identified what he wanted to be. Part of that was being consistent, part of that was expanding his game and being versatile. I know a lot of that has to do with getting at-bats and moving over to left field and a consistent spot.
“He’s getting such a well-rounded game and you’ve seen growth of a young man that’s gone through a lot of adversity and tried to please a lot of different people. And I think he’s learned over time this is when I’m going to be the best version of me and it’s been a really good version.”
The reliability of playing one position boosted Happ’s defensive consistency. All but 10 of his 142 starts came in left field this season; he started once in center field and nine times as the designated hitter.
It was a drastic change from the Cubs’ previous defensive usage of Happ since he debuted in 2017. He split last season predominantly between center field and left field while also appearing in eight games at second base and two at third base.
With Happ in left and Seiya Suzuki in right field, the Cubs head into next season with strong corner outfielders.
“It creates confidence,” Ross said. “It creates belief, it creates a stability.”
Securing our medical supply chains
Right now, the United States depends on other countries for a range of pharmaceuticals, including so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients that are essential to making life-saving generic prescription drugs.
Generic drugs account for 90% of all prescriptions filled in the United States, and approximately 87% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in these drugs are manufactured overseas.
In an emergency, it’s difficult to keep those overseas supply chains intact, which could threaten Ohioans’ ability to get the drugs they need.
That’s why I introduced the bipartisan PREPARE Act, which would create an emergency national supply of key ingredients used in essential generic medicines.
It would also prioritize domestic manufacturing of these ingredients so that we can build a more resilient supply chain here in the United States and support the work pharmaceutical companies are already doing here in Ohio. They’re making lifesaving drugs, shortening supply chains, and creating jobs in Ohio all at the same time.
There is no reason to rely on countries like China or India for nearly 90% of these essential pharmaceutical ingredients when we have talented scientists and manufacturers here in Ohio.
The PREPARE Act will ensure that Americans can access essential medicines in an emergency and support the manufacturing of these lifesaving medicines in America.
We need to learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and ensure we are better prepared for future emergencies. And we can’t forget what’s at the center of it all – keeping Americans safe and healthy.
Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the US Senate.
