12 injured, 1 killed in suspected human trafficking car crash in Texas
A dozen people were injured and one person was killed after being ejected from a pickup truck on Wednesday in a crash in Texas that authorities said was linked to human trafficking.
The driver of a Ford truck crashed in La Joya, about 5 miles from the Mexican border, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said.
The driver of the van was trying to evade law enforcement after running a red light.
“Due to excessive speed and recklessness, the driver crashed and overturned on a dirt road”, Olivarez tweeted.
“Twelve occupants ejected and 1 deceased,” he continued.
Photos taken at the scene of the accident show a dirty and damaged beige Ford pickup truck overturned with its wheels in the air.
Eleven of the 12 people ejected from the truck, including the driver, were transported to a nearby hospital.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, South Texas Region, is still investigating the crash, Olivarez wrote, adding that officials “suspect human trafficking.”
Whitmer has overseen school closings and nursing home deaths
Tudor Dixon, Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, described Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) record as epitomized by closures and closures ostensibly enacted as measures “to protect public health” by reducing transmission of the coronavirus.
Dixon said: “[Whitmer] closing everything again and again, and she had restaurants closed for eight months in the state of Michigan. We lost 3,000 restaurants. We are still losing restaurants every day. There are entire cities that have been destroyed by the shutdown.
During a televised debate, Whitmer falsely claimed that Michigan public schools were closed for three months. Dixon recalled that moment while describing the damage done to children’s education by Whitmer’s closing of public schools.
“I think a key moment in the debate was when she came out and kind of smiled – a smirk – and said the schools of Michigan was only closed for three months. It was a time when people were immediately brought back to what really happened.
She continued, “On statewide television, people could see that she really, really doesn’t have a plan. She didn’t care. She shrugs and laughs, the fact that our children are so far behind.
Whitmer closed public schools at the request of teachers’ unions, Dixon said.
“We know the choice was to lock the kids in school because that was what the [teachers] the unions wanted,” she said. “It’s ridiculous to think that [Democrats] say, ‘Give us a free pass and re-elect us, even though we’ve damaged the education system to such an extent that we can barely go back, and we have no plan to get the kids back on track way”.
She continued: “The teachers’ unions, they are not there for the children. Gretchen Whitmer is entirely indebted to teachers’ unions. This is why our children are so far behind. Our reading scores just came back from the spring, nearly 60% of third graders across the state failed in reading and writing. It is a catastrophic effect.
“They actually don’t care about the kids who have a 90% illiteracy rate in Detroit,” she added.
Dixon recalled a Michigan Office of the Auditor General report in which the number of deaths in long-term care (LCT) facilities attributed to COVID-19 was underreported by Whitmer’s administration. The audit determined that the actual number of COVID-19 deaths at LCT facilities across the state was nearly 30% higher than numbers shared by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan is losing its auto manufacturing industry under Whitmer’s government, Dixon said.
“[Whitmer] will look in the face of every Michigander and lie, and say she saves the auto industry,” she said. “Michigan is losing the auto, and that’s just a sign of how we treat business in general. You have Ford and GM saying…it’s just too hard to do business in the state. We have a regulatory system that is out of control. It crushes the auto industry, and it crushes all of our small businesses.
Ford’s decision to spend $11 billion on factories producing electric vehicles in Kentucky and Tennessee illustrates Michigan’s business-unfriendly economic environment, Dixon said.
She remarked: “[Whitmer] has no idea what it is doing in terms of economic development. OWe have very little time here to turn the tide and get Michigan back on track with economic development, otherwise the impact of what she has done will be catastrophic for the state.
“We are losing the automobile,” she said. “We have a small window of time to try to bring him back, and that’s what we’ll do as soon as we get Gretchen Whitmer out of the office.”
Dixon assessed rising crime rates in Detroit, Michigan’s most populous city, as reflecting Whitmer’s failure to protect the public. The city has second or first most violent city in the country,” she said.
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.
The Fed’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.
In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed suggested that it might soon shift to a more deliberate pace of rate increases. It said that in coming months it would consider the cumulative impact of its large rate hikes on the economy. It noted that its rate hikes take time to fully affect growth and inflation.
Those words indicated that the Fed’s policymakers may think that borrowing costs are getting high enough to slow the economy and potentially reduce inflation. If so, that would suggest that they might not need to raise rates as quickly as they have been doing.
