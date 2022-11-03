50 Companies Live with ForUsAll’s Retirement Platform that Delivers Crypto to the 401(k)

First-of-its-kind technology, the Alt401(k) platform prioritizes access and education to help participants diversify their retirement portfolio with cryptocurrency.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto401k–ForUsAll, a leading retirement provider for small businesses, today announced that 50 companies are live with the Alt401(k), their retirement platform which gives employees the freedom to invest part of their 401(k) in potentially higher-growth opportunities like cryptocurrency alongside traditional 401(k) mutual funds. ForUsAll is the first to deliver crypto in the 401(k).
More than 50 of ForUsAll’s customers have enabled access to cryptocurrency investments for their participants, with over 100 more expected to be live in the coming weeks. Leading companies like Stacks Foundation, Compass Mining, NuHire and BOND are among the companies who have made the Alt401(k) available to their employees.
“We believe in providing our employees every available opportunity to save for their financial future, and the Alt401(k) from ForUsAll gives them the tools to do just that,” said Brittany Laughlin, Executive Director at Stacks Foundation. “We believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technology possess great potential for the future.”
“Our team has the privilege of helping grow some of the most cutting-edge blockchain startups in the world,” said Ashton Wood, founding partner of NuHire Group. “We see first-hand the innovations coming to the financial sector and owe it to our employees to ensure convenient access to the future of finance.”
ForUsAll’s Alt401(k) retirement platform provides a simple menu of low-cost mutual funds alongside self-directed windows that allow employees to seek additional growth opportunities in the broader universe of stocks, ETFs, Bonds and now cryptocurrency.
“Despite the recent downturn, cryptocurrency has been one of the fastest growing asset classes over the last decade because it is the predominant way people invest in blockchain technology,” said David Ramirez, ForUsAll’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “95% of the Fortune 500 companies surveyed are exploring blockchain technology, as are nearly 100 central banks – the potential for widespread adoption is significant. Everyday Americans should not be left out.”
How it works:
Self-directed growth windows: Through the Alt401(k), employers can provide employees additional opportunities for diversification and potential growth by adding self-directed windows alongside traditional mutual funds. Participants can choose to invest in the core menu of traditional funds or seek additional potential growth or diversification by investing in individual stocks, bonds, ETFs or cryptocurrency.
5% Crypto Cap: Employees can transfer up to 5% of their balances and ongoing contributions into a secure account that includes access to screened cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, etc.)
Risk monitoring: ForUsAll closely monitors crypto allocations, alerting employees when their overall cryptocurrency allocation exceeds 5% of their portfolio, making it easy to rebalance.
Hard-wired investor protections: Risk-focused employee education, robust risk disclosures, and a quiz employees must pass, demonstrating that they understand the risks.
Employer fiduciary protections: By providing access to additional options via self-directed windows, employers preserve flexibility and employee choice while avoiding fiduciary risk typically associated with adding more sophisticated options to the core 401(k).
Built-in investor protections
As with any volatile asset, ensuring employees have an understanding of the inherent risks is crucial and ForUsAll has hard-wired proactive investor protections and education into the Alt401(k). Before employees can access the crypto window, they must first acknowledge comprehensive risk disclosures and then pass a quiz.
“We spent considerable time balancing the needs of sophisticated employees that demand the freedom to invest how they see fit with much-needed protections for less-knowledgeable employees,” said Jeff Schulte, Chief Product Officer. “We were concerned some people might not read the risk disclosures, a pop quiz helps ensure that only employees that understand the risks get access.”
Once employees pass the quiz, they are able to transfer up to 5% of the current balance and 5% of ongoing contributions into the crypto window.
The crypto window contains a curated list of cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Etherium and Solana, etc.) that make it through a robust and stringent vetting process designed to exclude assets with higher risks of fraud. As digital assets continue to gain widespread adoption among wealthy Americans and institutional investors alike, ForUsAll agrees with President Biden’s recent executive order that it is imperative for everyday Americans to also have the opportunity to share in the benefits of this transformative technology. As the executive order stated: “The United States also has an interest in ensuring that the benefits of financial innovation are enjoyed equitably by all Americans and that any disparate impacts of financial innovation are mitigated.”
“Our mission has always been to democratize access to institutional quality investments so that every American has a fair shot at building wealth,” said Ramirez. “Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and many more now offer cryptocurrency to their high-net-worth and institutional clients. Everyday Americans simply deserve equal access.”
