$1 million Lucky Day lotto ticket sold in northwest suburbs – NBC Chicago

While the historic Powerball jackpot is capturing most of the lottery fever right now, one lucky player in Prospect Heights is a million dollars richer thanks to a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot win.
The winning ticket was for Sunday’s draw at noon and was purchased at CoachLite Liquors at 7 S. Wolf Road in Prospect Heights.
The winner becomes the seventh player from Illinois to win a Lucky Day Lotto prize of $1 million or more this year.
For the sale of the winning ticket, CoachLite Liquors also receives a bonus of $10,000, equivalent to one percent of the prize amount.
Although Mi Kim, the store owner, does not know who bought the ticket, she hopes it was one of the store’s regular lottery players.
“I have absolutely no idea, but my husband and I have owned this store for over 10 years, and we know just about every customer who buys from our store. We really hope this will be one of our regular lottery players – that would be the icing on the cake,” Kim said.
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is in jeopardy of missing his first game due to an injury in six NFL seasons.
Tomlinson, who suffered a right calf injury in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals, sat out practice Wednesday and it’s uncertain if he will play Sunday at Washington. He has played in 87 of 88 possible NFL games, missing only Minnesota’s Nov. 28, 2021 game at San Francisco due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.
“We’re looking at that as week-to-week,’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “We’ll see how he progresses, if he’s able to possible make the trip with us and maybe be a game-time decision… With the type of season he’s had and the impact he’s had on our team, I want to make sure D.T. gets back healthy enough.”
If Tomlinson can’t play against the Commanders, he could be replaced in the lineup by James Lynch, who is behind him on the depth chart. The Vikings also could use Ross Blacklock and Khyris Tonga.
Two other Minnesota players were absent from practice in safety Camryn Bynum, who had a personal matter, and wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who had an illness. In addition, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (neck) were listed as limited.
The Vikings are hoping to get back tight end Irv Smith Jr. later this season.
Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Vikings that day acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from Detroit to be their primary tight end.
Smith’s father, former NFL tight end Irv Smith Sr., provided a possible timetable Tuesday of his son being out between six and 10 weeks.
“We’re still in the process of figuring out exactly if it is going to be something that may or may not require a procedure to help heal,’’ O’Connell said. “We’re getting second opinions.”
O’Connell said he told Smith he still considers him “a major part in my mind of our offense.” General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings are “excited to have him back when it’s time.”
Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins were among those to offer condolences following the death Monday of former Minnesota assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former coach Mike Zimmer. “It’s tragic news, Adam’s passing,” Cousins said. “Adam was a tremendous person, tremendous football coach.” … Running back Dalvin Cook, who carried 20 times for 111 yards against the Cardinals for his first 100-game of the season, was pleased to see the Vikings roll up 173 overall rushing yards. “We’re trying to get better each week,” he said. “We’re just trying to keep stacking on those weeks.” … Cousins broke 19 mph with a 29-yard run at Arizona last season, the longest of his career. He was hoping his 17-yard touchdown run last Sunday also would be measured at 19, but it was 18.3. “In my defense, I was kind of rounding the corner, and wasn’t exactly a straight away,” he said.
President Biden delivered his closing campaign address to voters for next week’s midterm elections on Wednesday, warning that “dark forces” within the Republican Party are trying to subvert democracy.
Speaking from Union Station, which stands in the shadow of the US Capitol, Mr Biden said the threat of a January 6-style insurgency was simmering within the GOP and stoked by candidates allied to the former President Donald Trump.
He said these “MAGA Republicans” – who he said were a minority in the GOP – were on “the path to chaos” that posed a serious threat to American democracy.
The president called on Americans to vote in next week’s election, saying it was essential to preserve democracy. He warned against Holocaust deniers appearing on the ballot, saying ‘it’s damaging, it’s corrosive and it’s destructive’.
“This is no ordinary year,” Mr Biden said. “In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or endanger it. But we are this year.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called Mr Biden’s speech “desperate and dishonest”.
“Joe Biden promised unity but instead demonized and smeared Americans while making life more expensive for everyone. While Republicans remain focused on the issues that matter most to voters, Biden and Democrats are struggling in the past few days because they have lost touch with the concerns of families struggling to cope,” she said in a statement.
The location of the president’s speech was chosen to remind voters of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building in an attempt to prevent certification of Trump’s election victory. Mr. Biden in 2020.
Mr Biden kicked off his speech by drawing a direct line between the Jan. 6 riot and last week’s violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat of California. The invasion of Pelosis’ home in San Francisco and the assault on Mr. Pelosi with a hammer resulted in serious injuries, including a fractured skull.
