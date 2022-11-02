People seeking to leave major US cities for smaller, more affordable areas: study

Need weekend plans?
According to a new study, more and more people are trying to move from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York to more affordable cities such as Sacramento, Miami and Las Vegas.
Real estate company Redfin surveyed users of its website to determine if more people were looking for homes in a certain city and compared that with the number of current residents looking for homes elsewhere.
For San Francisco, more than 37,000 more people are looking to leave the city than to settle there, their main destinations being near Sacramento or Seattle. The main draw, according to the study, are home prices – Sacramento’s median home price of $560,000 is much easier to digest than San Francisco’s $1.5 million.
Sacramento, meanwhile, has nearly 9,000 more people trying to move in than current residents looking to leave. Researchers said most people looking for a home in the California capital come from San Francisco or Chicago.
“More than half of my buyers in Sacramento are from outside the area,” Samantha Rahman, local Redfin agent, said in a press release about the study. “These are mostly remote workers from the Bay Area who may need to travel to the office several times a month, but save significantly on housing costs.”
Nearly 34,000 more people are trying to leave Los Angeles rather than move there; they look two hours south of San Diego or four hours northeast of Las Vegas. San Diego and Las Vegas have more people looking for a home in their area than those looking outside.
As for New York, 23,000 more people want to leave than those looking for a home in the Big Apple. Their main destination is Miami, which has 8,000 more people looking for homes in the area, as opposed to residents looking to get out.
Other cities with more people looking to move than move in are DC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, and Minneapolis.
Cities with more people wanting to move in and fewer wanting to leave are Tampa, Cape Coral and North Port-Sarasota in Florida, Phoenix, Dallas and Portland, Maine.
Redfin said its study is based on 2 million website users who viewed homes for sale in more than 100 metropolitan areas in the third quarter.
A user was added to migration analysis if they viewed at least 10 homes for sale during the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their metropolitan area of residence.
Some American cities are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the country’s best cities are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.
2 bucket list destinations in the US are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel
The travel website recently published a list of the 50 most magical winter cities in the United States and included 12 New England destinations: Concord; Stockholm; North Conway and Lincoln in New Hampshire; Bethel, Kennebunkport and York in Maine; Burlington, Stowe and Woodstock in Vermont; Essex in Connecticut; and Newport, RI
“In America’s most magical winter towns you are guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historic buildings or perhaps just a great restaurant to sit down next to. ‘a crackling fire, a glass of wine or a cup of hot chocolate in hand,’ the website wrote.
Concord looks like “something out of a storybook,” according to the site, with historic homes that include the 1690 Orchard House, where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women.”
Visitors can step inside a painting by Norman Rockwell when visiting Main Street in Stockbridge. Norman Rockwell painted the scene in 1967 “to embody the essence of Christmas in small towns across the country,” the site writes.
There’s a “story-telling church, a fun and nostalgic general store, and restaurants to enjoy New England classics” in North Conway, as well as plenty of snow sports, the website writes.
Lincoln in the White Mountains offers skiing, snowmobiling, ice skating, snowshoeing, and the 1871 Flume Covered Bridge, which is “especially scenic in the snow,” according to TripsToDiscover.com.
Read the full list of magical winter towns on TripsToDiscover.com.
Sisters… or twins?
The Kardashian-Jenners are famous for their elaborate Halloween costumes – but this year Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian accidentally doubled down on the same spooky concept, both playing the role of Bride of Frankenstein.
“When you and your sisters don’t talk consume [sic] ahead,” Kourtney, 43, captioned a preview of her costume on her Instagram Stories, tagging Kylie, 25.
Luckily, the reality star’s sisters weren’t wearing the weird ensembles on the same night.
Kylie was the first to channel the Bride of Frankenstein ahead of Halloween weekend, complete with a white striped wig and stitched scars.
Kourtney waited until Monday to show off her version of the costume, with husband Travis Barker as Frankenstein.
This isn’t the first time the couple have turned to the same Halloween inspiration; Earlier in the weekend, Kourtney and Travis all dressed up as Tiffany and Chucky from “The Bride of Chucky.” Kylie previously dressed as Tiffany in 2015.
Among the makeup mogul’s many other looks for 2022? Kylie has also become Mistress of Darkness as Elvira, soared through space and cosplayed a creepy alien, plus joined her partner Travis Scott and their two children in dressing up as an angel.
As for the other Kardashian-Jenners, Halloween saw Kim Kardashian transform into “X-Men” character Mystique, and Kendall Jenner poking fun at her cucumber-cutting failure and irritating Pixar purists by giving a sexy twist on “Toy Story” cowgirl Jessie. .”
Even the Kardashian kids got into the creepy spirit, with North West channeling Michael Jackson in the late superstar’s real hat and teaming up with his siblings to transform into music icons.
Pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pledged to activate the Democrats’ agenda in her latest address to voters in Alaska.
