The Open Metaverse Alliance (OMA3) Launches at Web Summit in Lisbon
Leading voices in gaming & web3 start work on creating standards for the decentralized metaverse
ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, OMA3™ (Open Metaverse Alliance), an association based in Zug, Switzerland, is announcing open membership to its first working groups at Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech conference.
Initial working group participants include some of the biggest and most innovative names in the space such as Animoca Brands, Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs, MetaMetaverse, SPACE Metaverse, SuperWorld, The Sandbox, Upland, Voxels, Unstoppable Domains, and Wivity (the agent to the consortium).
One of the core values of the metaverse is celebrating the decentralization of not only assets but power and influence as well. OMA3 achieves this by ensuring virtual land, identities, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities. OMA3’s Portaling and Mapping Working Group will create standards that allow users to port between virtual worlds. The Asset Transfer Working Group will standardize infrastructure for moving digital assets between virtual worlds. The Legal Working Group will examine the protection and fair use of intellectual property in Web3 applications and monitor developments in the regulatory environment. Companies wishing to participate in these working groups are invited to join OMA3 as a Creator Member on its website- OMA3.org.
As the metaverse continues to grow and develop at a rapid pace, the association will continue to nurture an open, interoperable metaverse by launching more working groups in areas such as participant safety, privacy, and cybersecurity.
Dirk Lueth, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Upland, Founding Member and Chairperson of OMA3 said, “The vision of OMA3 is to move from a platform-controlled Web2-world to a user-centric Web3-Metaverse. To achieve this, we have formed an alliance of Web3 companies who want to solve interoperability challenges for the metaverse, and we aim to leverage the alliance’s knowledge and web3 native insight to help propose and set the operating standard for interoperability in the metaverse.”
Batis Samadian, Founder & CEO, SPACE, Founding Member, and Vice Chair of OMA3 said, “Decentralization and interoperability require coordination to be successful. We are pleased that the OMA3 idea we hatched in the early days has resonated so well with the industry.”
All members of OMA3 have a shared belief in an Open Metaverse without restraining walls, where individual platforms are interconnected and fully interoperable so users can move their digital assets freely across worlds. To realize this goal, OMA3 has been formed and looks forward to members joining its mission.
Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox and Founding Member of OMA3 said, “within the Open Metaverse, digital assets freely move across OMA3 virtual worlds, enjoying increased security and better asset tracking across worlds. With these shared standards, users will be able to take digital items that they own from one metaverse to another, enabling a universe of interconnected virtual worlds that prioritizes user experience and ownership over platform dominance and censorship.”
Saro McKenna, CEO of Alien Worlds and Founding Member of OMA3 said, “OMA3’s vision centers on striving to create an open metaverse that is also community run, decentralized and indexable, where users will be able to own and use their digital assets (e.g. NFTs), identity and reputation in a frictionless way across multiple platforms. In OMA3’s vision users are in control of their assets, not platform owners, while ideas and services are based on the foundation of decentralization and interoperability to optimize for individual freedom, social, economic, and other sustainable outcomes.”
OMA3 is committed to ensuring data is permissionless, interoperable, and fully user-controlled, with DAO governance-centered principles of inclusiveness, transparency, and decentralization. As such, OMA3 is open to all Web3 metaverse builders; companies can join as creators or community members. To learn more about participation, please visit www.oma3.org.
About OMA3
OMA3, (Open Metaverse Alliance) is a consortium comprised of leading metaverse native companies The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs, Decentraland, MetaMetaverse, Space, SuperWorld, Upland, Voxels, Unstoppable Domains, and Wivity. OMA3 seeks to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.
Twitter: twitter.com/oma3dao
Website: www.oma3.org/
Selling From Whales Holding 1k+ BTC Behind Crash
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales with more than 1k BTC were the main sellers in the latest crash, as other cohorts displayed muted activity.
Bitcoin Spent Output Value Bands Shows Spike From 1k-10k Group
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, unlike in the previous declines, the 10-100 BTC and 100-1k BTC cohorts didn’t show any spikes in activity during the latest crash.
