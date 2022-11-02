News
Stephen Mihm: It’s not just the economy, stupid
The midterms are coming, and with it predictions that the nation’s economic woes will cost Democrats control of Congress. As one pundit on Fox News recently declared, political consultant James Carville’s 1992 adage, “It’s the economy, stupid,” still applies. Polling data seems to support this point of view.
But applying a 30-year-old rule of thumb for a presidential election to the 2022 midterms isn’t such a safe bet, if history has any say.
The Democrats will almost certainly lose seats, much as any party that holds the presidency tends to lose ground in the midterms. But research suggests that the economy is unlikely to affect that outcome one way or another.
This wasn’t the case in the 19th century, when economic issues often decided midterm elections. One study of the period ran regression analyses to determine whether economic growth or prices of household necessities had helped determine midterm outcomes. It found a significant correlation.
Why? The author speculated that in this earlier era, Congress, not the president, did most of the heavy lifting when it came to crafting economic policy. Before the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank, battles over monetary policy and other economic issues dominated American politics, with very clear lines dividing Democrats and Republicans.
These controversies are largely forgotten today. But for the people living in the Gilded Age, the question of the free coinage of silver, debates over the use of paper money versus coins and other monetary issues consumed the electorate and their representatives in Congress. So, too, did tariff schedules, another contentious issue that Congress largely controlled. Even federal budgets still remained firmly in the hands of appropriations committees, not the executive branch.
In short, midterm elections were an opportunity to weigh in on economic issues precisely because members of Congress played an outsize role in determining economic policy — and presidents did not. As a consequence, price levels or job growth fueled midterm turnout in ways that directly affected the outcome of these elections.
For example, voters in 1894, furious about a crippling depression, vented their fury at Congress. The Democrats, who formerly controlled the House, lost 100 seats in this election — the biggest midterm loss ever.
The 20th century brought changes that reconfigured how voters understood the relationship between Congress and the economy. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which began a gradual transfer of monetary policy from politics into the hands of economic “experts,” removed a major bone of contention from legislative fights.
In 1921, legislators gave the president new powers to set budgetary priorities, marking the continued migration of economic decisions away from Congress.
As the powers of the president grew at the expense of Congress, presidential elections increasingly turned on the state of the economy, while House and Senate races depended on local issues, the style of individual candidates and campaign spending.
Still, the fact that most presidents saw their party lose seats in the midterms led many pundits to conclude that voters used midterms to indicate their relative displeasure with the president’s handling of the economy. That thinking hardened into conventional wisdom in 1975, when the statistician Edward Tufte turned his attention to midterm elections.
His landmark article, which examined midterms between 1946 and 1974, made a compelling case that these contests served as “a referendum on the performance of the President and his administration’s management of the economy.” Tufte rejected the idea that other random issues determined the outcome of midterms. No, it was the economy and the president’s management of it.
Other researchers echoed Tufte’s findings as the newfound orthodoxy in political science. But a growing number of dissident researchers eventually began to question the findings. As they dug into the details of local races, they found themselves hard pressed to account for how national economic conditions aligned with the outcome of midterm contests, particularly after 1960.
In fact, the closer one approaches the present, the less the model holds. For example, simply including the results of the 1978 and 1982 elections in Tufte’s model resulted in a far less dramatic correlation.
A 1990 study punched an even bigger hole in Tufte’s argument. Political scientist Robert Erikson — now a professor at Columbia — published an article arguing that Tufte had failed to control for how people voted in the previous presidential election. Doing so, wrote Erikson, “reduces the estimated effect of income change to the range of statistical insignificance.”
“The midterm electorate,” he concluded, “is often depicted as a vengeful electorate — ever ready to exact retrospective punishment on the in-party for its economic shortcomings.” This naïve view, he concluded, was wrong, as voters “attribute economic responsibility to the president but not to Congress” — precisely the opposite behavior that prevailed in the late 19th century.
Erikson and other researchers subsequently elaborated on these findings in other articles. Typical of the genre was an in-depth study of the 2010 Senate elections, which found that “declining presidential approval ratings, but not economic indicators,” predicted the rout that Democrats endured that year. Likewise, the losses in the House that the Republican Party sustained in 2018 — despite a booming economy — echoes this finding.
A recent summary of the literature reflects the new orthodoxy, noting that job growth (or decline) “has had zero correlation with both the House and Senate seat gains by the president’s party.” Similarly, inflation appears to have no effect on midterm Senate races, and only the slightest impact on House races.
None of this, of course, should suggest that the Democrats will escape unscathed. The president’s party almost always loses seats in the midterms. Why that’s the case remains a matter of debate, though voters’ desire to counterbalance the power of the president may well be one of the strongest reasons.
But dissatisfaction with the national economy? Unlike elections more than a century ago, that’s no longer likely to make a big difference in the final winners.
