The Science Behind Nasa'S 'Smiling' Sun Image Explained

The dark spots from the sun that created the facial patterns are called coronal holes. Image Courtesy: @NASASun/Twitter

It was a good day for the sun, so good he was caught smiling.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an image taken from its satellite that showed black spots on the surfaces of the sun that appeared like a big grin.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the sun at its peak. The image shows what appears to be two black dots and a curved line that has prompted many to compare it to a smile.

The SDO is an agency whose mission is to study the science behind solar activity and its impact on space weather. Launched on February 11, 2010, the observatory’s spacecraft is tasked with measuring the sun’s interior, atmosphere, magnetic field and energy output.

Many Twitter users also likened the latest image to the Halloween pumpkin.

NASA released the image on October 26, saying, “Today NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the sun ‘smiling’. Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark spots on the sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where the fast solar wind shoots out into space.

Let’s take a closer look.

What made the sun smile?

The largest star in the solar system did not smile for no reason.

The dark spots from the sun that made the patterns of the face are called coronal holes. The Space Weather Prediction Center says these holes appear as irregular black specks on the surface of the sun when images are captured in ultraviolet light or certain types of X-ray images.

The dark appearance of coronal holes can be attributed to their relatively cooler temperature compared to surrounding areas as well as their low density. All of these features allow fast-moving solar wind streams to escape into space more easily.

Coronal holes can appear at any time on the surface of the sun. However, they are more frequent and persistent around solar minimum years – the period that records the least solar activity in the sun’s solar activity.

The most persistent coronal holes can last several solar rotations. The prevalence of coronal holes is near the north and south solar poles. Persistent coronal holes are long-lasting sources of high-velocity solar wind streams that are released into space.

What causes coronal holes to form?

According to the Australian Center for Space Weather Prediction, coronal holes occur when the Sun’s magnetic field is open to interplanetary space.

The magnetic field of the coronal holes is different from that of the sun. As the large star’s magnetic field returns to its surface, the magnetic field lines of a coronal hole remain open and stretch out into space. It is unclear where they reconnect, however.

When the position of a coronal hole is near the center of the Earth-facing solar disk, hot gases from the hole flow towards Earth at a speed greater than that of the usual solar wind. This phenomenon can cause geomagnetic disturbances on Earth, and on the other hand, it can also create dazzling aurora light shows.

Auroral activity depends on the size and location of a coronal hole in the disc. The larger the coronal holes, the faster the speed of the solar wind.

Could the Sun’s smile mean trouble?

The sun’s smile is cute and all but it’s not good news for the earth.

Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield to deflect the high-velocity solar winds that rush towards it. However, it still has the ability to disrupt our planet’s atmosphere.

According to a report by stopwatch, whenever electrically charged particles emitted by the sun hit the Earth, there is a good chance that these particles will be picked up by radio antennas. This can disrupt radio, television and other communication channels such as GPS. Meanwhile, severe solar storms can also damage power grids and cause blackouts.

No one but SpaceX can attest to the amount of damage caused by the coronal holes. In February 2022, a geomagnetic storm destroyed up to 40 Starlink satellites worth more than $50 million, according to Space.com.

Last Saturday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch.

Twitter reacts

Twitter users went gaga over the image of the smiling sun. From the Teletubbies sun to jack-o-lantern, the comparisons to the last image abound.

One user wrote: “Just figured out @TeletubbiesHQ was right this whole time about there being a face in the sun.”

Another user said, “Sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love to this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world.”

A sweet face…and indeed let’s return a smile of love for this incredible star who warms our lives, made our world. —Howard Ellison (@ellisonvoice) October 29, 2022

While some users found the image cute, others found it creepy.

Looks like an upside down pumpkin — Tim “Paw Diddy” Sweezy (@PawDiddySweezy) October 26, 2022

