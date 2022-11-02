News
RSV is on the rise. Here’s what to watch out for and answers about treatment options: NPR
Temperatures are dropping and the risks of COVID-19 and flu are increasing. And for the past few months, patients with a different disease – respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV – have been overwhelming hospitals. Public health officials are warning that next winter there could be a “triple outbreak.”
The unusually high number of RSV infections so early in the year is already pushing hospitals to capacity. In normal years RSV sends thousands of children to hospital in the fall and winter, but for the second year in a row experts have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of cases beginning in the summer months.
While RSV mostly manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults, it can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and the elderly.
But how worried should parents be? Here are answers to some of the most common questions about RSV infection, who is most at risk, and what could be causing this year’s outbreak.
Why could RSV be particularly bad this year?
While it may be too early to know for sure, health experts agree that the earlier-than-usual surges are a consequence of the broad lifting of COVID-19 precautions, which served to protect the public from a variety of viruses.
“When the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, we saw the rates of all viruses drop,” Dr. Vandana Madhavan, director of advanced pediatrics at Mass General Brigham in Boston, told NPR. This was largely due to people staying indoors, wearing masks and frequently washing or sanitizing their hands, she added.
Once restrictions began to ease in the spring of 2021, health experts began seeing strange patterns of circulation of these respiratory viruses. This year, the return to pre-COVID social activities and interactions, travel and classroom teaching has led to another dangerous spike, Madhavan explained.
Something else is happening, she added. Very young children born just before or during the pandemic did not benefit from regular or early exposure to common viruses, including RSV, which would have helped develop immunity.
“We’ve had this whole cohort of young kids who haven’t had this usual constant exposure to viruses in daycare or preschool or in the community. And so now they’re being exposed and it’s hitting them very hard.” , said Madhavan.
These conditions have led to what some doctors call an unprecedented number infants and children in emergency rooms and pediatric intensive care units across the country.
“I hope this is not the new normal,” Madhavan said on Friday. “But for this year it is worrying because it is still only the end of October and we don’t know what we’re going to see as we head into fall and especially this winter.”
Why are infants and young children most vulnerable to respiratory viruses?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all children become infected with RSV by age 2. In most cases, it will cause mild, cold-like symptoms, as it does in the vast majority of healthy adults. But it can also cause severe bronchitis or pneumonia in very young children, especially infants and those under 5 years old.
The problem is that their small lungs and muscles cannot muster the power to spit up or sneeze the increased secretions and mucus caused in their airways.
“They find it difficult to pass out that excess fluid and that’s why they find it difficult to breathe, which leads to problems with eating and drinking,” Madhavan said.
In such cases, RSV treatments may include oxygen support, suctioning, and IV fluids.
According to CDC data, approximately 58,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with RSV each year. The second most vulnerable group are adults over the age of 65, among whom the infection causes 14,000 deaths a year.
What precautions can you take to avoid RSV?
Health officials say washing your hands, staying hydrated, keeping your hands away from your face, and disinfecting surfaces helps stave off RSV or prevent it from becoming a serious illness.
But for those with newborns or children under the age of one, Madhavan said the best thing to do is to keep children away from adults who have recently been sick.
She suggested not being shy about asking others about how they feel. “Most of the time when people ask this question, the person on the other end of the line doesn’t really think to mention anything unless they’ve been really sick, so they don’t think to mention if they’ve had a mild cold. But it could become a severe case of RSV for an infant or toddler, she added.
Madhavan said the effective way for children and adults to try to stay healthy through the remaining fall and winter months is to get COVID reminders and updated flu shots.
Anyone over six months old can get the flu shot. Madhavan noted that it takes a few weeks for the full shot protection to take effect. “If a child is under eight years old and has never had the flu shot before, they need two doses a month apart before they get full protection two weeks after that second dose,” a- she added.
