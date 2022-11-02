North Korea launched at least 10 missiles on Wednesday, Seoul said, with one of the projectiles falling near South Korean waters for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War and triggering a military response. South Korean Air Force.
Royal Mail workers will go on two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Royal Mail workers will go on two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday after describing the wage offer as a ‘surrender document’
- Strike action has been announced for November 25 and 28
- Earlier this month the Royal Mail announced it would cut up to 10,000 jobs
- The offer made on pay and conditions by the Royal Mail is expected to be rejected
- CWU general secretary says strikes may continue as Christmas approaches
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the growing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 members, announced strikes around Black Friday November 25 and Cyber Monday November 28.
Earlier this month the Royal Mail said it would cut up to 10,000 jobs after warning it expected to face further losses this year.
The union withdrew strikes scheduled for November 12 and 14, saying it wanted to take more “proportionate” action.
An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday has been described as a ‘divestiture document’ because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in growing row over pay, jobs and conditions
The union will submit the offer to its members in a ballot, recommending its rejection.
Members will also be asked to cast a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue until Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.
A Royal Mail spokesman said: ‘On Monday October 31, Royal Mail offered a new pay-as-you-go offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite losing £219m to the first semester.
“The CWU had talks with us at Acas and say they are open to change, but now they have to show it.”
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue until Christmas unless the dispute is resolved
“Instead, the CWU has announced a four-day strike that will further harm our business at our busiest time of the year.
“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of the Royal Mail.
CWU members will also be asked to cast a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.
“We urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes for the benefit of our customers and staff.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience the continued CWU strike will cause.
“We are doing everything we can to minimize delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”
The union said its members would strike on Thursday November 24 and Friday November 25 and Wednesday November 30 and Thursday December 1.
The CWU Postal Executive will meet on Thursday to discuss further actions as we prepare for Christmas.
Mr Ward said: ‘The Posties are in the fight of their lives against the uberisation of the Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions.
A Royal Mail spokesman said the four-day strike which will further hurt business at the busiest time of the year
“But 115,000 of our members will not simply accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.
“They will never give up the fight to protect this industry and to protect their hard-earned working conditions.
‘(Royal Mail Chief Executive) Simon Thompson must either accept this or walk away; until he does either, severe disturbances will continue.
CWU Acting Assistant General Secretary Andy Furey added: “Simon Thompson’s plan is obvious – they want to destroy this business as we know it.”
“They want outsourcing, casualization, the decimation of work practices and pay.
“But so many of our members have dedicated their entire professional lives to building this business.
“They deserve a much better deal than what’s on offer, and Simon Thompson is on another planet if he thinks we’ll stop fighting to get it.”
North Korea and South Korea exchange missiles across maritime border
On the neighboring South Korean island of Ulleung, located 104 miles from where the North Korean missile landed, air raid sirens sounded, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry. No one was injured after the island’s 9,000 residents were ordered to take shelter, a spokesman for the island’s local government said.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he had ordered the military to ensure that North Korea “pays a clear price for its provocation”, according to his office. South Korea’s military said it would respond “firmly” in a separate statement in the morning. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin denounced the act in a phone call, the Seoul Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Around noon local time, the South Korean armed forces said an undisclosed number of fighters fired three air-to-surface precision missiles near North Korean waters. “We remind the North that it bears the responsibility for everything that is happening now. He continued his provocations despite our repeated warnings,” the Southern Army said.
The Korean War ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty, which means the two Koreas are still technically at war.
North Korea says it has tested nuclear-capable missiles targeting the South
North Korea’s missile launch adds to the roughly two dozen missile events already carried out by Kim Jong Un’s regime this year. In 2022, Pyongyang fired the most missiles in a single year since it began missile testing in the 1980s, according to figures compiled by the Center for Strategic International Studies, a Washington think tank.
North Korea also escalated tensions last month, launching a ballistic missile at Japan for the first time in five years.
The regime has sought to accelerate the development of its nuclear weapons program under Kim, who inherited power after his father’s death in 2011. Young Kim, believed to be in his late 30s by U.S. and South officials Koreans, has overseen four of the regime’s six nuclear bomb tests and the vast majority of the regime’s missile tests to date.
Yoon’s office said South Korean officials expressed their anger at a national security meeting after the missile launch, exasperated by the North’s decision to carry out a provocation as South Korea goes through a period of mourning.
A crowd crush in Seoul last week killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults. Yoon declared a period of national mourning until November 5.
“It shows that the North Korean regime is against humanity and humanitarianism,” Yoon’s office said.
News
Goldman Sachs expects gas prices in Europe to drop 30%
European gas prices are expected to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the coming months, says Goldman Sachs
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Goldman Sachs expects natural gas prices in Europe to fall by around 30% in the coming months as nations temporarily get the upper hand on supply issues.
