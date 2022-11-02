News
Woman testifies that her husband wanted 8 members of his family killed
WAVERLY, Ohio — A woman who helped plan the 2016 murder of eight members of another family, a crime that rocked rural southern Ohio and stymied investigators for more than two years, says the massacre was the idea of her husband.
Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV, who could face the death penalty if convicted. She was due to return to the helm on Wednesday.
The murders stemmed from a custody dispute involving another of Angela Wagner’s sons and one of the victims, authorities said.
Angela Wagner said her youngest son, Jake, wanted to kill her child’s mother, but her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, opposed it because he believed the woman’s family would seek to get revenge.
“They’ll know, and then they’ll come get Jake.” They would shoot him, if not all of us, ”said Angela Wagner, her husband told her. He also said the rest of the woman’s family “must be murdered”, she testified.
Angela Wagner pleaded guilty in September 2021 to 14 counts and agreed to testify against her eldest son and her husband. In return, prosecutors dismissed eight counts of aggravated murder and agreed not to seek the death penalty.
Jake Wagner pleaded guilty in April 2021 to shooting five of the victims, saying he had no choice but to kill the mother of his then toddler daughter.
George Wagner IV – who is accused of helping plan the murders – is the first person to stand trial for the murders. Her father has pleaded not guilty and is unlikely to be tried until next year. The four members of the Wagner family were not arrested until more than two years after the murder.
Those killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their three children, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Jr., 16, and Hanna Rhoden, 19, mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38.
News
Jimmy Fallon to Reprise ‘Almost Famous’ Role in Surprise Shows
Jimmy Fallon may be hitting the Great White Way soon.
The 48-year-old comedian would reprise his role as band manager Dennis Hope during select performances of the musical adaptation of “Almost Famous” on Broadway, reports Deadline.
News of Fallon’s surprise cameos on the show comes after he received an open invitation from the film’s director, Cameron Crowe, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show” in July 2019.
“I’m speechless,” Fallon said.
“Almost Famous” tells the story of William Miller – an aspiring music journalist for Rolling Stone magazine – and an up-and-coming band called Stillwater as they grapple with fame and its aftermath.
The 2000 film – which stars Jason Lee, Kate Hudson, Fallon, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Zooey Deschanel, Billy Crudup and several others – was considered a semi-autobiographical film because Crowe himself was a teenage writer for RollingStone.
The exact dates and number of times Fallon is expected to appear on stage have been kept under wraps, according to Deadline.
The Post has reached out to Crowe and Fallon for comment.
“In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘group,’ we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites participating in the ‘jam,’” Crowe said.
“It all started with Jimmy – as a link between the two [film and musical] castings.
Crowe confirmed that other people had expressed interest in playing cameo roles, such as MSNBC reporter John Heilemann, but did not specify a date.
“Almost Famous” is currently in preview and is set to open November 3, 2022 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.
News
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr calls for Chinese TikTok to be banned
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling for popular Chinese social media platform TikTok to be banned in the United States over privacy concerns. Even Democrats are voicing their concerns about TikTok, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) saying, “It’s not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago. .”
Carr, one of two Republican commissioners on the five-person commission, said he thinks the risk of Americans’ data ending up in the hands of the Chinese government is too great to ignore.
“I don’t believe there’s a way forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr told Axios in a recent interview.
“There is simply no world in which you could provide enough data protection to have sufficient confidence that it will not end up in the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party]“, said Carr.
Carr’s comments come as TikTok negotiates with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to determine whether it can be transferred to ByteDance, the Chinese company that created it, and remain in the United States.
The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok in the United States in 2020, then ordered ByteDance to turn the platform over to an American company.
As Axios points out, Democrats are also voicing their concerns.
By Axios:
“It’s not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago,” Democratic Senator Mark Warner said last week. “If your country is using Huawei, if your kids are on TikTok… China’s ability to exert undue influence is a much bigger challenge and a much more immediate threat than any kind of actual armed conflict.
As pressure mounts, the company insists it will be able to reassure US government agencies that it is safe for Americans.
“We are confident that we are on track to reach an agreement with the US government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
Allum Bokhari is Breitbart News’ Senior Technology Correspondent. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.
News
Class 3A girls state soccer semifinals: Edina 1, Mounds View 0
Edina freshman Lou Ruffien was shaking with nerves as the ball found its way to her foot with the forward in prime scoring position, just eight yards out. The Hornets were in a scoreless tie with unseeded Mounds View with fewer than 10 minutes to play in Wednesday morning’s Class 3A state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Edina applied ample pressure to Mounds View over the course of the game’s first 70 minutes but the efforts were fruitless. The Mustangs’ combination of a stingy back line and the heroics of goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine made their mark on the contest.
The idea of extra time had already crept into the mind of Edina junior forward Izzy Engle.
“It’s always in the back of your mind, like, it was exhausting in there, that we might have to go 20 more minutes, and then PKs,” Engle said. “It was a mental grind.”
Hence the pressure on Ruffien. With a prime opportunity to score the game winner, and she had to capitalize. And she did.
“I was really scared, but Grace (Pohlidal) hit a great pass and I just took a touch and shot it. Lucky it went in,” Ruffien said. “All instinct; I just shot it.”