Bivalent COVID boosters for people ages 5 and up became available in September. And children over six months old can receive one of three available COVID-19 vaccines. “Don’t wait until you’re in the middle of another wave of COVID to get the booster,” Madhavan warns.
Is there a vaccine against RSV?
There is no vaccine against RSV yet, although there are many in development.
There is, however, a treatment called palivizumab that is available for high-risk infants. This is an injection that can be given to premature babies and other babies born with certain lung or heart conditions who are at high risk of severe RSV disease. It is given once a month throughout the RSV season.
“It’s not a vaccine in that it doesn’t help the immune system provide longer-term immune protection, but it does continue to give antibodies against RSV every month during these high-risk times for these high-risk children in order to give them extra protection,” Madhavan explained.
Yet, Madhavan pointed out, palivizumab is not routinely given to all children. This is partly due to the possible, more serious side effects associated with the drug, which include throat swelling, difficult or rapid breathing, muscle weakness, and unresponsiveness.
When to seek emergency care?
Hospitals, emergency rooms and pediatric intensive care units across the country have been teeming with RSV patients for weeks now. It is therefore important to know when to go to the emergency room and when it might be better and healthier to stay at home, said Madhavan.
She strongly advises people against going to the emergency room to get tested for RSV or other respiratory viruses.
“If you suspect you or your child has it, it is better to pick up the phone and call your doctor or nurse than to enter an environment that could mean a long wait or exposure to other virus that your child and your family do not have and cannot have risks on their own,” she said.
Madhavan said that in most cases, medical professionals can run through a checklist of warning signs and make suggestions for potential home treatments.
“Based on this information, they may recommend that you start using nasal saline drops, use a humidifier or douche, or do other things to help loosen mucus and reduce congestion,” she said. “If it’s a child over a year old, they can say to try honey to help with a cough or give suggestions on how to bring down a fever.”
But, warns Madhavan, it may be time to seek more intensive care when an infant or young child is working very hard to breathe. This includes flare of the nostrils, grunting when inhaling and exhaling, or skin going in or under the ribs or the collarbone in and out.
I finally left monogamy – and found a romance I never expected | Tomasz Lesniara
IIf you had asked me a few years ago if I would ever quit monogamy, I would have laughed in your face. I identified as a classic romantic even before I knew I was gay. The idea that someone was out there somewhere, waiting for me to find them and become their everything, carried me through my (often unbearable) teenage years.
In conservative Poland, where I come from, many fanatics see being queer as a purely sexual thing. Even the most liberal see it as something that should stay “in the privacy of their own home”. As if being gay was a fetish that has no meaning outside of a sexual context. Deep down I knew that wasn’t true. I had my first crushes in elementary school, and the purely sexual portrayal of homosexuality made me crave a real romantic relationship even more. And what could be more romantic than having eyes only for one person, right?
Despite this desire for a fairy tale love story, the gay men around me never quite shared the excitement. One of my first contacts, an established bandleader, told me that the older a gay man gets, the less realistic monogamy seems. Before I moved to the UK in 2016, when I was 20, I was heartbroken by several young gentlemen who all promised me happily ever after, only to go out with someone in a club or invite a guy to stay when I was away.
It seemed younger men were more likely to say things like “I’ll never love anyone else” just to get what they wanted, while older men told me what they really thought, even if it was something I didn’t want to hear, like, “Statistically, there’s a very slim chance we’ll be together forever.”
But these failures and heartbreaks did not dissuade me from monogamy. Whether it was a mentally draining young softboi or a cold, distant older man, each breakup made me want more, like a gambler sitting in a casino at four in the morning. “I’m going to hit the jackpot soon: I just need to keep trying,” I thought.
It was with my current partner that I began to understand that being sexually exclusive does not always equal love, and vice versa.
There was a period when, after a year apart, my partner and I started seeing each other again without putting a label on it. We would do exactly what we used to do as a couple – spend a few days in a row together, eat, watch TV, sleep together and travel – all without mentioning what exactly happened. happened in our lives while we were apart. We both knew the other had sex with someone else once in a while, but we never talked about it and got comfortable after a while.