About ForUsAll
ForUsAll is a tech-enabled 401(k) provider that is pioneering the inclusion of cryptocurrency in retirement plans. Founded in 2012 by the same team that helped build Financial Engines, the largest registered investment advisor in the country, ForUsAll’s mission is to provide everyday Americans with the tools they need to build a brighter financial future. With $1.4B in assets under management, ForUsAll serves more than 80,000 retirement savers across over 500 plans, and is trusted by businesses that insist on a 401(k) experience their employees will love.
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—ELYSIA, a blockchain project specializing in real-world asset tokenization, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ELYSIA and NEOPIN, a subsidiary company of Neoply, which in turn is a subsidiary of the famous South Korean online games publisher Neowiz Holdings (KOSDAQ: 095660).
NEOPIN has onboarded 15 projects to its platform, several of them including games, metaverses, services, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to accelerate the expansion of the ecosystem. Through this MOU, ELYSIA services have also been onboarded to NEOPIN, and ELYSIA is planning to conduct various collaborations such as supplying EL liquidity in conjunction with NEOPIN’s DeFi service.
An ELYSIA official said that the ELYSIA team will continue to put efforts to expand its business through various strategic partnerships in the future.
About ELYSIA
ELYSIA is a real-world asset tokenization project. It is a protocol that makes real-world assets into RWA tokens so that they can be used on the blockchain, and RWA tokens created in ELYSIA can be used in ELYFI, another service of ELYSIA. ELYFI is ELYSIA’s DeFi service based on real-world assets. In ELYFI, real-world asset owners can raise funds by borrowing RWA tokens as collateral or by selling RWA tokens.
About NEOPIN
NEOPIN is a crypto finance platform that provides a variety of DeFi services such as Yield Farming, Swap, and Staking in Tron (TRX), Klaytn (KLAY), and Neopin (NPT) for effortless asset accumulation. NEOPIN has applied strict security guidelines to provide safety to its users. NEOPIN has further strengthened its DeFi services as a part of its strategy to enhance its competitiveness and optimize user experience by launching a NEOPIN Web service with intuitive and user-friendly UI(User Interface) / UX(User Experience), which the NEOPIN App service is also known for among its users.
Trading begins on November 4 and withdrawal is available on November 5
ANYANG, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoParts—NEOKOREA announced on November 3 the listing of its NKC token on LBank.
NKC stands for NEO KOREA Coin.
LBank Exchange is scheduled to initiate its service for depositing, trading and withdrawing NKC tokens at 4 pm on November 3, at 4 pm on November 4, and at 4 pm on November 5, 2022, respectively. (UTC+8, Singapore time).
Founded in 2017, LBank is a global virtual asset exchange in Singapore that provides secure, professional and convenient digital asset trading, parking and financial services to members across the globe. The exchange has more than 3 million registered members with the daily trading volume worth 180 million dollars. As of 2022, LBank ranked 16th in terms of trading volume on Coin Market Cap, a global virtual asset statistics website.
NKC token is an ERC-20 coin based on Ethereum (ETH) which was developed by NEOKOREA’s domestic corporation. It can be used in the existing platform for auto parts import/export and used car export. The authenticity of auto parts or cars can be proven with a blockchain, and the token aims to enable reliable transactions through used car history verification.
Jeongwu Seok, CEO of NEOKOREA, said, “We will continue our efforts for listing on many virtual asset exchanges following the listing on LBank.” Through this listing, NEOKOREA will promote the trading convenience and stability of NKC token and focus on the continuous expansion of market presence.
NEOKOREA, a trading company specializing in auto parts export, is expanding its business to apparel and alcoholic beverages based on NFT and blockchain technology. NEOKOREA is also consistently engaging in brand marketing activities in order to launch numerous overseas brands in Korea.
Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction.
Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:
Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at $152
Surpassing the crucial $156 marker will enable XMR to climb all the way to $172
Failure in increasing trading volume will most likely pull the crypto down to $148
At the time of this writing, according to tracking from Coingecko, the altcoin is changing hands at $149.10, going down by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
The digital currency’s weekly, biweekly and monthly performance is relatively well, considering the crypto market was on an extended bearish momentum before the October 25 rally.
During the last seven days, Monero managed to go up by 1.5% while over the last two weeks, the asset increased by 2.8%. On a month-to-date gauge, XMR is on the midst of a 5.4% price surge.
