Shiba Inu Spurts Over 12% In 24 Hours

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to move in the same trend as Dogecoin but the asset is having problems sustaining its gains.
In fact, earlier today, the crypto managed to register a 10.3% price pump over a 24-hour period as it traded for $0.00001342.
But, according to latest tracking from Coingecko, SHIB entered a short-term price correction phase as it is now down by 3.3% on its intraday charts. At press time, it is trading at $0.00001252.
Despite this, Shiba Inu is still sitting on a 22.3% increase over the last seven days and it has also tallied a 14% surge during the last 30 days.
It is important to note that the time when the crypto made its recent price rally coincides with the time when Dogecoin managed to hit the $0.15 level for the first time since the month of April.
This further supported the thesis stating that SHIB is riding the momentum of the hottest altcoin in the crypto space today.
A Crucial Position for Shiba Inu To Hold
While, SHIB’s ability to sustain price surges that are inspired by both Elon Musk and Dogecoin, some analysts believe that its recent upswings are not just one-time bursts and could be considered as indications of bullish trends.
In fact, Shiba Inu is keeping its head above water as it stays above the immediate support level of $0.0000118.
If it is able to maintain that and move on an upward trend, there is high likelihood that it might start to retest the $0.0000184 resistance zone as it aims to reach the $0.00002 marker.
If current performance is any indication, Shiba Inu might be able to pull this off as it is performing well over the last few days.
Not only did it have price pump, but it also managed to increase its total market capitalization, from $5.46 billion to $7.38 billion.
Shiba Eternity: SHIB’s Saving Grace?
While Dogecoin is banking on the possibility of it being made into an acceptable payment for some services in Twitter (now owned by Elon Musk), to trigger more bullish runs in the coming days, SHIB is looking at Shiba Eternity to do the same.
The free to play mobile trading card game is aiming to widen the reach of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and eventually increase utility and demand of the SHIB token.
Lack of utility has always been one of the fatal flaws of this crypto that started as a spin-off of Dogecoin as its almost 100 trillion-supply makes it highly inflated.
Among other efforts to help boost trading price for the asset is massive burning. The latest update released about this activity revealed that more than 268 million SHIBs were burned (destroyed).
SHIB market cap at $6.49 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Bloomberg.com, Chart: TradingView.com
Former Groupon and eBay executive, Jeremy Paterson, joins LTK to lead growth of creator-guided shopping platform in Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific Region
LTK Expands Creator Commerce platform to Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Jeremy Paterson as General Manager of International. With operations now on five continents and recently expanding its presence beyond its core markets of the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, China and South Korea, and into Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand, LTK is aggressively growing its three-sided marketplace for brands, shoppers and creators around the world.
Over the past year, more consumers and brands globally are seeing the power and value creators deliver to enhance the shopping experience. Creators are now four times more influential to consumers than celebrity posts and rank above social ads. And brand investment in LTK Creators is up more than 50% this year.
Around the world, retail sales through LTK Creators are growing at incredible rates as more consumers turn to the creators they trust and follow for recommendations. LTK has seen exponential growth with retail sales on the LTK shopping app and web platform up 126% in the UK in October 2022 compared to last year, and sales in the Asia Pacific region up 214% and 152% in Brazil this year.
Based in London, Paterson will lead the efforts to further advance the opportunity for creators, brands and shoppers in international markets to leverage the LTK platform – empowering creators in each region to monetize their content and use LTK to grow their business, enabling brands to meaningfully engage global LTK Creators and delivering consumers around the globe a convenient and delightful shopping experience powered by creators.
“As the inventor of Creator Commerce, we’re committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of brands, shoppers and creators in more markets around the world,” said Baxter Box, Co-founder and CEO of LTK. “We’re excited to welcome Jeremy as we advance our platform and lead the next era of commerce globally.”
Prior to LTK, Paterson led International teams and operations for a variety of marketplaces and platforms, including Amazon and eBay. Most recently he led international operations for Groupon as well as the fast growth businesses Voucher Cloud and Giftcloud. Under his leadership, Paterson led efforts to expand into new markets and drive growth. Working with some of the world’s biggest brands and small businesses across the fashion, lifestyle, health and beauty industries, he was responsible for growing customer acquisition, loyalty and retention through the Groupon platforms.
“LTK has been a driving force behind enabling lifestyle creators to propel their businesses forward, while innovating the retail industry and how they engage customers,” said Jeremy Paterson. “I believe in the opportunity LTK delivers for creators, brands and shoppers, and I’m thrilled to join at a time of tremendous growth to expand the company’s innovative solutions globally.”
For more information, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company, or download the LTK shopping app from the App Store or Google Play.
About LTK
LTK is the pioneer of Creator Commerce – the trusted and effective creator business enablement platform. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. The world’s premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop. Today, millions of consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.
