10 Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
The art of stand up comedy has been practiced in India since the 80s, with the likes of famous comedians like Zakir Khan and Sunil Pal performing to audiences all over the country. While stand up comedy in India still isn’t mainstream enough to be performed on popular television channels, the rise of stand up comedy specials on YouTube has made watching stand up comedians from India easier than ever before. Here’s our compilation of ten of the funniest stand up comedy videos from India you need to watch!
Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
1) Kapil Sharma – Stand Up Comedy
Kapil Sharma is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He started his career by doing small roles in TV serials and then got his big break when he became a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. His show was so popular that it was turned into an international format and broadcast across the world. One of Kapil’s most popular videos is “I Am Not Done Yet” which is available on Netflix.
2) Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan is a standup comedian from India. He has a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers and has created many comedy videos for this channel. His videos are not only hilarious but also insightful in their observations on society and culture. One of Zakir’s most popular videos is “Kaksha Gyarvi”.
3) Tanmay Bhat – Stand Up Comedy
Tanmay Bhat is a standup comedian from Mumbai, who has performed all over the world. He is most known for his work with All India Bakchod (AIB), a comedy group he helped create. Tanmay’s humor is self-deprecating and observational, and much of it revolves around his Indianness. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Tanmay Bhat is “Students Se Pange Mat Lo”.
4) Biswa Kalyan Rath
Biswa is a stand up comedian in India and does what he does best: make people laugh. He is one of the most popular Indian standup comedians, with over 600k subscribers on YouTube. Biswa has been featured on numerous talk shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Biswa Kalyan Rath is “Extroverts and Chaos”.
5) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedy
Kanan Gill is an Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers and his videos have been viewed more than 85 million times making him one of the most popular comedians in India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Kanan Gill is “Siblings”.
6) Atul Khatri
Atul Khatri is a famous Indian comedian from Delhi. Khatri is one of the most sought-after comedians in the country and has been seen performing all over the world including at festivals, corporate events, and live shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Atul Khatri is “Justin Bieber Concert“.
7) Anubhav Singh Bassi – Stand Up Comedy
Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the brightest stand up comedians in India. His humor ranges from personal to political, and everything in between. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Anubhav Singh Bassi is “Hostel”.
8) Sumukhi Suresh
Stand up comedy is a genre of comedy where a comedian speaks to an audience in front of a stage, typically reciting some jokes from their repertoire and engaging in conversations with the audience. It’s popular worldwide and has been growing in popularity in India over the past few years. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Sumukhi Suresh is “Run When Mom Calls”.
9) Naveen Richards – Stand Up Comedy
Naveen Richards is a stand-up comedian from Mumbai. He is often ranked as one of the best comedians in India by publications such as The Times of India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Naveen Richards is “Calling Emergency Services”.
10) Varun Thakur
Varun Thakur is a comedian from Mumbai, India. He has performed many shows in India and abroad. Varun’s comedy revolves around social issues such as sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Varun Thakur is “Indians Studying Abroad”.
Watching these videos will make your day. They are all hilarious and we hope you get a laugh out of them.
Patient, bloody, lying on floor, dog walks in UP hospital shock
Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh:
Video from a government hospital in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man covered in blood and lying on the floor of an emergency ward.
The video, shot at the District Hospital in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and shared widely on social media, shows blood splattered on the floor around the man who appears to be seriously injured. Blood can be seen on the man’s face and head. A street dog was also seen running past the unconscious man. The 28-second video then pans to show the ward with empty beds and no doctors or nurses around
According to the doctor in charge of the hospital, SK Verma, the man was the victim of an accident with serious injuries to the head and face. Dr Verma claimed the man was drunk and had fallen out of bed several times during treatment.
“The doctor and the boy on call were attending an emergency on another ward when the video was shot,” he said.
The man was later transferred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Verma added.
Italian Meloni has a message for Brussels: I’m here – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
ROME — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as she tries to win over skeptics in high places, though she can’t yet hope to make too many powerful friends.
Over the past few months, Meloni has attempted to present herself as a moderate and reliable partner in international relations, attempting to shed her image as a far-right firebrand among deeply Eurosceptic colleagues.
Yet even as she tried to put on a friendly face to Brussels, Meloni found her efforts were not reciprocated by the European establishment.
On the eve of the September elections, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that Italy’s planned far-right government could erode democratic standards. Then, after Meloni’s victory, French politicians joined in the criticism, provoking her to issue an angry response.
