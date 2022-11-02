Connect with us

Photos: Wonder, worry collide at Utah's famed salt flats

Photos: Wonder, Worry Collide At Utah's Famed Salt Flats
By RICK BOWMER and SAM METZ

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach.

Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water’s color appears turquoise because it’s been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.

In the American West — a region with no shortage of other-worldly landscapes — this crystalline expanse near the Utah-Nevada line is an awe-striking natural wonder. The area is what’s leftover from Lake Bonneville, a prehistoric body of water that filled after an Ice Age thousands of years ago.

Water remains in some parts of the lake’s footprint, including Utah’s Great Salt Lake. But elsewhere, it’s dried out, including at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The landscape is flat, but for 1-inch-raised hexagons of salt crystals formed by cycles of flooding and evaporation. The crystals can look like snow, a moonscape or even another planet.

The salt is ideal terrain for racecar driving — it’s flat enough to accelerate and moist enough to prevent tires from overheating at high speeds. Racers flock here and drive rocket ship-looking vehicles up to 600 miles per hour (966 kilometers per hour). Their turns and skids leave tire tracks at the edge of the world-renowned Speedway.

But much as it has for millennia, the landscape is evolving. A combination of changes in the environment and human activities like mining and high-speed racing have caused the Bonneville Salt Flats to shrink. When miners draw mineral-rich water from the aquifer underneath the flats and it doesn’t replenish naturally, nearby groundwater encroaches and causes the footprint to shrink. Utah geologists are now researching the combination of causes and how to maintain the thickness of the salt crust and prevent the footprint of the area from shrinking further.

When scientists come, they drive SUVs across the flats to measure groundwater levels and the thickness of the salt at stations throughout the area. They submerge plastic pipes into the ground to extract briny water and examine its mineral composition.

The stakes of these studies are high. The Bonneville Salt Flats’ unique beauty lures thousands of tourists each year to photograph the barren desert landscape. Rain sometimes leaves a thin layer of water that reflects off of the mountains.

As the sun sets, it can look like people are walking on water.

New charges for alleged San Francisco stalker Bill Gene Hobbs after 6 more victims come forward

New Charges For Alleged San Francisco Stalker Bill Gene Hobbs After 6 More Victims Come Forward
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Additional charges have been laid against a man accused of harassing and harassing women on the streets in broad daylight across San Francisco, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday.

Six new victims have come forward since the arrest and initial charge of 34-year-old Bill Gene Hobbs, Jenkins said.

He now also faces three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Hobbs was arrested and initially charged in connection with 14 incidents of crimes against multiple women in San Francisco. He was initially charged with a total of 16 counts, including: one count of felony imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor assault, six counts of misdemeanor assault, three counts of misdemeanor charge of sexual assault and four misdemeanor counts of common nuisance.

Hobbs was accused of wandering the streets for months, targeting women – chasing them, touching them and even kissing them. Victims and the public have taken to social media, demanding that he be arrested for good after minimal action by the city.

Reported incidents began in the city as early as September 2022.

“I want to thank the brave women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now resulted in additional charges for Hobbs,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and bring justice to all of his victims.”

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD information line at 1-415-575-4444 or text advice to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

Ethiopian government and Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

Ethiopian Government And Tigray Agree To End Fighting After 2 Years
PRETORIA, South Africa – Ethiopia’s warring parties on Wednesday agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose casualties could number in the hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including bringing all parties to lay down their arms or to withdraw.

African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, during the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, said the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities had agreed on an “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament “. Other key points included the restoration of services in the long isolated Tigray region and “unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies”.

The war in Africa’s second most populous country, which marks two years on Friday, has seen documented abuses on both sides, with millions displaced.

“The level of destruction is immense,” said Ethiopian government chief negotiator Redwan Hussein. Tigray’s chief negotiator, Getachew Reda, expressed a similar sentiment and noted that “painful concessions” had been made. Exhausted Ethiopians then watched them shake hands.

The full text of the agreement, including details on the disarmament and reintegration of Tigray forces, was not immediately available. “The devil will be in the implementation,” said former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who helped facilitate the talks.

Major questions remain. Eritrea, which fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was notably not part of the peace talks. It is not immediately clear to what extent his deeply repressive government, which has long viewed the Tigray authorities as a threat, will stick to the deal. Eritrea’s information minister did not respond to questions.

Eritrean forces have been accused of some of the worst abuses of the conflict, including gang rapes, and witnesses have described killings and looting by Eritrean forces even during the peace talks. On Wednesday, a humanitarian source said several women in the town of Adwa said they had been raped by Eritrean soldiers, and some were seriously injured. The source, like many on the situation inside Tigray, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Forces from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region also fought those from Tigray, but Amhara representatives are not part of the peace talks. “Amharas cannot be expected to respect the results of a negotiation process from which they believe they are excluded,” said Tewodrose Tirfe, president of the Amhara Association of America.