Eventually, we made some rules and gave it an “open relationship” label. I found it due to the nature of gay dating apps such as Grindr, sex has lost some of its sanctity. “Are you up? “Are you having fun now?” “You’re far ?” “Where are you?” “Looking for 4 now?” “Send location!” Sign up for Grindr and these phrases will be thrown at you almost instantly. The gay community has created an environment in which sex is not always celebrated as special. But for centuries we’ve been treated like hopeless perverts – so it’s no wonder, is it?
I realized that I really don’t mind if the person who gives me a kiss on the head every morning before leaving for work, who cooks with me for hours, watches TV next to me and waits with me over an hour in the pouring rain just so i can take a selfie with a popstar, wants to have spontaneous sex once in a while. I know he loves me very much. Sometimes I get jealous when he’s having fun and I’m rotting at home writing – I’m just human. For the most part, however, I really appreciate our arrangement.
I always come back to the words of RuPaul, who said, “I wouldn’t want to put any constraints on the person I love the most on this planet.”
When you have rules that you openly and honestly agree to, like we do, neither party feels hurt as long as they are followed. If there are misunderstandings, we discuss them. I would rather be with someone who is transparent and honest about their feelings, needs, and desires, than someone who will leave me feeling like a free newspaper abandoned on the bus seat. I used to think open relationships weren’t for me because people couldn’t be romantic. It’s just not true. I am by far the most romantic relationship I have ever had.
Will I ever go back to monogamy? Maybe. This arrangement may not be suitable for another relationship, but this is the case. And most importantly, I don’t need to be monogamous just to prove my country wrong. I found my love story, on my own terms.
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)
What happened to Lamar’s ability to throw long with accuracy?
— Matt Kelly
Preston: Jackson has struggled to throw the long ball since Day 1 with the Ravens. In his rookie season, his long passes would wobble like ducks and hang in the air. Through the years, he has gotten better, especially down the middle of the field, which is a strength of his. But this season, Jackson is throwing too many passes on a “rope” and not putting air under them. In other words, he has to put enough loft under his passes to allow his receivers to run under them. It’s more of a technique issue than anything else, but something that can be corrected, and those corrections should be made heading into the second half of the season.
Do you have any sense of how good the final offer to Lamar Jackson from the Ravens was? I am happy to see Lamar get paid, but I have no idea what a realistic contract would be. Thoughts? Thanks.
— Brian from Fallston
Preston: The Ravens’ final contract offer before Jackson’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline would have made him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL, right up there with his peers like the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson and the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson. Jackson, though, wanted a fully guaranteed contract like the $230 million Watson got from the Browns, and the Ravens said no. Even if the Ravens go deep into the playoffs or win a Super Bowl, I am not sure Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti or general manager Eric DeCosta will offer Jackson a fully guaranteed contract. My gut feeling is that the Ravens will put the franchise tag on Jackson heading into next season, and then they’ll go from there. If Jackson continues to lobby for the guarantee, the Ravens will probably allow him to become a free agent, but that’s another year or two down the road.
You said that Patrick Ricard is the best blocking fullback in the NFL. If so, why don’t the Ravens use him as a real fullback, the way they used Sam Gash? Put him in front of the running back and let him blast forward. He could also protect Lamar Jackson. I don’t understand why they put him out on the flank.
— Al Rosenthal from Columbia
Preston: I think the Ravens flank him out or put him in the slot for a few reasons. Sometimes a linebacker walks out with Ricard, which takes a bigger body away from the line of scrimmage or out of the box. Sometimes they put him in the slot or on the edge so he can chip defensive ends or outside linebackers. One thing is for sure: You don’t want to be too predictable in the NFL. If you lined him up in the true fullback position and ran either J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards behind him every time, then you’re tipping off the play. I don’t mind when Ricard goes in motion and the Ravens run a toss behind him. Who in the world wants to stand in front of a runaway truck? The Ravens use him wisely, even though I’d probably use him as a runner more often in short-yardage situations. Based on his size and body lean, he will always get a yard or two.