North Korea and South Korea test missiles off the coast, raising tensions
SEOUL — Tensions rose on the Korean Peninsula as the two Koreas tested one missile after another in a series of tit-for-tat moves on Wednesday.
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles at 6:51 a.m. local time from its North Pyongan province toward the West Sea. Two hours later, the North fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), one of which landed in the waters below south of the NLL, or North Limit Line.
“This is the first time since the separation of the two Koreas that a ballistic missile has landed near our waters, south of the NLL,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The missile fell 104 miles northwest of Ulleung Island in South Korea, triggering an airborne alert that forced the island’s 9,000 residents to evacuate to underground shelters.
Shortly thereafter, the North continued to fire at least 10 additional short-range ballistic and surface-to-air missiles from South Hamgyung Province in the east and from South Pyongan Province and South Hwanghae Province in the west.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the military to ensure that North Korea “pays a clear price for its provocation”, according to his office.
In retaliation, South Korea quickly responded by launching its own air-to-surface missiles in a similar area above the NLL, launched by two F-15K and KF-16 jet fighters.
“This precision strike by our military shows that we have the will to respond decisively to all kinds of provocations and the ability and will to strike the enemy precisely,” the JCS said.
The warning did not stop Pyongyang from firing around 100 artillery shells into eastern waters near the sea border.
South Korea has demanded a ceasefire in Pyongyang saying it “clearly warns that the responsibility for all future situations lies entirely with North Korea as North Korea continues to provoke despite warnings repeated from our army”.
Wednesday’s launches came hours after Pyongyang warned it could use nuclear weapons to exact the United States and South Korea’s “most horrendous price in history” if South Korea and joint US military exercises continue.
Chicago Bears Q&A: What’s the big-picture evaluation of the Roquan Smith and Chase Claypool trades? Is this the biggest teardown in team history?
After the Chicago Bears made three major deals in the week leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag was full.
Whirlwind couple days after a game in Dallas I am still trying to process. Better performance by Justin Fields. More success pounding the ball on the ground. And next to no defense whatsoever. How do you evaluate trading away Roquan Smith and turning around and adding Chase Claypool, and what does it mean in the big picture? I’m not really interested in the remainder of this season. — Todd S., Belvedere
Bears general manager Ryan Poles was asked if the Smith trade Monday and the Claypool acquisition Tuesday were linked, and he said they were not. If you look at them as one combined move — and I don’t see a problem with that for this purpose — the Bears traded a half-season of Smith for Claypool, linebacker A.J. Klein and a fifth-round draft pick while downgrading their second-round pick. The Bears also are paying about $4 million of Smith’s remaining salary in order for the Baltimore Ravens to fit it under the cap. Klein is an depth piece with experience but doesn’t figure into the big picture you are asking about.
So really we’re talking about Smith for Claypool, a fifth-round pick and a lower second-rounder. How much lower? I would estimate about 12 to 15 picks, depending on where the Bears and Ravens wind up in the standings.
Poles said when Smith and his camp rejected the Bears’ final offer in August, it became obvious the parties would be unable to find common ground. At that point, I don’t know how Poles could have made Smith part of his future plans, especially understanding the vast needs the team has on both sides of the ball.
This would be a much different story if the roster was pretty much set and the Bears were ready to be playoff contenders. Then you find a way to get your guy signed and go from there. The Bears need defensive linemen, edge rushers, offensive linemen, more wide receiver help — the list goes on. Of course, the list got longer once they shipped out Smith, but they must have high confidence that coach Matt Eberflus knows what he’s doing when it comes to developing young linebackers.
I don’t think Claypool projects as a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but I like what he adds. He has a great combination of size (6-foot-4, 238 pounds), length and speed and is physical. He can turn 50-50 balls into 70-30 propositions for Justin Fields and should help a passing game that before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys was lost in the red zone.
As I wrote Tuesday afternoon before Poles talked, this had a ton to do with the crop of free-agent wide receivers for 2023 looking super thin. It will look even worse if the New England Patriots sign Jakobi Meyers and prevent him from reaching the open market. So if there isn’t a ton of help available in free agency and you don’t want to double up with high draft picks on wide receivers, it’s time to get creative and think trade.
I bet Poles wishes he could have sent the Ravens’ second-round pick that he acquired in the Smith trade to Pittsburgh to complete the deal, but the Steelers received interest in Claypool from multiple teams — the Green Bay Packers reportedly were involved — and the Bears had to up the ante to make it their own second-round pick.
With all of the coming and going, what draft picks do the Bears now own in the 2023 draft? — Wheels, Rolling Meadows
After trading their second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, the Bears have eight draft picks for April 2023.