Now, Meloni has chosen to travel to the heart of the European Union on his first trip abroad since taking office. Instead of visiting Hungary or another country with a right-wing colleague in charge, she is heading to Brussels in what her allies believe sends an important signal of goodwill from Rome to the EU high command.
“The trip itself is the message,” said an insider from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
On Thursday, she will meet von der Leyen with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.
The main talking points will be the energy crisis, pandemic recovery plans and the war in Ukraine, according to a European Commission spokesperson.
Meloni is expected to push for a joint EU response to sky-high energy costs, which have tripled in Italy for families.
Europe Minister Raffaele Fitto told Italian television on Tuesday that Europe needed “a united response from the EU” to tackle speculation and keep prices low. “But that’s not enough,” he added. “We have to recover resources by talking to the European Commission.”
One method could be to create an EU shared debt program to fund energy aid for families and businesses. This is an idea that was proposed by Italian European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. But Germany and the Netherlands oppose it.
The Italian economic context will weigh heavily on his conversations in the Belgian capital. She is expected to pledge her will to cut the deficit and will also want to know how much wiggle room there is on Italy’s deficit next year, so she can work out which of her coalition government’s costly election promises she can afford to hold on.
In favor of Italy, its quarterly growth is higher than that of France and Germany and its GDP debt ratio has improved thanks to inflation.
One sticking point is likely to be Italy’s pandemic recovery plan. Meloni wants to sharpen the deal between Rome and the EU, in light of the war in Ukraine, allocating more funds to energy security and supply and diverting cash to cover rising material costs raw.
The Commission has already indicated it is not ready to be flexible on the recovery plan, and Meloni’s visit seems unlikely to change that. Commenting on the talks on Wednesday, a Commission spokesperson said: “Naturally Ukraine will be part of the talks, as will the need to implement this recovery plan, which Italy is already working on.”
Meloni was not entirely flattering to the EU during her election campaign. In comments addressed to her national electorate, she warned that “the good times have passed” in Brussels and that she was ready to assert Italy’s interests in Europe. In a forthcoming book, she criticized Europe as “overbearing in the little things and absent in the big things”.
European leaders will not have forgotten either that she voted against the launch of a rule of law procedure by Brussels against its allies, Poland and Hungary.
But there is likely to be more common ground on Ukraine. Since the outbreak of war, Meloni has been unwavering in his support for Kyiv and confirmed that the government will continue to support EU sanctions.
Who is the new Chinese number 2? Business pragmatist or party loyalist?
Xi JinpingLi Qiang’s new right-hand man has shown two sides of his personality during his career.
Mr. Li, whom Mr. Xi named China’s new No. 2 last month, is known domestically as a pro-business pragmatist who isn’t afraid to push the limits of Party power. Communist. Party insiders say he is also a loyalist who will implement Beijing’s policies effectively and aggressively when needed.
Reinforcements from Russia: Where Putin found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s shortage of arms and troops forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to support its invasion of Ukraine.
Analysts predicted the invasion of Russia would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming manpower advantage, but nine months later Moscow sought to source weapons and troops from other countries.
“Russia was clearly unprepared for the nine-month work it is currently doing in Ukraine,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital. “Putin thought it would be a one to two week project, [and] Russian intelligence failed to accurately estimate Zelensky’s ability to galvanize Western support, Ukrainian willingness to fight, US and European willingness to provide unprecedented levels of support. Security Assistance and Tactical Limits of Russian Forces.”
Experts have previously told Fox News Digital how ‘endemic’ corruption has undermined the Russian military, oligarchs have been pocketing the money instead of investing it in the military over the past 30 years since the collapse of Soviet Union.
THE RUSSIA-IRAN MONSTER: BIDEN’S STRATEGIC INCOMPETENCE HAS CREATED A NEW THREAT TO AMERICA
And Ukraine has bolstered its own supplies with heavy investment from the United States and its NATO allies, helping level the battlefield for months and allowing Ukraine to fend off Russian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin had to withdraw his troops to the eastern border and focus on locking down ‘rebel’ states in Ukraine after failing to take a major strategic target.
But now Russia has begun to build its own coalition of allies, even as those allies try to keep their support quiet.
“Russia has already fired on the order of 3,000-4,000 missiles into Ukraine, more than expected, with hundreds of missiles launched in the past two weeks targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure to disrupt electricity and electricity supplies. water before winter,” Koffler explained. She added that “Russia’s missile arsenal is almost certainly running out” and that the current inventory is “probably” below 40% of pre-war levels.
The United States on Wednesday accused North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells, and reports last month detailed how Iran first supplied Russia with Shahed- 136, then trained Russian troops in their use. New reports indicate that Iran has added Mohajer-6 as well as Shahed-129 drones to its deliveries.
