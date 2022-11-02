Rosie Labs Teams Up with Boarding Noah’s Ark for Playful NFT Project to Address and Support Serious Environmental Events

Pilot Program to Preview at NFT London Trade Show with a Preview of Fanciful Artwork Encouraging Founding Noah’s Ark Passengers to “Board Early”

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the New York City-based global marketing services collective, today announced a new partnership with Boarding Noah’s Ark (BNA), an artistic, entertainment-based initiative designed to bring awareness to myriad global environmental concerns through a playful, animated recasting of the famed story. A new Boarding Noah’s Ark NFT (non-fungible token) program will debut at NFT London, taking place November 4-5, and offer a preview of the original artwork featuring adorable creatures, both known and unknown, as they tease a better world to come.

The initial concept for BNA will feature the development of an NFT representing animals and monsters of various species released in a series of drops. Purchasers of the NFTs will secure their own spot on the Ark, which will be limited to just 20,000 passengers. The experience looks to be gamified with opportunities for raffles, quests, and prizes that could include the ability to name an environmental cause, and receive and award mint proceeds. Games and challenges will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, which will ground the whimsical nature of the program. The NFTs will be minted on a sustainable blockchain to be named later.

NFT London attendees can be among the first “passengers” to board the new Noah’s Ark when they receive the first look at the original artwork and learn more about the initiative.

The NFT artwork is being developed by Vincent Vigla, BNA’s art & design director. Rosie Labs will provide consultative service through its recently expanded Web3 practice, in addition to a host of traditional marketing activities, including strategy, brand positioning, paid media, social media, creative development, and communications through launch.

“We’re excited to partner with Rosie Labs because they fundamentally get what we are trying to do,” said Olivier Mathieu, CEO of BNA. “They have the experience and the understanding needed to help us develop and execute on our ambitious web3 strategy, but also the traditional marketing capabilities and experience in sustainability to help use convey our message beyond the crypto community and into the mainstream, where these issues are having a profound impact and need to be addressed.”

“BNA is exactly the type of Web3 project we love,” said David Song, CEO of Rosie Labs. “Going beyond a brand and executing real meaning and utility for the greater good is where the power of the medium lies. We’re thrilled to play a part in the early development of this initiative and look forward to creating and executing powerful programs and campaigns that will take these absolutely adorable images and help give them a platform to affect real positive change.”

The BNA partnership announcement follows the recent launch of the Rosie Labs for Good initiative. That initiative offers a complimentary custom Rosie Labs NFT with the purchase of a specially labeled bottle of Rosie Rosé wine. Proceeds for each sale benefit the Near and Far Animal Foundation. Through its sponsorship of the NFT London event, Rosie Labs will distribute complimentary bottles of wine featuring a code to claim the NFT. For each NFT claimed, Rosie Labs will make a $10 donation to Near & Far.

About Boarding Noah’s Ark

Building Noah’s Ark founded in 2022 by CEO and gaming industry veteran Olivier Mathieu, Art Director Vincent Vigla and advertising and art industry expert Nathalie Nouhliane. The company brings awareness to critical environmental concerns through its forthcoming new NFT adventure that reimagines the traditional story of Noah and his Ark in today’s times. Users will be invited to explore a fantastical world aboard the Ark, filled with games and challenges that will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, tying the world aboard our Ark to the world in which we all live.

About Rosie Labs

Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.

