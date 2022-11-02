Blockchain
Theta Network Seems To Be Struggling, Will THETA Rebound?
The Theta coin price saw a spectacular rise in the midst of the crypto market rebound. It broke above the $1.1 resistance level, giving the bulls a springboard to extend their bull run. Still, buyers who have been waiting may get another chance to buy as the altcoin gets closer to the $1.2 resistance.
However, it appears that THETA has increased too rapidly within a short time. With a 1.60% increase on the day and a seven-day chart representing a downhill trend in previous days, can we see Theta rebound to its previous highs this new month?
What To Know About Theta?
Theta Network is a blockchain-based, smart-contract-powered decentralized content distribution network with a high throughput capacity. The founders of Theta Network, Theta Lab, created it as a decentralized alternative to traditional video streaming services. These days, the industry is dominated by centralized streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.
Theta Lab’s goal is to compete with these established services by providing a decentralized environment with superior video quality and quicker connectivity. Additionally, they are concentrating on cryptocurrency-based gaming solutions. This requires sponsors, developers, users, marketers on the network, and content producers and consumers.
It originally debuted as an ERC-20 token. However, it launched its main net in 2019, and all ERC-20 tokens were swapped for THETA tokens at a 1:1 ratio. The network uses the power-saving Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. PoS requires token holders to stake some amount of THETA currency to participate as a validator. Indeed, it has the ability to alter the future steaming ecosystem.
What The Charts Say About Theta’s Struggles
THETA has been on the rise since finding support at about $0.904. However, the previous two daily candles have been red. Nonetheless, we believe now is an excellent moment to purchase for the short term. A further drop is possible, making now a better time to purchase for the near term.
A majority of technical indicators are bullish, pointing to a potentially favorable outlook. However, it might be a poor investment if you don’t purchase it at the support level. We recommend keeping an eye on it to buy when it is likely to take support or consolidate within a range.
Weekly THETA candlesticks are developing below the BB and consolidating between $1.2 and $0.8. Over the last two weeks, we’ve had two bullish candles, but this week we’re seeing a red candle, which indicates more consolidation over the next several weeks. A price in the lower part of the consolidation range is a great opportunity to buy for either the short or long term.
Price Of Theta In The Long Term
The Theta Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped recently and is now trading at 65.63. The asset has been trending toward the overbought zone but has seen some recent losses.
If the bulls can maintain the pace, they will shortly enter the overbought territory. But while the MACD and signal lines remain in the positive area of the daily chart, the green histograms have been growing in size.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Digihost Remains Debt Free Amid Bearish Market
Many Crypto and Bitcoin mining firms have recorded huge losses in 2022 due to the ongoing bear market and extreme economic conditions. As a result, some have packed up, while others declared bankruptcy amid the crypto winter. However, not all the crypto firms got severely affected during the crisis. Some have managed to rise from danger, while others are still struggling.
A recent press release revealed that Digihost, a Canadian Bitcoin mining firm remains free from debts. The firm has managed to maintain a positive cash flow despite the downtime facing the entire crypto-mining sector.
Digihost has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The firm mines cryptocurrency in a low-cost and low-energy consumption data center.
Digihost Defies Financial Downtime Among Bitcoin Miners
Digihost mined 74.58 BTC, a 78% increase in productivity compared to the 41.84 BTC it mined last year. When other crypto miners are recording bearish returns, Digihost experienced a boost in productivity.
The past months in the crypto industry had many uncertainties because of high energy prices and market downtime. Many mining firms, like Core Scientific (CORZ), the highest Bitcoin miner, took the hit. Core Scientific may lean towards bankruptcy if its financial condition remains down.
Core Scientific’s shares continued downward in the last month and plummeted by 15% on Friday, October 28. The firm warned its investors about the impending danger of bankruptcy if conditions do not improve.
However, Digihost currently holds Bitcoin worth about $2.45 million and ether worth $1.29 million following market prices as of October 31. The firm also holds $3.42 million in cash. Following the financial crisis, Digihost had to sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to cover October’s energy cost and remain afloat.
Digihost Will Remain Afloat Despite Economic Volatility and Bearish Trends, Says CEO
Chairman and CEO of Digihost, Michel Amar, said the firm maintains good liquidity and crypto holdings from month to month despite the economic volatilities. According to Amar, their operation size matches the liquidity cash level and amount of crypto holding. In addition, he noted that Digihost would continue to maintain a debt-free record.
