For decades, the Michael Jordans, LeBron Jameses and Kevin Durants of the sports world have cashed in by wearing sneakers and signing multi-million dollar shoe deals. But what about Seabiscuits, Secretariats and Seattle Slews?
Recipe: Give your gnocchi the shrimp scampi treatment
You could say that shrimp scampi, like “chai tea,” is a dish so nice they named it twice. But really, it comes down to a mistranslation.
The word “scampi,” in Italian, refers to a type of crustacean that’s similar to a langoustine — resembling a tiny lobster and often sautéed in olive oil with garlic and wine. When immigrants from Italy arrived in the United States in the early 20th century, scampi weren’t widely available, so they made the dish with local shrimp. Shrimp scampi was born.
So, translated, the dish is “shrimp shrimp” (just as chai tea translates to “tea tea”). But words and phrases evolve, and the word “scampi” in the United States now usually refers to the garlicky pan sauce the shrimp are cooked in.
All of this explains why, of the myriad scampi variations that exist, many don’t contain any shrimp at all. (I’m looking at you, chicken, scallop and squash.)
I keep the shrimp in this scampi variation, and they, along with their heady scampi sauce, share the pan with pillows of potato gnocchi.
The gnocchi serve several purposes here. They round out the dish, giving it heft. They absorb the glorious pan sauce, eliminating the need for bread or spaghetti. And, because they’re browned in the skillet before the shrimp are incorporated, they add a chewy-crisp texture that goes nicely with the juicy springiness of the shrimp.
You can use any premade potato gnocchi here — shelf-stable, frozen (and thawed) or refrigerated. Then, you can just toss them in the pan with some oil and let them sear until they turn bronze in spots and mostly tender within.
I say “mostly tender” because the thing about prepared potato gnocchi (as opposed to fluffier homemade versions) is that they always stay a bit dense and pliable in the center. To me, a person who adores springy matzo balls, bouncy mochi and the elasticity of the tapioca pearls in bubble tea, this is vastly appealing and the point of the dish. Light and airy, these are not.
But if you like a touch of chewiness, these deeply flavorful, garlicky dumplings and succulent shrimp, bathed in a buttery scampi sauce, are pleasing to eat and simple to make — a one-pan meal in under 30 minutes.
A dish that’s half the work for double the flavor is worth saying twice, don’t you think?
One-Pan Shrimp Scampi With Crispy Gnocchi
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen or shelf-stable)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
- 1/2 cup dry white wine (or clam juice, or broth)
- Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
- 1 pound large or extra-large shrimp, shelled (deveined, if you like)
- 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
Preparation
1. In a large, preferably nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add gnocchi to the pan, breaking up any that are stuck together. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, tossing every 1 to 2 minutes, so they get golden and crispy all over. Transfer to a bowl or plate.
2. In the same skillet over medium-high, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and all of the butter, letting it melt for a few seconds. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add wine, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and all of the red-pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer, and let the wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.
3. Add shrimp and sauté until they just start to turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes, depending on their size.
4. Return gnocchi to the pan and add another 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a Microplane or other fine grater, grate the zest from the lemon into the pan. Add parsley, tossing well. If your pan looks dry, add a splash of water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing to combine, then remove pan from the heat.
5. Cut the naked lemon in two and squeeze in the juice from one half, gently tossing to combine. Taste and add more salt if you like. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges for serving.
6. Top with more olive oil and more red-pepper flakes, if you’d like, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Tuesday game scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
CIF-SS boys water polo playoff scores for Tuesday, November 1 and updated schedule.