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea had tried to conceal the shipments by sending them through countries in the Middle East and South Africa. North, Reuters reported.
RUSSIA JOINS UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORT WAR AGREEMENT
“Our indications are that the DPRK is supplying covertly and we will be monitoring to see if the shipments are being received,” Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on liability issues regarding the shipments.
“We have an idea of where they’re going to transfer these shells to,” Kirby said. He declined to give further details as the United States weighs its possible options. But he insisted the weapons were unlikely to change the momentum or outcome of the war.
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has reported that Iran may even increase its support and provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, a move that indicates any economic relief Tehran would get from the Comprehensive Plan of Action. (JCPOA) – also known as the Iran nuclear deal – would end up funding Russia’s war and undermining US sanctions.
“With reports that Iran plans to send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine – and as the Iranian people cry out in the streets for regime change – the United States and their European allies should withdraw all offers of sanctions relief made to Tehran and complete the rollback of UN sanctions in the Security Council,” wrote Richard Goldberg, senior adviser to the FDD, in an analysis released Wednesday. .
UK STEPS UP SECURITY OVER RUSSIA AND CHINA HACKING FEARS
The transfer would include the Fateh-110 and Zulfiqar short-range ballistic missiles. The Fateh-110 can reach a range of 150-180 miles, while the Zulfiqar could potentially hit targets within 435 miles.
Iran has already sent more than 3,500 drones to Russia, with most units produced at factories operated by Iran’s Defense Ministry and the Iranian Aerospace Industries Association (IASIA).
Weapons alone will not win the war as Putin has also sought to replenish his depleted forces. After months of silence on the actual number of casualties, CIA director William Burns and British intelligence chief Richard Moore said Russia had lost around 15,000 troops in the first five months of the invasion.
“For months we have seen Russia trying to recruit some sort of its own version of the foreign legion, particular communities by the Wagner group on the ground from Syria, Libya, Central African Republic,” Goldberg told Fox. News. Digital. “We also heard reports of Serbs fighting on the pro-Russian side.”
JOURNALIST’S NOTEBOOK: BACK TO KYIV AS RUSSIA TARGETS THE CITY WITH DRONES AND MISSILE ATTACKS
“[One of] the main motivations for doing this for the Russians is that they quickly exhaust their own forces,” Goldberg explained. “They’re moving to reserve calls, and they don’t want to have to keep taxing the Russian population as much as possible.
“So to the extent that they can rely on foreign troops to do the job, have non-Russians fight and die rather than Russian bodies going home to their families, that’s their preference,” he added, noting that Putin seeks “low-cost, high-impact systems.”
Putin attempted to replenish his forces through forced conscription announcing “partial mobilization”, but many Russian men decided to flee the country rather than join Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Russia had already attracted Chechen fighters at the start of the war in Ukraine after it became clear that the conflict would not end as soon as Putin believed it and would require more commitment.
RUSSIA EXTENDS EVACUATION ORDERS FROM UKRAINE TO OCCUPIED KHERSON
Reports began to emerge over the following months of Russia reaching out to friendly nations and seeking reinforcements. The New York Times reported in April that Putin had turned to Syrian and Georgian fighters to bolster his forces.
And several Afghan military and security sources said last week that elite soldiers from the national army’s Commando Corps had started joining Russian forces after the United States left behind the 20,000 to 30 000 members of the force after their military withdrawal.
As many as 10,000 of the former commandos were initially inclined to accept Russia’s offer, Foreign Policy reported.
Goldberg compared Russia’s growing coalition to the Ukrainian International Legion, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky created at the start of the conflict. It attracted 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries in the first week.
“Moscow lacks both military equipment and personnel, having to fill the gaps with non-indigenous capabilities. It buys weapons from Iran and North Korea and relies on the mercenary contingent, the Wagner Group, the Chechen fighters, Kadyrov, to replenish his regular forces,” Koffler said. “They’re even recruiting prisoners and bringing in former Afghan security forces, who were displaced when the Taliban returned to power, after the American withdrawal.
“Despite all these limitations, Putin will not back down. On the contrary, he is preparing for an all-out struggle with the United States and NATO and moving to an asymmetric strategy.”
The British Pound Crisis Is Over, But Analysts Predict Further Weakness Ahead
Tradesmen in London.
LONDON — The Pound sterling is on firmer footing since the appointment of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but Wall Street sees even greater vulnerability over the next 12 months.