For now, though, the persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs keeps pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell avoided sending any clear signal of whether the Fed’s next expected rate hike in December might be only a half-point rather than three-quarters. He emphasized that the Fed would keep raising rates in the coming months, possibly to a higher level than it had forecast in September.
“We still have some ways to go,” Powell said. “And incoming data since our last meeting suggests” that the policymakers might have to raise rates higher than they previously thought.
The Fed chair pointedly stressed that it would be “very premature” to think about halting the rate hikes to allow time to see how well they are working. Inflation pressures, he said, remain far too high.
“Chair Powell stuck to this two-pronged message: We’re not done yet, due to high inflation and a strong commitment to bring it down,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, wrote in a note. “But we may not need to keep cranking rates aggressively, due to an economy that has slowed significantly from last year and long-term inflation expectations that are still ‘well anchored.’ “
Stock and bond prices, which had risen immediately after the Fed issued its policy statement, fell into negative territory after Powell made clear at his news conference that the central bank remained committed to steadily tightening credit to a level that will weaken the economy.
Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.
Wednesday’s rate increase coincided with growing concerns that the Fed may tighten credit so much as to derail the economy. The government has reported that the economy grew last quarter, and employers are still hiring at a solid pace. But the housing market has cratered, and consumers are barely increasing their spending.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.
Blerina Uruci, an economist at T. Rowe Price, suggested that falling home sales are “the canary in the coal mine” that demonstrate that the Fed’s rate hikes are weakening a highly interest-rate sensitive sector like housing. Uruci noted, though, that the Fed’s hikes haven’t yet meaningfully slowed much of the rest of the economy, particularly the job market or consumer demand.
“So long as those two components remain strong,” she said, the Fed’s policymakers “cannot count on inflation coming down” close to their 2% target within the next two years.
Several Fed officials have said recently that they have yet to see meaningful progress in their fight against rising costs. Inflation rose 8.2% in September from 12 months earlier, just below the highest rate in 40 years.
Still, the policymakers may feel they can soon slow the pace of their rate hikes because some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumer spending, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, is barely growing. Supply chain snarls are easing, which means fewer shortages of goods and parts. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
Yet the job market remains consistently strong, which could make it harder for the Fed to cool the economy and curb inflation. This week, the government reported that companies posted more job openings in September than in August. There are now 1.9 available jobs for each unemployed worker, an unusually large supply.
A ratio that high means that employers will likely continue to raise pay to attract and keep workers. Those higher labor costs are often passed on to customers in the form of higher prices, thereby fueling more inflation.
Outside the United States, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates to try to cool inflation levels that are even higher than in the U.S.
Last week, the European Central Bank announced its second consecutive jumbo rate hike, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history to try to curb inflation that soared to a record 10.7% last month.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday to try to ease consumer prices, which have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years, to 10.1% in September. Even as they raise rates to combat inflation, both Europe and the U.K. appear to be sliding toward recession.
Fed approves fourth rate hike of 0.75 points, hints at smaller hikes
Officials signal possible slowing pace of rate hikes acknowledging how increases impact economy with lag
Protesters who targeted Girl with a Pearl Earring jailed by Dutch court | Netherlands
Two Belgian climate change activists who last week targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting Girl with a Pearl Earring have been sentenced to two months in prison by a Dutch court, including one month suspended.
An activist stuck his head on glass covering the painting in a museum in The Hague. The artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said.
The protesters said their action was intended to highlight how seeing artworks destroyed evoked a similar feeling to seeing the planet destroyed.
But the prosecutor said: ‘A work of art that hung there for all of us to enjoy was smeared by defendants who felt their message overrode everything else.’
The prosecutor asked for a four-month sentence, including two months suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage others from protesting.
The two men were tried under an accelerated procedure for destruction and open violence against the painting. A third activist, who disagreed with the speeding up of the trial, will appear in court on Friday.
All three are part of Just Stop Oil Belgium, which is not affiliated with Just Stop Oil in Great Britain.
Just Stop Oil Belgium said after the verdict: “Isn’t it ironic that climate activists who non-violently oppose the massive slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?”
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game
Tyler Herro can see the light. So no need for a missed game for the Miami Heat guard.
After leaving Tuesday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena in the second quarter due to left-eye contusion, Herro was not on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Herro said after Tuesday’s game he was confident he would return.
