Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk discuss plans to pay for Twitter verification

“Obviously we need to improve and I’ll be the first to admit that,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. Chuck Burton/AP Photo

When Jeff Hafley arrived at Boston College ahead of the 2020 season, he spoke passionately about his vision for the football program and his desire to turn the Eagles into an Atlantic Coast Conference contender.

He always acknowledged that it might take time, but he never wavered in his belief that it was possible.

After two six-win seasons to start his tenure, however, the program has regressed significantly with a 2-6 start this year. BC’s first-ever loss to Connecticut — in which the Eagles finished with more turnovers (five) than points (three) — caused unrest among many disgruntled alumni and students.

Hafley, however, thinks the university is still in its corner. When asked if he’s had any conversations with B.C. officials about his future — Hafley signed a five-year extension last November until 2026 — he sounded as confident as ever.

“I had great conversations about my future in British Columbia. »

Is he sure his job is safe at the moment?

“I feel very confident, yes. Very confident.”

First-year BC athletic director Blake James told The Globe in a statement that Hafley is the man for the job.

“We’re certainly all disappointed with the results this season so far, no one more than Jeff,” James said. “I know he, the staff and our student-athletes continue to work hard every day and we will continue to do everything we can to support them in their efforts. Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great candidate for Boston College and I’m confident the wins will come.

So how does an average team hoping to become above average fall far below average?

It starts with injuries and a lack of stability on the offensive line. Hafley prefers not to apologize, but injuries have plagued the Eagles.

Star guard Christian Mahogany tore an ACL before the season, then tackle Kevin Cline did the same in Week 2. Guard Finn Dirstine missed a lot of time with an upper-body injury. Starting center Drew Kendall, who broke his left wrist against Clemson on Oct. 8, is playing again.

BC moved their defensive linemen to the offensive line and were stuck in an all-too-familiar game of musical chairs. The Eagles have used eight starting combinations on the offensive line and will likely need to use their ninth when they host Duke (5-3) Friday at 7 p.m. Navigating through such constant change has had a major ripple effect.

After averaging 165.3 rushing yards per game a season ago, BC saw that number drop to 67.5. The Eagles constantly find themselves in third-and-long situations, which puts tremendous pressure on quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec, who left the UConn game with an apparent knee injury and is questionable for Friday, threw eight interceptions in eight games after throwing a total of nine in 16 games previously. Dynamic wide receiver Zay Flowers was a bright spot, and freshman receiver Joe Griffin Jr. showed promise, but Jaden Williams is out and tight end George Takacs also ran out of time.

Defensively, the Eagles improved against the run, but they fell behind defending the pass. BC gave up 173.5 passing yards per game last year and is now allowing 225. Injuries are also present on that side as well, as defensive end Marcus Valdez plays with “two bionic elbows According to Hafley, defensive end Shitta Sillah is out for the year with a shoulder injury, and cornerbacks Josh DeBerry and Elijah Jones have been bumped, among others.

The lack of overall depth made it difficult to keep afloat. The opponents outscored the Eagles, 230-138, and they are in the bottom two in the ACC in runs scored and runs allowed.

Hafley thinks the Eagles have “a very good base”. Each offseason offers an opportunity to reassess, including the ability to tap into the transfer portal, but his focus right now is to finish strong.

“You have to keep moving forward and making the necessary adjustments,” Hafley said. “Then, yeah, when it’s all over, I have to sit down and watch things carefully and really dig deep on all levels. Obviously we have to improve, and I’ll be the first to admit that.

Despite BC’s struggles, Hafley said it wouldn’t be fair to deprive veterans of playing time just to prepare for the future. At the same time, he is encouraged by what he has seen of freshmen such as Griffin, Amari Jackson, Jeremiah Franklin and Jude Bowry.

Kendall said it can be easy for coaches to change who they are when faced with pressure, but Hafley hasn’t.

“Coach Hafley persisted in believing in our process and believing in who he is and that we have to follow him,” Kendall said.

Strong safety Jaiden Woodbey has called Hafley one of the smartest coaches he’s ever known and he’s grateful to be playing for someone who stays true to who he is.

“I feel like it affected everyone in a positive way,” Woodbey said. “When the captain of the ship tells us that everything will be fine, don’t hesitate, everyone will follow. I feel like that’s what we’ve done here.