The NFL needs to adjust the defensive pass interference penalty to 15 yards and half the distance to the goal line. Is there support for this in the league and do you believe this could happen?
— Mark in Elmwood
Preston: I don’t anticipate any changes. The NFL likes its wide-open and pass-happy approach. If I were an offensive coordinator, I’d take several chances a game to throw the ball downfield because there’s a good chance pass interference will be called. This is a league that is geared toward excitement, and nothing is more exciting than throwing the ball 35 to 45 times a game. To only call a penalty for 15 yards would be more like the college game, and cornerbacks would take advantage to become more aggressive and hold receivers. Cornerbacks and safeties are at a major disadvantage, but the NFL wants it this way.
Has anyone been watching what I have? Every week Lamar seems to change the complexion of a game with poor decisions and even worse throws. They have a record of 5-9 in their last 13 games and yes, Lamar didn’t play at end of last season, so he is not totally responsible. But when it comes to crunch time, time when all that is needed is a first down or something simple, he fails to rise to the occasion. Don’t sacrifice the future of this team by giving him a contract that will severely limit the Ravens due to the [salary] cap. Tag him for next season and draft his replacement next April. They will never go far in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl, with him as a quarterback.
— Edward Ilioff
Preston: Edward, I share some of your concerns. He appears to play better earlier in games and is more comfortable running the offense when he has a lead. He also appears to play better when the weather is good as opposed to playing in the rain or cold conditions. But I’m not ready to give up on Jackson yet. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, taken in the 2018 draft like Jackson, used to make similar mistakes until his career took off last season. Then I watched Allen play against Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and he was back to making boneheaded plays and making poor decisions. As I’ve said before, I know what the Ravens have with Jackson. Like you, I’d give him this year and next to prove he can take this team deep into the postseason or move on because he would be in his sixth or seventh year. But in that time, maybe he’ll get better as far as making the right decisions and being more accurate. Some athletes develop faster than others.
Mike, thanks for your work. I appreciate the voice of objectivity you provide. As a Ravens fan, it is too easy to get swept away in the hype. I enjoy swimming in reality. It seems to me with Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill, a pretty good offensive line at this point, and Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson, the Ravens, when healthy, could have one of most exciting, creative, productive offenses in the NFL, perhaps even historically so, if they get a premier WR (or one close to premier). However, we need an offensive coordinator with the creativity and talent to make this happen. Is there any evidence that Greg Roman is that OC or do we really need to make this a priority — the selection of a new OC that will bring this creativity with him? And would John Harbaugh let this new coordinator have the freedom to develop such an offense?
— Mike Stefanek
Preston: Harbaugh has been a special teams and defensive backs coach, so he has no experience designing an offense or calling plays. He has worked hard to improve in that area, but that isn’t his forte, which is why his offensive coordinators have a lot of freedom.
If you look deeply into Roman’s background, I never believed that he was going to develop a highly sophisticated passing game. His rushing attacks in both San Francisco and Buffalo were stellar, and there was confidence it would be the same here in Baltimore with Jackson, a running quarterback.
So far, Roman has lived up to his reputation. I’d like to see more out of the passing game and thought that would happen when the Ravens added assistant coaches Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams two years ago. While individual techniques have improved, creativity hasn’t. Part of it has to do with scheme but also Jackson, who still struggles to read the outside of the field and sometimes throws inaccurate passes.
I think the Ravens have better-than-average receivers, but their forte is running the ball, and that’s where they have spent most of their time and effort. It will be interesting to see what happens with this offense in the second half of the season. If it falters, will most of the blame fall on Jackson or Roman?
Dodge’s mysterious new muscle car keeps exploding, but why?
Dodge was supposed to unveil the latest V8-powered muscle car it will build at the SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas this week, but it didn’t.