“I’m good,” he said.
He said it was a simple return-to-action process.
“As long as I can wake up and see, I’m playing,” he said
As for the incidental contact with the Warriors’ Moses Moody, Herro said, “I was going for a rebound and I got poked in the eye.”
While it wasn’t quite a black eye, Herro said the incident initially left him with a black stare.
“My eye was like black,” he said. “When I was looking out, I couldn’t see anything. Like I couldn’t see.”
Herro said the eye eventually regained focus.
“It just took some time,” he said. “Honestly, I probably could have got in. I was sitting here at my locker watching the game. In the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. I just needed a little more time for the blurriness and vision to get back.”
Herro conducted his postgame interview Tuesday while wearing sunglasses, as he also does even when they are conducted after not getting poked in the eye.
The preference, he joked, if protection was needed, was sunglasses instead of goggles.
“You know I got a lot of sunglasses,” he said. “So if they let me wear them in the game that’d be good.”
Herro said the treatment was basic.
“They just put eyedrops in … to see if there was a scratch,” he said. “But everything came back good.”
Herro said he enjoyed the Heat’s fourth-quarter comeback as a spectator.
“That was a big quarter for us and guys stepped up and made some big plays,” he said.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said the team opted to exercise prudence when it came to handling the injury Tuesday.
“He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there,” Spoelstra said. “And the trainers really decided like, ‘Hey, let’s not jump the gun so early in the season on this.’ “
The only players on the Heat’s injury report were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment), with all three listed as out.
Poole party
No, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was not pleased after being called for three “discontinued dribble” violations on Tuesday night for what is typically referred to as carrying the ball.
Neither were the Warriors, also coach Steve Kerr did reveal that an email went out to teams Tuesday about an impending crackdown on the violations.
“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced referees that it wasn’t a carry. It was a carry. What [Michael] Jordan does is a carry. But the whole league’s been doing it.
“So I guess I gotta start checking my emails on game days.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green said if it truly is an officiating point of emphasis than he expects similar whistles on other teams.
“Every guard in the league carries, a lot,” he said. “So if it’s a point of emphasis, let’s see it.”
End games
With Tuesday’s game, the Heat and Warriors concluded their 2022-23 two-game series in just the Heat’s eighth game. It is the fewest games in franchise history they have completed a season series. The previous low was nine games into the 2016-17 season, with the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat’s game Wednesday against the Kings concluded that season series in nine games. …
The Heat’s 20 of 20 from the foul line against the Warriors tied the second most attempts without a miss in the franchise’s 35 seasons. The record remains 30 for 30 against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 1993. The Heat also went 20 of 20 from the line against the Philadelphia 76ers last March.
David DePape reportedly says it’s ‘end of the road’ for Paul Pelosi: ‘Get ’em all out’
David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect charged with assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, allegedly told the House Speaker’s husband it was the ‘end of the road’ for him after he broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence and said he was “fed up with the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, DC,” according to court documents.
Court documents filed Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins paint a clearer picture of what happened when DePape allegedly broke into the residence on Oct. 28 shortly after 2 a.m., stating that Paul Pelosi had been “knocked out” by the suspect and woke up. in a “pool of his own blood”.
The documents say that Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious for about three minutes and that there were Ring security cameras “everywhere”.
Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery to repair a fractured skull in addition to other injuries.
US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS ARE NOT WATCHING LIVE HOME SECURITY CAMERAS WHEN PAUL PELOSI WAS ATTACKED
According to the documents, DePape had “several targets,” including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians, and relatives of those state and federal politicians.”
After DePape broke in, the detention motion says he woke up Nancy Pelosi’s husband saying, “Are you Paul Pelosi?” with a hammer and zip ties in hand.
“She’s not here,” replied Paul Pelosi. DePape then asked when Nancy Pelosi would be returning, to which Paul Pelosi replied, “She’s in Washington, she won’t be back for a few days.”
“OK, well, I’m going to tie you up,” DePape told Paul Pelosi, according to the documents, which also say the suspect “threatened to tie up Mr. Pelosi about 10 times.”
When Paul Pelosi attempted to escape via an elevator near the bedroom, DePape “held the door” to prevent him from leaving, according to the documents. Nancy Pelosi’s husband then sat up on the bed and asked DePape why he wanted to see the House Speaker.