The CEO further said the firm maintained its liquidity while internally funding its infrastructure development. He also said they have been securing bonds for electric services.
Furthermore, Digihost CEO said they expect to maintain positive cash flow despite the current market conditions, hashing difficulty, and high energy costs. Digihost seeks to continue funding its existing development initiatives and would adhere to its debt-free policy regardless of the bearish conditions.
Amar said he is happy to inform Digihost’s shareholders that he acquired shares in the open market as CEO in October. While comparing the firm’s year on performance, its mining added 32.74 BTC in October 2022. Digihost also announced that it received notification of its shares listing on the Nasdaq Stock market.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire
Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world.
Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary alternative to over 1 billion people in 61 countries across Latin America, Europe, the UK, Canada, and Oceania. Operated through the Mastercard payment network, the Kinesis card allows crypto holders to instantly sell their digital assets and use the proceeds to transact at 80 million locations globally.
With inflation soaring worldwide, people are seeking alternatives to devaluing fiat currency. Accessible via mobile in minutes, the Kinesis Virtual Card brings the everyday utility of cryptocurrency to those wishing to exit faltering economic systems. Its target market includes Argentina, which is expected to hit 100% inflation by the end of 2023.
The card supports 10 leading digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, and Kinesis’ native gold and silver-backed stablecoins, KAU and KAG. Additionally, through Kinesis’ usage-based yield system, KAU and KAG spenders earn a proportionate 10% share of all transaction fee revenue paid back at the end of each month.
In Q4 2023, Kinesis is set to launch Kinesis Pro, a professional crypto trading platform offering high liquidity, institutional-grade security, and a broad range of crypto pairs. The launch of Kinesis Pro will further diversify the range of cryptocurrencies spendable with the Kinesis Virtual Card.
Kinesis will continue to roll out its card program globally, with a US-specific virtual and physical card program next in line. The Kinesis Virtual Card brings newfound utility to digital assets, equipping the global community with a means to break away from the inflation-driven issues facing traditional currencies.
Thomas Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Kinesis Money, said, “A recent development, cryptocurrencies have become an extremely popular investment within the financial space. With its proven utility and universal value, Kinesis has brought forward a means for cryptocurrencies to be fully integrated into the wider economy as money, removing any and all barriers to its global adoption.
By enabling cryptocurrency spending via the Kinesis Virtual Card, we have provided individuals with a working solution to depreciating currencies. The Kinesis Virtual Card is really the unification of everything that we want to provide users with.”
Garth Howat, Chief Executive Officer of Baanx, said, “It’s been truly amazing working on this partnership. We’re happy to have had the opportunity to work with the Kinesis team to develop a life-changing product that gives real utility to gold and silver.
The issue we aimed to tackle was the lack of practicality in these assets, so we developed a solution in which users can spend their cryptocurrencies hassle-free with a card provided by Baanx. This is another step to bridging the gap between fiat and digital assets.”
About Kinesis Money
Kinesis Money is a global digital asset utility platform that facilitates the trade, management and everyday spending of physical gold and silver-based digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
Through its monetary system, users can earn yields on physical, allocated gold and silver and spend, save, trade and redeem their precious metals anytime on a global, low-fee basis.
For more information about Kinesis, please visit www.kinesis.money.
About Baanx Group
Baanx offers Web 3.0 Fintech Solutions to the digital asset sector, including Cryptodraft and payment authorisation integration into VISA, Mastercard & other transaction payment systems. Baanx headquarters are in London (UK) with subsidiaries in Delaware (United States), Portugal and Lithuania.
Baanx manages digital assets with maximum privacy and security, including digital assets. The company is launching services for more than 25 top-tier clients, including Ledger, the world’s largest hardware wallet provider with 4m customers worldwide. Baanx is managed by a seasoned team with over a hundred years of combined experience in banking, financial technology, cryptography, finance and digital marketing.
Cryptowatch Launches Social Platform Specifically for the Crypto Community
Cryptowatch Social will provide a trustworthy, all-in-one solution for crypto holders to discuss and trade on price action and industry developments in real time.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cryptowatch, the leading charting and trading terminal for cryptocurrency markets, is delighted to announce the launch of Cryptowatch Social, the first social platform designed to cultivate a crypto community built on trust and transparency.
