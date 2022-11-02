Us Concerned About Possible Missile Aid From Iran To Russia

According to a new study, more and more people are trying to move from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York to more affordable cities such as Sacramento, Miami and Las Vegas.

Real estate company Redfin surveyed users of its website to determine if more people were looking for homes in a certain city and compared that with the number of current residents looking for homes elsewhere.

For San Francisco, more than 37,000 more people are looking to leave the city than to settle there, their main destinations being near Sacramento or Seattle. The main draw, according to the study, are home prices – Sacramento’s median home price of $560,000 is much easier to digest than San Francisco’s $1.5 million.

Sacramento, meanwhile, has nearly 9,000 more people trying to move in than current residents looking to leave. Researchers said most people looking for a home in the California capital come from San Francisco or Chicago.

“More than half of my buyers in Sacramento are from outside the area,” Samantha Rahman, local Redfin agent, said in a press release about the study. “These are mostly remote workers from the Bay Area who may need to travel to the office several times a month, but save significantly on housing costs.”

Nearly 34,000 more people are trying to leave Los Angeles rather than move there; they look two hours south of San Diego or four hours northeast of Las Vegas. San Diego and Las Vegas have more people looking for a home in their area than those looking outside.

As for New York, 23,000 more people want to leave than those looking for a home in the Big Apple. Their main destination is Miami, which has 8,000 more people looking for homes in the area, as opposed to residents looking to get out.

Other cities with more people looking to move than move in are DC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

Cities with more people wanting to move in and fewer wanting to leave are Tampa, Cape Coral and North Port-Sarasota in Florida, Phoenix, Dallas and Portland, Maine.

Redfin said its study is based on 2 million website users who viewed homes for sale in more than 100 metropolitan areas in the third quarter.

A user was added to migration analysis if they viewed at least 10 homes for sale during the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their metropolitan area of ​​residence.