Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears days after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover

Amber Heard appears to have deactivated her Twitter account days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk acquired the platform, amid a string of celebrities opposing the takeover.

A search for @realAmberHeard on Thursday showed the movie star’s account missing.

It was not immediately clear why Heard shut down her account, with some Twitter users speculating that she may have wanted a break from the backlash over her libel lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

But others wondered if having her ex-boyfriend at the helm of her social media account had given her second thoughts about staying.

Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, going public with their relationship a year later after meeting in secret.

In February 2018, reports surfaced that the pair had split for good.

Heard’s Twitter page shows that the account no longer exists, although no explanation was given as to why.

The couple addressed the split amid speculation, saying, “We would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been very difficult for our relationship, as we haven’t been able to see each other much.

“All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”

Heard wasn’t the only celebrity to want to take a step back from the platform after Musk became CEO after a back-and-forth with Twitter’s board, of which he is currently the only member.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer Shonda Rhimes said she would quit the platform if the changes came through, as did singer Toni Braxton.

More celebrities took to Twitter to protest the upcoming changes after Musk announced he intended to charge $8 for a blue tick verification badge, a price he revised down of $20.

Online protests are coming soon after horror writer Stephen King said he would quit the platform if she brought charges.

“They should pay me,” he said, echoing sentiments shared by other celebrities against Musk’s changes.

Musk responded to a tweet from The Shining author complaining about the new charge, in the first hint that he planned to revise the price from $20 to $8.

Musk, 51, has pitched his idea for a blue check fee since he bought the company, saying it would end the current ‘lords and peasants’ system on the social media platform.

Actor Mia Farrow, along with Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni, She Hulk actor Jameela Jamil, and authors and activists Shaun King and Amy Siskind also threatened to boycott the platform after it took over. Musk.

The “badges” could go live as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, with current blue check holders given a months-long “grace period” before being forced to pay it out or lose it.

Additionally, at the end of this week, Musk plans to eliminate around 3,700 employees and ending Twitter’s “work from anywhere” policy in a bid to cut costs.

Musk had been hesitant throughout his bid to buy Twitter over how many positions he would eliminate, originally claiming up to 75% of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling employees last week , with some reports suggesting it to be 25%.

Author Stephen King, who wrote The Shining, said he would quit the platform if Musk introduces a blue verification charge