For the latest LTK Creator updates, follow LTK.HQ, and for the latest shopping trends and updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK.
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP#ARBK—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today published an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation. The number of miners and production capacity metrics within this press release represent the S19j Pro and XP Antminers at the Company’s Michigan data center and the hosted Texas facility. BitNile’s Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 948 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 36.84 trillion.
BitNile has increased the number of miners in possession to 19,126 S19j Pro and XP Antminers, which once installed and energized, will generate a combined processing power of approximately 2.036 exahashes per second (“EH/s”), the computational power provided to the mining pool to mine Bitcoin. During the month of October 2022, BitNile received 81.2 Bitcoin as a result of its miners providing computing power to a mining pool operator, and to date, BitNile has received a total of 518.2 Bitcoin.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The team continues to install the XP miners in Michigan as they arrive on site. We expected that our miners at the Texas facility would be energized in October, but that facility has experienced delays. We just conducted a site visit to the Texas facility and confirmed that substantially all of our miners are installed and ready to operate once energized, which we hope is imminent.”
As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) for a total of 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (“TH/s”) and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile expects to achieve a mining production capacity of approximately 2.37 EH/s.
The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, the energizing of the Texas hosting facility and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
The CBDC pilot programme at India’s central bank began earlier today.
The RBI has released the digital rupee, commonly known as the e-rupee.
Although cryptocurrency is not permitted on Indian soil, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has been met with official support. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in October that on November 1st, it will begin a wholesale CBDC trial. In keeping with its promise, the RBI has released the digital rupee, commonly known as the e-rupee.
The CBDC pilot programme at India’s central bank began earlier today. As a result, the asset might be used by a select group of institutions to settle secondary market trades in government securities. The country’s CBDC was primarily intended for this purpose.
CBDC Frontrunner
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC Holdings Plc. (the Indian unit) were all chosen to participate in the pilot.
Clearing Corp. of India Ltd. figures indicate that 7.38 percent of debt due in 2027 and 7.26 percent of bonds due in 2032 were among the first to be sold using the new currency.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initially mentioned plans to introduce the digital rupee in February 2022, citing the currency’s potential to improve the country’s economy. However, the asset’s actual rollout was broken down into three stages to prevent any disruptions to the preexisting financial system.
While the pilot version of the CBDC became accessible today, the public rollout is anticipated to occur sometime this month. Although cryptocurrency is still mostly unregulated throughout the nation, CBDC has recently emerged as a clear frontrunner.
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
To meet this ambitious purpose, the company has now launched programs to help enterprises and trailblazing developers alike capitalize on their own innovation. Called HW-03 Enterprise and HW-03 Community, the two programs from Riddle&Code focus on hardware wallet adoption that will accelerate not only Web3 knowledge but also create new business opportunities for a sustainable future.
Not every blockchain is suitable
Since its incorporation in 2016, Riddle&Code has been developing blockchain solutions for various industrial sectors, mainly energy production and electric vehicle manufacturing. Working with such companies as Wien Energie, Deutsche Telekom and Daimler Mobility, the team at Riddle&Code knows that not every blockchain has the necessary features to meet the specific needs of each industry. In order to push its clients into the fourth industrial age, Riddle&Code has enabled the launch of the RDDL Network, a blockchain-based protocol tailor-made for security, scalability and decentralisation in the energy systems sector. The HW-03 programs are built around usage of the RDDL Network, and require a physical connection via hardware wallets.
“The long experience in the field of cryptographic encryption on special hardware has inspired us to find a suitable solution for the industrial sector” says Riddle&Code’s founder Tom Fürstner, who recently released the whitepaper of the RDDL Network.
The RDDL Network utilizes a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof-of-Productivity”, which makes machines tamper-proof and enables a new kind of trust and traceability for the generated machine data. With a cryptographic hardware wallet connected to a machine, the machine turns into a decentralised identifier on the network – an Industrial Machine NFT. Therefore, the machine itself becomes a part of the network. In the upcoming years, Riddle&Code anticipates over 50 million machines operating as nodes on the RDDL Network, powering the energy sector of the future.
About Riddle&Code
Riddle&Code is a product-led services company specialising in onboarding industries to Web3. The company is the main driver for a world of interconnected token economies by enabling sustainable, green, and resilient machine industries. Riddle&Code offers various solutions to tailor industry-specific hardware wallets and Software-as-a-Service Products to build on decentralised blockchains, mainly contributing to the RDDL Network blockchain protocol.
More information: www.riddleandcode.com / www.rddl.io
Media contact: Christiane Rinke
Contact
Head of Marketing Christiane Rinke Riddle&Code GmbH [email protected]
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies.
Currently, there is little doubt that the FED will raise the interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) today, which would be the fourth consecutive hike. However, for the next meetings in December and January, the futures market is divided.
