A South Florida judge formally sentenced the gunman who killed 17 people – including 14 students – at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 to life in prison on Wednesday, after two days of victim statements from anguished families and survivors, many of whom expressed outrage. the shooter was not sentenced to death.
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including a potential reason for the gap in Roquan Smith’s valuation
With the NFL trade deadline behind them, the Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
Along with welcoming wide receiver Chase Claypool, here are three other things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus and players.
1. Roquan Smith — and his former teammates — are trying to move forward.
Smith told reporters in Baltimore he didn’t expect to be traded, but the fifth-year linebacker seemed OK with joining a 5-3 Ravens team that sits atop the AFC North.
“Initially I was shocked, but I’m excited to be here,” Smith said. “A good group of guys, guys who are contending for a title, and that’s what I’m in the game to play for.
“I have a great deal of respect for this organization and the way they handle things. I’m excited and know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game. I feel like I’m one of the guys that can help with that. “
Smith wasn’t the only one who was shocked.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson said he was in disbelief. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said his first reaction was “WTF?” Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who had been Smith’s teammate for only a few months, called him “the heart and soul of this locker room,” noting his ability to pull players together — and how quiet it was without him.
General manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus met with the 13-player Bears leadership council to explain the moves. Quarterback Justin Fields said the meeting helped get everybody on the same page, and Jackson said it was needed.
“There are a lot of things that start floating around, especially in the locker room, like, ‘They don’t take care of their guys,’ or, ‘They don’t care about their guys,’ or whatever the case may be,” Jackson said. “That was pretty cool for them to come and talk to us as men. We get the business part of this. We respect that. But we like to be respected as men and football players as well.”
Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was named a captain to replace Smith, said the players are committed to playing hard despite losing one of their best players.
“It hurt that we lost him, but at the end of the day, we all have a job to do,” Jones said. “And a lot of guys on this team have families. And so when you say waving the white flag on the season, that’s almost like saying waving the white flag on your families. You can’t do that, man.
“These guys are my family. I’m their family. And nobody is waving the white flag on anybody. We’re going to play just as hard as if they were with us.”
2. Matt Eberflus noted one potential reason for the gap in perceived value between Smith and the team.
Eberflus said the Bears wanted Smith back next year and echoed Poles’ comments that the team and Smith simply couldn’t find common ground on contract extension numbers.
When Eberflus was in Indianapolis, the Colts signed linebacker Shaquille Leonard to a five-year, $98 million extension. When pressed on why Smith wasn’t as valuable to the Bears defense as Leonard was to the Colts, Eberflus pointed to specific stats.
“We always base things on numbers and production, and we covet ball production in that position,” Eberlus said. “So that right there is a very important thing that the Will linebacker needs to do. Again, we loved Roquan. We made him an offer and they couldn’t find common ground.”
In his first three seasons before signing the extension, Leonard had seven interceptions and nine forced fumbles. He added four interceptions and eight forced fumbles last year and has one pick this season for a total of 12 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles. Through 4½ seasons, Smith has seven interceptions and one forced fumble.
The Bears have a big hole to fill at weak-side linebacker without Smith, who had 83 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2½ sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions this season.
Eberflus said the Bears would use a rotation in practice to determine who will start. Options include veteran Joe Thomas, rookie Jack Sanborn and newcomer A.J. Klein, a 10-year veteran who joined the Bears in the Smith trade.
“Obviously you have a player that has been leading the NFL in tackles, I’m not sure that you do replicate that,” Eberflus said. “But you shift guys around and put guys in place and next man up. It’s going to be good for that linebacker room getting experience, getting some playing time.”
Morrow, who was on the Raiders team that traded Khalil Mack to the Bears in 2018, said of finding a replacement: “It’s one of those things that naturally happens over the course of the year.”
3. Left guard Cody Whitehair entered his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but there are several unknowns on the offensive line.
Whitehair suffered a knee injury Oct. 2 against the New York Giants, and veteran Michael Schofield started in his place the last two games.
Eberflus said “we’ll see” when asked if Whitehair could be ready to play Sunday.
