Qualitest to Hire Over 3,000 Positions Globally Amid Rapid Expansion

Several of Qualitest’s American hubs are seeking to fill 1,000 roles; more positions are open around the world, including 1,400 in India, 500 in Europe, and 400 in Israel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QAjobs–Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com/) is hiring 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialized fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things. Positions are open throughout Qualitest’s US hubs in the New York metro area, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and many others with the option to work fully remote.

The company continues to experience rapid growth, including the acquisition of four multinational tech companies within the past two years. Currently, with over 7,000 employees, Qualitest is creating a dynamic and diverse culture of learning and innovating, where individual differences and strengths are celebrated. Their Employee Resource Groups, such as [email protected] and Qualipride, provide employees with an environment of openness and inclusivity. Qualitest’s Q.Craft learning ecosystem enables employees to master advanced technologies and earn rewards to celebrate their success and growth within the company.

“Growth and ‘touching lives’ underpin all that we do at Qualitest, and we are dedicated to helping others reach their potential. We make it our mission to empower our employees to become our ambassadors of expertise and brand assurance to help accelerate digital transformation for our clients,” says Einav Lavi, Qualitest Chief People & Talent Officer. “With many companies hitting the brakes on hiring, we invest in hiring the best talent and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce.”

“As our world becomes increasingly digital, so do the problems that need to be solved,” said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. “Whether it’s a persistent bug in the latest app, or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers’ valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling.”

Qualitest is actively hiring Modern Quality Engineers, Software Developers and Software Testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, UK, and USA.

About Qualitest:

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