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is the main European benchmark for natural gas prices. It was trading around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. But Goldman Sachs expects that benchmark to fall to 85 euros per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, according to a research note published last week.
This would mark a significant change from the levels seen in August. At the time, Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the resulting pressures on Europe’s energy mix drove prices to historic highs – above 340 euros per megawatt hour.
The recent cooling in gas prices has resulted from several factors: gas storage in Europe is almost full for this winter season; temperatures this fall have been milder than expected, delaying the start of a period of heavy use; and there is an oversupply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Recent reports have indicated around 60 ships waiting to unload their LNG cargo in Europe. Some of these shipments were purchased over the summer and are just now arriving as storage fills up. Indeed, the latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that storage levels in Europe are at 94%.
Despite optimism about lower gas prices in the near term, which could alleviate some of the cost of living crisis, European leaders are under heavy pressure to secure supplies in the medium term.
“Our commodities team expects a further decline to 85 euros in the first quarter before a strong rally next summer as storage levels rebuild,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in the research note. Their forecasts indicate a price spike to just under 250 euros per megawatt hour by the end of July.
Natural gas prices are expected to recover after the first three months of 2023 due to several factors.
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum on Friday that only a very small amount of new LNG will hit the market next year. “If China’s economy rebounds, next year China’s LNG imports may also increase with Europe,” he said.
China was the world’s largest importer of LNG in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration. However, due to its strict Covid-19 policy, the Chinese economy has faced a number of bottlenecks that have hampered growth. Any change in this policy approach would increase demand for LNG and also drive up prices for European buyers.
In addition, gas storage has been helped by Russian supplies which the EU has tried to get rid of. Even Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, an EU country, admitted in October that the storage was full of Russian gas. Russian supply has since been severely disrupted and Europe’s goal is to be completely free of Russian fossil fuels.
The CEO of EDP, the Portuguese utility company, summed it up during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday. “We are certainly in a much better situation than a few months ago,” said Andrade’s Miguel Stilwell, but “we have to expect a lot of volatility going forward.”
News
PA Supreme Court orders election officials to void undated mail-in ballots
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday ordered state election officials to shelve undated mail-in ballots ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
The court unanimously decided to void the undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots. Under Pennsylvania law, mail-in voters are required to sign and date a statement on the outer envelope. Despite this requirement, if undated or incorrectly dated ballots are delivered on time, they may be counted.
However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered election officials to “separate and retain” any incorrect or undated mail-in ballots.
“Pennsylvania County Boards of Elections are hereby ORDERED to refrain from counting mail-in and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” , the court wrote.
“We hereby order that the Pennsylvania County Election Commissions segregate and retain all ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes,” the court added.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court opposes Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, which recently advised county election officials to count undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots.
The court’s decision comes after a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee against Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state officials.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the court’s decision a “massive victory.”
Mc Daniel said:
This decision is a massive victory for Pennsylvania voters and the rule of law. Following an RNC, NRCC and PAGOP lawsuit, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made it clear that incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots cannot be counted. Republicans went to court, and now Democrats and all counties must obey the law: This is an important step in Republicans’ ongoing efforts to make it easier to vote and make it harder to cheat in Pennsylvania and across all the countries.
Although the court’s decision is a victory for Republicans who have challenged election laws in various states in court, America First Policy Institute Center for Election Integrity President Ken Blackwell warned that the decision could have been a “retreat tactics” from the Democrats on the court. Blackwell said:
It’s a big win for electoral integrity, leaving open the question of how a partisan Supreme Court in a Democratic state could have voted for it. We wondered if this demand could be separated from other elements that concern the left. Given that, I raise my eyebrows as to whether this was a tactical retreat.
The justices were divided on whether the date requirement for mail-in ballots would violate the US Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that insignificant errors should not be used to prohibit voting.
Three Democratic judges would find the dating requirement a violation of federal law, while one Democratic judge and two Republican judges see no violation. The judges’ opinions were not immediately published.
Of the nearly 1.4 million mail-in ballots requested by Pennsylvania voters, counties reported receiving more than 850,000 completed ballots, the Associated press reported.
The case is Ball c. Chapman, No. 102 MM 2022, before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Rep. Ro Khanna condemns attack on Paul Pelosi, says any threat of political violence is not the ‘American way’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As the dust settles after the horrific attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, last Friday, the calls for change continue to grow.
One of the loudest voices, coming from South Bay rep Ro Khanna (D-California), which is called the personal attack.
RELATED: Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was on ‘Suicide Mission’, Planned to Target Other Politicians: Report
“In the Bay Area, we’re a close-knit family and I’ve visited Pelosi’s house often,” Khanna said.
Data from the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Team shows threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017.
Some, like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have been very open about continuing threats not only to themselves, but also to their families.
VIDEO: ‘Cut off his children’s heads’: Rep. Eric Swalwell receives threats after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
After Pelosi’s attack, local leaders say the division must end.
