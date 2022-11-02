Tennessee tops first college football playoff standings, Georgia in third

The Tennessee Volunteers started the season unranked in AP polls. Now they own the top spot.

The Vols are ranked first in the initial college football playoff standings for the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in Sunday’s AP poll, and Tennessee was tied with Ohio State for second place, but the committee saw value in the Volunteers’ dominant win. 44-6 on then-No. 19 Kentucky.

The Buckeyes rank second, while Georgia is now third, followed by the Clemson Tigers. Michigan’s No. 5 and Alabama’s No. 6, who lost to Tennessee earlier this year, are on the outside for now.

It’s the first time the Vols have been ranked No. 1 since winning the national championship in 1999.

Tennessee has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, starting the season unranked in the AP poll and jumping to an 8-0 start for the first time since this league season.

The committee began its weekly in-person meetings at a hotel in Grapevine, Texas on Monday and revealed the first of six weekly rankings.

The highest-ranked team outside of the Power Five conferences was Tulane at No. 19. The highest-ranked champion from the Power Five conferences earns a spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.