“He’s in a good spot mentally,” Eberflus said. “He has been working his tail off with the guys in the rehab. His strength numbers are good. His jump numbers are good. His velocity and speed in his jumps are good. We think he is going to be good.”
The Bears have other questions, though, as right tackle Larry Borom — who sat out Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion — missed practice Wednesday and right guard Teven Jenkins was limited with a back injury.
Jackson and cornerback Kyler Gordon were limited with hip injuries.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle, who played in three games this season before suffering a calf injury, is in the second week of his 21-day window to return from IR.
Rams’ Sean McVay expresses his gratitude and love for his grandfather John McVay, former 49ers general manager
THOUSAND OAKS — Rams coach Sean McVay couldn’t hold back his tears on Wednesday as he remembered his grandfather, John McVay, the legendary San Francisco 49ers general manager, who died Tuesday at the age of 91 years old.
It’s not the five Super Bowl titles in 22 seasons with the 49ers that Sean McVay will remember his grandfather the most.
“The way he touched and touched so many people,” an emotional McVay told reporters. “Somebody texted me yesterday and I think that’s one of the best ways to honor him, those are the things you loved about people who left, and man,” he said. he does so many things that fit who you want to be.
“You talk about living a full life, where you really leave a legacy and not because of the success he had in terms of going to five world championships, but the way he treated people, the integrity, the relationships he built, the character he had.
McVay expressed his gratitude to his grandfather for helping him get his start as an NFL coach after his college career at Miami of Ohio. McVay quickly rose through the coaching ranks and became the Rams’ head coach in 2017 at the age of 30. McVay gave the family another Super Bowl title after helping the Rams win the Lombardi Trophy last season.
“I can’t think of a better example to follow in terms of the path he blazed, the legacy he left for our family,” McVay said. “There’s no way I was sitting here if it wasn’t for what he did for me. … It’s almost embarrassing just the opportunity I had as a result of the things he did when I finished playing college to go straight into the NFL. Nobody does it, but thanks to John McVay, I had the chance to do it. … I loved my grandfather so much, he’s a wonderful man.
Sean McVay said it was always a special feeling to see John McVay’s name at Levi’s Stadium every time the Rams played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
McVay said his wife, Veronika Khomyn, and mother, Cindy, referred to John McVay as “the nicest man they had ever seen”.
“I think that’s true, but he also had such a great image of himself, as a man,” Sean McVay said. “The embodiment of that and all the things you want to be able to represent, and man, I’m just grateful for everything he’s done for me.”
California Daily Newspapers
Chris Perkins: Tua talks about Super Bowl, takes shot at critics — this is what you want to hear from your QB
Empowered Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was an interesting mix of honesty, insight, and “screw you” on the podium Wednesday.
And it was freakin’ great.
More importantly, he seems to be having fun on and off the field, which is good to see.
Tagovailoa addressed the Super Bowl talk head on, and took an entertaining shot at critics (yes, I was among them) who doubted whether he could effectively throw the deep ball.
In between he talked about the Chicago Bears (3-5), who happen to be the Dolphins (5-3) opponent Sunday, and how different their defense looks without linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, both of whom were traded recently (Quinn to Philadelphia and Smith to Baltimore).
But that’s the boring stuff.
The good stuff was Tua being Tua.
Asked whether Tuesday’s trades to acquire pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. made the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders, Tagovailoa gave a clear answer — yes.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said, later adding, he has “full belief that we are capable.”
This is what you want to hear from your quarterback.
More importantly, this is what you want to hear from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ (almost) officially-anointed franchise quarterback.
General manager Chris Grier, who is always guarded on such topics, didn’t directly address whether the trades he orchestrated made the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender.
“I’m not into predictions and everything,” Grier said, “but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future.”
That’s about as far as Grier will go on such a topic.
Tagovailoa, who has been sizzling hot this season among pinpoint accuracy, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and a league-leading 112.7 passer rating, offered no ambiguity.
He said the players have known what they’ve had with this squad all year.