The president said the former Mr Trump and his allies’ endless denial of the 2020 national election results fueled the attack.
“The big lie that the 2020 election was stolen – it’s a lie that has fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” Biden said. .
The remarks were part of a political event hosted by the Democratic National Committee and not an official White House speech. It echoed many of the same points Mr Biden has been making for weeks, beginning with his prime-time speech in Philadelphia where he railed against “MAGA Republicans”.
He repeated many of the same themes during a Tuesday speech in Florida and Wednesday’s speech in Washington.
Mr Biden has repeatedly warned of the threat posed by election deniers and extremists ahead of the midterm elections, but that message has failed to resonate with American voters.
Republicans are surging in the final days of the election season as inflation, the economy and crime have become voters’ most dominant concerns. Republicans are widely expected to regain control of the House and possibly the Senate on Nov. 8.
“Scaremonger and scaremongering tactics don’t work,” said Jimmy Keady, a Republican strategist. “Voters are tired of the economy, crime and open borders and I don’t think anything Biden does in the next six days will matter.”
Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf agreed that Mr Biden portraying himself and his party as protectors of democracy did not resonate with voters.
“Biden is talking about it because it takes him away from the issues the nation is facing right now, which is the cost of gas, the cost of food, and the feeling that things are out of control. Talking about these issues reminds people that this situation happened under his presidency when he had the most power to mitigate it,” he said.
A New York Times-Siena College poll released last month found that American voters overwhelmingly (71%) agree that democracy is under threat, but only a few ranked it as a major problem for this election. The poll showed it to be voters’ third biggest concern after inflation and the economy. Only 7% of voters ranked it as a major issue for this election cycle.
Pedro Grifol was among the first names to surface in reports when the Chicago White Sox began exploring for their next manager.
The search ended Tuesday with the 52-year-old Grifol in line to fill the position.
Grifol’s résumé includes spending the last three seasons as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals. He will remain in the division, looking to get the Sox back to the top of the American League Central after they stumbled to second place and an 81-81 record this season.
Here are three numbers of note.
When the Sox started the process of finding their next skipper, general manager Rick Hahn noted, “We are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better.”
Grifol has seen the Sox plenty of times from the opposing dugout, having spent the last 10 seasons in the Royals organization.
Some of his roles included being the hitting coach (2013-14), catching coach (2014-17) and quality control/catching coach (2018-19) before becoming the bench coach in 2020.
The Sox won nine of the 10 games against the Royals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the last two years have been a different story.
The Sox largely dominated the AL Central in 2021 on the way to winning their first division title since 2008: They went 44-32 against the rest of the Central, finishing with a winning record against three of their four division foes. The only division opponent to win the season series? The Royals, who 10-9 against the Sox.
And it wasn’t that the Royals were a juggernaut. They finished 74-88 that season, 19 games behind the Sox in the standings.
The Royals took a step back this season, placing last in the AL Central with a 65-97 record. They were still a pain to the Sox, again winning 10 of the 19 games despite being outscored 74-71.
The Sox went 37-39 against the AL Central this season. While a change to the schedule means fewer games against the Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins next season (14 each instead of 19), the path to the AL Central title remains having success in the division.
Grifol has aided one Sox nemesis: Salvador Perez, who won four of his five Gold Glove awards (2014-16, 2018) while Grifol served as catching coach.
“I want to give thanks to God for blessing me every day, my family and my coach Pedro Grifol,” Perez said after earning the honor in 2018, according to MLB.com. “They all have been a huge part of my success and accomplishments in my career. Without their help and support, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
Perez did not commit an error in 96 games behind the plate that season. He threw out 25 of the 52 attempted stolen bases.
The Sox had issues slowing down the run game in 2021, with opponents stealing 119 bases while being caught stealing 24 times. Opponents stole 96 bases and were caught stealing by Sox catchers 26 times in 2022.
Controlling the run game — particularly with an aggressive team like the Guardians (second in the AL with 119 steals in 2022) winning the AL Central this season — will be an area to address.
Before joining the Royals in 2013, originally as the hitting coach for the team’s rookie club in Surprise, Ariz., Grifol spent 13 seasons with Seattle Mariners organization.
He was the manager for their Class A team High Desert in the California League in 2012, going 83-57.
Grifol managed for Seattle’s Short Class A team Everett in the Northwest League from 2003-05. Everett’s 2003 team included pitcher Félix Hernández, who was 17 at the time, and the team had winning records in 2004 and ‘05, according to baseball-reference.com.
He also managed Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons (2010-13) and San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Winter League for one season (2018-19).
