Republicans predict wave of attacks on ‘woke’ investing after midterms

“It’s going to get worse,” said West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican leading a coalition of 15 state treasurers working to punish financial firms they say boycott fossil fuels. “We’re going full throttle once we get into 2023. We’re going to see a lot more movement on this at the state level. You will really start to reach a critical mass in terms of assets under management and capital that can be leveraged against the ESG movement.

BlackRock and other big financial firms have long been attacked by environmental activists for their refusal to divest from oil and gas companies, but they have been caught off guard by the wave of hostility from a political party long seen as a ally. And the fact that the attacks are happening even as they continue to be the main supporters of the fossil fuel industry suggests that the fight is more about politics than money.

In Congress, House Republicans will focus on ESG if the party wins a majority, the representative said. Andy Barre of Kentucky, who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Republican Study Committee. That would mean more aggressive oversight of the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule and emphasis on climate risk at the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators.

“BlackRock and State Street and Vanguard and Invesco and Fidelity — those are big companies,” Barr said in an interview. “All we want is for them to live up to their history of being great American corporations and providing retirement security for Americans and to stop this nonsense of politicizing the capital allocation via ESG.”

Asset management companies – which have a fiduciary duty to seek the best returns for their clients – say they are responding to investor demand for information about potential risks from climate change and other business threats.

There is perhaps no more famous example of ESG adoption than when BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in 2020 that “climate risk is investment risk”. But Republican financial officers are preparing to wield public coffers more broadly to discourage what they claim is political interference.

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee (right) withdrew state funding from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, last year after the ice cream maker stopped making business in Israel. She said she plans to implement her office’s new investment policy against ESG if re-elected, and the issue was at the center of her debate with her challenger Martín Quezada, a Democratic senator from the United States. State.

“I will continue to fight against a political program that takes away the foundation of a free market,” Yee said in an interview. “We cannot gamble with taxpayers’ money. ESG policies take a dangerous path because they put politics above a financial scorecard.

The anti-ESG campaign is not an existential threat to big financial firms. Louisiana’s $794 million withdrawal from BlackRock, by far the largest of any state, is just a jolt in the bottom line of the world’s largest asset manager, which had $8.5 trillion dollars under management as of June 30. And many divestments don’t. include public pension funds, most of the capital overseen by the states.

But that’s not stopping companies from fighting back. BlackRock launched a nationwide advertising campaign and created a webpage highlighting its approach to energy and climate investments, noting that it continues to invest more than $100 billion in Texas energy companies and $310 billion in dollars in energy companies around the world.

“We are troubled by the emerging trend of policy initiatives that sacrifice pension plans’ access to high-quality investments — and thereby undermine the financial returns of retirees,” BlackRock wrote in response to state attorneys general questioning the company’s commitment to obtaining the best return for customers.

The claim that taxpayers’ and employees’ money is put at risk is supported by a study by University of Pennsylvania finance professor Daniel Garrett, which found that Texas entities will pay between $303 and $532 million additional dollars in interest on the 32 billion dollars of loans made. in the first eight months after the implementation of two laws that prohibit municipalities from entering into contracts with banks that restrict financing to oil, gas or gun companies.

“The saddest thing is that citizens of red states will pay the price for political theater in excessive interest rates on their bonds and high risk to their retirement savings,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You. Sow, a non-profit shareholder. advocacy group. “Any state treasurer who shows up for the anti-risk assessment says they don’t intend to do their job.”

Proponents of the anti-ESG push, meanwhile, are looking to state legislatures to grant more authority to treasurers and comptrollers. Will Hild is executive director of Consumers Research, a nonprofit that supports a group of Republican state treasurers who oppose ESG funding. He said in an interview that he expects 12 to 20 states to consider legislation targeting financial firms’ ESG approaches in the next six to nine months.

Such bills could limit pension fund managers to considering only financial returns in their decision-making, similar to what Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made in florida. States could also pass “energy boycott” legislation, similar to laws in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia that require state agencies to divest from companies accused of boycotting fossil fuels. .

The Heartland Institute, a nonprofit organization that denies mainstream climate science, names South Dakota, Mississippi and Nebraska as states likely to take further anti-ESG action. The Energy Boycott Bill, a model policy bill from the American Legislative Exchange Council, has already been introduced in recent legislative sessions in states like Idaho and Indiana.

Moore, of West Virginia, said state and federal officials may question whether companies are committing antitrust violations by collaborating on “net zero” and ESG policies, citing Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as a prime example. . They already have involvement of targeted banks in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an industry-led, UN-backed group that has pledged to achieve net zero in its lending and investment portfolios by 2050.

The financial sector will weather the storm, but the impact on taxpayers remains to be seen.

“It’s a disaster for our markets when politicians demand that financial institutions ignore entire categories of risk and opportunity because they don’t align with their ideology,” said Dave Wallack, executive director of the non-profit association For The Long Term, which defends treasurers. to support their beneficiaries. “It’s even worse when they install blacklists and create fear in the market. These states are killing America’s goose – free markets – simply because the market does not agree with their ideology.

Zachary Warmbrodt contributed to this story.