BOYS WATER POLO PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday
University 10, Murrieta Valley 7
Newbury Park 15, Carpinteria 11
Palm Desert 17, King 9
Westlake 13, Long Beach Poly 11
Crespi 13, Walnut 12
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Corona Santiago 5
San Marcos 16, Camarillo 15
La Serna 18, Millikan 1
Chadwick 19, Bonita 8
Beckman 15, Villa Park 14
Ventura 16, Thousand Oaks 11
Brea Olinda 13, Riverside Poly 12
Dos Pueblos 8, Troy 7
Redondo 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 10
Dana Hills 6, Edison 4
Second round, Thursday
University of San Clemente
Palm Desert at Newbury Park
Westlake to Crespi
Rancho Cucamonga in San Marcos
The Serna at Chadwick
Ventura at Beckman
Brea Olinda to Dos Pueblos
Dana Hills in Redondo
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
Elsinore 10, Chino Hills 9
Irvine 13, Pasadena Poly 7
Crescenta Valley 19, Diamond Bar 6
Chaparral 15, Citrus Valley 8
Glendora 15, Pacifica 10
Flintridge Prep 14, Burbank Burroughs 8
Capistrano Valley 13, Estancia 4
Buena 15, Foothill Tech 5
Fullerton 13, Marina 11
Second round, Thursday
Elsinore to Portola
El Segundo in Costa Mesa
Irvine to Crescenta Valley
Chaparral in Claremont
Glendora in Northwood
Preparing Flintridge in the Capistrano Valley
Buena to Temple City
Fullerton to Damien
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
Malibu 11, Fountain Valley 9
Canyon 15, Valencia 5
Redlands 9, Los Altos 8
San Marino 22, La Habra 10
Yucaipa 15, Ayala 3
Glendale 10, Valley View 9
Vista Murrieta 9, La Canada 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Charter Oak 8
South Torrance 9, Sage Hill 8
Tesoro 20, Tustin 9
Etiwanda 16, California 5
Second round, Thursday
Malibu to Crean Lutheran
Arcadia to Downey
Canyon at Redlands
San Marino to Schurr
Glendale to Yucaipa
Vista Murrieta in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
South Torrance to Arlington
Tesoro to Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday
Corona 16, Los Amigos 13
Lakeside 12, La Quinta 10
El Modena 13, Jurupa Valley 4
Don Lugo 16, ocean view 7
Sunny Hills 17, Keppel 3
Royal 17, Western 10
West Torrance 12, Ramona 11
Westminster 15, Ontario 10
Xavier Prep 23, La Sierra 3
Fontana 12, Paloma Valley 8
Category 17, Cerritos 2
Buena Park 19, Chino 3
Oxnard 16, Nordhoff 9
Whittier 11, Segerstrom 10
Saddleback 7, La Quinta 5
San Dimas 20, Palm Springs 3
Second round, Thursday
Lakefront in Corona
Don Lugo in El Modena
Royal in Sunny Hills
Westminster to West Torrance
Xavier Prep in Fontana
Buena Park in Cate
Oxnard to Whittier
San Dimas to Saddleback
DIVISION 6
Joker round, Tuesday
Loara 14, Gorgonio 6
Muir 28, Alhambra 3
First round, Wednesday
Pacific in Hemet
West Valley to Whitney
Sierra Vista to Savannah
Loara to Tahquitz
Edgewood at Paramount
summit to freedom
Gahr in the Arroyo Valley
Muir at Webb
California Daily Newspapers
Kentucky sneakerhead makes custom Nike shoes – for horses
Floyd, the 39-year-old owner of upstart fashion brand Infinite Kustomz, has created several sets of designer shoes for athletic equines. He began upgrading Nike, Adidas and New Balance sneakers after Visit Lex, the public tourism agency in Lexington, Ky., pitched him the idea ahead of this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup horse races. -end.
“For too long these multi-millionaires” – horses, that is – “have been fitted with traditional, ordinary horseshoes,” Visit Lex said on its website promoting the project. “Horse Kicks is here to change that…to give horses of all breeds and disciplines the drip they deserve.”
This summer, Visit Lex approached Floyd, who was born and raised in Lexington, to bring his vision to fruition. Floyd, who works night shifts at a Toyota dealership for maintenance, said he’s been a sneakerhead since seventh grade. His first pair of high-end shoes: the Air Jordan 11. He remained obsessed with high school and into adulthood. An “old-school guy,” he camped out at the mall from 3 or 4 a.m. to make sure he had a pair of sneakers the day they fell.
“I was a brick-and-mortar type of guy,” he said.
Then the game changed, Floyd said. Younger sneakerheads have started using bots to buy newly released shoes online, making it nearly impossible to get them in stores, even for die-hard campers. So Floyd adapted. From 2016, he makes his own “new” shoes by taking older, sometimes less popular shoes and painting them.
“If I want something unique, I’ll create it myself,” he said.
In 2020, he upped his customization game by flying to Los Angeles to take a four-day course at Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN Academy, where students learn how to deconstruct and then remake sneakers. Since then, Floyd said, he’s created about 20 pairs.
