Senator Ben Sasse was unanimously chosen on Tuesday to be the next president of the University of Florida by the university’s board of trustees, despite tough questions from some students and professors about his graduate credentials and his political views.
Racist Halloween flyer found in Redondo Beach, police say
A racist Halloween flyer was found in Redondo Beach over the weekend for the second year in a row, authorities say.
Police were alerted to the flyer taped to the back of a street sign in North Redondo Beach on Sunday after someone took a photo of it and posted it on the Nextdoor app, according to police Lt. Wayne Windman from Redondo Beach.
The flyer has since been removed. Windman said it was the second year in a row that someone had published the same flyer. No one was identified as placing the flyers.
A Redondo Beach resident who was only identified as Peter told CBS News he found the flyer at the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane while he was walking. The document read, “Due to the large influx of black people to Redondo Beach, we are no longer handing out Halloween candy.”
“I think it’s just a bunch of people or maybe just one individual that’s not mentally well,” Peter said.
Windman said he didn’t know if police were investigating the incident or if it qualified as a hate crime.
Ravens film study: With ILB Roquan Smith’s arrival, here are the defense’s winners and losers
If every trade has winners and losers, the biggest immediate windfall in the Ravens’ deal for All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith goes to the centerpiece player himself.
Smith, traded Monday by the rebuilding Chicago Bears for a second- and fifth-round draft pick in 2023, along with Ravens reserve inside linebacker A.J. Klein, arrives in Baltimore after a promising reset. The Ravens lead the AFC North and are favored to make the postseason — ESPN’s Power Football Index says they have an 84% chance to win the division and a 94.7% chance to make the playoffs. They have a talented defensive front and secondary that complement Smith’s skill set. And they have a general manager in Eric DeCosta who might be more receptive to Smith’s contract demands ahead of his path to free agency next offseason.
“Roquan is a player that we have long admired both on and off the field,” DeCosta said Tuesday in a statement after the team’s deal was finalized. “He fits our culture seamlessly and plays like a Raven at all times. We are confident that Roquan makes our team stronger.”
Smith’s arrival should bolster a Ravens defense that’s dazzled in some weeks and disappointed in others. Here’s who stands to gain and lose the most from Monday’s trade.
Winners
Mike Macdonald
When the Ravens played Cincinnati in Week 5, they all but dared the Bengals to run the ball. According to TruMedia, the Ravens had six or fewer defenders in the box on 72.9% of their plays, the second-highest rate for any NFL defense that week. Compare that with how former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale approached Cincinnati last year: six or fewer defenders in the box on 33.3% of the Ravens’ snaps in Week 7, and on 64.3% of their snaps in Week 16, when they were running out of viable defensive backs.
Part of that disparity can be attributed to the Ravens’ blitz-heavy looks under Martindale. Part of it can be attributed to game flow. But over the first half of his first season as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Macdonald has distinguished himself from his predecessor with his willingness to devote more resources to the unit’s pass defense.
From 2019 to 2021, Martindale’s final three seasons as coordinator, the Ravens finished the year with six defenders in the box on 45% to 46.6% of their defensive snaps, a middle-of-the-pack range. This season, the Ravens’ light-box rate has risen to 58.4%, the fifth highest in the NFL, according to TruMedia.
The results have been mixed. With defensive tackle Michael Pierce lost for the season and a patchwork early-season rotation at outside linebacker, the Ravens rank 25th in the NFL in run defense efficiency this season, according to Football Outsiders. Their success rate against the run has fallen from fourth to 17th, according to TruMedia. (A play is considered successful for the offense when it gains at least 40% of the yards to go on first down, 60% of the yards to go on second down and 100% of the yards to go on third or fourth down.)
In Smith, though, the Ravens have added a downhill run defender who can make the tackles that Queen sometimes misses and who can fill the gaps that Bynes sometimes can’t reach. Smith’s technique isn’t perfect — instead of trying to stack and shed incoming blockers, he’ll often try to slip them in space — but his production is consistent. According to ESPN, Smith ranks 16th in run-stop win rate among linebackers this season, which would be the highest rank of his career.
