Rooftop suspect shoots two Newark police officers
Two Newark, New Jersey police officers were shot by a suspect on a rooftop on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to execute a warrant.
One of the officers was shot in the neck and the other in the leg in the attack, which happened around 2 p.m., NBC News reported.
The alleged shooter was “perched on a roof” when he fired at the officers, the New York Times said.
Both officers are believed to be in stable condition, CNN noted.
Two police officers were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to multiple law enforcement sources
NBC News cited an unnamed source, who said the suspect was not in custody but was stuck in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. He is believed to be in one of the buildings in the area and “law enforcement officers reportedly surrounded him inside the building”.
Everytown for Gun Safety, affiliated with Mike Bloomberg, ranks New Jersey as the state with the 8th strictest gun control in the nation.
AMD predicts worsening PC sales slump as consumer demand softens
Jordan Lyles wants to stay with the Orioles. If he doesn’t, he’s thankful for the experience.
Once Jordan Lyles discovered he wouldn’t start the final game of the season for the Orioles, the veteran right-hander vowed to spend what could be his last day in the Camden Yards home clubhouse the way he spent the previous 161.
Lyles, who finished an inning shy of matching his career high of 180, put aside the impending offseason decision the Orioles front office will make. He focused on what boils down to being a “good teammate,” he said, in the way of being present and supportive. He went around to the young pitchers who had leaned on him all season and told them that just because the season ends, their conversations won’t.
The 32-year-old has been around the major leagues long enough to understand the business. Lyles has played for seven franchises in a variety of states — but most frequently as part of young, rebuilding squads. When Lyles signed with Baltimore last offseason, that was the expectation.
Part of that, at least, was true: The Orioles were young. But unlike other young squads Lyles has been a part of, he was struck by the professionalism of a group of players who hadn’t been professional for long. The way they soaked in his tips. The way they asked questions. The way they competed on the diamond.
It created one of the most enjoyable seasons of Lyles’ career.
In the five days after the World Series concludes, the Orioles’ front office has a decision to make. They could pick up the $11 million team option for an additional year included in Lyles’ contract or exercise the $1 million buyout. Lyles won’t have a say in which way the Orioles choose. But if he did, it would be to remain right here.
“Money aside, I would love to be back in this clubhouse,” Lyles said, noting the benefit of having a clear No. 1 catcher of Adley Rutschman’s prowess. “The starting staff, the young guys who have stepped up this year, they’re enjoyable. They’re good to be around. That’s not easy to say for 180 days’ worth of being around the same people. These guys make it easy.”
There’s a strong case for Lyles’ return to Baltimore. A year after allowing the most home runs in the majors as a member of the Texas Rangers, Lyles joined the Orioles and led the team in innings and wins. He lowered his ERA to 4.42 and finished two strikeouts shy of matching his career high of 146.
Lyles put together one of the best seasons of his career, throwing a career-high 2,988 pitches while eating 179 innings. He carried a starting rotation that mainly featured inexperienced arms, and he earned a T-shirt with his face and the words “Best Dad Ever” on it from the younger pitchers on Father’s Day.
Perhaps the latter is what Lyles will appreciate most.
“I always take pride in being a person that some younger guys can lean on, especially in the starting staff,” Lyles said. “We spent a lot of time together. To make them comfortable is kind of my goal because when they’re comfortable, they’re going to pitch better. It’s going to make their days a lot easier, which translates to pitching better. … But overall, I’m very glad, I’m very fortunate, to be a part of such a growth jump for everyone.”
Right-hander Tyler Wells, who transitioned back to a rotation role after working back from injury in the bullpen last year, was closer to Lyles than just about anyone. Right-handers Dean Kremer and Kyle Bradish navigated stumbles — for Kremer in 2021, Bradish in his rookie year — to become fixtures in the rotation. Right-handers Austin Voth and Spenser Watkins showed flashes of dependability, and prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez should compete for rotation roles in spring training.
Add in left-hander John Means, who should return from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery midway through the 2023 season, and any offseason acquisitions. It creates a crowded rotation — but that’s a good problem to have for a team looking to make the next step.
Still, it raises the question: Where does Lyles fit in that group?
“I think that looking at what Jordan did for us this year, it was more than exactly what we hoped for when we signed him, and he was a tremendous influence on our staff this year,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “We’ll take the business aspect of the business as it comes. But in a baseball sense, I want to thank him and congratulate him for 2022.”