The automaker is discontinuing its current Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replacing the V8 versions with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.
Dodge sends them out with a series of seven special editions, six of which have been announced, but in late September said the debut of the final car was delayed “until product and supply issues are resolved”. .
Many thought this meant he had fallen victim to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and spare parts plaguing the automotive industry, but it turns out there was a more explosive reason.
THE DODGE CHARGER SRT DAYTONA IS THE HOT ROD OF THE FUTURE
Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the new version of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine being developed for the car continues to explode during testing.
“We were supposed to get into SEMA, we ran into some issues. I’m not going to try to hide behind the usual ‘supply chain and chip issues’ stuff like that. No, this one is on me,” Kuniskis said at a press conference, Carscoops reported.
“When you want to add power to a Hellcat, it’s very easy to do. Unfortunately, when I sell it as a commemorative edition, I have to put it through the normal production cycle. And it’s those durability tests which caused the problem.”
“It’s not that easy to do. We run these things full throttle for hours and hours, 24/7. The testing on these things is just brutal. So far , we blew up seven engines, but I think we figured it out.”
Kuniskis hasn’t said what the fix is, but expects the “story-making” model to be unveiled in early 2023.
DODGE CHALLENGER AND CHARGER ‘LAST CALL’ DISCONTINUED MUSCLE CARS NOW OPEN FOR ORDERS
It’s also unclear exactly what Dodge’s power target is, but the Hellcat engine was previously offered in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with 808 hp, and it was capable of producing 840 hp when running on fuel. race.
Rumor has it that Dodge may design the new engine to run on high-octane E85 in an effort to hit the 909 horsepower mark, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
However, Dodge’s Direct Connection parts division released a new 376 cubic inch Hellcat-based crate engine for custom and race car builds at SEMA, rated at 1,000 horsepower on E85.
Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse
For once, Chrisean Rock said something I agree with. The 22-year-old singer who has turned herself into a nuisance over a man is finally deciding to seek help for her mental health and also quit excessive alcohol intake. A decision she may not even follow through with. Chrisean Rock and her on-and-off partner Blueface have… Read More »Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse
Ravens are field goal favorites in ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup vs. Saints
The Ravens are field goal favorites over the Saints ahead of their “Monday Night Football” matchup in New Orleans, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (5-3), enjoying their first winning streak of the season, are favored by three points over the Saints, who blanked the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0, on Sunday. New Orleans is 3-5 overall and 2-3 since quarterback Andy Dalton took over for the banged-up Jameis Winston in Week 4.
The Ravens are 3-1 on the road this season, including a 27-22 win Thursday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re also 3-1 against the spread away from Baltimore, with the exception being their 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. New Orleans is 2-3 overall at the Caesars Superdome and 3-2 against the spread.
Both teams could be missing star players. Saints starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been sidelined for over a month by foot and ankle injuries, respectively, while starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) hasn’t played since Week 5. Ravens starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will miss several weeks, and the availability of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and starting running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is unknown.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 5-2. New Orleans won the teams’ last meeting, in 2018, after kicker Justin Tucker missed a would-be tying extra-point attempt in the final minute in Baltimore. The Ravens have played just twice in New Orleans, winning both road trips.
The over-under for Monday’s game is 48 points.
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer and Technology Officer Steps Down
A security guard stands next to a Bed Bath & Beyond sign at the entrance to a New York store.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Bed bath and beyond Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood has resigned, marking the latest management change at the struggling retailer.
Masood also served as Chief Technology Officer. His resignation is effective as of December 2, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Bed Bath & Beyond said the departure was “not the result of a disagreement” with the company over any matter relating to its operations, practices or financial statements.
The company last week named interim CEO Sue Gove to the position on a permanent basis. She was selected for the top job in June after the company’s board expelled former chief executive Mark Tritton.
—CNBC’s Melissa Repko contributed to this report.
This story is developing. Please check for updates.