Another crucial question is how long aid will be able to return to Tigray, whose communications and transport have been largely cut off since the start of the conflict. Doctors described the lack of basic medicines like vaccines, insulin and therapeutic food as people died of easily preventable diseases and starvation. United Nations human rights investigators have said the Ethiopian government is using “civilian starvation” as a weapon of war.

“We are back to the surgery of the 18th century,” a surgeon at the region’s flagship hospital, Fasika Amdeslasie, told health experts at an online event on Wednesday. “It’s like an open-air prison.”

A humanitarian source said their organization could resume operations almost immediately if unimpeded aid access to Tigray is granted. “It all depends on what the government agrees to…If they genuinely give us access, we can start acting very quickly, in hours, not weeks,” said the source, who spoke on the guise of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly.

The conflict began in November 2020, less than a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region. Abiy’s government has since declared the Tigray authorities, who ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Abiy took office, a terrorist organization.

The brutal fighting, which also spilled over into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions as Tigray forces attempted to move towards the capital, resumed in August in Tigray after months of lull that allowed thousands of aid trucks to enter the area. According to the minutes of a meeting of the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center on October 21, seen by the AP, health workers reported 101 civilians killed by drone strikes and airstrikes, and 265 injured, between September 27 and October 10 only.

In a speech on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the peace talks, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said that “we must also replicate the victory we have achieved on the battlefield in the peace efforts. We are ending the war in northern Ethiopia with victory…we will now bring peace and development.

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele's advice about this movie

Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele'S Advice About This Movie
Jennifer Lawrence reflects on his space misadventure.

The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that Adele advised him against participating in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt like a couple whose hibernation aboard a spaceship is interrupted 90 years ago. Although the actress didn’t listen at the time, she would have liked to take her boyfriend’s advice.

Adele told me not to!” Jennifer said. The New York Times November 2. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to him.”

Acknowledging that the film was not well received upon release, The hunger Games The star said she agreed with the critical response. “I was like, ‘Oh no, you’re here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here,” the 32-year-old star explained. “Wait, who decided this was a good movie?”

Jennifer explained that she felt like she stopped listening to her instincts somewhere along the way, saying, “It was all like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than acting.”

Trump's Paul Pelosi conspiracy theory ignites fast

The Attack On Paul Pelosi Was An Attack On Democracy. The Risks Keep Growing
Rarely has the Reddit-ification of today’s conservative movement been so relieved after the attack on Paul Pelosi. Various conspiracy theories have been filed by prominent conservatives based on, at best, outright innuendo and, at worst, lies – then (for the most part) dismissed when proven to be as baseless as they appear to be. initially seemed.

As the Post’s Philip Bump notes, it’s an example of how little remorse some movement figures have for departing from facts and good taste, and how little the Republican Party as a whole cares about control his most extreme movements and knowing voices.

Yet when it comes to not just complete baselessness and recklessness, but a willingness to keep spreading rumors that have already been debunked, you’d be hard pressed to do better than the broken glass tale.

This one has been a slow build. There was never any real reason to doubt that David DePape broke into the Pelosis home, but some people were very invested in presenting a grand conspiracy that didn’t involve a man violently targeting a prominent democrat. Their idea was that the images showing broken glass on the outside of the door to the Pelosis suggests it may not have been a break-in-in at all.

The idea percolated on social media and some blogs for a few days before breaking into the mainstream thanks to Fox News host Jesse Watters and a former president named Donald Trump.

“How did this homeless drug addict even get into the house?” Watters asked Monday night. “No one was able to give us a straight answer on this. Now there was broken glass on the back door. We’ve seen these photos, but it looks like there is glass on both sides , inside and out, and FBI sources tell ‘Primetime’ it’s weird.

Asset picked up the ball and ran with it during a radio interview on Tuesday.

“It’s been some weird things that have been going on in this household for the past few weeks,” Trump said, adding, “But the glass looks like it was broken from the inside out. So it wasn’t a burglary; it was an escape. I don’t know. You hear the same things as I do.

In fact, it had already been explained. And we got direct answers – answers that are even clearer now.

Not only have police been unequivocal that it was a break-in, but charging documents released on Monday — before Watters’ show and Trump’s comments — indicate that DePape himself confirmed it. .

“DEPAPE testified that he broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer,” the criminal complaint states.

The complaint was made public on Monday mid-afternoon. Watters’ show aired at 7 p.m. – yet Watters made no mention of DePape’s admission and instead falsely claimed: ‘The only person on record who witnessed what happened Before the break-in happened, was a private security guard who worked near here.”

