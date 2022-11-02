Police video shows Hope Solo being dragged out of car during DWI arrest in March

Former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo failed to cooperate with police during an arrest for DWI earlier this year, and police video shows she must be removed from his vehicle.

On March 31, 2022, Solo was found passed out while driving in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot with her two-year-old twins inside the car. She was also charged with child abuse and resisting an officer.

Footage obtained by Queen City News was found on a Winston-Salem police officer’s body camera on the date of the incident. While Solo insisted she hadn’t been drinking, she looked out of place when the officer approached her at her window. She even took a call during the situation.

Solo said she stopped to take a nap because she was tired.

The officer smelled alcohol in the car and suspected she was drunk, leading to Solo becoming angry and arguing with the man and another officer who arrived at the scene . Solo refused to get out of the vehicle, leading to the officer grabbing her arm to pull her out.

Solo, 40, pleaded guilty to the DWI in July, where she received a 24-month suspended sentence and a 30-day active sentence, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release to the era.

She was given 30 days credit for her time spent at an inpatient rehabilitation center and was ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of lab tests.

He was also told to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommended treatments.

After giving his discipline, Solo released a statement.

“By far the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated how destructive part of my life alcohol has become,” she said. “The good thing about making such a big mistake is that the hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning those lessons has been difficult and at times very painful.”

This isn’t the first time Solo has had a run-in with the law. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence incident with her sister and nephew in Washington state. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeal process.

Solo played on the US national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing a World Cup win in 2015 and winning Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. She was a member of the squad when the team won silver and bronze at the 2011 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

She quit the national team following its exit from the Rio Olympics in 2016. She was suspended by US Soccer for six months following fallout from a game with Sweden.

Solo was the 2009 American Football Female Athlete of the Year.

Fox News Digital sportswriter Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.