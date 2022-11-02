News
The Science Behind NASA’s ‘Smiling’ Sun Image Explained
The dark spots from the sun that created the facial patterns are called coronal holes. Image Courtesy: @NASASun/Twitter
It was a good day for the sun, so good he was caught smiling.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an image taken from its satellite that showed black spots on the surfaces of the sun that appeared like a big grin.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the sun at its peak. The image shows what appears to be two black dots and a curved line that has prompted many to compare it to a smile.
The SDO is an agency whose mission is to study the science behind solar activity and its impact on space weather. Launched on February 11, 2010, the observatory’s spacecraft is tasked with measuring the sun’s interior, atmosphere, magnetic field and energy output.
Many Twitter users also likened the latest image to the Halloween pumpkin.
NASA released the image on October 26, saying, “Today NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the sun ‘smiling’. Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark spots on the sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where the fast solar wind shoots out into space.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling” today. Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark spots on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where the fast solar wind shoots out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31
— NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022
Let’s take a closer look.
What made the sun smile?
The largest star in the solar system did not smile for no reason.
The dark spots from the sun that made the patterns of the face are called coronal holes. The Space Weather Prediction Center says these holes appear as irregular black specks on the surface of the sun when images are captured in ultraviolet light or certain types of X-ray images.
The dark appearance of coronal holes can be attributed to their relatively cooler temperature compared to surrounding areas as well as their low density. All of these features allow fast-moving solar wind streams to escape into space more easily.
Coronal holes can appear at any time on the surface of the sun. However, they are more frequent and persistent around solar minimum years – the period that records the least solar activity in the sun’s solar activity.
The most persistent coronal holes can last several solar rotations. The prevalence of coronal holes is near the north and south solar poles. Persistent coronal holes are long-lasting sources of high-velocity solar wind streams that are released into space.
What causes coronal holes to form?
According to the Australian Center for Space Weather Prediction, coronal holes occur when the Sun’s magnetic field is open to interplanetary space.
The magnetic field of the coronal holes is different from that of the sun. As the large star’s magnetic field returns to its surface, the magnetic field lines of a coronal hole remain open and stretch out into space. It is unclear where they reconnect, however.
When the position of a coronal hole is near the center of the Earth-facing solar disk, hot gases from the hole flow towards Earth at a speed greater than that of the usual solar wind. This phenomenon can cause geomagnetic disturbances on Earth, and on the other hand, it can also create dazzling aurora light shows.
Auroral activity depends on the size and location of a coronal hole in the disc. The larger the coronal holes, the faster the speed of the solar wind.
Could the Sun’s smile mean trouble?
The sun’s smile is cute and all but it’s not good news for the earth.
Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield to deflect the high-velocity solar winds that rush towards it. However, it still has the ability to disrupt our planet’s atmosphere.
According to a report by stopwatch, whenever electrically charged particles emitted by the sun hit the Earth, there is a good chance that these particles will be picked up by radio antennas. This can disrupt radio, television and other communication channels such as GPS. Meanwhile, severe solar storms can also damage power grids and cause blackouts.
No one but SpaceX can attest to the amount of damage caused by the coronal holes. In February 2022, a geomagnetic storm destroyed up to 40 Starlink satellites worth more than $50 million, according to Space.com.
Last Saturday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch.
Twitter reacts
Twitter users went gaga over the image of the smiling sun. From the Teletubbies sun to jack-o-lantern, the comparisons to the last image abound.
One user wrote: “Just figured out @TeletubbiesHQ was right this whole time about there being a face in the sun.”
Another user said, “Sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love to this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world.”
A sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love for this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world.
—Howard Ellison (@ellisonvoice) October 29, 2022
While some users found the image cute, others found it creepy.
Looks like an upside down pumpkin
— Tim “Paw Diddy” Sweezy (@PawDiddySweezy) October 26, 2022
Poland is building a wall along the border with Kaliningrad in Russia
Warsaw, Poland — Poland’s defense minister said on Wednesday he had ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
The move comes amid suspicions that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needed to be sealed for Poland to feel safe. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210 kilometer (130 mile) border.