Over the past ten years, a community of cryptocurrency holders and traders from around the world have developed a uniquely rich culture where members swap tips, share information and crack jokes. Unfortunately, bad actors can easily spam, scam, spread FUD and mislead crypto holders into parting with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies.
A forum tailor-made for the crypto community, Cryptowatch Social enables anyone with an interest in crypto to easily determine who they can trust. Features include exchange account integration, so creators can share their portfolio to build trust, allowing followers to easily verify if the creator holds the digital assets they claim to own or made the trade they said they made.
“Our goal is to make Cryptowatch Social the discussion center of the crypto world,” Artur Sapek, Founder and Director of Engineering at Cryptowatch, said. “We are building the ultimate all-in-one crypto mobile app where traders can watch markets, manage their portfolio, and learn from each other.”
Cryptowatch was founded in 2014 as the all-in-one interface for crypto holders to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. The launch of Cryptowatch Social means Cryptowatch users will now also enjoy a host of new social features, such as cashtags, intuitive watchlists, live idea feeds and chart sharing, so they can better participate and engage with the crypto community overall.
These features will be showcased when Cryptowatch live streams Crypto Fight Week and its accompanying activities. Anyone who registers for a Cryptowatch account will be free to watch all of the events through the mobile app and website including the seven boxing matches featuring prominent crypto traders on November 12.
The viewing audience will have the opportunity to participate in a number of live giveaways, raffles and social activities as they enjoy the bouts and the main event headlined by Ponzi Trader and Trading Lord. The crypto community can engage in live discussions in the same interface as their charting screens and watch the festivities at http://cryptowat.ch/live.
Cryptowatch Social is now available on the Cryptowatch app. For more information, please visit cryptowat.ch/live or reach out to [email protected]
About Cryptowatch
Cryptowatch is recognized by traders worldwide for its authenticity and guardianship of the crypto industry. A subsidiary of Kraken, the Cryptowatch platform provides powerful tools to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. Charts, technical analysis, and market data that’s offered in Cryptowatch are also commonly shared in discussions around crypto on social media. We believe having these capabilities on a crypto-native social platform can provide more structured conversations and help people learn and organize information more easily.
Bitcoin And The Dollar Reach Inverse Inflection Points
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price following the October monthly close and new November candle open.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 1, 2022
BTC Cost of Production On Par With 2018 Bear Market
To start, we are looking at the cost to produce each BTC. Bitcoin is now just about on par with the 2018 bear market for the longest time below the cost of production metric. But this also could suggest at least another month of sideways price action.
Bitcoin is below the cost to produce each coin for most miners | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: The Inverted Bitcoin Chart Bears Don’t Wanna See | BTCUSD Analysis October 27, 2022
Bitcoin Momentum Is Building Up From Lows
Monthly momentum isn’t turning over as fast as it did during the 2018 bear market, leaving some risk remaining that more lows are possible. If the currently pink histogram closes red again, expect a bigger drop.
Monthly stochastic is also flipping bullish. Past crossovers have pin-pointed previous bottoms, but there won’t be any bull run until the tool rises out of oversold territory.
Will We See A Cyclical Conclusion In The Dollar?
On the left, we have BTCUSD monthly using the Fisher Transform. The statistics-based technical indicator is used to find exact turning points in market cycles. Not only is the monthly Fisher on Bitcoin at a level where its price action bottomed in the past, but each bottom has also recurred cyclically with stunning precision.
To the right, the Dollar Currency Index is showing a topping signal inverse of Bitcoin’s bottoming signal, all while at the most extreme deviation in the entire history of the index on monthly timeframes.
If the DXY pauses or reverses from here, Bitcoin could see a resumption of its bull market. If the dollar finds the momentum to keep climbing, the cryptocurrency market could see new lows.
Epik Launches the Epikverse in TCG World
TCG World Joins the Epikverse, Bringing Epik’s Unique and Unparalleled Interactive Experiences to TCG World
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—Epik, creator of Epikverse and the leading global licensing agency placing major brands into video games and Web3 ecosystems, and TCG.World, the largest open-world blockchain game, today announced a landmark deal and their cooperation to launch the Epikverse in TCG.World.
This partnership signifies a remarkable milestone for TCG.World and the Epikverse, as not only will the upcoming virtual experiences be a spectacle to behold, the development in TCG.World will be a marquee Epikverse experience, strategically situated in TCG’s Asia region and comprised of 16 commercial properties, each having a dimension of 256m x 256m, totaling $28.8 million worth of digital real estate value.