“I think throughout OTAs (organized team activities) and throughout training camp we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively,” he said.
And now the organization has offered Tagovailoa its vote of confidence in a couple of ways.
Acquiring Chubb and Wilson in an eye-popping deal was only part of the story.
The other part of the story was Tagovailoa being given a huge vote of confidence by the Dolphins’ front office with the trades.
The Dolphins sent their 2023 first-round pick to Denver in the trade to acquire Chubb. Combine that with the first-round pick they lost in the Steve Ross tampering ruling and they don’t have a first-round pick to potentially use on a quarterback next year.
But that’s OK because the Dolphins believe they have their franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa.
McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa being the “guy”.
“I would say you’re right on all fronts, that from the get go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise,” McDaniel said. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent. So I guess in a roundabout way, I think that implication, I think that’s fair.”
So, here they are, a complete team, equipped with a franchise quarterback and ready to make a Super Bowl run.
Tagovailoa, you can tell, loves this situation.
Normally guarded, but always courteous in his media comments, he was ebullient after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit.
The good vibes continued Wednesday.
Tagovailoa was asked where he’s grown most recently.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he asked with a smile. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
It’s a fair jab.
And it’s welcomed.
It’s good to see Tagovailoa have fun, especially after all the criticism he’s taken.
Tagovailoa said he’s felt support from the organization since they acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert in the offseason.
That’s probably a different feeling than he’s had in the previous two seasons when he faced things ranging from an unlikely benching to a reported halftime argument with former coach Brian Flores.
Tagovailoa hasn’t answered all the questions from critics yet. He still must win. But he’s doing the best he can. He might even be taking names, and that’d be OK. The best thing is he appears to be having fun.
Judge officially sentences Parkland school shooter to life in prison
Last month, a jury spared shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty after he failed to reach a unanimous verdict as required by Florida law. Broward County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Scherer could not reverse her decision, sentencing Cruz to life in prison without parole on 34 counts, with the sentences to be served consecutively .
“If I could take your pain away or wear it for just five minutes so you could breathe, I would,” Scherer told the families in the courtroom. “I can’t even imagine what you go through every day.”
Prior to the sentencing, families of the victims made statements mourning their loved ones and criticizing the justice system for not issuing the death sentence. Anger spilled over from relatives and friends who spoke directly to Cruz as he sat impassively at a table a few feet away from them.
Jennifer Guttenberg, the mother of 14-year-old victim Jaime, said Cruz was being disrespectful by “hiding” behind a blue surgical mask. Cruz then removed it.
Guttenberg, like several others, read the names of those who died in the massacre.
“I never want to hear the killer’s name again,” Guttenberg said.
The judge’s formal sentencing marks the end of a three-month trial to determine how Cruz, 24, should be punished after pleading guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. His case was the deadliest mass shooting case in the United States to ever go to trial.
From the start, there was concern about trauma victims and loved ones being forced to live again. But several victims said this week that they finally wanted to speak directly to Cruz, freed from the restraints they were under during the trial.
Samantha Fuentes, a classmate who was shot by Cruz, reminded him that they were together at JROTC.
“We were still children then. I was still a kid when I saw you standing at the window, looking into my Holocaust studies classroom, holding your AR15, which had swastikas, ironically, etched on it,” Fuentes said looking on. Cruz. “After watching you kill my friends, I was still a child. When you fired your gun, you shot me in the leg. If you looked at me in the face like I’m looking at you right now, you’d see the scars from the hot shrapnel that got lodged in there… Do you remember my bruised, bloody little face looking at you? I could have sworn we met eyes.
The decision to let Cruz live out the rest of his life in a Florida prison has become a campaign talking point, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, saying Cruz should have been sentenced to dead. Some parents and lawmakers have since called on the state to change its death penalty law. A The 2016 Supreme Court ruling forced Florida to rewrite its capital punishment law to require death sentences to be unanimous.
The families also reprimanded the defense team and the law that resulted in the life sentence.