About five months after the academy, he started making shoes for customers. Although Floyd described his average client as an “everyday sneakerhead,” he said he’s had some notable clients, including Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and actor Isaac Keys of the TV show “Power Book IV: Strength”. Earlier this year, he made a client a pair of Duke University-themed Nike Air Force 1s she wore to legendary Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement party.
Then, in June, a public relations firm approached Floyd on behalf of Visit Lex, also known as the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau, with an idea: what if you made shoes for horses? The organization responsible for cheerleading on all things Lexington, which the bureau has dubbed the “horse capital of the world,” said the wider sports world often overlooks racehorse athleticism and wants do something to highlight it.
“They thought it would be cool to develop the horses as athletes,” Floyd said, “because that’s what they are.”
Then came the idea: the athletes wear shoes. They get sneaker deals. These shoes are part of their brands and their identity. Why not horses like Justify or American Pharoah?
So the band approached Floyd, and he got to work. Unlike the shoes he made for humans, he had no guides to rely on. As far as he knew, no one had ever made horse trainers.
His prototype – modified Air Jordan 1s – took 12-15 hours to design, deconstruct and manufacture clogs. And that was just for one shoe, not the four needed to outfit a horse. But Floyd said he would be able to cut production time with more experience. He also plans to make Infinite Kustomz-branded horse kicks from scratch, eliminating the time it takes to disassemble sneakers designed for human feet.
So far, he has produced five sets of four shoes: two Air Jordan 1s, a New Balance 650, an Adidas Yeezys and a set in the style of the Nike Mag Back to the Future shoes.
Floyd said the attention his horse kicks were getting was surreal and he was trying to absorb it all.
“The initial reaction was liberating because like wow the world is finally seeing my art,” Floyd said. “I’m finally getting the love I thought came a long time ago for some of the other projects I’ve done.”
But he tries not to get too involved. There is still work to be done. He also wants to team up with big shoe companies to tap into the new industry, which he says has plenty of room to grow.
“There’s a huge market for footwear for these athletes, whether they’re running in them, jumping or just going to the show,” Floyd said, adding that he hopes companies “understand the market for the equestrian athlete.”
washingtonpost
The Science Behind NASA’s ‘Smiling’ Sun Image Explained
The dark spots from the sun that created the facial patterns are called coronal holes. Image Courtesy: @NASASun/Twitter
It was a good day for the sun, so good he was caught smiling.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an image taken from its satellite that showed black spots on the surfaces of the sun that appeared like a big grin.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the sun at its peak. The image shows what appears to be two black dots and a curved line that has prompted many to compare it to a smile.
The SDO is an agency whose mission is to study the science behind solar activity and its impact on space weather. Launched on February 11, 2010, the observatory’s spacecraft is tasked with measuring the sun’s interior, atmosphere, magnetic field and energy output.
Many Twitter users also likened the latest image to the Halloween pumpkin.
NASA released the image on October 26, saying, “Today NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the sun ‘smiling’. Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark spots on the sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where the fast solar wind shoots out into space.
Say “cheese! 📸
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling” today. Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark spots on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where the fast solar wind shoots out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31
— NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022
Let’s take a closer look.
What made the sun smile?
The largest star in the solar system did not smile for no reason.
The dark spots from the sun that made the patterns of the face are called coronal holes. The Space Weather Prediction Center says these holes appear as irregular black specks on the surface of the sun when images are captured in ultraviolet light or certain types of X-ray images.
The dark appearance of coronal holes can be attributed to their relatively cooler temperature compared to surrounding areas as well as their low density. All of these features allow fast-moving solar wind streams to escape into space more easily.
Coronal holes can appear at any time on the surface of the sun. However, they are more frequent and persistent around solar minimum years – the period that records the least solar activity in the sun’s solar activity.
The most persistent coronal holes can last several solar rotations. The prevalence of coronal holes is near the north and south solar poles. Persistent coronal holes are long-lasting sources of high-velocity solar wind streams that are released into space.
What causes coronal holes to form?
According to the Australian Center for Space Weather Prediction, coronal holes occur when the Sun’s magnetic field is open to interplanetary space.
The magnetic field of the coronal holes is different from that of the sun. As the large star’s magnetic field returns to its surface, the magnetic field lines of a coronal hole remain open and stretch out into space. It is unclear where they reconnect, however.
When the position of a coronal hole is near the center of the Earth-facing solar disk, hot gases from the hole flow towards Earth at a speed greater than that of the usual solar wind. This phenomenon can cause geomagnetic disturbances on Earth, and on the other hand, it can also create dazzling aurora light shows.
