News
Tuesday game scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
CIF-SS boys water polo playoff scores for Tuesday, November 1 and updated schedule.
BOYS WATER POLO PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday
University 10, Murrieta Valley 7
Newbury Park 15, Carpinteria 11
Palm Desert 17, King 9
Westlake 13, Long Beach Poly 11
Crespi 13, Walnut 12
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Corona Santiago 5
San Marcos 16, Camarillo 15
La Serna 18, Millikan 1
Chadwick 19, Bonita 8
Beckman 15, Villa Park 14
Ventura 16, Thousand Oaks 11
Brea Olinda 13, Riverside Poly 12
Dos Pueblos 8, Troy 7
Redondo 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 10
Dana Hills 6, Edison 4
Second round, Thursday
University of San Clemente
Palm Desert at Newbury Park
Westlake to Crespi
Rancho Cucamonga in San Marcos
The Serna at Chadwick
Ventura at Beckman
Brea Olinda to Dos Pueblos
Dana Hills in Redondo
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
Elsinore 10, Chino Hills 9
Irvine 13, Pasadena Poly 7
Crescenta Valley 19, Diamond Bar 6
Chaparral 15, Citrus Valley 8
Glendora 15, Pacifica 10
Flintridge Prep 14, Burbank Burroughs 8
Capistrano Valley 13, Estancia 4
Buena 15, Foothill Tech 5
Fullerton 13, Marina 11
Second round, Thursday
Elsinore to Portola
El Segundo in Costa Mesa
Irvine to Crescenta Valley
Chaparral in Claremont
Glendora in Northwood
Preparing Flintridge in the Capistrano Valley
Buena to Temple City
Fullerton to Damien
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
Malibu 11, Fountain Valley 9
Canyon 15, Valencia 5
Redlands 9, Los Altos 8
San Marino 22, La Habra 10
Yucaipa 15, Ayala 3
Glendale 10, Valley View 9
Vista Murrieta 9, La Canada 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Charter Oak 8
South Torrance 9, Sage Hill 8
Tesoro 20, Tustin 9
Etiwanda 16, California 5
Second round, Thursday
Malibu to Crean Lutheran
Arcadia to Downey
Canyon at Redlands
San Marino to Schurr
Glendale to Yucaipa
Vista Murrieta in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
South Torrance to Arlington
Tesoro to Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday
Corona 16, Los Amigos 13
Lakeside 12, La Quinta 10
El Modena 13, Jurupa Valley 4
Don Lugo 16, ocean view 7
Sunny Hills 17, Keppel 3
Royal 17, Western 10
West Torrance 12, Ramona 11
Westminster 15, Ontario 10
Xavier Prep 23, La Sierra 3
Fontana 12, Paloma Valley 8
Category 17, Cerritos 2
Buena Park 19, Chino 3
Oxnard 16, Nordhoff 9
Whittier 11, Segerstrom 10
Saddleback 7, La Quinta 5
San Dimas 20, Palm Springs 3
Second round, Thursday
Lakefront in Corona
Don Lugo in El Modena
Royal in Sunny Hills
Westminster to West Torrance
Xavier Prep in Fontana
Buena Park in Cate
Oxnard to Whittier
San Dimas to Saddleback
DIVISION 6
Joker round, Tuesday
Loara 14, Gorgonio 6
Muir 28, Alhambra 3
First round, Wednesday
Pacific in Hemet
West Valley to Whitney
Sierra Vista to Savannah
Loara to Tahquitz
Edgewood at Paramount
summit to freedom
Gahr in the Arroyo Valley
Muir at Webb
California Daily Newspapers
News
Nets tab Jacque Vaugn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement
To start the 2015-16 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach David Blatt and promoted lead assistant Tyronn Lue. Lue brought the Cavaliers’ locker room together and helped steer the franchise to the first NBA championship in its history that same season.
The Nets have decided to follow a similar blueprint: A week after dismissing head coach Steve Nash, the franchise named interim coach Jacque Vaughn as Nash’s official replacement.
This means suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is no longer in the cards to coach this Nets team as currently constructed.
Udoka was the runaway favorite to replace Nash after his Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs last season, but the off-court issue that got him suspended — coupled with the off-court drama that led to Kyrie Irving’s suspension — would have been too much controversy for the Nets to endure.
The organization decided on Vaughn, whose deal lasts through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN. It makes for one less uncertainty in a season that’s been full of them.
“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
The promotion was well-deserved for the interim coach, who has lit a fire beneath an underachieving Nets team.
Following a 2-5 start to the regular season under Nash, the Nets entered Wednesday’s rivalry game against the New York Knicks with a 4-7 record. They could have returned home winners of three straight road games had Kevin Durant not uncharacteristically missed a free throw in the closing seconds against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris said during Wednesday’s shootaround that there are “a lot of similarities” between what the Nets are running under Vaughn and what they ran under Nash.