The relevant indicator here is the “Spent Output Value Bands” (SOVB). which displays the number of coins being moved by each value band in the Bitcoin market.
These “value bands” or groups are divided based on the amount of coins moved in each transaction on the chain. For example, the 1k-10k BTC value band includes all transfers that involved between 1k and 10k BTC.
The Spent Output metric for this value band then specifically measures the total amount of Bitcoin that was shifted using transactions of size falling in this range.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin SOVB for 10-100 BTC:
The value of the metric seems to have been normal recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, during the previous selloffs, the Bitcoin Spent Output chart for the 10-100 BTC value band spiked up, suggesting that investors with at least 10 to 100 BTC were heavily selling their coins.
A similar trend was also seen for the 100-1k BTC value band, as the below chart displays.
Looks like this metric has also not significantly gone up in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
In the most recent crash, however, while there was a spike in these indicators, it was nowhere near as sharp as in the previous instances. This suggests that these value bands didn’t see much dumping this time.
The 1k-10k BTC cohort, though, has showed a different behavior. Below is the Spent Output graph for this value band.
The indicator has shot up | Source: CryptoQuant
As is apparent from the chart, the 1k-10k BTC value band registered a large amount of movement in the crash, suggesting that transactions worth more than 1k BTC accounted for the majority of the selling this time around. Such big transfers belong to the whales, meaning that whales drove this crash.
While whale dumping is negative for the market, the quant notes that the decline in the other two cohorts could be a sign that selling pressure is now almost exhausted in the Bitcoin market.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $17.1k, down 15% in the last week.
BTC plummets down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Georg Wolf on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Evmos Partners with Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, today launches its partnership with Anchorage Digital to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage will help support ecosystem growth and secure Evmos’ layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain.
“We’re very enthusiastic that Anchorage is bringing its proven custody and staking services to Evmos,” said Federico Kunze Küllmer, Co-Founder of Evmos. “This key partnership gives institutions the seamless infrastructure to bolster Evmos and help ensure that this platform has a secure foundation for a thriving ecosystem of interoperable decentralized applications.”
As the first federally-chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage gives institutions state-of-the-art, secure custody, but crucially it also gives customers the ability to stake assets, which underpins the security of proof-of-stake blockchains like Evmos. An important consideration for builders launching dApps on the platform as well as anyone looking to use those applications is the security of the underlying Tendermint consensus layer.
”While cryptonative VCs who use us are already adept at staking and custody with Anchorage, we’re particularly pleased to help Evmos and other Cosmos ecosystem protocols gain access to a broader cadre of institutions who select us for custody first, and see the benefits of staking with a federally compliant bank,” said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.
This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Evmos, as it gains momentum as the leading EVM gateway into the Interchain ecosystem. Evmos’s core developer, Tharsis Labs Ltd., has just announced its $27M token sale, positioning the team to accelerate development of the platform. In addition, the community is leaning in to leverage its community fund for events like the just-completed Evmos Momentum Hackathon and the upcoming One Million Wallets Hackathon. Anyone interested in leveraging Anchorage’s custody and staking services to access and support Evmos are encouraged to get in touch with Anchorage.
About Evmos
Evmos is the leading Ethereum Virtual Machine-based blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem and enables developers to launch apps that run interoperable smart contracts across any number of EVM and Cosmos-based blockchains. It makes that process as simple and seamless as possible by allowing developers to continue creating apps in Solidity and Vyper like they’re accustomed to in the Ethereum ecosystem. Evmos opens a new frontier for blockchain applications, expanding the functionality of the EVM by enabling cross-chain applications that tap the liquidity and user bases of multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide more unified experiences through interoperability, novel token economics and in-protocol incentives for users, developers and validators. To learn more, please visit https://evmos.org, on Telegram @EvmosOrg, and on Twitter @EvmosOrg.
About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.
Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.
Sila, MX announce tokenized integration for bank account verification
New processor tokens give end users easier and more secure ways to verify bank accounts and do account balance checks
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnewFinancialWorld–Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, and MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced that they have completed integration work of MXapi Processor Tokens with Sila. This will allow Sila customers and their end users to more easily and securely verify bank accounts and account data for fraud mitigation and account balance checks. The use of processor tokens is the latest result of the strategic partnership between Sila and MX.