This isn’t the first time Murkowski has pledged to help the Biden administration advance its agenda. She said in September that she would help the Biden administration because she is in office.
“I’m not a fan of this administration,” she said. “I think a lot of their policies really hurt us. But you know what? They are in office. And they’re going to be in office for the next two years.
Murkowski has helped Democrats over the past two years by voting with them nine times.
Those votes have backed gun control, the coronavirus corporate bailout, the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federalization of local elections, the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, the draft $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, the confirmation of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the confirmation of Department of the Homeland (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Murkowski even promised to vote for the Democrat in the Alaska House election. “I know it bothers some people who want me to be this rigid, partisan person, and I’m just not…I’m not toeing the party line just because party leaders asked or because it’s to be expected,” Murkowski told Anchorage Daily. News in October.
In March 2021, Murkowski was censured by the Alaska Republican Party and asked to leave. Murkowski refused. In turn, the Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)-backed super PAC donated about $9 million to Murkowski’s campaign to defeat Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka.
In total, Murkowski passed Tshibaka by around $7.5 million, although polls show Tshibaka leading by a slim margin. Eighty-five percent of Murkowski’s campaign contributions come from out-of-state donors.
This may be the company I keep. Over the past few weeks, when I’ve told friends and neighbors I’ve been reading a great new Samuel Adams biography, almost everyone has responded by saying something like, “Oh, the beer guy!”
Well, yes, Adams was a brewer, but he was also a patriot – maybe the most crucial patriot. That’s the argument of Samuel Adams’ charged new biography of Stacy Schiff, The Revolutionary. Schiff exemplifies how Samuel Adams strategized, wrote, and doomed the American Revolution long before Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, or John Adams (his most prominent cousin).
Schiff is in good company to think so: Thomas Hutchinson, the royal governor of the province of Massachusetts Bay, condemned Samuel Adams as “the chief arsonist” of the revolutionary passions that ignited in Boston; contemporaries credited Samuel Adams with being the “main mover” of the Boston Tea Party. Thomas Jefferson called Adams “the patriarch of liberty”. Samuel Adams was not only the first advocate of independence from Britain, but he also argued against slavery and for free and universal public education.
Schiff points out that while most of America’s founders became “post-independence giants…Adams began to shrink” – although she explains too briefly why this might be so. It so happens that Adams, the great defender of the colonial rebellion, then urged the state of Massachusetts to crush the uprising of indebted farmers known as Shays’ Rebellion. He also fell out of favor because, unlike many other prominent members of the revolutionary generation, Adams opposed ratification of the Constitution, believing that a stronger federal government would limit the rights of the people. Instead, Schiff points out that Adams’ diminished legacy stems from the fact that, to protect his political associates, he kept no copies of his own letters. Nor did he leave any memoirs.
As a biographer, however, Schiff is used to finding paths that have grown cold; after all, one of his earliest books was a revealing Life of Cleopatra. The Revolutionary is not simply a conscientious exhumation of a poorly remembered Founding Father, it is a gripping and timely account of how the American Revolution happened; how the settlers became radicalized and came to see themselves not as Bostonians or Virginians, but as “Americans”. And how Samuel Adams, through countless meetings and in countless newspaper articles written under thirty pseudonyms, played a vital role in this transformation.
The Revolutionary is informed on every page by scholarship, but Schiff, like Adams himself, knows how to hold an audience. Since Adams was a late bloomer, only blossoming in his early 40s, Schiff defers his account of his youth and opens with one of the most cinematic moments in American history; namely, the turn of Paul Revere. Even those who remember Longfellow’s poem may not remember that Revere galloped off one night in April 1775 to warn Samuel Adams and John Hancock to flee their lodgings in Lexington, Mass. not outright assassination.” Here is an excerpt from Schiff’s opening paragraph, written in the present tense:
A gleam, a gleam, the rush of hooves: a sturdy, square-jawed man speeds through the night, with an urgent message, on a borrowed horse. … In a few days he will know that he has participated in some kind of story, though he … never knows that his own story will be erased – adrenaline alone lingering – by worms, leaving him trapped in the tetrameter, a mythical figure, bounding eternally towards Lexington.
Schiff brings this same sense of immediacy to other key moments in Adams’s life, foremost among them the first stirrings in 1772 of his earth-shattering suggestion that representatives of each colony should meet. “[I]n this time of common trouble, [Adams wrote under pseudonym in The Boston Gazette] it would be the wisdom of the settlers to correspond more frequently and to be more attentive to each other’s particular circumstances. Adams was preparing the ground for what would become the First Continental Congress in 1774.
Schiff tells us that in relentlessly stirring up enthusiasm for all those early town meetings that would eventually lead to the idea of American independence, Adams battled “the intrigue on one side and the apathy on the other” – a phrase that has all too dark, contemporary resonance.
NPR News
