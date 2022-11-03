Blockchain
ANEXT Bank Launches New Industry Initiative to Scale Financial Inclusion for SMEs
- The ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists aims to make digital financial services more accessible through embedded financing collaborations
- IN Financial Technologies and Bizmann System are among the first to join the programme, allowing 15,000 SMEs to seamlessly access financing
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, today unveiled its latest initiative to drive further industry collaboration as part of its mission to enable effortless and inclusive financing for SMEs. The initiative aims to improve and scale embedded finance for SMEs, making it easier for businesses to access financing, as well as to monitor and manage it on platforms where they run their business.
The ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists1 is open to the participation of all e-commerce marketplaces, fintech companies and digital solutions providers who support SMEs’ cross-border operations through digital-based services or platforms. ANEXT Bank will collaborate with these industry specialists to expand the breadth of service offerings for SMEs on their platforms to include digital financial services offered by ANEXT Bank.
This will allow SMEs to have a one-stop access to a more comprehensive suite of services, and to gain a consolidated view on their business such as wallet balance, loan amount and repayment status, etc.
Speaking of the initiative, Ms. Toh Su Mei, the Chief Executive Officer of ANEXT Bank said: “With our secure banking capabilities and first-hand knowledge on what it takes to do business digitally, ANEXT Bank is well positioned to help partners unlock more growth opportunities by enabling access to financing to SMEs on their platforms. At the same time, industry specialists are domain experts in their respective fields and they can provide deep insights on the challenges and needs of SMEs. Together, we can create unique use cases and solve financing pain points for SMEs at scale.”
FinTech company IN Financial Technologies and Business Process Management provider Bizmann System (“Bizmann”) are among the first to take part in the programme. The two partners combined are serving close to 15,000 SMEs.
“We are always looking for ways to value-add our offerings, thus the collaboration with ANEXT Bank to enhance our financing capabilities on our platform is a truly synergistic partnership. Our customers, most of whom being distributors and wholesalers in the traditional and new value chain will benefit from embedded financing with the use of technologies. Furthermore, working with ANEXT Bank to implement the collaboration in a phased approach allows us to innovate as a Superplatform without exorbitant tech integration costs. This ability to avail financing on our platforms will be a key competitive advantage as we deepen our presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia,” said Mr. Eldwin Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IN Financial Technologies.
“As more SMEs are operating their businesses online, the process has to be holistic and seamless. Trade transactions are vital for B2Bs, so being able to avail financing on our platform reinforces our value proposition and allows us to prepare for market expansions in China, ASEAN and Australia more confidently. With our collaboration with ANEXT Bank, SMEs on Bizmann will be able to tap on financing specific to their needs based on transactional data points, to pay off invoices generated on our platform. The entire process is intuitive, effortless and most of all accessible,” said Mr. Ken Loke, Chief Executive Officer, Bizmann System (S) Pte Ltd.
As part of the ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists launch, ANEXT Bank provided a preview of the ANEXT Business Loan to complement its existing ANEXT Business Account.
The ANEXT Business Loan is a fuss-free and flexible unsecured financing solution with two repayment options – “pay-per-use” and “pay monthly” – available at competitive rates. The minimum loan amount available starts at S$5,000. SMEs keen to get a preview of the ANEXT Business Loan can register their interests at www.anext.com.sg/get-financing.
Adopting an open and collaborative approach, ANEXT Bank believes in joining hands with industry partners and public sector agencies to provide SMEs with financial services that are simpler, safer and more rewarding. In June this year, ANEXT Bank signed a 2-year MoU with Proxtera to transform and enable holistic cross-border trade among SMEs and businesses through making marketplaces efficient and discoverable globally, with embedded financing, fulfillment services and SME empowerment.
About ANEXT Bank
Incorporated in Singapore, ANEXT Bank is one of the two successful applicants to receive the digital wholesale banking licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and focuses on providing innovative and secure digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to aid their growth and global expansion.
Through continuous technology-driven innovation, ANEXT Bank is dedicated to accelerating fintech development and financial inclusion in Singapore and the region. Adopting an open and collaborative approach, ANEXT Bank believes in joining hands with industry partners and public sector agencies to provide SMEs with financial services that are simpler, safer and more rewarding.
ANEXT Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group. Ant Group strives to enable all consumers and small businesses to have equal access to financial and other services through technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, security, Internet of Things, and cloud computing.
For more information on ANEXT Bank, please visit www.ANEXT.com.sg.
About IN Financial Technologies
IN Financial Technologies (INFT) focuses on bringing financial inclusion to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Southeast Asia by providing embedded finance, payment and lending services, to new and existing value chain players. We are headquartered in Singapore and our subsidiaries IN Fund Pte Ltd (“INFUND”) is regulated as a Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) Licensee by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) and IN Remit Pte Ltd (“INREMIT”) is regulated as a standard payment institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”).
About Bizmann System
Bizmann System designs, develops and implements Business Process Management (BPM) products and solutions. We help companies journey into Digitalization to improve office productivity, achieve business agility and redesigning new business models through process innovations and automations. Our aim is to always leverage on process innovation to help companies deploy new business models. In this competitive and ever evolving economy, businesses need to constantly re-innovate themselves to stay ahead and even to stay relevant. Bizmann’s BPM solutions ranging from composite applications to enterprise deployments and SaaS-based software applications are delivered across ASEAN. We work with more than 30 channel partners and integrators within ASEAN.