“I think overall, it’s him trying to simplify the game plan,” Harris said. “Not trying to convolute anything, make sure everyone is fully aware of what their individual matchup is, understanding the personnel, and then keeping things relatively simple.”
This was Vaughn’s second opportunity to fill in for a dismissed head coach. He replaced Kenny Atkinson after the Nets fired him during the 2019-20 season and recorded a 7-3 record while leading Brooklyn to a first-round playoff appearance.
Harris is the only player remaining from that Bubble Nets team and said Vaughn’s coaching philosophy now is still “very similar” to what it was years ago.
“JV is a great coach. Having played in the NBA for a while, been a coach in the league for a while, having experience as head coach, having a lot of experience an assistant, he’s seen a lot,” said Harris. “He’s kind of fine-tuned what his approach is and he really just simplifies the game.
“He’s the kind of coach where you go through a (pregame) scout and there’s gonna be a lot of transparency and dialogue. It’s not just him speaking and hoping everybody understands.”
Vaughn’s promotion was met with a variety of responses when announced on social media.
Some Nets fans expressed frustration the organization decided against hiring Udoka, even though the Celtics suspended him following an NBA Finals run because of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is also available after multiple Western Conference playoff runs.
Both own better coaching records than Vaughn, who amassed a 58-158 record during a three-year stint coaching a rebuilding Orlando Magic team.
“Dude [Vaughn] has a triple negative W/L record as a coach,” one fan tweeted. “This team is a joke blow it up already.”
“No intention to disrespect Vaughn, but why won’t you sign guys that are proved as good coaches like Udoka or Snyder?” another fan added. “Hopefully I’m wrong and we win everything, but I don’t think it’s what’s gonna happen.”
Others, like Zachary Robinson, expressed gratitude that Vaughn has legitimate coaching experience, which is an area Nash lacked before taking the Nets job.
“Before our last coach was a coach, he was a player,” said Robinson, a 29-year-old architect from downtown Brooklyn who has been a fan of the team since it relocated from New Jersey in 2012. “So this is s step forward.”
()
News
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for his remarks after the attack
Washington – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, confirmed Wednesday. Youngkin’s office.
“My full intent in my comments was to state categorically that the violence and the type of violence that has been perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not only unacceptable, it is atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that, “the Republican governor said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.
Youngkin said he sent Pelosi a “personal note” to “reflect these feelings”.
Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after authorities said he was violently assaulted by an intruder who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home.
Law enforcement officers responding to the Oct. 28 break-in witnessed the 82-year-old being struck in the head with the hammer at least once, according to court documents. Paul Pelosi came out of the hospital last week. The suspect, David DePape, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a US official.
Hours after news of the attack broke, Youngkin made a campaign stop for a GOP congressional candidate and said of the Pelosis, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we Let’s go and send her back to be with him in California. ” The remark had the crowd laughing but was quickly condemned — mostly by Democrats — as insensitive and an insufficient condemnation of the violence.
Youngkin first refused to say that he regretted the remarks when he was in a hurry on this subject in a television interview.
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed the letter.
The apology was reported for the first time by Punchbowl News.
ABC News
News
Orioles decline Jordan Lyles’ option, making veteran right-hander a free agent
Orioles leadership continually praised what Jordan Lyles provided on the mound and in the clubhouse, repeatedly saying the veteran right-hander exceeded the expectations they had for him after he signed with Baltimore out of the MLB lockout.
But his value as the Orioles’ lone experienced starter wasn’t deemed equivalent to the $11 million option his contract carried for 2023, with Baltimore electing Wednesday to decline it and pay the 32-year-old a $1 million buyout. Lyles becomes the Orioles’ fourth major league free agent, joining second baseman Rougned Odor, catcher Robinson Chirinos and first baseman Jesús Aguilar.
“The Orioles will remain engaged with Jordan Lyles over the winter and wouldn’t rule out a return, but at the early juncture of the offseason and the price point, preferred to decline his option,” the team said in a statement.
In his 12th major league season and first with Baltimore, Lyles led the club with 179 innings, one shy of his career high and over 50 more than any other pitcher on staff, while posting a 4.42 ERA. His 4.40 fielding independent pitching, an ERA-like stat based on only areas pitchers can control such as strikeouts, walks and home runs, was his lowest for a season in which he made at least 10 starts since 2014.
Signed to be a veteran presence and innings eater for an inexperienced pitching staff, Lyles’ value in those roles increased when staff ace John Means required season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery two starts into the year. Other members of the staff routinely noted the example he set, as a pitcher and as a leader. On Father’s Day, Lyles’ rotationmates donned T-shirts featuring his face and the phrase “Best Dad Ever.” They gifted him one that said “No. 1 Dad.” Although he is only a few years older than them, Lyles had more major league experience than all of them combined.