His major-league opportunity awaits with the Sox.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Boston on Wednesday, touting the Biden administration’s plan to cut energy costs ahead of winter.
Speaking at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17 in Dorchester, Harris announced that the White House was investing $13 billion nationwide and $300 million in Massachusetts to continue these efforts. Harris said the money would help low- and middle-income families cover energy costs and switch from traditional heating and cooling systems to cleaner, energy-efficient equipment.
“One of the best ways for a family to reduce their energy bill is to make their home more energy efficient. But here’s the challenge: for many homeowners, many people here today, you know that energy upgrades are expensive. And while we know it can save you thousands of dollars in the long run, the upfront cost is often too high for so many families to afford,” Harris said.
The White House said Wednesday that $4.5 billion would be allocated to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Last year, the program helped more than 5.3 million households nationwide pay for heating, cooling and weatherization services. LIHEAP funds can cover unpaid utility bills and cost-effective home energy repairs. Information about this program is available at www.energyhelp.us.
“This support is especially important during the winter and summer months, when millions of Americans face extreme weather and natural disasters,” the White House said in a statement.
Federal officials also announced new allowances from the Cut Inflation Act that Congress passed over the summer, designed to make homes more energy efficient. Nearly $9 billion is going to states and tribes in the form of a reimbursement program that could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide. This could cover the installation costs of up to 500,000 heat pumps as well as insulation and electrical wiring.
Combined with an expanded Weatherization Assistance Program, this program is making progress toward President Joe Biden’s goal of adding 12 million heat pumps by 2030. Wednesday’s announcement allows States now have access to information about their allocated funding so they can begin the process of distributing that money. to residents.
Rebates of more than $800 per household will help families buy new appliances like electric stoves. Rebates of up to $1,600 per household will help people install new insulation, and rebates of up to $8,000 per household will be used to replace gas furnaces, Harris said.
Heat pumps could help save up to $500 on energy bills each year while supporting job growth and providing cleaner air to homes nationwide, Harris said.
“Heat pumps are a highly efficient technology that can heat and cool homes and buildings using only half to one-third the energy used by traditional heating systems,” the White House said in a statement.
The vice president’s remarks come as Massachusetts residents and businesses brace for significant hikes in their utility bills this winter. The Massachusetts Department of Utilities approved new gas and electric rates on Monday, WCVB reported. Gas bills are expected to increase between 11% and 27% depending on company and location. Electricity bills for National Grid customers will rise by 65% compared to last year.
Eversource Energy President and CEO Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sent a letter to the White House last week urging Biden to use emergency powers to ensure residents of New -England will not face blackouts and fuel shortages this winter. Despite numerous clean energy projects, New England remains dependent on natural gas. This supply could be compromised if the region were to face a prolonged period of extreme cold in the coming months.
Harris said Wednesday’s announcements bring together solutions to a myriad of issues facing Massachusetts residents and the nation.
“We are working, all together, at the intersection of so many important priorities,” Harris said. “By helping families pay the initial cost of energy upgrades to their homes, we are also reducing energy bills, lowering household costs, creating jobs and fighting the climate crisis. Everything is connected.
Zach LaVine played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season Wednesday, starting for the Chicago Bulls at home against the Charlotte Hornets barely 24 hours after scoring 29 points to help beat the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
LaVine’s start signals an improvement in the All-Star guard’s availability for the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine is eager to return to a full workload, but the medical staff will continue to evaluate him daily.
“He wants to play every single game, all 82,” Donovan said before Wednesday’s game. “He wants to do that even when he’s not feeling great, but this is something he’ll have to manage.
“There’s a cumulative effect of what’s happened over the last week to 10 days, and then there’s the forward look at the schedule. And then there is a little bit of guessing about how he may or may not feel. The more information they have as the season goes on, the more they can get a grip on how he’ll respond.”
After LaVine played a season-high 37 minutes against the Nets on Tuesday, the decision to play him Wednesday bolsters hopes for a future return to a full load of games.
Donovan noted that LaVine appeared to be returning to his typical explosiveness, showcasing his trademark “pop and bounce” while shooting off the dribble and driving to the basket during a 20-point fourth quarter.
“I did not see anything in the amount of minutes that he absorbed last night that made me feel like, ‘Geez, he’s still not there physically,’” Donovan said.
LaVine has missed three games this season to manage his left knee, sitting out the first two games in Miami and Washington and another road game in San Antonio. Donovan described those absences as a calculated plan by the Bulls medical staff to avoid overloading LaVine, who did not play any five-on-five basketball over the summer as he recovered from surgery.