His solid tackling can also help a run defense that ranks eighth in the NFL in average rushing yards allowed before contact but just 17th in average yards allowed after contact, according to TruMedia. Only inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, a Ravens target in free agency this past offseason, has more tackles over the past five years than Smith (607).
If he can help boost the Ravens’ run defense, the trickle-down benefits on their pass defense would be immense. The calculus for every opposing play-caller would change: Does it make more sense to call a run play against a light but still-stout box, or a pass play against a secondary with an even greater numerical advantage? That’s a bind that every defense desires.
Patrick Queen
Queen, still only 23, hasn’t emerged as the star that the Ravens envisioned he’d become when they drafted him two years ago. But after a slow start, the former first-round pick has turned in one of the best stretches of his NFL career. Over the past four weeks, Queen’s graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 15 off-ball linebacker.
Smith’s arrival shouldn’t keep Queen off the field. If anything, it should free him to do more of what he’s best at: Shoot gaps as a run defender and harass the quarterback as a blitzer.
With Josh Bynes typically lining up as the Ravens’ “mike” linebacker — the inside linebacker aligned to the strong side of the field — Queen has played on the weak side, where his speed and anticipation skills are better featured. In his starring Week 7 performance against the Browns, Queen notched the first of his back-to-back tackles for loss by reading Cleveland’s presnap motion, beating a guard to his gap with a diagonal burst and throwing down running back Kareem Hunt.
Smith played as the weak-side linebacker in the Bears’ 4-3 scheme, but he has experience lining up in the middle and as a strong-side linebacker. In some situations, his and Queen’s roles will likely be interchangeable, an emphasis in Macdonald’s more malleable defensive schemes.
While the Ravens’ blitz rate has fallen sharply this year, Smith’s dependable track record in coverage over the middle could free Macdonald to unleash more of Queen’s pass-rushing ability. According to Pro Football Focus, Queen has 13 pressures and four sacks over just 61 pass-rush snaps this season, impressive numbers for an inside linebacker.
Smith’s explosiveness as a blitzer (16 1/2 career sacks) and Queen’s steady improvements in zone coverage should make the Ravens’ defensive tendencies harder to discern. That, in turn, should make their top two inside linebackers more difficult to game-plan against. On any given passing down, either could blitz, drop into a shallow zone, carry a receiver into a deep-middle-third zone or shadow a running back as he releases into the flat.
Losers
Malik Harrison
Harrison opened last season starting next to Queen, a throwback thumper paired with a more new-age speedster. It was not a successful partnership. Harrison lost his starting job just five games into his second year, a span during which he recorded 16 tackles and played more than 55% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps only once. After Harrison was shot in the calf on Halloween night last year, he played just one defensive snap over the Ravens’ final 10 games, contributing mainly on special teams.
This season, though, Harrison has reached new heights at a relatively new position. He’s played over half of his defensive snaps at outside linebacker, according to PFF, where he played situationally at Ohio State. He has 21 tackles (one for loss) in eight games, grading out well and helping the Ravens’ injury-depleted outside linebacker group set the edge on early downs.
Smith’s arrival, and the return of Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon), could put Harrison back on the back burner, though. At inside linebacker, the Ravens have Smith, who played every snap for Chicago’s defense this season, and Queen, who’s been sidelined only occasionally (94% snap share). At outside linebacker, the Ravens should get even stronger on early downs with Bowser, who’s stout against the run, reliable in pass coverage and, most important, potentially dynamic as a pass rusher. On the other side is Odafe Oweh, another young, versatile edge defender.
Where does that leave Harrison? He’s still a special teams linchpin (third-most snaps on the team). He can still help out in rushing situations; 14 of his 24 third- and fourth-down appearances have come with the offense needing 3 yards or fewer, according to the play index site nflfastR. And he can still continue his development at both inside and outside linebacker, giving the Ravens’ front office another option in 2023 if Smith proves to be a one-year rental.