In choosing to not pick up Lyles’ option, the Orioles are temporarily leaving themselves with a group of inexperienced starters. They will have to activate Means from the 60-day injured list by Thursday, but the move will be largely procedural, as he isn’t expected to be ready until sometime midseason. None of their remaining rotation candidates have made more than 23 major league starts in a season.
Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Austin Voth, Spenser Watkins and Bruce Zimmermann are all on the 40-man roster and each started at least 13 times in 2022, experiencing varying degrees of ups and downs. Prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Mike Baumann each figure to enter spring training competing for rotation spots; only Rodriguez is not on the 40-man roster, though he’s expected to be added later this month to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Declining Lyles’ option possibly speaks to the Orioles’ confidence in not only that group, but also their ability to add to their rotation externally via free agency and trades. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has promised an active offseason in which the Orioles will increase their payroll, which ranked as the sport’s second lowest in 2022, according to Spotrac. Ace-level pitchers Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodón are all expected to be available to sign; under Elias, Lyles’ deal — with a final tally of one year for $7 million — is the largest Baltimore has given a free agent. With a stockpile of talented position player prospects, the Orioles could also target controllable starters in trades.
As the club noted, it could explore bringing Lyles back on a lesser deal. But for now, the Orioles’ most dependable starter in 2022 is a free agent.
This story might be updated.
()
News
Ken Jennings swears after spoiling “Jeopardy!” clue in last error
What is… doing your job well?
“Danger!” host Ken Jennings sent the internet into a tizzy Tuesday after accidentally revealing the answer to a trivial question – then uttering a curse when he realized what he had done.
An excerpt from the show was posted tuesday on Twitter and has since gone viral, with over 34,000 views.
“Forty, 23, 38 and 74, which is bigger than all of them…” Jennings babbles before realizing what he’s done.
“You gave it away,” shouts a voice off screen and off the microphone.
” Oh shit ! cursed a shaken Jennings as audience members and contestants laughed.
The Post has contacted Jennings for comment.
According to the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, the show broadcast on the occasion of the second anniversary of the death of Alex Trebek.
Tweeters were relentless in mocking Jennings.
“‘Oh shit.’ – Ken Jennings Well, that’s a first,” joked an user.
“Ken is having a blast,” said another one.
“It made my night. Waaaaay better than anything else on ” joked a third.
This isn’t the first time Jennings has caused a stir on the game show set plagued by blunders.
In September, the host allowed a contestant to edit his answer mid-show, but refused to do so for another contestant when it happened again later.
Earlier in July, Jennings cringed after cracking an NSFW joke.
Tuesday’s show also featured a touching tribute to its longtime host with a special category called “Remembering Alex Trebek.” It featured anecdotes about the beloved personality, who in a tweet from the show was recognized as “the man, the myth, the legend.”
New York Post
News
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s election to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion.
Ellison declared victory early Wednesday, and Schultz later conceded a race in which the two were separated by roughly 21,000 votes, or about 1 percentage point, out of 2.5 million cast. Though close, the margin was well outside that which would mean a publicly funded recount.
“Millions of dollars were spent to sow division, hate, and fear,” Ellison said in a statement. “And we overcame it: we were positive, and Minnesotans responded.”
“The results are now clear, and I plan to call Attorney General Ellison later today to congratulate him on his reelection,” Schultz said in his own statement.
Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, is a political newcomer who blamed Ellison for rising crime. He was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966.
Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters.
Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Schultz made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and he promised to shift the office’s attorneys away from their traditional duties of consumer and labor protection into a major expansion of the criminal division. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic.
Ellison supported a failed Minneapolis ballot measure in 2020 that would have replaced the city’s police department with a vaguely defined public safety department. But he maintained that he never supported defunding police, just reforming law enforcement. And he accused Schultz of misstating the role of the attorney general’s office in fighting violent crime, pointing out that it can only take over a criminal case at the request of the local county attorney or the governor.
After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe legal precedent that guaranteed a national right to abortion, Ellison made the issue central to his campaign. He vowed to use his office to defend abortion rights, and reminded voters that Schultz had vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion when he was trying to win the GOP nomination.
Schultz tried to avoid talking about abortion.
“I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said, but accused Ellison of using the issue as a distraction.
___
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
News
Rep. Jim Jordan lays out top GOP priorities
Host Alex Marlow reports on the key election results and then offers a number of explanations for why the “red wave” didn’t materialize, some of which might surprise you. Next, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lays out top priorities for the new (presumably) Republican-led House of Representatives.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
Nets tab Jacque Vaugn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement
Polygon (MATIC) Looks Good Above $0.75 Despite Market Turmoil; Here Is Why?
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for his remarks after the attack
Orioles decline Jordan Lyles’ option, making veteran right-hander a free agent
Ken Jennings swears after spoiling “Jeopardy!” clue in last error
Cathie Wood Led Ark Invest Buys Coinbase Shares Worth $21.4M
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
Rep. Jim Jordan lays out top GOP priorities
Selling From Whales Holding 1k+ BTC Behind Crash
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?