- Round 1
- Round 2 (from Baltimore)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (from Philadelphia)
- Round 5
- Round 5 (from Baltimore via New England*)
- Round 7
According to tankathon.com, the Bears, as one of seven 3-5 teams, would select 12th in Round 1 based on the current standings. The second-round pick they got from the Ravens probably will be in the back third of the round. Obviously plenty of deals can be made between now and the draft.
* The NFL transaction wire noted the fifth-round pick the Bears received from the Ravens originally belonged to the Patriots. It’s listed as “conditional,” and I believe the Bears will receive whichever fifth-round selection is higher — the one from the Patriots or the Ravens’ own fifth-rounder.
So there’s still some stuff to be ironed out, but that’s what the Bears have right now.
It seems we have reached a point where the trade value of draft picks to NFL teams has far exceeded the actual contributions of the players being selected with those picks. What exactly is going on here? Does this phenomenon trace back to the salary cap and the economics of having as many players as possible on your roster who are on rookie contracts? In a normal world, a player traded for a draft pick would bring a return of the approximate round where you could expect to get a player of similar quality to the player being dealt. I don’t think anyone would say that the Bears could reasonably expect to get a player in the second round of Roquan Smith’s quality, considering that Smith himself was drafted in the first round and lived up to his draft status. — Tom N., Dayton, Ohio
That’s an interesting question and I get your point. The first point I would make is that when the Bears drafted Smith in the first round, they got him for five seasons on a rookie contract that included four years plus a club option. The Ravens traded second- and fifth-round picks for Smith and control him for the next nine games. Yes, they could use the franchise tag to secure Smith for 2023, but most believe that will be reserved for quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Smith being a rental in this instance, the Bears never were going to get a first-round pick in return.
Maybe the Bears can’t get the next Smith in the second round, but teams can find pretty darn good off-the-ball linebackers between Rounds 2 and 4. I think they can get an athletic replacement with range. Then it’s about seeing how instinctual the player is.
With the trade of Roquan Smith, the Bears now have several draft choices and cap space. My concern is that to date, Ryan Poles has done nothing to indicate he will make good draft choices and free-agent acquisitions. The 2022 draft has been marginal so far with Jaquan Brisker the only rookie performing at a high level. The free agents have been marginal, even though it is clear they were signed simply to fill out a roster. Any reason to believe Poles will be successful building the Bears in free agency and the draft? — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.
Brisker has been really good, and cornerback Kyler Gordon has been steadier the last two or three games. Remember, Gordon is being asked to do a ton playing outside in the base defense and at nickel in the sub package. That’s something teams won’t ask many veterans to try.
Left tackle Braxton Jones has shown a little improvement too. Is he a long-term solution at that position? I wouldn’t go there right now, but for a half-season, it’s fair to say he has been better than a lot of folks expected.
You’re right that Poles was basically filling out a roster with some of his moves in free agency. Understanding that, let’s see what happens when he does some bona fide shopping in free agency. I’d caution folks not to expect a wild spending spree, though, and I fear many are expecting that. Typically that’s a recipe for disaster. Poles needs to be aggressive yet calculated.
I wonder what effect Roquan Smith not having an agent had on this situation? Perhaps if he had an agent to take some of the emotion out of the negotiations, he’d still be a Bear? — Brian. C.
Fair question and we’ll never know. I know going back more than a year ago, the Bears were hopeful Smith would hire representation and he never did. That’s his decision and it made the entire process more challenging.
“It does make it (pause) just harder,” GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday when asked about Smith working without an agent.
Has there ever been a Bears total teardown and rebuild of the current magnitude? I’ve been a fan since Bill Wade was the quarterback and I can’t recall one. — Tony R.
That’s a hard question for me to answer because my working knowledge from covering the team goes back only to 2001. Wade was slinging it for the Bears before I was born. I’m inclined to say no, but I would point out that only in the last couple of years have we seen real player movement around the NFL trade deadline. For years you’d get only a handful of deals, most of them small in nature, in the week or so leading up to the deadline. A wave of younger, more aggressive GMs has changed that approach.
The Bears haven’t just traded off some of their best — and most expensive — players in Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, they’ve churned the roster. If my count is accurate, only 19 players remain from the Ryan Pace era. That number could be below a dozen by this time next year. Add the trades to the constant roster movement and you get a widespread teardown.
The key to the immediate future, of course, rests on the performance of one remaining piece from the previous regime: quarterback Justin Fields. It sets up for a fascinating offseason.
How patient should fans be in 2023? If Ryan Poles’ plan was to work with salary-cap space and draft capital in ‘23, and we’ve seen teams like the Bengals win that way quickly, he should have a lot of pressure to execute, right? — @david_nordby
Are you forgetting how many years and decades the Bengals wandered through the NFL forest on a journey that led them, well, nowhere? Without having any idea what shape the roster will take next season, it’s difficult to make any grand predictions at this point, but I think a good deal of patience is required. I can’t speak for him, but I can’t imagine Poles looked at this job as a one-year turnaround. I think the Bears need multiple draft classes to get up and running at a high level, and they had only three picks in the top 167 back in April.
