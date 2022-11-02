Connect with us

Blockchain

Qualitest to Hire Over 3,000 Positions Globally Amid Rapid Expansion

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 week ago

on

By

Qualitest To Hire Over 3,000 Positions Globally Amid Rapid Expansion
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Several of Qualitest’s American hubs are seeking to fill 1,000 roles; more positions are open around the world, including 1,400 in India, 500 in Europe, and 400 in Israel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QAjobs–Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com/) is hiring 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialized fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things. Positions are open throughout Qualitest’s US hubs in the New York metro area, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and many others with the option to work fully remote.

The company continues to experience rapid growth, including the acquisition of four multinational tech companies within the past two years. Currently, with over 7,000 employees, Qualitest is creating a dynamic and diverse culture of learning and innovating, where individual differences and strengths are celebrated. Their Employee Resource Groups, such as [email protected] and Qualipride, provide employees with an environment of openness and inclusivity. Qualitest’s Q.Craft learning ecosystem enables employees to master advanced technologies and earn rewards to celebrate their success and growth within the company.

“Growth and ‘touching lives’ underpin all that we do at Qualitest, and we are dedicated to helping others reach their potential. We make it our mission to empower our employees to become our ambassadors of expertise and brand assurance to help accelerate digital transformation for our clients,” says Einav Lavi, Qualitest Chief People & Talent Officer. “With many companies hitting the brakes on hiring, we invest in hiring the best talent and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce.”

“As our world becomes increasingly digital, so do the problems that need to be solved,” said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. “Whether it’s a persistent bug in the latest app, or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers’ valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling.”

Qualitest is actively hiring Modern Quality Engineers, Software Developers and Software Testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, UK, and USA.

Visit https://qualitestgroup.com/careers/ to learn more and apply.

About Qualitest:

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

###

Contacts

Qualitest Media Contact

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Qualitest

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience in the Upland Metaverse Officially Launched by Upland and FIFA

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience In The Upland Metaverse Officially Launched By Upland And Fifa
google news
  • A multi-year agreement between FIFA and Upland will begin with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.
  • The groundbreaking collaboration enables soccer fans from across the globe to learn more about Web3 and how to take advantage of a gamified metaverse experience.
  • The agreement gives fans access to legendary video clips from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ games as souvenirs.

As of today, Upland and FIFA have announced a multi-year partnership that will give the Upland community and football fans around the world access to collect, trade, and own FIFA digital assets and game video highlights. Additionally, the two organizations’ shared goal is to educate fans about how the metaverse and web3 work.

Fans will get knowledge about how to interact with and contribute to the virtual communities via the experience. Educative initiatives and chances for supporters to cheer for their national team will be bolstered by the wide range of events happening in Upland both during and between games.

In order to create enjoyable, gamified experiences in the biggest open metaverse that is mapped to the real world and has more than 3 million registered users, Upland will engage with FIFA. A full-scale copy of Lusail Stadium, as well as a FIFA World Cup™, branded town, stores, and showrooms, will be added to their current locations in Upland so that fans may experience them digitally during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Upland also offers a collection of games for football enthusiasts on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Fans may choose from a limited number of mystery packages with varying rarities. For fans to complete digital collection albums spanning all thirty-two (32) nation teams featured, they also contain historic Official World Cup™ logos, posters, and mascots as well as country-specific team crests, boots, and shirts.

The more collections a user completes, the higher their fan score will be, and the more rewards they will be eligible to get, such as Lusail Stadium as virtual property in the metaverse. Another integral part of the game is the opportunity to acquire unique tournament memories, like game highlight videos that can’t be bought from Upland.

Fans may begin their metaverse adventure in Upland by purchasing and exchanging virtual homes that are based on real-world addresses in one of the twenty-two (22) available real-world cities. Buildings may now be added by fans, who can also proudly exhibit their support for their favorite teams by flying their country’s flag or using other FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ branded outdoor décor items. Fans will also be able to open up stores in their homes to sell their gathered items to other players, turning the metaverse into a marketplace.

“No other world competition unites countries and people worldwide quite like the FIFA World Cup™,” says Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland. “We’re excited to create a multi-touch web3 experience showcasing fun, innovation, entrepreneurialism and community as the first of many opportunities in the future of FIFA World Cups™, where fans can now collect, own, and share a real moment in history.”

On December 18, 2022, the adventure of the FIFA World Cup™ will come to an end with the final. As the world celebrates the winner in reality, so will Upland. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ legacy will continue in Upland with components of the metaverse replica of the stadiums, stores, showrooms, and properties awarded as rewards to fans with the most album collections of digital assets and videos bought in Upland. Moreover, Upland will declare its first-ever capital city for the winning country.

You may play Upland from anywhere in the globe by downloading it for free on iOS, Android, or the web.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

OKB Token Still Holds Above 14% Following Market Plummet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Okb
google news

Thanks to the FTX/Alameda saga, the crypto market has taken a nosedive, dragging everyone along. But while the entire market bleeds, OKB, the native token of OKX exchange, has held on to substantial weekly gains. Specifically, the token is trading at $18.61, a 14.57% rise in the last seven days. 

However, its daily price hasn’t been pretty. As of writing, OKB has lost over 12%, and there’s no hope of recovery anytime soon. The only other crypto that held on to its weekly gain was Polygon’s MATIC. The token kept over 9% from last week but has since shed all that profit. It has joined the rest of the market in the red zone with a 6% 7-day loss.

Can OKB Continue To Hold, Or Will It Join The Rest Of The Market?

While OKB has held on to substantial gains, it seems unlikely to keep it for long. The token enjoyed a 24% price surge earlier in the week after the exchange opened a shop in the Bahamas. At the time, the token solidified itself as the third-highest gainer of the week.