After falling to a record low against the dollar below $1.04 on September 25 following dire fiscal policy announcements that would ultimately lead to the resignation of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, the pound had recovered to around $1.139 on Thursday morning, but remains down. 15% since the beginning of the year.
Sunak’s expected return to a more traditionally conservative fiscal policy program has mostly stabilized markets and reduced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, providing some respite for the currency.
In a note on Monday, German Bank Vice Chairman and FX Strategist Shreyas Gopal said the “crisis” chapter on the UK could now be closed, with the pound now likely to trade as a “normal” currency, but noted that the pressure to the decline in large external financing needs and low real rates persisted.
“The UK’s external funding needs remain large and, at current market prices, real yields are still too low relative to other major currencies. As long as the global risk environment remains low, this leaves the pound vulnerable. and the likely downward trend,” Gopal said. .
The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, its biggest hike since 1989, but economists expect the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone and eventually fall below the terminal rate of nearly 5% expected by the market.
“Overall, we remain bearish on the pound and believe pound weakness will return for the rest of the year,” Gopal said.
“On the volatility front, the market rightly felt that the tails have narrowed for the pound, consistent with our view, and we are taking advantage of our short volatility recommendations from the start of the month.”
The UK’s long-running current account deficit has been exacerbated by soaring energy prices, which have added almost 2% of gross domestic product to the country’s trade deficit over the past year, while by exerting historic pressure on household incomes. Real wages in the UK fell at a record rate in the second quarter and inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in September.
Gopal suggested that as a result, private sector savings could fall further in coming quarters to support consumption of essential goods, while the government’s new fiscal plans, which are expected to be presented in full later this months, will likely involve public sector borrowing. exert less downward pressure on the trade balance.
The government has also promised further details on a more targeted version of the energy price guarantee scheme, which will cut public spending but further cement the UK’s likely recession.
“This should lead to import compression and a (cyclical) improvement in the current account balance – although as a fraction of GDP this impact is likely to be less pronounced,” Gopal said.
“Beyond that, two other offsets include the recent fall in gas prices, the further gas prices are from their peak the better for the external accounts.”
While recent news flow has been more positive for the UK current account, Deutsche Bank does not believe this will prevent external deficits from growing “wider than usual and wider than other developed market peers. “.
A dovish change in monetary policy would be considered negative for the pound given the magnitude of the tightening. Moreover, removing fiscal support during a particularly difficult economic downturn could be “easier said than done”, according to Goldman Sachs.
“Taking these things together, we are revising our forecast for the pound in a more positive direction, but we still expect further underperformance from the pound,” said Kamakshya Trivedi, head of global FX strategy. rates and EM at Goldman, in a note last week.
Goldman last week raised its three-, six- and 12-month outlook for the pound to $1.10, $1.11 and $1.22 from a previous projection of $1.05, $1.08 and $1.19.
Not the last crisis for the UK
Despite the lingering vulnerabilities, however, analysts do not see a return to the record lows seen in late September. In a note on Tuesday, BMO Capital Markets suggested that a less hawkish stance by the Bank of England was unlikely to trigger a short-term aggressive sell-off in the pound, and that a more restrictive stance would not create pressure from the pound. ‘purchase.
“The UK economy and the pound still face many macroeconomic and balance of payments (BoP) headwinds. However, one of the most attractive features of the UK macroeconomic situation is that it is generally favorable to be the first to go through a crisis and come out the other side,” said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO.
Looking further ahead, however, Gallo said the Canadian investment bank was skeptical that 2022 will mark the last crisis for the UK, whether around currency, balance of payments or fiscal policy.
“We would say overall risk premia in the UK are likely to be higher today than in the previous 10-year period. However, the more aggressive phase of repricing appears to be fading away from the rearview mirror,” he added.
How Offset Honors Migos Bandmate’s Takeoff After His Death
Gap subtly shows its end migos group mate To take off a little love.
Shortly after Takeoff was killed in a November 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of the rapper, who was also his cousin once kidnapped. The new image shows Takeoff wearing a pair of dark sunglasses with a white heart emoji superimposed in the corner.
Offset’s Wife Cardi Bwho has already collaborated with Migos on several songs, also showed his support by retweeting a video of Takeoff and the hip hop group. Originally shared by Complexthe clip’s caption read, “Family forever.”
Takeoff founded Migos alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset in 2008. None of the surviving members of the trio have publicly commented on Takeoff’s death.
Born Bal Kirshnik Khari, Takeoff was fatally shot after an argument broke out outside of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston, police say. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old dead near the bowling alley entrance.