Work began on Wednesday with Polish soldiers specializing in demining carrying out preparatory work. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia’s aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad prompted him to take steps that would increase security “by sealing that border “.
A spokesman for the Border Guard agency, Konrad Szwed, told The Associated Press that the barrier would consist of an electric fence. There are currently no barriers along the border, but there are frequent border guard patrols, he said.
Poland’s border with Belarus became the scene of a major migration crisis last year, with large numbers of people crossing illegally. Poland erected a steel wall on the border with Belarus which was completed in June.
Polish leaders and other EU leaders have accused the Belarusian government – which is allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin – of orchestrating the migration in order to create chaos and division within the European Union.
Jets sell Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Jets were active at the trade deadline, but their one move was more about the future than the present.
The Jets shipped defensive end Jacob Martin to the Broncos on Tuesday, The Post confirmed, in exchange for a pick trade. The Jets will get a fourth-round pick in 2024 and lose their fifth-round pick in 2024.
The Jets’ defensive line has become a force — their 65 quarterback hits are the most in football — and Martin, who has 1.5 sacks in eight games this season, was another feature in a crowded room.
The move could free up time for defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick.
Martin, 26, signed a three-year, $15.5 million pact with the Jets this offseason and will now move to Denver, which traded star defensive lineman Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.
“Thank you for everything @nyjets 🙏🏾 wish nothing but the best for the guys in this organization,” Martin tweeted.
As the Jets 5-3 approached the 4 p.m. deadline, they hadn’t traded for more help for this year’s team (despite adding running back James Robinson last week ).
As of this writing, wide receivers Elijah Moore (who recently requested a trade) and Denzel Mims (who requested a trade in August) were still on the team.
News
Rooftop suspect shoots two Newark police officers
Two Newark, New Jersey police officers were shot by a suspect on a rooftop on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to execute a warrant.
One of the officers was shot in the neck and the other in the leg in the attack, which happened around 2 p.m., NBC News reported.
The alleged shooter was “perched on a roof” when he fired at the officers, the New York Times said.
Both officers are believed to be in stable condition, CNN noted.
Two police officers were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to multiple law enforcement sources
—CNN (@CNN) November 1, 2022
NBC News cited an unnamed source, who said the suspect was not in custody but was stuck in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. He is believed to be in one of the buildings in the area and “law enforcement officers reportedly surrounded him inside the building”.
Everytown for Gun Safety, affiliated with Mike Bloomberg, ranks New Jersey as the state with the 8th strictest gun control in the nation.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe.
News
AMD predicts worsening PC sales slump as consumer demand softens
News
Jordan Lyles wants to stay with the Orioles. If he doesn’t, he’s thankful for the experience.
Once Jordan Lyles discovered he wouldn’t start the final game of the season for the Orioles, the veteran right-hander vowed to spend what could be his last day in the Camden Yards home clubhouse the way he spent the previous 161.
Lyles, who finished an inning shy of matching his career high of 180, put aside the impending offseason decision the Orioles front office will make. He focused on what boils down to being a “good teammate,” he said, in the way of being present and supportive. He went around to the young pitchers who had leaned on him all season and told them that just because the season ends, their conversations won’t.
The 32-year-old has been around the major leagues long enough to understand the business. Lyles has played for seven franchises in a variety of states — but most frequently as part of young, rebuilding squads. When Lyles signed with Baltimore last offseason, that was the expectation.
Part of that, at least, was true: The Orioles were young. But unlike other young squads Lyles has been a part of, he was struck by the professionalism of a group of players who hadn’t been professional for long. The way they soaked in his tips. The way they asked questions. The way they competed on the diamond.
It created one of the most enjoyable seasons of Lyles’ career.