The on-field accomplishments set Lyles up for an offseason focused on adding “a tick or two” of extra velocity. Any added oomph on his fastball should help his off-speed pitches, as well. Lyles said his changeup is one of his biggest offseason priorities, figuring out a way to make it more consistent.
Lyles threw the changeup more frequently than he has since 2018, and he adjusted his delivery slightly toward the end of the season to improve a pitch that batters hit .302 against. Some days “it’s average,” Lyles said. “Some days it’s above average, and some days I don’t want to even look at it.”
But for the most part, Lyles won’t make any sweeping overhauls. He likes where his pitch dots are — a measurement labeling each pitch on their horizontal and vertical movement results. The goal is to have as much separation as possible between pitches.
Even if the Orioles decline Lyles’ team option, there’s the chance they could re-sign Lyles on a deal worth less money. The impact he brought to Baltimore might’ve been felt largest in the clubhouse, and it’s there his mind turns when considering his favorite aspects of the 2022 season.
During a 10-game winning streak in July, Lyles recalls walking into a raucous clubhouse each night. He’s not soon to forget the excitement all around as a set of young players experienced their first concentrated spell of winning.
“I’m very glad I made that decision last offseason to sign here,” Lyles said.
Whether he’ll be back for another go-around is not yet known. But Lyles hopes the memories don’t end here.
Media belatedly acknowledges GOP push, including among conservatives they fired
I knew the media was finally, reluctantly and somewhat sadly, beginning to realize that the Republicans would win the House, and possibly the Senate, when I saw this front-page article from The New York Times:
“For President Biden, the Dreaming-of-FDR phase of his presidency could end in just over a week. If Republicans capture one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, as suggested polls, Mr. Biden’s domestic agenda will suddenly morph from a quest for a New Deal 2.0 to trench warfare defending the achievements of his first two years in office.”
The “if” is a formality. You don’t publish this story unless you think the Republicans are a lock to take control of the House; the only question is how many seats.
Additionally, “Biden and Democrats are privately … pessimistic and bracing for two years of crushing partisan conflict.” This is a fairly clear media signal. The same goes for Axios which manages a “red tsunami watch”.
ELECTION FORECAST MOVES MORE HOME RACES A WEEK BEFORE MID-TERM ELECTIONS
In its poll with Siena College, The Times found Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly with a six-point lead over Blake Masters (although the Libertarian candidate just dropped out and endorsed Masters). Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is tied with Republican Adam Laxalt at 47%. Herschel Walker, who has suffered a flurry of negative coverage — and the second abortion accuser appeared on camera yesterday with ‘Good Morning America’ — trails Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock by just 2 points, a tie statistical.
And in Pennsylvania, the poll gives John Fetterman a 5-point lead over Mehmet Oz, but most of the polling was done before the disastrous debate. The newspaper notes that Fetterman was still leading on Election Day post-debate, but I’d be surprised if Oz wasn’t leading in the next poll.
The Times followed up yesterday with the governor’s races in those states. While far-right Doug Mastriano has never gotten traction and trails Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania by double digits, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams by 5 points (other polls give him a bigger lead ).
In Nevada, Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a 4-point lead over Governor Steve Sisolek. And in Arizona, Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are tied at 48%.
But Lake is expected to win — Hobbs refuses to debate her — and she’s a classic example of media myopia. The Arizona Democratic Party meddled in its primary by lashing out at its opponent over the theory that she was so extreme that she would be an easy target in the general election. Now the Times describes her as “a former telegenic local news anchor with a missionary zeal to promote her agenda.” And some conservatives are talking about her as Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024.
CANDIDATE SPENDS MORE ON PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE THAN PHILLIES PAY BRYCE HARPER
Lake embraced Trump’s argument that the last election was stolen. She wants to ban abortion without exception. She loves exposing the media as hopelessly biased. She made a joke about badly injured Paul Pelosi the other day and the audience laughed.
Still, she’s had a reservoir of confidence for 25 years as a Phoenix anchor, and that’s why the media that was so quick to write her off seriously underestimated her.
Needless to say, gubernatorial contests are particularly important this year because of abortion and because their secretaries of state, some of whom are election deniers, including in Arizona, can challenge the 2024 outcome.
For the media to mock and downplay the likes of Lake, Masters and Walker, who can all win, was a monumental blunder of the first magnitude.
The Times’ previous report on Biden’s agenda also mentions the prospect of several GOP investigations — which the White House needs to prepare for. Remember that by simply controlling the House, Kevin McCarthy’s lieutenants will chair committees, issue subpoenas, and launch endless investigations. Hillary Clinton and Benghazi come to mind.