Kyle Hamilton
Geno Stone’s elevation to starting safety hasn’t dramatically altered when the Ravens use Hamilton. Over the team’s first five games — before starter Marcus Williams was sidelined indefinitely by a Week 5 wrist injury — the first-round pick played more on third down (45 snaps) than on any other down, despite their relative scarcity.
Over the past three weeks, even as Hamilton’s playing time has surged (85 combined defensive snaps), he’s remained primarily a passing-down presence: 26 snaps on first down, 26 on second down and 33 on third and fourth down. Rarely has Hamilton shared the field on a third-and-long with Bynes, who’s typically made way for a Ravens defensive back; coaches have used the rookie as a box safety, lining him up over tight ends in the slot, blitzing him from the edge, and dropping him into shallow and deep zone coverages.
Now, though, the Ravens have two inside linebackers with the experience and skill set to handle such a role. Smith and Queen are both productive blitzers. They both have the speed to run with running backs and to carry wide receivers down the seam. And they’re both multiyear starters.
Hamilton’s role in the short term won’t disappear entirely; he can still be an asset in coverage against athletic tight ends. But if Humphrey and Marcus Peters are aligned as the Ravens’ outside cornerbacks, and Smith and Queen are playing together, and safeties Chuck Clark and Stone remain every-down defenders, snaps could be hard to come by. In the slot, the defense has relied more on rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams (177 slot snaps, according to PFF) and Brandon Stephens (82) than on Hamilton (57 snaps).
Harbaugh said Monday that Hamilton made some “excellent plays” Thursday against Tampa Bay, but acknowledged that the Ravens’ staff is “kind of figuring out where he fits in what we’re doing.” Hamilton has shown flashes as a blitzer and as a run defender, in man-to-man coverage and zone coverage. Unless he overtakes Williams and Stephens, though, those might not be enough to keep his more regular role.
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
Senator Ben Sasse approved as next UF president by board
Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, was named the lone runner-up for the UF post last month. If he accepts the post, he is expected to resign from the Senate in December. He would take office in early 2023, the university said.
UF trustees voiced support for Sasse’s vision to harness technological disruption to make Florida’s flagship university more nimble and relevant, promising big changes even as he reassured faculty members that he supported academic freedom and the tenure system.
“I am grateful for the Board’s unanimous vote and endorsement of our shared vision to make the University of Florida a world-changing institution and a pioneer in higher education,” Sasse said in a statement. .
On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the meeting – they weren’t allowed in – some were wearing Sasse masks and chanting, according to the campus newspaper, the Florida Independent Alligator.
In recent months, some faculty members have complained of excessive political influence on the public university, accusing Tallahassee Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, of threatening academic freedom.
Last week, the university’s faculty senate passed a no-confidence resolution, criticizing what they called a flawed selection process, and the United Florida Faculty’s UF chapter passed a resolution expressing deep concern over Sasse’s choice as a finalist.
University of Florida faculty ‘not confident’ in Sasse selection
On Tuesday, Sasse pledged to abandon partisan politics if chosen as college president. He told board members who interviewed him that he is a romantic when it comes to the importance of education and the mission of the university. “The quest for knowledge and truth is the endeavor of a lifetime,” he said.
Senator Ben Sasse’s bid for U-Florida president sparks protests
This is a developing story.
Paul Kane contributed to this report.
Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb at deadline
The Miami Dolphins added needed help in their pass rush in a big way at the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Miami landed one-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in a deal with the Denver Broncos ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. deadline, according to a league source.
The compensation for Denver, per source: the 2023 first-round pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Broncos.
The Dolphins were looking to add to their pass rush as the unit up front has underwhelmed in pressuring opposing quarterbacks. They ultimately paid the asking price of a first-round pick for Chubb.