“After 4 and a half grueling years of a failing justice system failing to issue a death sentence for the murder of my daughter and 16 others, do I see this as a liability? Absolutely not. Do we now have the closure? Let’s be clear: absolutely not,” said Ilan Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed. “What I see is that the system values the life of this animal out of the 17 now dead.”
“I’ll be 70 [on] my next birthday in February. I hope on my birthday I learn that you are dead, that the justice system has been done in jail, ”said Michael Schulman, whose son, Scott Beigel, a geography teacher and cross-country coach at the school, was killed while protecting students. “I hope your death is slow and agonizing.”
Migos Record Label Releases Statement Condemning The Bizarre Incident That Led To The Fatal Death Of Rapper Takeoff
One of the eminent hip-hop groups in music history Migos trio is made up of 3 brothers, Quavo, Offset, and the young Takeoff and they suffered a tragedy yesterday. A silly fight over a dice game led to the tragic death of one-third of the group, 28-year-old Takeoff. And the whole world is devastated by…
Dolphins’ trades show confidence in their QB, but Tua Tagovailoa felt the support long before
The Miami Dolphins made a statement with their trade for standout edge rusher Bradley Chubb, sending away their remaining first-round pick in the 2023 draft. They’re all in on competing and winning now.
And for Tua Tagovailoa, it’s a testament to the belief the franchise has in him as its long-term solution at quarterback.
The 2023 draft capital was once vital to the organization in case it needed to make a move for another quarterback. Tagovailoa’s play, leading the NFL in passer rating (112.7) and winning all five games he has started and finished, combined with the Dolphins having to forfeit one of the two first-rounders they once held, made them comfortable shipping away the other for established help in another area.
On the outside, this move makes it clear the Dolphins believe in Tagovailoa going forward. But Tagovailoa felt that support going back before the season when much of the narrative was how it was a make-or-break season for the third-year quarterback.
“I felt supported before all of that,” said Tagovailoa on Wednesday, reacting to the Tuesday deals. “I felt supported from the time [coach Mike McDaniel] came in, getting guys like Tyreek [Hill].”
This isn’t some new feeling for McDaniel or general manager Chris Grier either.
“From the get-go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise. I think he’s an unbelievable talent,” McDaniel said. “It’s not something that we all of a sudden rethought after he had a good game. This is something that, since I’ve been here, we’ve kind of known.”
Said Grier: “Very, very happy with how Tua’s playing and what he’s done for us. It’s been really exciting to watch him blossom on and off the field.”
Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill feels justified in all the admiration he expressed for Tagovailoa over the offseason.
“I feel like he’s playing at a tremendous level,” Hill said. “He’s making me look right about everything I said about him in the offseason.”
Tagovailoa is coming off arguably the best game of his career, going 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 5-3 and adding talent, Tagovailoa is not shying away from proclaiming that this Dolphins team can make a run at a Super Bowl.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. … I have full belief that we are capable.”
Player reaction
Dolphins players had glowing remarks about the pair of moves Miami made at the deadline in trading for Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
“I think it’s awesome,” said outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who stands to complement Chubb well opposite him. “I think the more pieces we have on the defense, the more successful we can be, so it’s great to have a guy like that. I’ll definitely lean into him and try to get some advice with pass rushing and stuff like that.”
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was happy to be reunited with his former backfield mate with the San Francisco 49ers.
“I remember when he came in undrafted and didn’t know if he was going to make the team,” Mostert said.
“Me and him sat in my car and talked a little bit, because I’m an undrafted guy as well, and now look at us. We’re both still playing in the league. I gave him some words of encouragement at the time and told him, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, bro. You’re going to be good.’ And now, it’s paying off.”
Mostert also felt for fellow running back Chase Edmonds, who was dealt to Denver in the trade for Chubb.
“I built a strong bond with him,” he said, “and it’s always difficult when you see a teammate, a brother of yours be traded to a different team. I hope the best for him.”
Rowe’s status
Dolphins veteran safety Eric Rowe tweeted, “I’m just as shocked too…” when the team made him inactive for last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, despite starting safety Brandon Jones being out.