“Well, she’s #2 in the running for the presidency, isn’t she?” said DePape. After Paul Pelosi agreed, DePape said they were all corrupt and “we have to take them all out.”
Pelosi then asked if he could call someone, to which the defendant replied that “it was the end of the road” for the House Speaker’s husband, according to the documents.
PAUL PELOSI ATTACK: DAVID DEPAPE WAS ON ‘SUICIDE MISSION’ IN ALLEGED ATTACK, TARGETING OTHER POLITICIANS
DePape then allowed Paul Pelosi to use the bathroom, where court documents say his phone was on charge, which is when Pelosi called 911.
Pelosi told the 911 operator he didn’t need police, fire or medical assistance to try to “defuse the situation” because DePape was monitoring him on the phone, the document says. He then asked where the Capitol Police were because “they’re usually at the house protecting his wife.”
“Uh, he thinks it’s okay. Uh, I have a problem, but he thinks it’s okay,” Pelosi told the dispatcher, who then asked Paul Pelosi to call back “if he changes his mind “.
“No, no, no, this gentleman just, uh, walked into the house, uh, and he wants to wait for my wife to come home,” Pelosi replied. After giving the dispatcher credentials and saying he didn’t know DePape, the suspect said he was a “friend of theirs.”
ATTACK ON PAUL PELOSI: ‘MENTALLY ILL’ SUSPECT PREVIOUSLY LIVED WITH ‘NUDIST’ LOVER IN IMPRISONMENT, ‘CONSTANTLY PARANOID’
“He tells me I’m very lazy, so I have to stop talking to you,” Pelosi said. When the dispatcher offered to stay on the line, he replied, “No, he wants me to pick up the phone”, and the call ended. The 911 operator then issued a priority wellness check, according to the documents.
After getting off, DePape said, “I can take you out” and approached Paul Pelosi’s right side with a hammer. Pelosi then put her hand on the handle of the hammer.
When officers arrived on the scene and asked what was going on, DePape smiled and said “everything is fine.”
Officers ordered the men to drop the hammer, to which DePape replied, “Uh, no,” then backed up and rushed at Paul Pelosi, allegedly hitting himself “headshot with full force.” the hammer,” according to the complaint.
Police tenders then entered the house and took DePape into custody. DePape reportedly told officers he was on a “suicide mission.”
ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO KILL KAVANAUGH FOLLOWS MONTHS OF HOT RHETORIC FROM DEMOCRATS
“I didn’t really mean to hurt him, but you know it was a suicide mission. I’m not going to sit here idly even if it costs me my life,” DePape reportedly told police. “Hurting him was not my goal. I told him before attacking him that he was making it worse, and I will go through him if I have to.”
NANCY PELOSI BREAKS THE SILENCE ON THE ATTACK ON MARI PAUL: “THE BROKEN AND TRAUMATIZED HEART”
“I’m sick of the crazy level of lies coming from Washington, DC. I came here to chat with his wife for a bit,” DePape added.
DePape said he came to the house with the intention of “taking Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage,” adding that if she lied to him, he would “break her kneecaps.”
“He forced his way into Pelosi’s house intending to take the person in the third line of the presidency of the United States hostage and do him grave harm. Thwarted by the absence of President Pelosi , the defendant continued his quest and would not be arrested, culminating in the near-fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi,” Jenkins wrote in the filing.
Jenkins also wrote, “This case demands detention” and “nothing less.”
A criminal complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office says DePape was “convicted of other crimes.”
DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.
A client immigration and law enforcement source told Fox News that DePape, a Canadian native, was illegally in the United States after overstaying his visa by ‘long’ .
US Capitol Police officers have a live surveillance video feed outside Pelosi’s San Francisco residence but were not watching when the break-in allegedly took place, sources said at Fox News.
Officers were monitoring a live feed from numerous cameras, which includes surveillance of the Capitol complex, but also monitoring certain remote points of the Capitol, including the Pelosi residence.
Sources said an officer was monitoring the streams and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi residence. Going through surveillance footage, the officer saw the alleged attack when DePape allegedly punched Paul Pelosi, people briefed on the incident said, according to the report.
Sources tell Fox News that Capitol police pay less attention to security cameras when one of their proteges is away, and the House Speaker was not with her husband in San Francisco.
If officers were monitoring the power monitoring in real time, the break-in would have been seen.