Miami previously held two first-round selections in the 2023 draft. It forfeited its own pick from the NFL’s penalty on the Dolphins tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins held San Francisco’s pick from a trade back in the 2021 draft that the 49ers used to draft quarterback Trey Lance.
Chubb (6-foot-4, 275 pounds), 26, is a versatile edge rusher still in his prime in his fifth NFL season with 26 career sacks under his belt. His 5 ½ sacks thus far in 2022 would be enough to lead the Dolphins.
He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 when he had 7 ½ sacks and 42 tackles. As a rookie that was drafted No. 5 overall in 2018, Chubb had his most prolific season, recording 60 tackles, 12 sacks and finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Chubb also has an injury history. Coming off that standout rookie campaign, a torn ACL in his knee cost him all but four games in 2019. He rebounded well in 202, but then an ankle injury forced him to miss half the 2021 season.
Chubb can now be paired with fellow outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a second-year standout out of the University of Miami, in leading the Miami pass rush. Phillips is the Dolphins’ sack leader with three.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader with nine each of the past two seasons, has just one sack through eight games, one of which he missed with a back injury. The Dolphins also have fellow outside linebackers in veteran Melvin Ingram, who was AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September but slowed down in October, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who had an appendix removal ahead of the season and has increased his defensive workload in recent weeks.
This breaking news story will be updated.
US concerned about possible missile aid from Iran to Russia
Washington:
The White House said on Tuesday that Iran was willingly participating in the killing of Ukrainians by supplying drones to Russia for the war, and expressed concern that it could also send missiles to Moscow.
By arming the Russians, the Iranian regime “is implicated in the murder of innocent Ukrainians”, said White House National Security spokesman John Kirby.
“Basically, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willfully complicit in the murder of innocent Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.
Kirby noted Iran’s supply of attack drones to Russia, which have been deployed in recent weeks to damage Ukrainian infrastructure.
But he did not confirm reports that Tehran could also send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.
“We remain concerned about Iran’s potential to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles,” Kirby told reporters.
“We haven’t seen that confirmed, but it’s a concern we have,” he said.
People seeking to leave major US cities for smaller, more affordable areas: study
According to a new study, more and more people are trying to move from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York to more affordable cities such as Sacramento, Miami and Las Vegas.
Real estate company Redfin surveyed users of its website to determine if more people were looking for homes in a certain city and compared that with the number of current residents looking for homes elsewhere.
For San Francisco, more than 37,000 more people are looking to leave the city than to settle there, their main destinations being near Sacramento or Seattle. The main draw, according to the study, are home prices – Sacramento’s median home price of $560,000 is much easier to digest than San Francisco’s $1.5 million.
Sacramento, meanwhile, has nearly 9,000 more people trying to move in than current residents looking to leave. Researchers said most people looking for a home in the California capital come from San Francisco or Chicago.
“More than half of my buyers in Sacramento are from outside the area,” Samantha Rahman, local Redfin agent, said in a press release about the study. “These are mostly remote workers from the Bay Area who may need to travel to the office several times a month, but save significantly on housing costs.”
Nearly 34,000 more people are trying to leave Los Angeles rather than move there; they look two hours south of San Diego or four hours northeast of Las Vegas. San Diego and Las Vegas have more people looking for a home in their area than those looking outside.
SEE ALSO: Red Wave: Poll Shows Most Voters See Republicans Retaking House, Senate
As for New York, 23,000 more people want to leave than those looking for a home in the Big Apple. Their main destination is Miami, which has 8,000 more people looking for homes in the area, as opposed to residents looking to get out.
Other cities with more people looking to move than move in are DC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, and Minneapolis.
Cities with more people wanting to move in and fewer wanting to leave are Tampa, Cape Coral and North Port-Sarasota in Florida, Phoenix, Dallas and Portland, Maine.
Redfin said its study is based on 2 million website users who viewed homes for sale in more than 100 metropolitan areas in the third quarter.
A user was added to migration analysis if they viewed at least 10 homes for sale during the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their metropolitan area of residence.