To that extent, the main focus of today’s session will be on the signals that the FED sends with regard to a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes. Currently, the market assumes a 50% probability of a rate hike of 75 basis points in December.
Hawkish Or Dovish?
As in previous meetings, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, will probably not want to signal that a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes signals an earlier end to tightening or a lower peak rate. Dovish signals could be associated by the market with a slowing of the December rate hike by as little as 50 basis points.
In a note to clients, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, wrote:
In the Fed’s view, putting the U.S. into a recession is still a lesser evil than not tackling entrenched price pressures.
It seems highly unlikely that the Fed will want to promote a positive reaction in risky assets, and the risks to markets in my mind are skewed to a hawkish reaction – equity up, bond yields and the USD lower.
Therefore, Powell will likely push back on the “pivot” narrative at the FOMC by hinting at a higher peak rate. Presumably, Powell will also want to play for time.
Quite crucial could be the next CPI data, which will be released on November 10 and the U.S. unemployment rate for October which will be released on November 4. If the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declines, this could be a sign that Powell’s policy is working and simply needs time. With the U.S. jobs market continuing to look relatively strong, Powell may have that time.
Job opening numbers came in extremely strong.
The beatings will continue. https://t.co/Fr2O1FPbka
The labor market is going to cool, it’s just not happening as quickly as people thought and that should keep the Fed’s path to slowing rate hikes in place – it might not be in December, but it probably will be at that February meeting.
What Are The Scenarios Emerging For The Bitcoin And Crypto?
To predict a possible reaction of the Bitcoin and crypto market, it helps to look at the past performance of Fed rate hikes. Historically, the BTC price has been excessively volatile before and after the announcement.
During the last rate hike in September, BTC dropped 5% within minutes and then showed a surprising rebound.
The implications for the US dollar in particular will be crucial. In 2022, Bitcoin is showing a strong inverse correlation with the dollar index (DXY). When the DXY rises, Bitcoin falls and vice versa. The Bitcoin rally last week was triggered by the dollar index (DXY) showing weakness and taking a big hit.
However, after falling to 109 points last Wednesday, the DXY rallied to as high as 111.689 points. This Wednesday morning, the DXY exhibited some weakness in the face of the FED decision and slipped from its one-week high against the major currencies again.
At the same time, gold was up more than 1% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar showed early signs of weakness. Bitcoin could follow this lead.
So what to expect today?
Simply put, there are two scenarios for Bitcoin and crypto today. If the FED continues to be hawkish, shows no sign of slowing the pace of rate hikes, and also fails to put a lower peak rate into play, the Bitcoin price is at risk of slipping below $20,000 again.
However, if the FED makes comments about a “pivot”, even if only by hinting at slowing the pace of rate hikes, then the start of a new rally could be in the cards.
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A Citi survey shows market participants around the world increasingly believe that shorter settlement cycles will become reality.
The second edition of Citi’s “Securities Services Evolution” whitepaper shows 51% of market participants expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 by 2026 – up seven points from last year’s survey. This sentiment is supported by several key markets moving towards a T+1 settlement cycle recently, including the United States, Canada and India.
Okan Pekin, Global Head of Securities Services at Citi, said: “We are seeing a greater sense of momentum and purpose in all developments across the industry, in particular the determination to move to a T+1 settlement cycle. Delivering these changes will be no small feat but in due course offer the prospect of very substantial cost savings and efficiencies.”
Citi’s whitepaper includes quantitative and qualitative data gathered from 12 financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and almost 300 market participants from banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians and institutional investors around the world. Collectively, these insights continue to provide a rare, holistic view of ongoing developments across the global securities market ecosystem.
Some new findings from this year’s whitepaper include:
88% of market participants stated that their organizations are either actively participating in, or exploring use cases for digital assets, blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT).
54% said a DLT-based market infrastructure could cut post-trade processing costs by 10-30%.
79% believe that atomic settlement is achievable in less than 10 years.
92% see the value and benefits of tokenization to market liquidity, and variety of tradeable assets.
FMIs and market participants continue to have opposed views on a number of topics. For example, FMIs see risk reduction as a major benefit of reducing settlement cycles, which will in turn enable lower margin requirements and the release of capital. In contrast, only 17% of market participants survey felt the same way.
On the other hand, FMIs and market participants have become more closely aligned on their views regarding DLT’s role in facilitating a successful transition to T+1/T+0. FMIs believe that while DLT has a role to play, it is not an essential requirement. Only 21% of market participants (down vs 40% last year) think DLT will be core to a shortened settlement cycle.
With over $25 trillion* of assets under custody and administration and with an industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with extensive on-the ground local market expertise, innovative post-trade technologies, customized data solutions, and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs.
*As of 6/30/2002, represents totals assets under custody, administration and trust.
Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.