As Matthew Continetti writes in National Review:
“The Republican Congress will fight with the president on spending, immigration, the IRS, Ukraine aid and the debt ceiling. And it will open investigations into Biden’s personal and professional life. A Divided government in a polarized America doesn’t just stop the president’s legislative agenda, it saps the energy of the executive branch by forcing the White House into a defensive position.
Continetti recalls that every president, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, has been aggressively investigated by an opposition Congress. He concludes: “The job of president has been tough for Joe Biden. It’s about to get worse.”
One of the odd things about this home stretch to next Tuesday’s midterms, in addition to Biden’s low-key presence, is that Democrats are assigning blame ahead of time — adding, of course, to the party sluggishness. Senate predictions don’t make much sense, because in off-year elections, turnout is everything.
But it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that with the shot clock running out, those midterms are crashing in the Republican direction.
Shipping company Maersk, a trade barometer, warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’
Maersk on Wednesday posted record third-quarter profit but warned of “dark clouds on the horizon” as demand for shipping containers weakens.
Andrew Matthew | Pictures PA | Getty Images
MaerskThe world’s largest container shipping company posted record third-quarter profits on Wednesday on strong ocean freight rates, but noted slowing demand.
The Danish giant, widely regarded as a barometer of global trade, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter, above analyst consensus projections of 9 .8 billion and up about 60% from the same period a year ago.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance of underlying EBITDA of $37 billion and free cash flow above $24 billion.
CEO Søren Skou said this year’s “outstanding results” were due to a continued increase in sea freight rates, but said it was clear these had peaked and would start to normalize in the fourth quarter in an environment of falling demand and easing supply chain congestion. . Skou reported that profits from the company’s ocean operations will decline in the coming months.
“With war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and a looming global recession, there are many dark clouds on the horizon,” Skou said in a statement Wednesday.
“This weighs on consumers’ purchasing power, which impacts global demand for transportation and logistics. Although we expect a slowdown in the global economy to lead to a weaker market in the ocean, we will continue to pursue growth opportunities within our Logistics business.”
In its second-quarter report, Maersk flagged an impending slowdown in global demand for shipping containers amid weakening consumer confidence and supply chain congestion.
The company said on Wednesday that global container demand is expected to contract between 2% and 4% in 2022, down from a previous projection of +1% to -1%, noting that freight and charter rates declined in the third quarter as demand moderates and Chinese Covid-19 restrictions eased.
Maersk shares fell 4.4% in early trades in Europe.
Simon Jordan explains how Tottenham can win the Premier League with Antonio Conte
Djokovic wins to set up Russian clash – RT Sport News
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will meet former tournament winner Karen Khachanov in the third round of the ATP Paris Masters 1000, after the pair played their matches in the French capital on Tuesday.
Djokovic beat American rival Maxime Cressy in straight sets, 7-6 (7-1) 6-4, as the Serb extended his current winning streak to 10 games after title successes in Astana and Tel Aviv earlier this month.
The Serb will next face Khachanov in the third round, after the Russian defeated Swiss rival Marc-Andrea Huesler in three sets, 6-3 4-6 6-4, in their encounter.
Khachanov, 26, was the 2018 champion in Paris, when he beat Djokovic in the final.
Djokovic, however, has won the hard-court showpiece six times – including on each of the last two occasions he has appeared there.
Overall, the 35-year-old is unbeaten in his last 10 appearances at the Paris Masters, dating back to his title runs in 2019 and 2021.
Djokovic missed the 2020 edition of the tournament, won by Russian Daniil Medvedev.
In his rivalry with world number 19 Khachanov, Djokovic has a 7-1 advantage over the Moscow-born player, winning his last six encounters.
The most recent of these came in the quarter-finals of the Astana Open earlier in October, when Djokovic prevailed in straight sets on his way to the title.
Elsewhere in Paris, Russian world number nine Andrey Rublev held out hope of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals with a 6-2 6-3 victory over arch-rival USA John Isner.
Rublev, 25, is currently seventh in the race to claim one of the eight spots available for the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.
His closest opponents are the American Taylor Fritz and the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, both still in the table of the Paris Masters.
Rublev will face the winner of the match between Hurkacz and Norway’s Holger Rune in the third round of the tournament.
Russia’s world number three Medvedev has already qualified for the ATP Finals, and he begins his Paris campaign on Wednesday against Australian Alex de Minaur in the second round, after being byed in the first round.
Medvedev, 26, entered this year’s tournament in Paris after winning the title at the Vienna Open last weekend.