Instant relief set in for the Hornets, who were bounced by Stillwater in last fall’s state semifinals. Edina held on over the final nine minutes of play to secure a 1-0 victory and its spot in Friday’s final at 8 a.m. back in downtown Minneapolis.
“We kept saying, ‘Just stay patient with this, it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come,’ ” Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. “But it took us a while.”
That wasn’t a surprise to the Hornets (16-4-1). Mounds View’s state quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Wayzata took place on the Hornets’ home field. They watched as McAlpine tallied 22 saves in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory. They remembered the keeper from Edina’s win over Mounds View in last year’s state quarterfinals.
McAlpine lived up to her billing Wednesday.
“She was incredible,” Aafedt said.
“She just played insane,” Engle added.
McAlpine recorded nine saves, many of high difficulty.
“She was really good. She’s always good,” Mounds View coach Katelynn Fast said. “In this game, some of the saves she made, a lot of goal keepers aren’t going to make.”
The entire team, Fast noted, rose to the occasion against a supremely talented Hornets’ roster. She called Wednesday one of her team’s best defensive performances.
“We knew it was definitely going to be tough and a really hard game for us,” McAlpine said. “We knew in our minds that we had to be ready to defend and defend hard.”
“They embraced the pressure going against players that Edina has that are top-tier players, committed around the country and on certain watch lists,” Fast said. “To be able to play them and defend them the way that we did, we’re just really proud.”
While Edina controlled play for much of the game, Fast felt momentum shifting in the favor of Mounds View (14-5-1) late. Then Ruffien scored.
“Worked really hard to get to this point. Obviously, not how we anticipated it going,” Fast said. “But really proud of the battle of how they responded (to the goal). They didn’t give up and had some opportunities late. One of those games that just didn’t go the way we planned for it to.”
News
Lottery ticket worth over $300,000 sold at Santa Clara liquor store
A lottery ticket sold at a Santa Clara liquor store turned into $338,484 for one lucky winner Tuesday night.
By playing the Fantasy 5 card through the California lottery, one person matched all five numbers to win the grand prize worth north of a quarter of $1 million. The numbers were 3, 11, 26, 29 and 37. The card was purchased from Save Max Food & Liquor at 1191 El Camino Real.
The winner did not show up Wednesday morning. They have 180 days to do so.
Less than a week prior, a lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a gas station in Los Gatos.
News
Gophers football: Surprising shift in bowl projections after Rutgers win
The Gophers football team is on the cusp of being bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach P.J. Fleck.
Reaching the requisite six wins could come as soon as Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is a 16-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
While the Gophers were big favorites against Rutgers last Saturday, and took care of business in a 31-0 win over the Scarlet Knights at Huntington Bank Stadium, the bowl destination pegged in 10 national projections has shifted for the maroon and gold.
Minnesota’s most-often guessed destination this week are either the Music City Bowl or Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Both were picked three times apiece. Last week, the most popular destinations were either Duke’s Mayo Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl, each withfour picks.
A week ago, the Music City Bowl wasn’t listed once among the 10 educated guesses.
This week, it’s Sporting News, 247 Sports and one ESPN picker pegging the Gophers for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The opponent picks are spread out: Florida State, North Carolina State or Duke.
Bleacher Report, College Football News and a different ESPN picker have Minnesota going to the Music City Bowl against a Southeastern Conference opponent on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The opposition guesses also are across the board: Arkansas, Missouri and South Carolina.
USA Today has recently been on both sides of the bowl-guessing spectrum. Last week, they had Minnesota going to the Quick Lane Bowl, one of the lowest rungs for eligible Big Ten teams. This week, they have the U going to the ReliaQuest Bowl, the former Outback Bowl and considered one of the better options available to teams in the conference. Go figure.
CBS and Athlon haven’t swayed. Both have the Gophers off to the Pinstripe Bowl to play Duke on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
The Athletic has Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. They projected the opponent to be Bowling Green, the Mid-American Conference opponent which produced the worst loss of Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, 14-10 in September 2021.
Everyone in maroon and gold will want to avoid that awkward reunion. Not only the opponent, but how it would be a third visit to Michigan since 2015 and a likely byproduct of a 1-3 finish to the regular season and a 6-6 overall record.
News
21 New Graves Discovered in Search of Tulsa Massacre Victims
The search for remains of victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 uncovered 21 additional graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said.
Seventeen adult-sized graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced on Tuesday that four graves, two for adults and two for children, had been discovered.
The coffins, and then the remains, will be examined to see if they match reports from 1921 that the victims were men buried in plain coffins.
“It’s going to be part of our process of discriminating who we’re going to proceed with in terms of exhuming these individuals and who we’re actually going to leave in place,” Stackelbeck said in a video statement.
The work, by hand, was still in progress, and the types of caskets and gender of the victims were not determined, according to the city statement.
The remains will be buried, at least temporarily, in Oaklawn, where a previous burial was closed to the public, sparking protests from around two dozen people who said they were descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend. .
A violent white mob targeted blacks during the massacre, in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted, and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. Historians have estimated the death toll at between 75 and 300.
A search for graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered.
Fourteen sets of remains were sent for testing, and two had enough DNA to begin sequencing and begin developing a pedigree profile.
Current research includes the re-exhumation of the remaining 12 remains in an effort to collect more usable DNA for the purpose of identifying them.
The massacre wiped out generational wealth and the victims were never compensated, but an ongoing lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors. They are now over 100 years old.