“Just like I tweeted, I was shocked,” Rowe told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday. “I know how this business kind of works, being in the league for a while. You just got to push forward with it.”
The explanation Rowe received?
“The same thing Mike [McDaniel] said,” Rowe said.
McDaniel was not asked by reporters about making Rowe inactive between postgame Sunday, his Monday press conference or Wednesday morning session, but the CBS broadcast Sunday said the decision had to do with special teams.
Rowe is hopeful to see action in other matchups going forward.
“I just prepare like I’m going to be out there,” Rowe said. “It’s a new week, new team.”
Wednesday updates
The Dolphins had six players miss practice: Tackles Terron Armstead (toe) and Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest), outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (vet rest), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (personal).
Miami signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to its practice squad. Gaillard has played 13 NFL games with two starts for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He is a Georgia alum who was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019.
How can I prevent my lightly used car battery from draining?
AAA Northeast Automotive Physician John Paul answers a battery question from a reader who doesn’t drive his car often.
Q How can I prevent my 2018 Mercedes Benz E400 battery from draining because I don’t use it frequently?
A. The best thing to do is to drive the car for 30 minutes, about once a week. If this is not possible and you park in a garage with an electrical outlet, a battery maintainer (floating charger) is an ideal method of keeping the battery fully charged. Once installed it is simply a quick disconnect plug under the hood or through the grill. Deltran Battery Tender and CTEK are quality brands. If you park outside, a solar charger can keep the battery charged, depending on how much sunlight the car gets.
Q I’m trying to replace a damaged steering column on a 1987 Chevy El Camino. I got one from a 1986 El Camino, but where the transmission linkage connects to the column is in a different position. Do you know if they are compatible with each other?
A. Although both parts are discontinued, looking at the exploded view and part numbers on GMpartsdirect.com, both years use the same internal shafts. So based on that, steering columns should have some level of interchangeability. The other option is to go aftermarket, which is available at several specialty GM replacement parts sites. The aftermarket gives you the option to opt for a shorter or longer column which can make the car more comfortable to drive.
Q Recently I have been experiencing what I believe is a tire balancing issue. It occurs between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Above or below this speed, I have no problem. I feel like I’m running on bumpy pavement with a rumbling sensation. Tried having a high speed tire rebalance (not the Road Force Balancer you recommended). The tires have done 45,000 miles and I am thinking of having all four tires replaced. Is there a service device that would replicate the feeling of tire imbalance at that 60-70 mph speed?
A. From your description, it sounds like a tire balancing issue. It can be a tire, a rim or a combination of both. Years ago we had high speed balancers on the car that could spin the tires while you balanced the hub, wheel and tire. These machines are usually long gone. Although high-speed balancing machines allow for quick and easy balancing, I see mistakes made by technicians who are not careful with balance weight placement, the wheels themselves, or rust buildup. on the wheels/hubs. At 45,000 miles, replacing the tires with an all-weather tire would be money well spent.
Q Any thoughts on Volvo’s long-term reliability? We own three in our family and purchased them for their overall safety records. We are a little worried about the cost of maintenance and repairs. Finally, any suggestions on replacement brake discs? The rotors of two of the cars were replaced twice under warranty as they bent slightly and caused brake chatter.
A. As a general rule, Volvos are average or slightly above in maintenance and reliability – not quite on par with an Acura or Lexus, but generally a bit better than some other brands of luxury and quasi-luxury. When it comes to rotors, there’s usually nothing better than factory parts, but Bendix, Raybestos, Centric, and Brembo are usually good choices for Volvo. The one recommended on the Volvo forums is DuraGo, which I’m just starting to see more of. You can try switching to a drilled rotor, which may provide better cooling. Stay away from high performance slotted rotors which are good for track cars, but not great for general use. Also, when the wheels are removed for tire rotation or other work, they must be reinstalled using a torque wrench.
John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automotive Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and is an ASE Certified Master Technician. Email your question to [email protected] Listen to the Car Doctor podcast on johnfpaul.podbean.com.