“We need to bring the temperature down in this country and speak out against any threat of political violence. This is not the American way. This is unpatriotic,” Khanna said.
And it is not just politicians at the national level who have been the target of threats or harassment.
“I had, you know, of course, protesters outside my house and including someone walking around with a pitchfork. A big one that could have been used as a weapon,” said the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed.
RELATED: Data Shows Threats Against Lawmakers Are Escalating, More Than Doubled Since 2017
Race stopped by the ABC7 News studio on Tuesday.
She says city officials are working closely with federal partners to ensure the suspect in the Pelosi attack is brought to justice.
“Elected persons should not live in fear of their lives for what they say or do in that capacity,” Breed said.
And while the country remains largely divided, Khanna says immediate action must be taken.
“It’s probably not practical to have that kind of security for 535 members of Congress and the Senate. There though, there should be assessments of the residences to make sure they’re safe,” he said. he declares.
iPhone production in China declines as Covid-19 outbreak hits factory
Chinese workers gather at a Zhengzhou train station as they flee a Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn’s iPhone factory amid China’s Zero Covid policy Image Courtesy AFP
Zhengzhou (China): iPhone manufacturing in China could be hit hard as a Covid-19 outbreak at its biggest factory in central China’s Zhengzhou forces tech group Foxconn to shift some production to other cities Chinese.
In recent days, videos that have gone viral on social media appear to show workers scared by the outbreak leaving the factory in droves. Some workers have also refused to return to work for fear of being infected with the coronavirus.
Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou is the world’s largest assembly site for Apple smartphones. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been forcibly placed in Covid-19 quarantine at the factory, cutting them off from the outside world for more than two weeks as the company struggles to weather a coronavirus outbreak. Foxconn introduced closed-loop operations at the plant, allowing workers to move only between their dormitories or homes and their workstations.
According to a report by the Reuters news agency, iPhone production in China could fall by 30% due to the
Covid19 pandemic.
Foxconn is reportedly trying to move iPhone production from Zhengzhou to another factory in Shenzhen. Foxconn – which is Apple’s largest iPhone maker producing 70% of global iPhone shipments – expects the move from Zhengzhou to Shenzhen to limit the drop in production in the near term.
Workers flee Foxconn iPhone factory
In recent days, videos have emerged on social media platforms allegedly showing several workers scaling fences in order to flee Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Many migrant workers from Henan Province are walking home due to the Covid-19 lockdown and lack of food. Due to the coronavirus lockdown in China, public transport is not available.
There were 97 coronavirus cases over a seven-day period in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. The city of around 10 million people has been placed under a partial Covid-19 lockdown.
China’s Zero Covid Policy
Foxconn, which serves as a supplier to the American company Apple, has thousands of employees at its Zhengzhou campus. Under China’s strict zero covid policy, several measures are being taken to make cities corona-free. In this, with the lockdown, there is a complete ban on people going out and traveling.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Posters of ‘Kejriwal massage centre’ pasted outside Tihar jail as BJP ridicules Delhi CM after con artist Sukesh ‘exposed’
New Delhi: Days after the Directorate of Law Enforcement revealed that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, detained in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, was receiving massages inside prison and was meeting with the co-defendants in the case, posters of “Kejriwal Massage Centre” appeared outside the prison premises ridiculing the Delhi Chief Minister.
In a video shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya, a poster is seen pasted outside the premises of Tihar Prison No.1.
Lashing out at Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya said the Delhi chief minister continues to defend and please Jain so that he does not spill the beans.
‘Kejriwal Massage Centre’ posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed its extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison… Despite court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and spoil so he doesn’t spill the beans,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.
“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison…
Despite the court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and satisfy him so that he does not spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022
The ED had submitted CCTV footage to a Delhi court, alleging the Jain was living a luxurious life inside the Tihar prison, with facilities such as head, foot and back massages which were provided to him. The ED also claimed that Jain, taking advantage of being the prison minister, was flouting prison standards.
In another developmental spelling issue for the imprisoned Delhi minister, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently being held in a Delhi jail, wrote Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday alleging that he was coerced into paying 10 crores of rupees to Jain as “protection money”.
In a two-page letter, the scammer claimed that he had known Jain since 2015 and paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised a prominent position in the party in the southern zone and also an appointment to Rajya Sabha after the expansion.
Chandrashekhar claimed he disclosed the payments made to Jain, AAP and also DG Prisons, to a CBI team last month and also filed a petition with the Delhi High Court asking for an investigation. of the CBI.
He said Jain visited him several times in Tihar prison after his arrest in 2017 and threatened him and also asked him to withdraw his complaint.
“After my arrest in 2017, I was housed in Tihar prison and was visited several times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of the minister of prison… In 2019 again, I received the visit from Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the prison,” he wrote in the letter.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