But in case the statements from law enforcement and the complaint weren’t enough, The Washington Post is now reporting that no less Capitol Police video footage confirms that DePape broke into the house:

The DC officer quickly picked up additional camera angles around Pelosi’s home and began backtracking, watching footage from the minutes before the San Francisco police arrived. There, in front of the camera, was a man with a hammer, smashing through a pane of glass and entering the speaker’s home, according to three people familiar with how Capitol police learned of the break-in and who were informed or have viewed the video themselves.

The rumor started gaining momentum on Saturday when a former law enforcement official and CIA officer who blogs on the conservative website posted, “As a cop for 11 years in St. Louis, I have never worked a single burglary where the broken glass and debris at the entry point was OUTSIDE of the residence. Conservative provocateurs and media personalities started asking leading questions.

The next day, the tweet had been retweeted nearly 20,000 times and liked more than 70,000, according to the Wayback Machine. But it was quickly deleted, with the author acknowledging on Monday that “although I [and] others did not see the type of broken glass that was present in this case, this apparently indicated a break-in from the outside.”

Indeed, it is not difficult to find videos showing broken glass falling both inward and outward – especially when the glass is covered in film and that’s as hard as DePape said, according to the criminal complaint.

Even on Watters’ own Monday night show, he would soon welcome a guest who would rather unnecessarily set out to debunk the theory.

“You asked if the glass was on both sides,” said former Las Vegas detective Randy Sutton. “From what I read there, not only were there panes of glass, but there was a film on the glass, which is often used to make it harder to break in.”

Sutton added: “There is glass on both sides. However – now I’ve investigated a ton of break-ins and break-ins using glass – it’s not that unusual, quite honestly Jesse, when you break something – especially when there’s an attached film. It doesn’t just fall in the same place. So I’m not really worried about that.

After the show, Watters’ monologue was featured on both his Twitter feed and the Fox News website, where the broken glass part was picked out as part of a brief clip from the show.

“The Pelosi [sic] have cameras all around their house,” the tweet read. “Why didn’t we see any footage from that night?” »

(Despite mounting evidence debunking the conspiracy theories, the theory hasn’t slowed down much. On his Tuesday night show, Watters continued to question the circumstances of the break-in without focusing on the positioning of the broken glass. )

We now know that law enforcement saw the footage. And that – along with everything else – reinforces the fact that it was as baseless as it seemed. And it should never cease to be shocking that this rumor somehow ended up on the lips of the former president.

Man claims Alexa told him to 'cut kids in the throat' in response to question

Man Claims Alexa Told Him To 'Cut Kids In The Throat' In Response To Question

Amazon quickly pulled it after learning of the backlash.

A Briton claimed his Alexa advised him to beat his children in order to get some peace and quiet. After asking Alexa how to “stop them from laughing”, the father claims that Alexa asked him to “punch his children in the throat”.

Adam Chamberlain, 45, recorded the device’s response to his question and shared it as a video on TikTok.

According to a report by Indy100after asking his question to the assistant, he said: “According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if so, you could punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh.”

The response was deleted in September as soon as Amazon became aware of it, according to the outlet.

The blunt response gained popularity after being posted on TikTok and being liked over 20,000 times and viewed over 215,000 times, according to The Yorkshire Post.

“We just got the Alexa, and I saw it on a post on Reddit with funny questions about Alexa. I decided to put it on TikTok because I thought it was funny, and 21,000 people l liked it, so I think it tickled some people. A lot of people didn’t have answers, one of them asked, “Where can I hide a body? So when he answered with that, I was shocked,” Mr. Adam said, quoted by The Yorkshire Post.

Racehorse owner Dai Walters, 76, and trainer Sam Thomas, 38, among four people in helicopter crash

Racehorse Owner Dai Walters, 76, And Trainer Sam Thomas, 38, Among Four People In Helicopter Crash
A top racehorse owner and trainer who was seriously injured when his helicopter crashed in bad weather had taken part in a pheasant hunt, it has been learned.

Owner Dai Walters, 76, and jockey Sam Thomas, 38, were among four injured when the helicopter they were flying in slammed into a tree and fell from the sky.

The plane came down in high winds and heavy rain after leaving filming on land owned by Lord Naylor Leyland.

A local jogger allegedly gave the millionaire owner CPR while he lay unconscious in the wreckage.

Sophie Vaughan-Evans, 30, told MailOnline: ‘My husband was jogging when his helicopter crashed.

“One of the game wardens pointed him out and asked him if he knew first aid.

The Helicopter Fell From The Sky As It Flew Over The Village Of Llanelidan In North Wales.

