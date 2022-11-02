Trailblazing Global Media Executive Géraldine Pamphile Appointed Lamina1’s Chief Business Development Officer

After spearheading international business development for leading entertainment, tech, and new media franchises, including the NBA and Magic Leap, Pamphile brings her expertise to the pioneering Layer 1 blockchain and metaverse company.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse, welcomes business technology and new media leader Géraldine Pamphile as its Chief Business Development Officer. With extensive experience creating innovative fan experiences at the intersection of technology, culture, entertainment, and new media –– including at multi-billion dollar franchise the National Basketball Association (NBA), Aser Ventures’ LIVENow, and mixed reality leader Magic Leap –– Pamphile will now lead partnerships and global business development for Lamina1.

Lamina1 was founded earlier this year by Neal Stephenson, renowned futurist and science fiction author who originally coined the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 novel Snow Crash – and cryptocurrency pioneer, Peter Vessenes, founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company. In her new role as CBO at Lamina1, Pamphile will leverage her background in growth strategy, distribution, and global partnerships to help the company build its emerging metaverse business – most notably via her expertise in the Asia market, where she previously helped expand the NBA’s fanbase and enterprise partnerships with premium portfolio brands and media giants.

“Leveraging technological innovation to establish new avenues for consumers to meaningfully engage with their favorite brands and creators has been a driving force throughout my career, and exploring these possibilities within an Open Metaverse presents an exciting opportunity,” said Pamphile. “There is so much potential to reinvent the user experience and enhance it through immersive technologies, and joining the Metaverse, AR/VR, creative, and business pioneers at Lamina1 provides a strong launching pad to achieve this.”

Pamphile is the most recent high-profile addition to Lamina1’s growing executive team, joined by immersive technology leader (and fellow Magic Leap alum), Rebecca Barkin, as President; Metaverse pioneer and former head of AR/VR at Unity, Tony Parisi, as Chief Product Officer; and former EA and Google executive, Jamil Moledina, as Vice President of Games Partnerships & Media. Having worked on a global stage with some of the most valuable IP portfolios and consumer brands, Pamphile was a natural choice for the CBO role, according to Lamina1 leadership.

“Geraldine has a rare, highly desirable combination of experience driving partnerships at the cross-sections of entertainment, gaming, and emerging technology. The strength and breadth of her network, her strategic vision, and her talent for negotiation make her a real force and a fantastic partner,” said Rebecca Barkin, President of Lamina1. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Geraldine to execute game-changing partnerships in the past, and I’m thrilled that she chose to join us at Lamina1.”

Previous to her work at the NBA and Magic Leap, Pamphile was a founding member of music and culture media publisher TRACE, a group of media entities dedicated to urban music and culture, initially backed by Goldman Sachs –– where she spearheaded international business growth and expanded the channel to over 110 countries. She joins Lamina1 from her most recent role as CEO of Aser Ventures’ LIVENow, a marketing, distribution, and monetization platform for creators and content owners.

For more information and to get involved, visit Lamina1.com or join the community at discord.gg/lamina1.

About Lamina1

Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.

