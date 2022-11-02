Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty to six state charges

The man accused of breaking into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer was held without bond on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to a series of charges during his arraignment in a California courtroom.

David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, wrongful imprisonment of an elder and threats against a family member of a public official.

He also faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of Ms. Pelosi and assault on a family member of a public official.

It is not uncommon for a defendant to plead not guilty at an arraignment, as this is the start of the court process, before any plea bargains or pre-trial motions.

Mr. DePape was moved from Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco to the county jail ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday. His public defender, Adam Lipson, said Mr DePape suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest.

“We have very little information on this case at this time,” Mr. Lipson told reporters, saying he first met Mr. DePape on Monday night. “I’m not going to add to any speculation.”

Friday morning’s attack sent shockwaves across the country and renewed debate about political violence and how to prevent it. Mr. DePape’s online posts were littered with conspiracy theories and rants against Jews, black people, Democrats, the media and transgender people.

Mr. Lipson noted the public debate about Mr. DePape’s sensitivity to online disinformation, and “it’s definitely something that we’re going to look into, that we’re going to dig into as a defense team.”

Mr. DePape has been indicted on charges brought by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

He is scheduled for another hearing on Friday, during which the bond could be reconsidered. But there is a federal hold on him and he could be arrested again if released on state charges.

According to a federal complaint:

Mr. DePape broke into the couple’s San Francisco home around 2 a.m. Friday and found Mr. Pelosi, 82, in the bedroom.

The assailant demanded to know where Ms. Pelosi was, and Mr. Pelosi said she was out of town and wouldn’t be back for days.

Mr. DePape said he would wait, although Mr. Pelosi was able to excuse himself to go to the bathroom and call 9-1-1. When officers arrived, they found the couple struggling with a hammer. Mr. DePape snatched it up and punched Mr. Pelosi in the head before officers took Mr. DePape into custody.

Among other things, police found that Mr. DePape had zip ties, a roll of duct tape, a white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber gloves, cloth gloves and a newspaper.

Mr Pelosi told police he had never seen Mr DePape before. Mr DePape told officers he wanted to hold Ms Pelosi hostage and that if she told ‘the truth’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied’ he would ‘break her kneecaps’.

“During the interview, DePape explained that he views Nancy as the leader of the group of lies being told by the Democratic Party.

DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be transported to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to the actions,” the complaint states.

Mr DePape told police he broke into the house through a glass door using a hammer, according to the complaint.

Mr DePape also said he did not leave after Mr Pelosi called 9-1-1 ‘because, just like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny with no possibility of to return”.

Mr Pelosi required surgery for a fractured skull. The Monday night speaker said her husband was recovering.

“Since the horrific attack on Paul on Friday morning, we have been inundated with thousands of messages expressing concerns, prayers and warm wishes. We are so grateful,” said Ms. Pelosi, Democrat of California. excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco, Paul is making steady progress in what will be a long process of recovery. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness.

Capitol police said Tuesday that the attack on Mr. Pelosi underscores the need for stronger protections for national leaders.

“We believe the current political climate requires more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “This plan would focus on adding layoffs to the measures already in place for the leadership of Congress. I hope you understand that we cannot disclose the details of these improvements, as our country cannot afford to make it easy for potential bad actors.