Even with this kind of showing, the cryptocurrency is still nowhere close to its January 9, 2018 all-time high (ATH) of $542.33, already losing more than 72% of that value.
Monero Bulls Are Struggling
Since September, Monero traded within the narrow range of $152 and $136 as it was the subject of numerous bearish signals during the month, including a significant decrease in transaction count.
But XMR technical indicators now are showing signs of good buying pressure that may soon translate into a bullish rally.
For instance, the 12-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Monero managed to climb above the 50-nuetral zone indicating that bulls, which struggled to break the resistance marker for the asset, were finally able to gain solid footing in the market.
Furthermore, XMR OBV was able to move past the resistance zone, denoting that the altcoin is primed for an upward momentum.
In summary, if the digital coin manages to reach, sustain and surpass the $156 marker, it will confirm the bullish signals sent by its technical indicators and will surge all the way up to $172.
However, should this happen without accompanying trading volume increase, the earlier thesis will be invalidated and XMR will be pulled back down to $148.
Price Forecast For Monero Also Bullish
Online crypto tracker Coincodex’s forecasts for XMR conform to the above technical analysis for the asset’s price movement.
Accordingly, over the next five days, the virtual coin is expected to reach its crucial resistance marker as it is forecasted to trade at $152.9.
Meanwhile, the next 30 days appears to be good for the digital asset as its spot trading price is seen to climb to even higher levels.
Coincodex believes Monero will trade at $159.12 30 days from now as it will enter the last month of 2022 with a value that is closer to the $172 target.
XMR total market cap at $2.7 billion on the daily chart
Amit shah stated that the amount of drug smuggling cases has increased by 152% between 2006-2022.
According to ANI, more than 13 tons of drugs were seized in the presence of the Shah.
Amit Shah, the union home minister of India, alleged that the volume of drugs being smuggled through cryptocurrency and the dark web has increased and that this has contributed to terrorism. In Gujarat’s capital, Gandhi Nagar, on October 26, he spoke at a high-level regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security.
Amith Shah on Drugs and Cryptocurrency
He also stated that the drugs have made the youth suffer more and nd on the other, illegal profits from the drug trade feed terrorism. And he also stated that to save the youth all the Central and state agencies have to fight this as a common battle and have to win.
And more than 13 tons of drugs have been seized valued at $76 million were destroyed in the presence of the minister as per the report from ANI
According to Shah, the amount of reported drug smuggling cases increased by 152% between 2006–2013 and 2014–2022, from 1,257 to 3,172, and the number of drugs seized increased by a comparable percentage.
Shah said that a drug addict is a victim rather than a criminal. He emphasized the need to attack both the drug’s source and its destination by using top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top strategies, to dismantle the entire drug network.
The Home Minister also highlighted the importance of strictly enforcing the NDPS Act’s various provisions. He stressed the necessity of considering the formation of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials. Several rides and inspections of cryptocurrency exchanges have been conducted by the authorities in recent weeks.
The Fantom price is moving against the general sentiment in the market, while large cryptocurrencies trend to the downside, FTM is reclaiming lost territory. The token is trending to the upside due to speculations about its founder Andre Cronje.
At the time of writing, the Fantom price trades at $0.2 with a 17% profit in 24 hours and a 20% profit over the previous seven days. In the meantime, Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording losses and are at risk of returning to their range after seeing the bullish momentum exhausted.
Fantom Price Makes A Comeback, Andre Cronje Too?
According to a report from Wu Blockchain, the popular and controversial developer Andre Cronje changed his LinkedIn biography to “Memes at Fantom Foundation.” This change has led to rumors about its potential comeback as a key project member.
Cronje is the so-called “DeFi Godfather”; he is behind some of the biggest protocols in the space, including Yearn Finance (YFI), Keep3r Network (KP3R), Fantom, and others. Earlier this year, Andre Cronje and other decentralized finance (DeFi) developers announced their departure from crypto.
The developer cited a need for maturation in the industry and regulatory uncertainty. Cronje’s departure hurt the Fantom price and the valuation of projects associated with his name.
Over the past months, Cronje has hinted at his return to the Fantom Foundation. On May 23, the developer introduced a proposal to improve fUSD, Fantom’s native stablecoin.
At that time, the Terra collapse wreaked havoc across the industry and hurt stablecoins. The Fantom Foundation issued the following statement:
fUSD is not UST
• fUSD is an over-collateralized stablecoin (similar to DAI) backed by staked FTM. UST had nothing backing it.