The Epikverse is a revolutionary virtual world experience that seamlessly connects unique Epik “micro-verses” within different video games and metaverses while utilizing Epik’s proprietary interoperable blockchain technology. This bi-directional virtual world will provide an interconnected network that acts as a gateway between gaming worlds and platforms, enabling unified and shared experiences wherever the Epikverse exists.
Through the Epikverse, Epik aims to bring together more than 1 billion consumers worldwide to be able to share unique experiences with friends, collect and trade digital assets and enjoy additional activities across any game or platform connected to this next step in this ever-evolving virtual space.
“Epik has been the interconnectivity and fabric behind the scenes for major brand collaborations. Partnering with Epik and joining the Epikverse was a natural fit given their track record working with top global brands and their position as an industry leader in the Web3 technology space,” said David Evans, CEO of TCG.World. “We’re always looking for new solutions to enrich our World’s experience and at the same time enable our property owners with greater opportunities to realize more value from their Web3 digital assets. TCG.World and Epikverse will complement each other’s values and mission very well.”
TCG stands for Trading Card Game and TCG.World is an online open world metaverse where players can earn TCGCoin 2.0, gather web3 digital asset collectibles, own virtual real estate, create, explore the game world, control their own online businesses, or just have fun. TCG.World introduces a new approach to digital assets, making it more than just a piece of art — now players can take their digital assets into the virtual game world and play. Everything a player owns in the metaverse is a digital asset. For example real-estate, vehicles, pets, trophies, and even player avatars. Part of the entertainment, TCG.World will also host live collectible card game tournaments at the TCG.World Stadium.
Initially built from the ground up with blockchain technology in mind. Everything a player owns exists in blockchain terms. As a very important part of this system, land plots of different sizes can also be bought and sold. Regional plots are customizable, and players can create their own art galleries, buildings, theme parks, or something creative or inventive. Farming plots also introduce a unique opportunity for the project investors to earn TCGCoin 2.0.
There are two types of land plots that can be purchased by users in TCG World — regional and farming plots. The regional plots are distributed between four main regions: North, East, Asia, and Forest. Farming plots also offer an opportunity to earn TCGCoin 2.0, and once purchased, the region can be selected. By buying a new regional plot, a player secures their place in the metaverse. Every plot of land is titled and kept in the player’s own digital wallet.
“We’re thrilled for this partnership with TCG.World,” said Victor David, CEO at Epik. “TCG.World has quickly become the foremost metaverse specializing in commercial real estate and is an ideal partner to activate the Epikverse. This partnership presents a massive opportunity to bring never-experienced-before consumer experiences in the metaverse while opening more doors for enterprises seeking exciting new ways to engage with their fanbase,” said Victor David, CEO at Epik.
About Epik
With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide. Epik offers the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands and was the first and only NFT company to do activations with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader in producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs, and exclusive Web3 metaverse experiences; powered by its proprietary interoperable cross-chain technology and Epik Prime token (EPIK). Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent, Triller, and Universal.
The Epikverse is the digital ecosystem and technology behind Epik’s consumer-facing capabilities – a truly innovative and disruptive virtual world experience. The Epikverse consists of unique “micro-verses” that exist within multiple video game metaverses. As such, the Epikverse acts as a gateway between worlds, providing an interconnected web3 network across any game or platform in which another Epikverse exists. Through this network, users can buy, sell, and trade all forms of NFTs and digital merchandise, or even enjoy shared experiences like a live virtual event together with their friends, all while logged in to entirely different games.
Follow Epik on Twitter for the latest: https://twitter.com/epikprime
About TCG.World
TCG.World has over 50,000 registered players and is currently in Alpha testing due for public launch at the end of 2022 or Q1 2023. With an expert team of Unity Developers and blockchain specialists TCG.World has spent the last 18 months developing an open world Metaverse with added gameplay to provide entertainment and value to its players. TCG.World is revolutionizing the gaming industry; instead of players purchasing in game assets that are tied to a single player account, everything in TCG World is a digital asset with the ownership of all assets stored on the blockchain, meaning players can buy items and use them in the world then list the items for sale on the marketplace when they want to. This allows for everything in the Metaverse to be owned and used by the players. Vehicles you can drive then resell, sprites you can capture and trade and even homes and businesses you can develop and sell within the world to other users creating a global marketplace for content creators. With a focus on education and entertainment the team behind TCG.World aims to provide a global platform for users to engage with lecturers, social engagement and eSports within the Metaverse.