Bank account verification is a key element of any account opening process. It involves verifying a customer’s name, account, balances and other details. Yet the typical process of manual entry or microdeposits to verify a bank account introduces delays and frustrates end users. As a result, the industry is moving away from error-prone methods of manually entering account and routing information to token-based authentication.
Faster and more secure than using microdeposits or relying on manual entry, tokenized authentication with MXapi Processor Tokens removes the need to share and store sensitive user data when initiating money movement. It also further mitigates fraud and risk. Now, Sila clients and partners can leverage MXapi Processor Tokens for a more convenient and flexible way to access these token-based account verification services and do account balance checks.
“Sila consistently strives to streamline our customers’ workflow,” said Shamir Karkal, CEO and co-founder of Sila. “Investing our time and resources to identify the right partners and collaborating with them to deliver time and cost savings for our customers sets Sila apart. Joining forces with a partner like MX, which shares the same goals and vision, makes that even easier to achieve for Sila and our valued customers.”
“Our MXapi Processor Tokens make it both easier and safer for our partners and clients to verify consumer financial data while avoiding the risks of handling and storing sensitive information,” said Corinne Bartow, Vice President of Fintech Partnerships at MX. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sila to expand the use of these processor tokens, improving data accessibility between MX clients and their mutual payment processor partners.”
About MX
MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world’s financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs, providing the industry’s most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.
About Sila
Sila is a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, a business-critical element for all companies that need to integrate with the U.S. banking system and blockchain quickly, securely, and in compliance with applicable U.S. regulation. Sila offers Virtual Accounts, Digital Wallet and ACH payments APIs for software teams. The firm was recognized as a ‘2021 best place to work in financial technology’. Sila is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information go to www.silamoney.com
Algorand (ALGO) Loses Its Gains As Majority Of Coins Plummet
Despite bagging substantial gains earlier in the trading day, Algorand (ALGO) is down over 27% as of writing. The token’s price drop follows a bearish market sentiment that sees major coins plummet on the day.
The past seven days had seen the token climb steadily. It even tried reaching its 6-month high of $0.488 yesterday. However, its rally was cut short and only registered an intraday high of $0.409.
Algorand’s price dump comes as news of FTX acquisition by Binance surfaces. This single news has dragged the entire market into the red zone, with alpha crypto Bitcoin falling below $18k again.
ALGO Consolidating And Accumulating Between $0.28 And $0.42
ALGO’s price has been on a significant slump throughout 2022 up to May. Since reaching an all-time high of $2.41 in September 2021, the token has only known downward trends. However, the token has formed a pattern these past months, starting from June.
Specifically, ALGO has been fluctuating around $0.28 and $0.42, with the midrange being $0.35. This pointed to the possibility that the coin was through a period of accumulation. The A/D indicator also showed an upward trend, indicating sustained buyer interest. Since June, the indicator has been making higher lows.
Conversely, the CMF has followed the bear-bull battles by swinging back and forth between negative and positive values. At press time, the CMF was below zero, indicating that no substantial funds were entering the market. Instead, more funds were leaving.
Can ALGO Break Past This Range?
It’s highly unlikely. The overall market sentiment fueled by FTX/Binance news has already pulled ALGO from its upward trend. The RSI is already in the overbought zone and has started a downward movement. As of writing, the token is trading at around $0.2961, a 27% loss on the day.
A bearish order block formed above the range highs in May, indicating the market’s extreme volatility during that month. The range was from $0.41 to $0.49, implying strong resistance for ALGO up to the round $0.5 level.
What Pulled ALGO and Other Tokens’ Prices Under?
Earlier in the day yesterday, tokens across the crypto market pumped substantially after FTX’s acquisition by Binance was revealed. The news came after several days of rumors about FTX and Alameda’s liquidity issue. However, the news couldn’t sustain much bullish pressure, causing the market to sink. All profits gained on the day were wiped out by more than 15% across the board.