• Users create fUSD by borrowing against their staked FTM.
Following Cronje’s proposal, the Fantom price saw significant appreciation rallying over 45% in a single trading session. However, the rally was short-lived as the developer remained on the sidelines.
Will History Repeat?
FTM’s price current bullish momentum is more conservative than in past occasions when there was speculation about Cronje’s comeback. Nevertheless, his influence on the DeFi space remains strong, as evidenced by the token’s price action.
In the coming days, if the rumors are not confirmed, Fantom might run out of gas leading to another massive crash into previous support levels. In that sense, traders should watch for sudden spikes in volatility.
Participants include Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WalletConnect, the web3 communications protocol company, today announced that it has raised $12.5 million in an ecosystem round, with participation from Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Union Square Ventures, 1kx, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others.
The ecosystem round lays the groundwork for WalletConnect’s future development, forging the strategic partnerships that will contribute to the creation of the WalletConnect Network, a decentralized communications network anchored in the WalletConnect protocol. It follows WalletConnect’s Series A round, co-led by Union Square Ventures and 1kx, earlier this year in March, which was aimed at scaling the company and accelerating its product pipeline.
“WalletConnect began as a neutral protocol to enable interoperability within the fragmented web3 space,” says Pedro Gomes, co-founder and CEO of WalletConnect. “As we continue to power connections between users, we are now entering the next chapter and focusing on decentralizing our infrastructure, fulfilling one of the promises of web3. This ecosystem round engages partners from across web2 and web3 to participate in the creation of the future WalletConnect Network, which will be decentralized and open to anyone who seeks to participate.”
“Web3 has unleashed a new age of internet-driven innovation,” says Hooman Mehranvar, Corporate Development Lead at Shopify. “WalletConnect is a building block in this growing ecosystem, and we look forward to collaborating with the team to help push commerce into the web3 era.”
Founded with the mission to connect web3 devices, WalletConnect establishes an end-to-end encrypted connection between a wallet and an app, enabling the wallet user to securely interact with the app and carry out actions such as transaction signing and token authentication.
“Decentralization is a core value of ConsenSys,” says David Merin, Head of Corporate Development at ConsenSys. “Over the last few years, WalletConnect has broken down barriers to interoperability and helped fuel the web3 flywheel. We look forward to empowering them on their path to decentralization.”
To date, WalletConnect has been integrated by more than 210 consumer and institutional wallets, including MetaMask, Fireblocks, and Trust Wallet. On the app side, WalletConnect has been adopted by web2 and web3 companies such as Uniswap, OpenSea, Twitter, Stripe, and Plaid. Currently, WalletConnect is utilized by users in 157 countries to connect with web3 wallets and apps. It is also expanding its product suite with new communications APIs built on its interoperability infrastructure.
“WalletConnect’s growing suite of multi-chain communications APIs are unlocking a new era of innovation in web3,” says Shreyansh Singh, Head of Investments at Polygon Technology. “We share the vision to empower wallets, apps, and their users by giving developers the tools they need to create and scale extraordinary experiences. The WalletConnect Network represents a major step forward, not just for WalletConnect but web3 as a whole, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this endeavor.”
“WalletConnect and Uniswap Labs have long shared the mission of building for the long-term, collaborating openly with communities, and putting users first,” says Teo Leibowitz from Uniswap Labs Ventures. “We’re excited by WalletConnect’s growing suite of developer tools and look forward to working closely with the WalletConnect team as they enter this new chapter in their journey.”
WalletConnect recently released an enhanced version of its protocol, with new features such as multi-chain support. This enables partner wallets to provide access to multiple blockchains, realizing the possibility for users to access the entirety of web3 from a single app. Integrations thus far include Fireblocks, a crypto custody technology provider, who recently announced access to decentralized applications on the Solana, Algorand, and NEAR blockchains for its institutional clients via its WalletConnect integration.
About WalletConnect
Founded in 2018 by CEO Pedro Gomes, WalletConnect is the web3 communications protocol. WalletConnect’s suite of APIs has been integrated by over 210 wallets and 450 apps to realize interoperability across blockchains, bridging users with web3’s fast-emerging products and experiences. Partner wallets and apps include Coinbase, MetaMask, Uniswap, OpenSea, Twitter, Stripe, and Plaid. WalletConnect integrations currently span the Ethereum, Solana, NEAR, Neo, Stellar, Algorand, Cosmos, and other blockchains. For more information, please visit https://walletconnect.com.