If Justin Fields takes a huge step forward over the remainder of this season, that would be a good reason to raise expectations a couple of notches for next season, but if you’re dreaming big for 2023 right now, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment. Think of it this way: How many core starters will the Bears have at the end of this season? They need to bring in a lot of new players and can reasonably make only so many moves in free agency and have only so many draft picks. I don’t think you want to see a massive spending splurge in free agency either. The “Dream Team” didn’t work out so well in Philadelphia in 2011.
The Bears might be able to get into playoff contention sooner than some believe, but there’s a difference in sneaking in as a sixth or seventh seed and being one of the top teams in the conference that can compete for a championship annually. Look at how stocked the rosters of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are right now. Heck, look at the San Francisco 49ers too. There’s talent across the board and depth. That takes time and a lot of work to build. So I believe patience will be required throughout the 2023 season.
When you look at a roster in teardown mode, how do you rank need? — @giesey12
Where do you want to start? We could rank various needs and the significance of each right now, but that tells you only so much. What Ryan Poles needs to do — and he knows this — is create a detailed plan at the end of the season based on what the Bears will have on the roster entering 2023 and what’s available via free agency and the draft. It will be one massive puzzle with a lot of different-shaped pieces that each come at a different price.
We could declare the offensive line is the No. 1 need — and you could make a case for a couple of positions — but if free agency doesn’t present a clear option, the Bears would have to pivot. They would need to explore the trade market, look ahead to the draft or consider prioritizing another position.
I’m not trying to get out of answering the question, but I am telling you the Bears will craft a twofold plan that looks to free agency and the draft and details the strengths, weaknesses and supply available at each position. Wide receiver — even after the acquisition of Chase Claypool — offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker and cornerback all loom as needs right now. The Bears need difference makers and with needs across the board, they should have no problem adding impact players.
Will inside linebacker become a top draft or free-agency target? — @daniel11605
In comparison with other needs, no. In practical terms, yes. The Bears have to replace an excellent player in the middle of the defense and will lean heavily on their belief that coach Matt Eberflus can develop a young player.
The Indianapolis Colts drafted Shaquille Leonard in the second round in 2018 at No. 36 — 28 spots after Roquan Smith. He was a dynamic player from Day 1. The 49ers chose Fred Warner 70th that year, early in the third round, and you can make a case Leonard and Warner have been more impactful than Smith.
The Bears have more pressing needs, in my opinion, at defensive line, offensive line and wide receiver, and you can make a case for cornerback as well. Fortunately Poles is well-positioned with salary-cap room and draft capital.
We’ll have to see what free agency and the draft look like at inside linebacker, but in a perfect world, I believe the Bears would look to a college player to fill this void. A young, athletic player who can be developed on a rookie contract makes the most sense to me, especially when you consider positional value.
Do you believe what Ryan Poles is doing with these trades is good enough for the Bears long term? — @dgrant4121
That is to be determined when we see what he does in free agency and the draft to put the assets he has accumulated to use. It’s easy to sit back and rejoice in the bounty of eight draft picks, but those are blank faces without a position right now. We’ll still be seeking answers to a lot of these questions at this time next year.
As I said when Poles and coach Matt Eberflus were hired, this isn’t a quick-fix project, a weekend makeover. This is like construction on Interstate 294. Sometimes it has the appearance of a never-ending project. It will be fascinating to see where the Bears are two and three years from now. If Justin Fields is a legitimate franchise quarterback by then, things will be cheery at Halas Hall and there ought to be a slew of young, talented playmakers on the roster.
It’s difficult to say the Bears improved by casting off a talented 25-year-old player in Roquan Smith. Trading him is a completely different deal than dealing away an aging veteran in Robert Quinn. They need to replace Smith and add talent around the position on defense. How good will Chase Claypool be? I don’t know, but I like the idea of a big, athletic player joining the position room. If he can be a quality possession receiver with the ability to run go routes and win jump balls, the Bears should be happy.
Is Ryan Poles showing signs that he thinks he is the smartest guy in the NFL? None of his bottom-of-barrel free agents have panned out. His O-line is better with the backups. He is showing signs that he wants only his guys, irrespective of their talent. — @nanderto
Based on what? Trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens? Poles didn’t make any big signings in free agency, so the mistake is yours if you expected massive production from any of those players. Wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick have been injured. Defensive tackle Justin Jones has been OK for what he’s asked to do.
