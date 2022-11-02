Photos: Wonder, worry collide at Utah’s famed salt flats

A top racehorse owner and trainer who was seriously injured when his helicopter crashed in bad weather had taken part in a pheasant hunt, it has been learned.

Owner Dai Walters, 76, and jockey Sam Thomas, 38, were among four injured when the helicopter they were flying in slammed into a tree and fell from the sky.

The plane came down in high winds and heavy rain after leaving filming on land owned by Lord Naylor Leyland.

A local jogger allegedly gave the millionaire owner CPR while he lay unconscious in the wreckage.

Sophie Vaughan-Evans, 30, told MailOnline: ‘My husband was jogging when his helicopter crashed.

“One of the game wardens pointed him out and asked him if he knew first aid.

The helicopter fell from the sky as it flew over the village of Llanelidan in North Wales.

Dai Walters, the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse, was seriously injured in the crash, according to reports

Coach Sam Thomas was also injured in the helicopter crash but was able to return home

Four people were rescued from the wreckage by emergency services and taken to hospital

“Luckily my husband was ex-armed so he knew what to do. The elderly trainer was unconscious and they were worried he couldn’t find a pulse.

“My husband did CPR and brought him back. He was talking then and seemed to be fine.

“But my husband said it was chaos. Everyone was in shock and didn’t know what to do

“Apparently the helicopter had taken off but clipped the top of the tree and fell.”

Owner Mr Walters is believed to have suffered the most serious injuries and remains in hospital following the incident near the village of Llanelidan, Ruthin, North Wales.

Coach Sam Thomas, who is based in Cardiff and won the Welsh Grand National, suffered minor injuries and was allowed to return home with the other passengers.

Mr Walters, along with his son, are believed to be worth £264m and are the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse in South Wales, where he hosted King Charles when he was Prince of Wales .

Police said all four people on board managed to escape the crash without “life-threatening or life-threatening injuries”.

High winds and rain continued throughout the day in Wales, although the cause of the accident is currently being investigated by aviation officials.

Dai Walters hosted King Charles at his multi-million pound Ffos Las racecourse. Pictured: The pair in 2011

It’s unclear where the helicopter was headed, but it’s believed the group were returning from a run in Warwick

Businessman Huw Howatson had to take cover as he watched the helicopter crash near his home.

He said: “I watched it happen and I was filming the helicopter. I could see he was in trouble and he hit some trees and I had to get out of the way.

“A piece of propeller came off. We had to sneak because there was a lot of debris, it was flying everywhere – it was like a movie.

Police, four fire engines, paramedics and a Coastguard helicopter all attended the scene around 5.36pm on Tuesday.

Mr. Walters is a well-known businessman who owns Walters Group, which built the Ffos Las racecourse of which he is now chairman. The business reportedly earns £150m a year.

He also owns Hollies Stables just outside Cardiff in South Wales.

Mr Thomas, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a jockey, works with him at the stables.

The couple had a horse at the Warwick races on Tuesday, suggesting they were returning from racing when the accident happened.

The then Prince of Wales and Mr Walters talk to jockey Tony McCoy at the racecourse in 2011

Famous horse owner Mr Walters remains in hospital, but police say no one in the accident suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known where the helicopter was heading when the incident occurred. Pictured: Coach Mr Thomas (right) after winning a race

North Wales Police Inspector David Cust said: ‘Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.

“All occupants have been found, with four people taken to area hospitals.

“None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. While a response from multiple agencies remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be handled by the Civil Aviation Authority.

It is not yet clear who owned the helicopter or the route it was taking.