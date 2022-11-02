Ranking voting spice up the race

OAKLAND — Can’t pick just one candidate from the 10 vying to be the city’s next mayor after Libby Schaaf leaves? This year, you can wink at half of them.

The ranked-choice electoral system (also known as instant trickle-down) allows voters to rank their preferred candidates instead of choosing just one. This gives voters many more choices to make, but allows them to have their voices heard even if their preferred candidate does not win.

It also eliminates the need for primary elections and does away with costly run-off campaigns.

This year, Alameda County began allowing voters in cities that elect their leaders through the ranked-choice format to nominate up to five candidates, instead of three. Oakland, San Francisco, Berkeley, San Leandro and Albany have all passed runoff elections.

In Oakland’s crowded mayoral race, candidates tried to capitalize on the format. Last week, council members Loren Taylor and Treva Reid urged their respective supporters to rank them first and second choice, whichever voters prefer.

By forging such an open alliance, the two could support each other against a pair of competitors – council member Sheng Thao and political veteran Ignacio De La Fuente – who outside committees have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping them with. to get elected.

“Explicit cross-approval is a strategy” to get more votes, said Rob Richie, CEO of FairVote, an advocacy group that promotes the format. “But the general good strategy is to establish common ground with people who might not support them as their first choice.”

The instant trickle system kicks in if no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes for first place. In this case, the candidate with the fewest first place votes is eliminated and voters who chose the eliminated candidate will have their votes transferred to their second choice. Round by round, the candidates with the lowest vote totals are eliminated, and the runners-up votes on those ballots are transferred to their other ranked choices, until a clear winner emerges with a majority vote share.

So even if a voter’s first choice is eliminated, their other choices can help decide the election.

In addition to the Oakland mayoral election, the format will apply to the District 4 City Council race, in which four candidates are running, as well as three-candidate races for three District Council seats. Oakland Unified School.

In other cities and counties where a voter can choose only one candidate, a larger group could rely on runoff races between the first two voters if no one immediately wins a clear majority.

Proponents of ranked choice say it helps combat negative campaigning because candidates are incentivized not to alienate their opponents’ support bases.

“If you think about it, before, these (mayoral) candidates would try to figure out who would make the top two, and they would savagely attack each other,” said Steven Hill, principal analyst at FairVote. “Everyone would be more calculated… now they want their opponents’ supporters to see them as a backup pick.”

Oakland first implemented ranked ballots in the 2010 mayoral election, and it proved to be breakthrough. Oakland councilman Jean Quan defeated former state senator Don Perata in the final round garnering enough votes for second and third place to overcome Perata’s initial nine-point advantage in the first. round.

The counting process lasted several days and confusion among voters over who actually won dampened the momentum for preferential-choice elections to be adopted elsewhere, political experts said at the time.

And when two of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s 2018 opponents teamed up against her in a hotly contested race, some voters argued that strategic alliances could do politics more harm than good.

Earlier this year, the San Jose City Council rejected a recommendation to start running instant run-off elections, with Vice Mayor Chappie Jones calling the system “too complicated.”

But those cases haven’t stopped a growing number of cities — now more than 50 nationwide — from adopting the format. A bill banning ranked choice went nowhere quickly in the state legislature after a Long Beach Assemblyman proposed it earlier this year, prompting Schaaf and the Berkeley mayor , Jesse Arreguin, to oppose it.

Next week’s election will give voters in Portland, Seattle and several counties between Oregon and Washington state the chance to decide whether ranked choice is a good idea in their cities.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, the candidates are finding a more personal touch could be key to making a splash next Tuesday.

“It’s not so much about ‘I’ve seen this person’s name 500 times,’” Richie said. “It’s more about voters having some respect for a candidate: ‘Did they show up somewhere, did one of their own knock on their door and have a good conversation with me? Will they listen to me? It makes a difference.