Poles is doing what most GMs do when they inherit an underperforming roster. They turn it over quickly. Poles traded Khalil Mack in March in the first step toward straightening out the salary cap by 2023. Mack is still a valuable player, but Poles recognized the Bears were not in position to compete this season.
The Bears wanted to keep Smith — at their price — and when that didn’t happen, it was time to plot the next move. Trading Smith now got them substantially more draft capital than playing the compensatory pick game. Remember, compensatory picks are handed out based on net gains and losses in free agency. So if the Bears are big players in free agency, they could have wound up with nothing for Smith if he signed elsewhere.
Poles is churning over the roster at a high rate, but Ryan Pace did the same thing in 2015. Maybe not quite as quickly but the process was similar.
In retrospect how good of a fit was Roquan Smith in Matt Eberflus’ defense? He had great stats and is a phenomenal athlete, but was he a better fit as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense? — @euclidzoo
Smith looked pretty good starting about Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he had 16 tackles, and the slow start was probably a product of missing most of training camp and the preseason and maybe being a bit heavy at the start of the season. He’s not as instinctive at weak-side linebacker in the 4-3 scheme as Lance Briggs was, but Smith is a superior athlete and would be a really good player in any system.
Since most teams script their initial drives, I am wondering if the Bears D is too predictable in the first quarter. In all of their defeats the opposing team’s offense looked like it was facing their own scout team, executing their script to perfection. The stats are eye-opening. It’s as if they know exactly what the Bears are going to do on most any given play. It’s not just a matter of players getting beat one-on-one. There are huge gaps in the line and/or secondary and the ball magically finds its way there. Are they getting severely outcoached? — Chris R., Midlothian
I think you’re guilty of some recency bias here. The Cowboys got off to a terrific start Sunday at AT&T Stadium, driving 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown on their opening possession. They went on to score 28 points on their first four possessions. Before that, the Bears had surrendered points on the opponent’s initial possession only twice this season.
The Packers got a 40-yard field goal from Mason Crosby in Week 2 game at Lambeau Field. The Minnesota Vikings drove 86 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown in Week 5 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bears forced a fumble by the 49ers in the opener at Soldier Field, and the opponent went three-and-punt in the other four games.
So I would say the defense has been OK at the start. The Bears have been better defensively in the second half overall, but it’s not like they’re consistently falling in holes after the opponent’s first series.
I think Cody Whitehair is eligible to return as early as this week. Any word or indication on whether he will need to miss additional time? — @ajlight315
As I detailed in 10 thoughts after the game at Dallas on Sunday, Whitehair worked out on the field pregame with a brace on his right knee to protect his sprained MCL. He looked pretty fluid to me, and that’s an indication he could be set to return this week.
Today is the key day if he’s going to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. If the Bears designate him to return from IR today, it’s a sign he could be back in the starting lineup at left guard Sunday. If the Bears don’t test Whitehair in practice today, it’s clear he’s at least another week away.
‘I can’t imagine retirement’ and has ‘the luckiest job in the world’
He just might be The Boss forever.
Bruce Springsteen has admitted he “just can’t imagine” retiring from what he calls the “luckiest job in the world”.
The legendary 73-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of a new album as well as a huge world tour – proving he’s not ready to say goodbye to the music scene anytime soon.
“I can not imagine [retiring]you know?” the rocker said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Monday. “I mean, if I get to a place where I’ve been incapacitated or something, but until then, I think I’m…I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger.”
Springsteen remembers sharing the stage with Seeger, then 89, who died in 2014, at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009.
“I look at these guys and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I will [always] do three-hour shows, but I have so many different genres of music that I can play and do,” he told Stern. “The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in some form if I wanted to. I can’t imagine retirement, no.
The boss also talked about luck, admitting he loves music so much he would have done it for free, but admits it’s nice to get paid to do something he loves.
“I stumbled upon the luckiest job in the world because they paid me a fortune for something I would have done for free,” he told Stern.
Springsteen admitted his favorite songs he’s ever written include “Born in the USA”, “Born to Run”, “Darkness on the Edge of Town”, “The Rising” and “Thunder Road”.
The rocker then gave his two cents on Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” which broke all sorts of records after its release late last month.
He recalled his daughter, Jessica Springsteen, playing a few songs for him on the drive home from the airport.
“She played it to me at full volume, from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat, and I said, ‘That’s what I like to see,’” he said. “It felt good. It felt good. She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little.”
“She’s a wonderful writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. I just make good records,” he added.
Chicago Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
Forty minutes after the Chicago Bears’ 20-point loss Sunday afternoon, quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference at AT&T Stadium expressing optimism.
“I think we’re growing, getting better each and every week as an offense,” Fields said. “I’m just proud of the guys and the way they fought. We were down early but they didn’t waiver. We kept the same mentality and just chipped away. I thought, as a whole, we played well.”