In the five days after the World Series concludes, the Orioles’ front office has a decision to make. They could pick up the $11 million team option for an additional year included in Lyles’ contract or exercise the $1 million buyout. Lyles won’t have a say in which way the Orioles choose. But if he did, it would be to remain right here.
“Money aside, I would love to be back in this clubhouse,” Lyles said, noting the benefit of having a clear No. 1 catcher of Adley Rutschman’s prowess. “The starting staff, the young guys who have stepped up this year, they’re enjoyable. They’re good to be around. That’s not easy to say for 180 days’ worth of being around the same people. These guys make it easy.”
There’s a strong case for Lyles’ return to Baltimore. A year after allowing the most home runs in the majors as a member of the Texas Rangers, Lyles joined the Orioles and led the team in innings and wins. He lowered his ERA to 4.42 and finished two strikeouts shy of matching his career high of 146.
Lyles put together one of the best seasons of his career, throwing a career-high 2,988 pitches while eating 179 innings. He carried a starting rotation that mainly featured inexperienced arms, and he earned a T-shirt with his face and the words “Best Dad Ever” on it from the younger pitchers on Father’s Day.
Perhaps the latter is what Lyles will appreciate most.
“I always take pride in being a person that some younger guys can lean on, especially in the starting staff,” Lyles said. “We spent a lot of time together. To make them comfortable is kind of my goal because when they’re comfortable, they’re going to pitch better. It’s going to make their days a lot easier, which translates to pitching better. … But overall, I’m very glad, I’m very fortunate, to be a part of such a growth jump for everyone.”
Right-hander Tyler Wells, who transitioned back to a rotation role after working back from injury in the bullpen last year, was closer to Lyles than just about anyone. Right-handers Dean Kremer and Kyle Bradish navigated stumbles — for Kremer in 2021, Bradish in his rookie year — to become fixtures in the rotation. Right-handers Austin Voth and Spenser Watkins showed flashes of dependability, and prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez should compete for rotation roles in spring training.
Add in left-hander John Means, who should return from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery midway through the 2023 season, and any offseason acquisitions. It creates a crowded rotation — but that’s a good problem to have for a team looking to make the next step.
Still, it raises the question: Where does Lyles fit in that group?
“I think that looking at what Jordan did for us this year, it was more than exactly what we hoped for when we signed him, and he was a tremendous influence on our staff this year,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “We’ll take the business aspect of the business as it comes. But in a baseball sense, I want to thank him and congratulate him for 2022.”
The on-field accomplishments set Lyles up for an offseason focused on adding “a tick or two” of extra velocity. Any added oomph on his fastball should help his off-speed pitches, as well. Lyles said his changeup is one of his biggest offseason priorities, figuring out a way to make it more consistent.
Lyles threw the changeup more frequently than he has since 2018, and he adjusted his delivery slightly toward the end of the season to improve a pitch that batters hit .302 against. Some days “it’s average,” Lyles said. “Some days it’s above average, and some days I don’t want to even look at it.”
But for the most part, Lyles won’t make any sweeping overhauls. He likes where his pitch dots are — a measurement labeling each pitch on their horizontal and vertical movement results. The goal is to have as much separation as possible between pitches.
Even if the Orioles decline Lyles’ team option, there’s the chance they could re-sign Lyles on a deal worth less money. The impact he brought to Baltimore might’ve been felt largest in the clubhouse, and it’s there his mind turns when considering his favorite aspects of the 2022 season.
During a 10-game winning streak in July, Lyles recalls walking into a raucous clubhouse each night. He’s not soon to forget the excitement all around as a set of young players experienced their first concentrated spell of winning.
“I’m very glad I made that decision last offseason to sign here,” Lyles said.
Whether he’ll be back for another go-around is not yet known. But Lyles hopes the memories don’t end here.