However, the FTX liquidity crisis news proved a stronger opponent to the token’s bullish run. The token has remained strong even though its trading volume and market cap have dropped in the last 24 hours. However, if OKB continues to hold above $18, then it will be able to maintain its current position. But if the token drops below this level, it could find itself joining the rest of the market. If this happens, it won’t be easy to recover. 

As per the charts, OKB still looks like it can continue holding above $18. Looking at its price movement against BTC and ETH, we can see that OKB has gained much over both these assets. Plus, technical indicators on TradingView suggest that the token still has strong momentum. 

OKB’s price is currently trading above $18. | Source: OKBUSD price chart from TradingView.com

CMC Community Losing Faith In OKB’s Potential

The CoinMarketCap community isn’t so bullish about OKB’s prospects. Based on the platform’s price prediction tool, CMC traders forecast a further drop in OKB’s price by the end of December. Specifically, they see OKB dropping to an average of $16 before the year runs out. This is an 11% drop from its current price. The last time OKB was trading at $16 was earlier this month. So, falling back to that range may not be new for the token.

In fact, the token has always found support below that range since September this year. Specifically, after its September 8 spike, it picked up a support level of $14.50. Since then, it has maintained a steady trade between that level and $17. Looking at its chart setup, OKB may try to use $17 as a new resistance level. If the market breaks out of its latest FTX-related slump, it might get a chance to test $20 again. However, no one knows when the market will turn around. 

Featured image from Pixaby and chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Twitter Enters Into Crypto Payments!

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Twitter Enters Into Crypto Payments!
google news
  • Twitter announces plans for new payments.
  • Necessary paper works filed for the new payment means.
  • Entire crypto industry anticipates the arrival of crypto payment terms for Twitter. 

Though a big hot flash news, yet not a one to be surprised of, is what comes into mind when Elon Musk is behind the wheels as the driver. Ofcourse, the news leaks obviously took both the social media platform Twitter, and the crypto industry sky rocketing up with the new payment means. 

In spite of the current news on trend now, Twitter has completed all the official paper works for new payment means. This new filing could be none other than the crypto means of payment itself. 

Twitter’s Appraisal or Elon Musk’s Business

The moment Elon Musk acquired Twitter, indeed changed the face of everything, including the entire crypto industry too. On one hand there are cryptos, exchanges, and all other sorts of crypto firms solely counting on Twitter for most of their promotions, and upbringing to the masses on an official means, being the sole official media platform.   

However, it’s the same for the Twitter media platform itself, as it has faced numerous outbreaks with news of employee reduction, and much more revolving around it constantly ever since Elon Musk acquired it. In such a stake, now unofficially Elon Musk has taken control over in fact everything is what anyone would say, as he has the most powerful media platform in his hands. 

Likewise, Elon’s announcements of a new brand flash news everyday, like that of getting a verified account for just a mere $8 is indeed a true business strategy. With the onset of such an announcement, news surfaces of Twitter’s filings for new payment means, which could be none other than crypto. 

Thereby, such a skillful move by creating two businesses out of a single idea, is what Elon Musk has done. Many took over by storm stating that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be very well the first of in list among Twitter payments. Evidently, the history of DOGE, and Elon speaks for itself. 

And so, Elon is all set to make even more billions with the new blue tick verified Twitter option selling for $8, followed by getting all the payments done through crypto!

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

FTX Legal Department Jumps Ship, Binance Deal Fizzles Out

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Ftx (Ftt) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
google news

The FTX drama continues as the deal with its competitor Binance falls apart. According to several reports, employees at the platform are fleeing amid growing concerns about a massive $6 billion hole on the company’s balance sheet.

A report from Semafor indicates that FTX’s legal and compliance staff left en masse as the company announced its deal with Binance. The report cites people familiar with the matter speculating on the company’s hurdles to completing any agreement without a legal staff. 

FTX’s Team Goes Silence, Employees Keep Faith In CEO

Across social media, users began reporting that websites related to FTX and its trading arm Alameda were close. In addition, top executives went silent, seemingly escaping from what appears as the collapse of another major crypto institution. 

FTX’s insolvency caught institutions and big players by surprise. The company saw many top representatives quitting their positions over the past months as U.S. regulators launched an investigation against the trading venue and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. 

Still, a large portion of crypto investors and employees remain in disbelief. The exchange halted new withdrawal requests on Tuesday. However, it continues to see deposits. 

According to Wu Blockchain, FTX employees have their tokens stuck on the platform: 

Several FTX employees told us that their coins cannot be withdrawn in FTX, and have no idea of the relationship between Alameda and FTX, some employees even continue to buying FTT in these days because the trust of company. They felt that the SBF needed to explain.

FTX Fails To Warn Users

At the time of writing, FTX’s website issues no warning about the current situation. This situation could jeopardize new users or users making deposits. 

Merely days before the drama, FTX’s official Twitter handle posted videos about the several offices in construction across the world. The crypto company would inaugurate offices in Tokyo, Miami, the Bahamas, and other locations. 

Conversely, Bankman-Fried constantly tweeted about his weekly FTT purchases, the exchange’s native token. In hindsight, the posts seem like a marketing stunt to lure retail investors into purchasing the token and preventing the subsequent fallout. 

FTT has been one of the most affected tokens in the crypto market. Binance’s CEO compared the token with Terra’s failed cryptocurrency LUNA. At the time of writing, FTT’s price trades at $3.2 with massive losses across the board. 

FTT’s price crashing on the daily chart. Source: FTTUSDT Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Japanese Telecom Giant NTT Docomo to Pour $4 Billion Into Web3

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Japanese Telecom Giant Ntt Docomo To Pour $4 Billion Into Web3
google news
11 seconds ago |