Auroral activity depends on the size and location of a coronal hole in the disc. The larger the coronal holes, the faster the speed of the solar wind.
Could the Sun’s smile mean trouble?
The sun’s smile is cute and all but it’s not good news for the earth.
Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield to deflect the high-velocity solar winds that rush towards it. However, it still has the ability to disrupt our planet’s atmosphere.
According to a report by stopwatch, whenever electrically charged particles emitted by the sun hit the Earth, there is a good chance that these particles will be picked up by radio antennas. This can disrupt radio, television and other communication channels such as GPS. Meanwhile, severe solar storms can also damage power grids and cause blackouts.
No one but SpaceX can attest to the amount of damage caused by the coronal holes. In February 2022, a geomagnetic storm destroyed up to 40 Starlink satellites worth more than $50 million, according to Space.com.
Last Saturday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch.
Twitter reacts
Twitter users went gaga over the image of the smiling sun. From the Teletubbies sun to jack-o-lantern, the comparisons to the last image abound.
One user wrote: “Just figured out @TeletubbiesHQ was right this whole time about there being a face in the sun.”
Another user said, “Sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love to this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world.”
A sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love for this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world.
—Howard Ellison (@ellisonvoice) October 29, 2022
While some users found the image cute, others found it creepy.
Looks like an upside down pumpkin
— Tim “Paw Diddy” Sweezy (@PawDiddySweezy) October 26, 2022
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Poland is building a wall along the border with Kaliningrad in Russia
Warsaw, Poland — Poland’s defense minister said on Wednesday he had ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
The move comes amid suspicions that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needed to be sealed for Poland to feel safe. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210 kilometer (130 mile) border.
Work began on Wednesday with Polish soldiers specializing in demining carrying out preparatory work. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia’s aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad prompted him to take steps that would increase security “by sealing that border “.
A spokesman for the Border Guard agency, Konrad Szwed, told The Associated Press that the barrier would consist of an electric fence. There are currently no barriers along the border, but there are frequent border guard patrols, he said.
Poland’s border with Belarus became the scene of a major migration crisis last year, with large numbers of people crossing illegally. Poland erected a steel wall on the border with Belarus which was completed in June.
Polish leaders and other EU leaders have accused the Belarusian government – which is allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin – of orchestrating the migration in order to create chaos and division within the European Union.
———
Follow all AP stories on global migration at
ABC News
Jets sell Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Jets were active at the trade deadline, but their one move was more about the future than the present.
The Jets shipped defensive end Jacob Martin to the Broncos on Tuesday, The Post confirmed, in exchange for a pick trade. The Jets will get a fourth-round pick in 2024 and lose their fifth-round pick in 2024.
The Jets’ defensive line has become a force — their 65 quarterback hits are the most in football — and Martin, who has 1.5 sacks in eight games this season, was another feature in a crowded room.
The move could free up time for defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick.
Martin, 26, signed a three-year, $15.5 million pact with the Jets this offseason and will now move to Denver, which traded star defensive lineman Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.
“Thank you for everything @nyjets 🙏🏾 wish nothing but the best for the guys in this organization,” Martin tweeted.
As the Jets 5-3 approached the 4 p.m. deadline, they hadn’t traded for more help for this year’s team (despite adding running back James Robinson last week ).
As of this writing, wide receivers Elijah Moore (who recently requested a trade) and Denzel Mims (who requested a trade in August) were still on the team.
New York Post
Rooftop suspect shoots two Newark police officers
Two Newark, New Jersey police officers were shot by a suspect on a rooftop on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to execute a warrant.
One of the officers was shot in the neck and the other in the leg in the attack, which happened around 2 p.m., NBC News reported.
The alleged shooter was “perched on a roof” when he fired at the officers, the New York Times said.
Both officers are believed to be in stable condition, CNN noted.
Two police officers were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to multiple law enforcement sources
—CNN (@CNN) November 1, 2022
NBC News cited an unnamed source, who said the suspect was not in custody but was stuck in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. He is believed to be in one of the buildings in the area and “law enforcement officers reportedly surrounded him inside the building”.
Everytown for Gun Safety, affiliated with Mike Bloomberg, ranks New Jersey as the state with the 8th strictest gun control in the nation.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Breitbart News