The helicopter fell from the sky as it flew over the village of Llanelidan in North Wales.

Dai Walters, The Chairman Of Ffos Las Racecourse, Was Seriously Injured In The Crash, According To Reports

Dai Walters, The Chairman Of Ffos Las Racecourse, Was Seriously Injured In The Crash, According To Reports

Dai Walters, the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse, was seriously injured in the crash, according to reports

Coach Sam Thomas Was Also Injured In The Helicopter Crash But Was Able To Return Home

Coach Sam Thomas Was Also Injured In The Helicopter Crash But Was Able To Return Home

Coach Sam Thomas was also injured in the helicopter crash but was able to return home

Four People Were Rescued From The Wreckage By Emergency Services And Taken To Hospital

Four People Were Rescued From The Wreckage By Emergency Services And Taken To Hospital

Four people were rescued from the wreckage by emergency services and taken to hospital

“Luckily my husband was ex-armed so he knew what to do. The elderly trainer was unconscious and they were worried he couldn’t find a pulse.

“My husband did CPR and brought him back. He was talking then and seemed to be fine.

“But my husband said it was chaos. Everyone was in shock and didn’t know what to do

“Apparently the helicopter had taken off but clipped the top of the tree and fell.”

Owner Mr Walters is believed to have suffered the most serious injuries and remains in hospital following the incident near the village of Llanelidan, Ruthin, North Wales.

Coach Sam Thomas, who is based in Cardiff and won the Welsh Grand National, suffered minor injuries and was allowed to return home with the other passengers.

Mr Walters, along with his son, are believed to be worth £264m and are the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse in South Wales, where he hosted King Charles when he was Prince of Wales .

Police said all four people on board managed to escape the crash without “life-threatening or life-threatening injuries”.

High winds and rain continued throughout the day in Wales, although the cause of the accident is currently being investigated by aviation officials.

Dai Walters Hosted King Charles At His Multi-Million Pound Ffos Las Racecourse. Pictured: The Pair In 2011

Dai Walters Hosted King Charles At His Multi-Million Pound Ffos Las Racecourse. Pictured: The Pair In 2011

Dai Walters hosted King Charles at his multi-million pound Ffos Las racecourse. Pictured: The pair in 2011

It's Unclear Where The Helicopter Was Headed, But It's Believed The Group Were Returning From A Run In Warwick

It's Unclear Where The Helicopter Was Headed, But It's Believed The Group Were Returning From A Run In Warwick

It’s unclear where the helicopter was headed, but it’s believed the group were returning from a run in Warwick

Businessman Huw Howatson had to take cover as he watched the helicopter crash near his home.

He said: “I watched it happen and I was filming the helicopter. I could see he was in trouble and he hit some trees and I had to get out of the way.

“A piece of propeller came off. We had to sneak because there was a lot of debris, it was flying everywhere – it was like a movie.

Police, four fire engines, paramedics and a Coastguard helicopter all attended the scene around 5.36pm on Tuesday.

Mr. Walters is a well-known businessman who owns Walters Group, which built the Ffos Las racecourse of which he is now chairman. The business reportedly earns £150m a year.

He also owns Hollies Stables just outside Cardiff in South Wales.

Mr Thomas, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a jockey, works with him at the stables.

The couple had a horse at the Warwick races on Tuesday, suggesting they were returning from racing when the accident happened.

The Then Prince Of Wales And Mr Walters Talk To Jockey Tony Mccoy At The Racecourse In 2011

The Then Prince Of Wales And Mr Walters Talk To Jockey Tony Mccoy At The Racecourse In 2011

The then Prince of Wales and Mr Walters talk to jockey Tony McCoy at the racecourse in 2011

Famous Horse Owner Mr Walters Remains In Hospital, But Police Say No One In The Accident Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries.

Famous Horse Owner Mr Walters Remains In Hospital, But Police Say No One In The Accident Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries.

Famous horse owner Mr Walters remains in hospital, but police say no one in the accident suffered life-threatening injuries.

It Is Not Yet Known Where The Helicopter Was Heading When The Incident Occurred. Pictured: Coach Mr Thomas (Right) After Winning A Race

It Is Not Yet Known Where The Helicopter Was Heading When The Incident Occurred. Pictured: Coach Mr Thomas (Right) After Winning A Race

It is not yet known where the helicopter was heading when the incident occurred. Pictured: Coach Mr Thomas (right) after winning a race

North Wales Police Inspector David Cust said: ‘Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.

“All occupants have been found, with four people taken to area hospitals.

“None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. While a response from multiple agencies remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be handled by the Civil Aviation Authority.

It is not yet clear who owned the helicopter or the route it was taking.