Fields wasn’t wrong. He played well Sunday, albeit in a 49-29 beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears offense had a solid afternoon, too.
Fields was correct in pointing out that the Bears’ 29 points were the most scored against the Cowboys this season. Their 371 total yards were also the most given up by Dallas over the first eight weeks.
Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, the first time in his career he has accounted for three TDs in the same game. His 73.9 completion percentage was the highest in his 18 career starts. His 120.0 passer rating was a career best and just the second time he’s gone over 100.
“I’m getting more comfortable with the offense,” Fields said. “I think our guys are too as a whole. I think we’re growing.”
For the third consecutive week, the Bears rushed for more than 200 yards and padded their league-best average to 188.4 rushing yards per game. For coach Matt Eberflus, the emergence of a top-tier running attack has been satisfying.
“It’s really just all 11 guys really committed to that style,” he said. “I really believe that’s the Chicago Bear way.”
In a season in which playoff aspirations were always considered a longshot, the Bears must continue embracing a growth mindset, highlighting progress even when the sting of losing remains sharp.
That, for all intents and purposes, is why Sunday’s defeat — the Bears’ fifth in the last seven games — didn’t feel overwhelmingly demoralizing or jarring.
After all, the Bears started October in an offensive funk. Over the first three games of the month, they managed just three touchdowns, averaged 13.7 points in a string of three losses and only scored on 10 of 30 possessions.
Yet over seven days at the end of the month — and against a pair of quality defenses in the New England Patriots and the Cowboys — the Bears racked up 761 total yards, scored 62 points and put points up on 12 of 22 possessions with seven touchdowns.
Said running back Khalil Herbert: “It’s guys buying into the detail, making this offense come alive.”
With an inconsistent defense that now no longer has either Roquan Smith or Robert Quinn, the Bears offense will have to carry a heavier load. And it will be on Fields to spearhead that effort.
Here’s your Week 8 QB Rewind.
Defining moment
In the final minute of the first half, Fields completed a 75-yard scoring march with a 17-yard TD dart to N’Keal Harry, a play that was impressive in its fluidity. With the Cowboys showing a cover-zero shell before the snap, Fields made an alert protection check, trusted his line and running back David Montgomery to protect him against a seven-man rush, then hit the top of his five-stop drop with good rhythm and clean footwork.
Harry, working out of the left slot against cornerback Kelvin Joseph, ran a crisp route against cornerback Kelvin Joseph and gained inside leverage. The timing of the play was in sync.
Throw, catch, end zone party.
“N’Keal ran a great route,” Fields said. “And I just put it on him”
Added Eberflus: “The pocket was really nice and he hit him.”
It should be noted that the Bears caught the Cowboys with only 10 defenders on the field for that play. Still, that throw capped a 12-play TD drive that cut into the Cowboys’ 28-7 lead and put the Bears back into the game before halftime. The Bears added a field goal just 40 seconds later, then finished their run of 16 unanswered points with a 62-yard third-quarter TD drive that pulled them within 28-23.
All of that was a show of resolve and moxie from the offense, an ability to rally even when faced with a massive early deficit. The ability of Fields and the offense to retain their competitive edge is notable. That kind of consistent fire will be needed to keep the Bears feisty down the stretch of a season in which they will be underdogs in just about every game.
Finding answers Sunday — like the TD pass to Harry — offered promise.
Uh oh
Fields’ prettiest pass came in the second quarter, a deep shot to rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who ran a go route against Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown. The Bears were trailing 28-7 at the time and in big time need of a spark. When Jones slipped behind Brown, Fields had exactly what he wanted.
Fields’ deep ball traveled 54 yards in the air and dropped right into Jones’ hands. But as Jones dived and hit the ground, the ball squirted out.
“That ball,” Eberflus said, “was on the money.”
Instead of a 48-yard gain and a first down at the Cowboys 5, the Bears had to reset.
They did so successfully and still finished that possession with a touchdown. But that was the latest example of an opportunity that was missed because the Bears don’t have enough playmakers.
Would it have been a really nice catch by Jones? Yes. Should it be considered a drop? Absolutely.
That shot was one of a handful ideal deep-ball opportunities the Bears couldn’t quite connect on. The first came on their first snap when Equanimeous St. Brown got behind Brown deep up the right side. Fields, though, was a beat late in launching and underthrew St. Brown, who had to slow down and failed to corral the pass as Brown closed ground and made a play on the ball.
Eberflus held Fields accountable for the miss, estimating that St. Brown had up to 4 yards of separation at one point.
“We’ve got to let that air out,” he said. “J. knows that. Just a little underthrown on that one. … You’ve got to air it out and let him run under it.”
According to Next Gen Stats, Fields was 3-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown on passes thrown more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage Sunday. That didn’t include a second-quarter interception on a pass he sailed over Dante Pettis while being hit. Fortunately for the Bears, that giveaway was negated when Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty.
