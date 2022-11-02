Trump’s biracial ex confirms a joke was made about getting his intel from the ‘white side’ of the family

Kara Young, a biracial model who dated former President Donald Trump in the late 90s, has confirmed a story where the ex-commander in chief said she got her intel from the “white side” of his family.

Young, 47, spoke to Deborah Norville of Inside Edition in her first public comments on Trump since becoming president in 2016 and in what she claims will be the last time.

She confirmed a story from Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, where Trump joked that his biracial model ex-girlfriend got her “good looks” from her black mother and her “smartness” from her white father.

Young told Norville he said it, but clarified, “It sounds – when someone says something jokingly – are they joking?” I do not know.’

The model adds that they didn’t “fight or anything like that,” but that she told Trump that “it’s not funny.”

Kara Young, a biracial model who dated former President Donald Trump in the late 90s, has confirmed a story where the ex-commander in chief said she got her intel from the “white side” of his family

Young, 47, spoke to Deborah Norville of Inside Edition in her first public comments on Trump since becoming president in 2016 and in what she claims will be the last time

She confirmed a story from Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, where Trump joked that his biracial model ex-girlfriend got her “good looks” from her black mother and her “smartness” from her white father.

According to Young, his response is that he said, “I was joking, I was joking.” No, I do not think so.

Trump asked Young out after his divorce from Marla Maples in 1997.

She said: “I didn’t think I was going to like him, because he wasn’t my type. I didn’t think he was my type, but it happens eventually. I know it’s is hard to believe, he is very funny and he had a very good personality.

They eventually broke up, but Young says there’s no bad blood and the relationship “run its course.”

She added that she finally spoke to Norville – who introduces Young as a friend – because it was frustrating to be contacted about Trump and not be able to say anything.

Young says she hasn’t spoken to Trump in six years when she called to congratulate him on his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The model said she believed Trump would run for president again, as has been speculated, in 2024, but said he shouldn’t.

She also told Inside Edition that this interview will be the first and last time she will speak publicly about him.

The new anecdote comes from Confidence Man, by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, released on Tuesday, and was first reported by Rolling Stone.

Trump once joked that his former biracial model girlfriend got her ‘good looks’ from her black parent and her ‘smartness’ from her white parent, according to a new book.

Trump in January 2017 hosted a reception at the White House to meet congressional leaders, pictured above

At one point, the former president turned to a group of staff of various races and asked them to bring out the hors d’oeuvres, mistaking them for the waiters.

Young in 2017 defended Trump against accusations of racism. “I’ve never heard him say a derogatory comment towards any race of people,” she told The Times.

When asked if he supported white supremacist ideals, she replied at the time, “That was not my experience.”

The president, who has had three marriages, was known to date models before settling down with first lady Melania Trump.

He also dated models Kylie Bax and Rowanne Brewer Lane and tennis player Allison Giannini in the late 1990s.

In a 2017 interview, Young detailed another incident where Trump expressed surprise that Serena and Venus Williams drew a racially diverse crowd at the US Open, as he thought black people weren’t interested in tennis.

Young’s parents back when they were dating, in an Instagram post from the model

Young with his father lately

At another time reported in Haberman’s book, in January 2017 Trump hosted a reception at the White House to meet with congressional leaders.

At one point, the former president turned to a group of employees of various races and asked them to bring out the hors d’oeuvres, mistaking them for the waiters.

“Why don’t you take” the food, Trump asked the waiters.

Then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus rushed to correct Trump’s misconduct, telling him he had just addressed key congressional aides and waved to staff at waiting.

In his own former national security adviser John Bolton noted that Trump once told him he didn’t like being dumped, preferring instead to end all relationships with women, an observation then chief of staff that John Kelly found it revealing.

Trump told Bolton ‘how with the women he dated, he never liked them breaking up with him; he always wanted to be the one who broke. (“Very revealing,” Kelly said when I told her later),” Bolton wrote in his memoir.