The curtailed availability came as a blow to start the season after the Bulls signed LaVine to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.
Tuesday’s game began a cramped period of the Bulls schedule with six games in four cities over nine days. Donovan said the medical staff hasn’t decided if LaVine will be available for that entire slate, which includes a home-and-home, back-to-back series with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and Monday.
Although Donovan said LaVine’s reaction to his recent workload has been a positive sign for the Bulls, the team will continue to monitor his workload — and might do so deep into the season.
“(The medical staff) feels good about how he’s responded,” Donovan said. “There may be times where he does feel good and the recommendation by the medical (staff) is not to play because of what they anticipate being a lot of load. There may be times where he feels like he’s going to feel great and he doesn’t feel great.
“It’s such a moving target. They’re making very good, educated decisions, but all they can do is forecast.”
A lawyer for one of two Iowa teenagers charged with murdering their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, has asked a judge to suppress evidence collected by law enforcement, saying constitutional rights, statutes and Miranda of the accused had been violated.
Willard Noble Caiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the 2021 death of the 66-year-old Fairfield High School teacher. The two teenagers, who are charged as adults, pleaded not guilty last year.
In court filings, prosecutors revealed that Miller’s motive was his poor grade in Graber’s Spanish class.
In interviews with investigators, Miller “expressed frustration with Graber hurting her GPA and thought she was doing this to other students as well,” even going so far as to use an expletive to describe Graber, according to court documents.
During a hearing on Wednesday, an attorney for Miller claimed there was no conscious or voluntary waiver of Miller’s right to remain silent or to counsel before he was questioned by security forces. the order last year, asking a judge to dismiss evidence.
The defense also asked the court to dismiss the evidence collected by the search warrants, saying it violated Millers’ constitutional and statutory rights. The defense claimed the search warrants included findings unsupported by facts and did not include the credibility of individuals relied upon by law enforcement, referring to a confidential informant.
In court filings, prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying the two witnesses in question should be considered “citizen informants,” saying they had nothing to gain from providing information to law enforcement. ‘order.
The defense also claimed that the warrants were too broad and did not sufficiently explain why a cellphone and laptop should be seized.
Wednesday’s hearing was on a Miranda form signed by Miller’s mother. Miller’s attorney argued that the defendant’s mother, Annalisa Clifford Gold, did not know what she was signing when she signed a Miranda form that allowed investigators to interview her son.
Prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying law enforcement read the defendant his Miranda rights, that the defendant clearly understood them, initialed them, and waived them.
Clifford Gold testified Wednesday that she was missing her reading glasses when law enforcement asked her to sign a Miranda form at the Jefferson County Law Center. When she told law enforcement she couldn’t read the form, an investigator paraphrased what he was saying and told her it was so they could speak with Miller.
She then signed the form, but claimed that she had not been informed of the information or the rights listed therein, including that Miller was in custody and that she had the right to speak to him. Clifford Gold also alleged that the police did not tell her that Graber had been found dead when she signed the Miranda form.
Clifford Gold also alleged that law enforcement continued to question Miller “long after” she told them to stop.
The prosecution asserted that whether Clifford Gold was allowed to speak with his son, entered the room, or told officers to end the investigation makes no difference in these circumstances due to the nature of the offenses under investigation by the police. The nature of the offense meant that Miller would be treated as an adult under Iowa law.
The tapes and a transcript of Miller’s interrogation are kept under seal.
Officers attended Clifford Gold’s home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on November 4, 2021. Miller was then taken to Jefferson County Law Center. Clifford Gold said she was not told her son was charged until 4.15pm.
Clifford Gold claimed she was told that all Graber students and their parents were being arrested by the police to find out what had happened to her and why she had disappeared, alleging that she was under the impression that all students were together and that the parents were with them. . She thought the police just needed her permission to talk to the students.
Clifford Gold alleged she didn’t know her son was in trouble until she was told she couldn’t see him. Clifford Gold claimed she would not have let her son speak to the police without a lawyer if she had known he was charged with murder.
After consulting a friend, who was a former police officer, Clifford Gold said she told the police to stop the interrogation of her son, but later learned that the interrogation continued for “hours”. Clifford Gold alleged that law enforcement denied her access to her son, who was then only 16, and said she had no way of contacting him when he was stopped.
Defense attorneys have until November 21 and prosecutors until November 28 to file a briefing on the motion to suppress evidence.
In court filings last year, law enforcement claimed they received a tip from an associate of the two teenagers that included social media posts between Miller and Goodale allegedly sharing details of their motive and plan to kill Graber. After her family reported her missing, Graber was found in Chautauqua City Park concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