Two of Fields’ other downfield misses came on end zone shots in the final minute of the first half, one a corner route to Dante Pettis that was broken up by cornerback Daron Bland and the other a free-play, jump ball to St. Brown that didn’t connect.
“That was a wonderful throw,” Eberflus said. “I’ve been saying it all along. (Justin) is a wonderful deep ball thrower. He can put it on a dime, drop it in the bucket, whatever metaphor you want to use. He certainty had a couple of good ones.”
Fields knows part of the quest this season will be figuring out a way to have more regular success with the vertical passing attack.
“If you want to have success in the NFL you’re always going to have to be able to stretch the defense vertically,” he said. “You have to take those shots downfield so they’re not all up in your grill.”
On the bright side
Fields’ connection with third-year receiver Darnell Mooney continues to grow, with the pair combining for five completions and 70 yards Sunday. Mooney’s longest grab went for 36 after he froze All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs with a post-corner route in the third quarter, creating a zip code’s worth of separation and giving Fields a massive window to throw into.
It was a dazzling route making life easy on the quarterback.
Mooney’s production uptick has been encouraging. In the Bears’ first four games, he totaled eight receptions for 121 yards. Over the last four, he has had 17 grabs and 243 yards.
Mooney is still looking for his first touchdown and first 100-yard game of the season. But that should be coming, perhaps as early as Sunday when the Bears host the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins rank in the bottom 10 of the league in passing defense, allowing 262.1 yards per game. They have given up 12 touchdown passes and have allowed five opposing players (including three receivers) to top 100 receiving yards.
Odds and ends
- It’s still hard to fathom what the Bears were doing with their final offensive snap of Sunday’s first half, calling a shovel pass to Montgomery on third-and-4 from the Cowboys 18 with 11 seconds to play. After the game, Fields said he thought it was a good play call. Added Eberflus: “We like that play. We knew they were going to be softer there. And we wanted to work on that shovel. That was going to be a good play for us. It just broke down for whatever reason.” The easy interpretation is the Bears were content to settle for a field goal to finish a spirited rally at the end of the first half and therefore took the most conservative path possible to setting up Cairo Santos for what became a 36-yard kick. (Montgomery was stopped for no gain on the shovel pass.) But in a season in which Fields needs to gain experience and show playmaking in big moments, the Bears have to have something inside the playbook that would have allowed their young quarterback to take a calculated shot into the end zone — or at least beyond the line of scrimmage — without a high risk of a turnover.
- One of the Bears’ sloppier sequences — a botched trick play in the second quarter — was actually set up to be a touchdown or a huge gain had it been executed better. The play started with a quick forward pass to Pettis along the left side with a design for a lateral all the way back across the field to where Montgomery was waiting with what should have been three blockers (Sam Mustipher, Riley Reiff and Teven Jenkins) to clear out one Cowboys defender. But it appeared Montgomery was a little sloppy with his spacing and Pettis was inaccurate with his throw back across the field and the play didn’t connect. Officials penalized Pettis for an illegal forward pass on what looked to be a legal lateral. Either way, that’s a play the Bears were kicking themselves for not capitalizing on. The window of opportunity was there and the Bears slammed it shut on their own fingers.
- The Bears offense committed six penalties for 45 yards Sunday. Immediately before Montgomery’s costly fumble and Fields’ mental error in not touching Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons down, the Bears incurred a false start on tight end Trevon Wesco after there was mass confusion in getting properly aligned. That was less an error on Wesco and more a collective communication breakdown with several players looking confused. On the first play of the next series, Cole Kmet was called for holding on what would have been a 36-yard zone-read keeper run by Fields.
- The Bears must break their habit of falling behind early soon. Over the first eight games, their opponents have scored first five times and have held the lead at halftime in seven contests. Overall, the average halftime score has been opponents 16, Bears 10.
CVS to pay $5 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Pharmacy chain agrees to make 10-year payments to states, cities and tribes that sued over opioid abuse
Group of players who almost didn’t make it to Philadelphia have Phillies on verge of World Series title
It has been evident for weeks now that these Phillies are not just a novelty act, not just a charity case let in the back door of the postseason, not just a group of rambunctious bros singing and dancing their way to the top.
They deserve to be in the World Series, and they’re certainly playing like it.
But in Game 3 on Tuesday night, the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009, the Phillies were carried to victory by several players who, at some point, probably thought they’d never be in this position, at least for this organization.