As of this writing, FTT had lost over 76% of its value, falling below the $4 threshold. The price of Solana came under pressure, retracing 39% to around $16. ALGO also suffered a 27% loss.
BNB was poised to be the day’s big winner after the Binance FTX announcement. However, the recent market sell-off has hit the exchange token hard. It is now trading at $288, down 20.54% from its early morning high.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Mark Zuckerberg Led Meta (Facebook) Lays Off 11,000 Employees
- Following Twitter’s big layoffs, Meta has done the same.
- Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology to anyone who has been impacted.
It has just come to light that 11,000 people, or around 13% of Meta’s staff, would be impacted by the decision. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the news on the official blog. The crypto market is in disarray, and the IT sector has its own issues. Following Twitter’s big layoffs, Meta has done the same.
The global IT industry counts Meta as one of its largest players. However, similar to the economy as a whole, the firm has not been profitable. Aiming to become “leaner and more efficient,” the corporation has begun laying off employees. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology to anyone who has been impacted.
Focusing on High Potential Sectors
Problems, as Zuckerberg sees it, all started with COVID. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg significantly increased spending in light of the rising popularity of online shopping and other digital services. The hope that the surge would continue after the epidemic was the driving factor for this choice.
Moreover, according to Zuckerberg, the company will be concentrating on a small number of high-potential expansion sectors, like advertising, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse.
Each laid-off worker will get 16 weeks of basic salary plus two extra weeks for every year of service, with no cap. The firm will also “provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads.”
Meta has spent $9.4 billion in developing its metaverse technology as of 2022, and it plans to spend much more in the years to come.
Polygon (MATIC) Holds Its Gains While Market Turns Red
Polygon’s MATIC has struggled to keep its weekly gains despite the entire crypto market trading in the red zone. The crypto market plunged into an endless decline yesterday after FTX’s acquisition by Binance was made known. The FTX saga has shaken many crypto investors for days due to rumors that the platform had liquidity issues. This resulted in mass liquidation, especially of the platform’s native token, FTT.
Although the acquisition news pushed prices up, bearish sentiments held sway, pulling the market downward. As of writing, MATIC and OKB were the only tokens still holding substantial gains across the top-100 board. Specifically, MATIC is still up by over 2% from last week’s run. However, it was trading at an intraday loss of 26.70%.
Polygon Adds Over 40 Million Wallets In Six Months Despite Bearish Market Sentiments
While much of the cryptocurrency market is again plunging into the red, Polygon still keeps measurable weekly and monthly gains. In addition, it has enjoyed strong network expansion over the previous several months. Specifically, more than 46 million new wallet addresses have been added to the network in the past six months. The data was pulled from the protocol’s network explorer, PolygonScan.
There are now over 188 million unique addresses on the Polygon network, up significantly from the 143 million in May. At the beginning of the year, it had about 130 million different addresses. According to the statistics, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network expanded by over 30% within six months. It added approximately 250,000 new unique addresses every single day on average.
During this time span, the value of MATIC, the network’s native cryptocurrency, has skyrocketed. Since the beginning of this year, $MATIC has seen a price increase of nearly 58%, according to market statistics. Whereas Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have both had price decreases of 35.6% and 37.6%, respectively.
Crypto Community Feels Bearish About MATIC Despite Growing Usage
Despite the network’s expansion, price estimates for the cryptocurrency indicate a negative reversal by the end of the year. The crypto community at CoinMarketCap predicted that MATIC might fall to an average of $0.899 before the year ends. But the MATIC price has already touched that level today and currently stands at $0.8894.
These forecasts stand in stark contrast to the rapidly expanding usage of the Polygon network. This week, the international banking group JPMorgan conducted the institution’s first-ever transaction using decentralized finance on a public blockchain. Polygon was used with a customized version of the primary decentralized finance lending protocol Aave to complete the transaction.
Meta also announced that it has started working on how to mint and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its Instagram app. Users will be able to generate their own NFTs and sell them on the platform thanks to this new feature. At launch, the social media giant will use the Polygon blockchain for the NFTs. It’ll import metadata from NFT marketplace OpenSea to make collection names and descriptions accessible.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