Media belatedly acknowledges GOP push, including among conservatives they fired
I knew the media was finally, reluctantly and somewhat sadly, beginning to realize that the Republicans would win the House, and possibly the Senate, when I saw this front-page article from The New York Times:
“For President Biden, the Dreaming-of-FDR phase of his presidency could end in just over a week. If Republicans capture one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, as suggested polls, Mr. Biden’s domestic agenda will suddenly morph from a quest for a New Deal 2.0 to trench warfare defending the achievements of his first two years in office.”
The “if” is a formality. You don’t publish this story unless you think the Republicans are a lock to take control of the House; the only question is how many seats.
Additionally, “Biden and Democrats are privately … pessimistic and bracing for two years of crushing partisan conflict.” This is a fairly clear media signal. The same goes for Axios which manages a “red tsunami watch”.
ELECTION FORECAST MOVES MORE HOME RACES A WEEK BEFORE MID-TERM ELECTIONS
In its poll with Siena College, The Times found Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly with a six-point lead over Blake Masters (although the Libertarian candidate just dropped out and endorsed Masters). Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is tied with Republican Adam Laxalt at 47%. Herschel Walker, who has suffered a flurry of negative coverage — and the second abortion accuser appeared on camera yesterday with ‘Good Morning America’ — trails Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock by just 2 points, a tie statistical.
And in Pennsylvania, the poll gives John Fetterman a 5-point lead over Mehmet Oz, but most of the polling was done before the disastrous debate. The newspaper notes that Fetterman was still leading on Election Day post-debate, but I’d be surprised if Oz wasn’t leading in the next poll.
The Times followed up yesterday with the governor’s races in those states. While far-right Doug Mastriano has never gotten traction and trails Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania by double digits, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams by 5 points (other polls give him a bigger lead ).
In Nevada, Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a 4-point lead over Governor Steve Sisolek. And in Arizona, Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are tied at 48%.
But Lake is expected to win — Hobbs refuses to debate her — and she’s a classic example of media myopia. The Arizona Democratic Party meddled in its primary by lashing out at its opponent over the theory that she was so extreme that she would be an easy target in the general election. Now the Times describes her as “a former telegenic local news anchor with a missionary zeal to promote her agenda.” And some conservatives are talking about her as Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024.
CANDIDATE SPENDS MORE ON PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE THAN PHILLIES PAY BRYCE HARPER
Lake embraced Trump’s argument that the last election was stolen. She wants to ban abortion without exception. She loves exposing the media as hopelessly biased. She made a joke about badly injured Paul Pelosi the other day and the audience laughed.
Still, she’s had a reservoir of confidence for 25 years as a Phoenix anchor, and that’s why the media that was so quick to write her off seriously underestimated her.
Needless to say, gubernatorial contests are particularly important this year because of abortion and because their secretaries of state, some of whom are election deniers, including in Arizona, can challenge the 2024 outcome.
For the media to mock and downplay the likes of Lake, Masters and Walker, who can all win, was a monumental blunder of the first magnitude.
The Times’ previous report on Biden’s agenda also mentions the prospect of several GOP investigations — which the White House needs to prepare for. Remember that by simply controlling the House, Kevin McCarthy’s lieutenants will chair committees, issue subpoenas, and launch endless investigations. Hillary Clinton and Benghazi come to mind.
As Matthew Continetti writes in National Review:
“The Republican Congress will fight with the president on spending, immigration, the IRS, Ukraine aid and the debt ceiling. And it will open investigations into Biden’s personal and professional life. A Divided government in a polarized America doesn’t just stop the president’s legislative agenda, it saps the energy of the executive branch by forcing the White House into a defensive position.
Continetti recalls that every president, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, has been aggressively investigated by an opposition Congress. He concludes: “The job of president has been tough for Joe Biden. It’s about to get worse.”
One of the odd things about this home stretch to next Tuesday’s midterms, in addition to Biden’s low-key presence, is that Democrats are assigning blame ahead of time — adding, of course, to the party sluggishness. Senate predictions don’t make much sense, because in off-year elections, turnout is everything.
But it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that with the shot clock running out, those midterms are crashing in the Republican direction.