Bryce Harper was supposed to be a Yankee, or a Dodger, or perhaps go to one of the Chicago clubs. When he hit free agency after the 2018 season as the hottest thing smoking, many presumed that one of those teams would snatch him up. Harper wanted to play for the Yankees, a team that he grew up rooting for, just like so many baseball-obsessed children of the 1990s who grew up without a true hometown squad
Instead, the Las Vegas native said he never got a call from the Yankees to offer him the jackpot of his dreams. General manager Brian Cashman liked his outfield at the time, riding with Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier over the obscenely talented Harper. While the 2019 Yankees had a good season, they would have been better with Harper, just like they would have been in 2020, 2021, 2022 and beyond.
When Harper signed with Philadelphia, the World Series seemed like a distant fantasy for the moribund franchise. To not only get here, but to become an indelible part of the city’s sports history along the way, is to be the guy that every team should covet. He’s the Phillies’ now, and could be until his $330 million contract runs out in nine years, which looks like chump change with each iconic home run off his bat. Tuesday’s was a no doubter to get the scoring started, and Harper immediately shared some information with his dugout that appeared to help them launch dingers of their own, making him an impactful superstar in every sense of the word.
Ranger Suarez was optioned to the Phillies’ alternate training site on March 24, 2021, a week before the season began. He wasn’t recalled to the active roster until the beginning of May, as a reliever, and each of his first eight appearances came with the Phillies already losing. He was the mop-up guy, the anonymous long reliever, the guy who pitched because somebody had to. But in July, he ascended to Philadelphia’s unlikely closer, mostly because the rest of his teammates who tried it couldn’t get a grip on the role, almost like it was a greased lamp post outside Citizens Bank Park.
From July 1 through the end of the year, Suarez pitched 22 times and put 77 innings on his left arm. By August, he was too good to keep out of the rotation and made 12 starts down the stretch, including a complete game shutout in his penultimate outing of the season. He finished the year with the lowest ERA of any pitcher who completed at least 100 innings. Not only was Suarez’s ERA the best, his 1.36 mark was an entire run better than anybody else’s.
That’s the story of how Suarez became a starting pitcher in the major leagues, but sharing a rotation with All-Stars Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola keeps Suarez a little more unknown. Teammate Noah Syndergaard, relegated to the bullpen, is much more famous than him. Hell, even right-hander Kyle Gibson — who had a 5.05 ERA in the regular season and has not started a game in the postseason — has made an All-Star team before and raked in $7 million this year to Suarez’s $730,000.
The point is, Suarez has never been a big name or even a guarantee to be on a big league roster. He’s totally here to stay now, which was clear to anybody who’s watched him for the last year and a half, but when the casual fans were introduced to him during his five scoreless innings in a pivotal Game 3, they saw an unflappable man who pitched with the quiet confidence of someone who always knew what they were capable of.
Alec Bohm hated Philadelphia. He said that himself, on the field, just four games into the 2022 Phillies’ wild ride. After owning up to it and winning the volatile, often self-hating fans back with his radical honesty, Bohm got his forever moment with the Philly faithful on Tuesday. When he bopped a second inning homer (the 1,000th in World Series history, by the way), those same fans who once made him question his whole existence became his 45,000 new best friends.
The former No. 3 overall pick whose clumsy defense threatened to leave him without a true position — and who still hasn’t quite hit as well as the Phillies would like — is now on the precipice of trading all that in for a World Series ring.
Brandon Marsh followed Bohm with a towering fly ball that had just enough juice to leave the yard, putting the Phils up 4-0 and cementing the feeling that they were absolutely not going to lose their first Fall Classic home game since the first Obama administration. Marsh was not supposed to be a power threat, and has never been a power threat, as indicated by his sub-.375 career slugging percentage. A few months ago, he was also not expected to be creating fireworks for the Phillies in the World Series, both because he was playing in Anaheim, and the Phillies never have a good center fielder.
Since 2013, the first year after Shane Victorino left, the Reds are the only National League team to get fewer Wins Above Replacement from their center fielders than the Phillies. The best center fielder they’ve had in that time is Odubel Herrera, whose 99 wRC+ tells us that he was also, by definition, a below average hitter. Marsh is already fourth on that list despite playing just 41 regular season games. The group is a who’s who of failed experiments and placeholders, ranging from John Mayberry and Roman Quinn to Adam Haseley and Luke Williams.
Picked up from the Angels to shore up the Phillies’ outfield defense, Marsh’s long ball was yet another example of how improbable ideas come to life in October, as a guy who looks like a swamp creature and primarily bats ninth in the order has been a bigger factor than Houston’s titanic slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Added offense from Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins put the game away, but that barrage in the early innings plus Suarez’s pristine pitching was how Game 3 was won. The misfit cliche gets overused this time of year when an underdog challenges the consensus favorite, and while it does sort of apply to the Phillies, watching them squeeze every iota of life out of the Astros on Tuesday made one thing very clear.
This roster fits very well with each other, and if you aren’t careful, they’ll hang a touchdown on you.