The Technology Overview
TCG World uses multiple problem-solving approaches with various tools adapted or created by our team. In this section, only a small part of the overall system will be described and shown as a general example to give an overview of how TCG World works in technical terms.
It is highly possible that some of these points will change. The project is adapting with time, and there is no guarantee it will stay the same way forever.
Unity
Unity version 2020.3.20f1 LTS (long-term support) is used for game development as the game engine. It features a great developer community, a modern technological stack, a fast game creation approach with low-level programming capabilities for our advanced needs, and multiplatform support.
From the network interaction standpoint, the Unity game engine contains numerous built-in data transferring tools with all the required methods for our team, including commonly used Rest API. All the player-transferred data is safely encrypted, and information is secured based on AES256 encryption.
Optimizing our game for desktop platforms, our team had a wider spectrum of technological solutions compared to WebGL-based products. This includes, but is not limited to, several graphics rendering and blockchain computation advantages that highly improve user experience, like direct access to GPU and seamless blockchain, web and pc client assets synchronization.
Multiplayer System
Multiplayer System controls all in-game player-to-player interactions happening in real-time. This includes, but is not limited to voice chat, text chat, physics interactions, creatures interactions, coordinate sync, emotions, and all other multiplayer events happening in the world. We use our own custom multiplayer system based on tick-based FishNet for a synchronous per-player experience. Due to the complexity of procedural world generation, open-world scales, and some other features, it was adjusted by our development team to satisfy the required tasks while not dramatically sacrificing the maximum number of users in the world. The projected capability of our multiplayer system is up to 5000 users per world chunk (256 square meters).
Server Instancing is used for optimization purposes. Because of server hardware limitations, players are placed into game instances, reducing overall load and increasing networking performance. This system is commonly used in other online games, with many concurrent online users. It can be simply described as an array of game servers working together and distributing players from one to another based on their location and server load.
Follow TCG World for the latest: https://twitter.com/OfficialTCGCoin
Price Surge Puts Majority Of Ethereum Investors In Profit
Ethereum investors have had a rollercoaster year in 2022. It has been both successful in some aspects and gut-wrenching in others. After trending in the low $1,000s for a long time, the crypto market rally had seen Ethereum rise to two-month highs. What followed was a marked increase in the number of investors that were actually making a profit from their investments.
57% Of Investors In Profit
If anything, the profitability of Ethereum over the years has been a major bull case for the digital asset. Even now, during a brutal crypto winter, the cryptocurrency remains one of the best-performing assets with a higher-than-average number of investors currently seeing profit on their investments.
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that a total of 57% of all ETH wallets are currently seeing profit even at current prices. This puts it ahead of the majority of the market which is seeing the majority of its holders being plunged into loss at current prices. It puts about 40% of all investors in the loss territory, and only 3% are sitting in the neutral territory. This neutral 3% are those whose holdings are currently sitting at the price they purchased the tokens at.
57% of ETH holders in profit | Source: IntoTheBlock
For all of this, the IntoTheBlock data also show an important correlation between the amount of time the tokens were held and the profit margin on them. The majority of ETH investors (65%) have held their coins for more than one year. This makes them the subset of investors that are likely to be in profit.
Now, this does not mean that short-term holders are not seeing any profit given that the current price is considerably higher than where it was a few months ago. Nevertheless, the bull case still skews towards long-term holders being more likely to make a profit.
More Upside For Ethereum?
Ethereum is still maintaining its position just above $1,500, putting it close to its recent local peak of just above $1,600. This sustained level points toward the bull dominance in the market and this could lead to more upside in the short term. But that is only taking Ethereum alone and not the whole market.
ETH price recovers above $1,600 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Given that the FOMC meeting will be in full swing soon, there is expected market volatility incoming. Now, volatility can either be for the upside or the downside, but the latter is expected during this time due to the rising inflation rates.
Nevertheless, hold sentiment for ETH holders remains strong. Since ETH is now sitting above its 100-day moving average, it has effectively beaten back the sellers. Short to medium-term sentiment now skews strongly towards hold which suggests that any downside will be met with strong support at $1,500.
Featured image from Yahoo Finance, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