For more information, visit bizmann.com.
_______________________
1 Visit: https://www.anext.com.sg/partner-us
Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Upside Break After Fed Interest Rate Hike
Bitcoin price dipped a few points against the US Dollar after the fed rate hike. BTC remained supported and might eye a fresh increase above the $20,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin corrected further lower and tested the $20,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,520 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could a fresh increase if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Dips Further
Bitcoin price struggled to gain pace for a move above the $20,650 resistance. BTC reacted to the downside and traded below the $20,400 level after the fed rate hike of 0.75 bps.
The price declined below the $20,250 support level and traded close to the $20,000 level. A low was formed near $20,059 and the price is now correcting losses. There was a move above the $20,250 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,864 swing high to $20,059 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,520 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,370 level. The first major resistance sits near the $20,450 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,864 swing high to $20,059 low. The main hurdle is near the trend line, $20,500, and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,500 zone could send the price further higher. The next major resistance is still near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps start a steady increase.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,050 zone. The main support is now near $20,000, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,370, $20,450 and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Sits On A Gun Powder As $20,500 Fails; Will Bears Open The Doors?
- BTC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $21,000 but got rejected as the price rallied downward.
- BTC could suffer retracement as the price breaks below the crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
- BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed some incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $19,200 to a high of $21,000 before facing a rejection back to its key support of $20,500, where bulls had tried to hold sell-offs. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. With uncertainty in the crypto market, the Federal Open Market Committee are set to hold their meeting because most traders and investors have maintained more caution this time. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week looked different, as many altcoins have had a good run, and Bitcoin (BTC) prices have struggled to stay afloat ahead of the scheduled Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold off BTC prices from losing going lower than expected.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has had a great run but has faced a setback in rallying past the high of $20,800 to a region of $21,500-$22,000, as anticipated by many. After its weekly close of above $20,500, the price of BTC rallied to a high of $21,000; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $1.
The price of BTC has maintained a strong outlook above its crucial support form at $19,500, determined to defend this region from sellers.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,300.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $19,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $19,500, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
BTC currently trades at $20,100, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying from this region several times to a high of $21,000-$22,000 before being rejected.
The price of BTC needs to hold above this region which corresponds to the Fibonacci retracement value at 23.6%, to avoid bears from taking over and driving the price down to a low of $19,500-$18,800.
If BNB fails to break and close above $335, we could see the price retraced to $300-$270, acting as good support for prices, but if the price breaks past $335, we would expect a rally to a high of $400-$450.
Daily resistance for the B price – $21,000-$22,000.
Daily support for the BTC price – $19,500.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Klaytn (KLAY) Scores 30% Gains In The Last Week
Klaytn, the open-source metaverse-focused crypto, has boasted impressive gains in the last week. Just seven days back, the crypto was trading at $0.21. It also stumbled quite a bit during the week before picking momentum on Wednesday. Since then, the token has only fluctuated upward, recording an impressive gain of 30.80%.
Klaytn recent pump has several catalysts, with the recent overall crypto market uptick being a major factor. The Klaytn team also made several bullish moves during the week, like its block reward cut proposal and token buybacks.
However, the token’s price doesn’t look pretty in its 24-hour charts. Nevertheless, a 30% gain in the week is still substantial growth.
Klaytn Suffers On The Day with Over 5% Loss
Klaytn joined the rest of the market in a bullish run this week, keeping over 30%. However, it hasn’t faired well today as it suffers a 5.13% loss. The token is well below its 24-hour all-time high of $0.281, trading at $0.262 at press time. Klaytn’s 24-hour trading volume has also reduced drastically. Only about $125,517,796 worth of KLAY has changed hands in the last day, representing a 31.91% decline.
While KLAY still enjoys an impressive weekly gain, it’s most likely that the token has entered an overbought zone. What this simply means is that the price will continue to rise but may not be able to sustain its current level. Therefore, today’s drop could be a sign of a bearish reversal.
Klaytn is currently ranked the 58th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Its circulating supply is 3.09 billion tokens. The token’s market cap is $810,351,883, a 5.7% drop from its value yesterday. Nevertheless, the token is ending the month of October with decent gains and might have some more upside left in it.
Buyback And Block Reward Cut Causes KLAY To Surge
The Klaytn price surge began six days back when the project passed a proposal to cut its block rewards by 1/3rd. The proposed change will reduce block rewards from 9.6 KLAY to 6.4 KLAY. Additionally, newly generated tokens would be allocated in a new arrangement. 50% of it goes to the GC, 40% to the Klaytn Growth Fund, and 10% to the Klaytn Improvement Reserve.
Developers at Klaytn stated that the proposal’s goal was to “address the volatility currently experienced in the macro markets.” According to the team:
“As a result of the negative situation in the global economy and the crypto market and the increased circulation of KLAY in the Klaytn ecosystem, KLAY price is experiencing a dramatic decrease. We need to respond to the situation by adjusting the amount of minted KLAY.”
The Klaytn Foundation’s token buyback also helped KLAY perform well. On Oct. 21, a blog post reported an abnormal fluctuation in the token’s on-chain liquidity, prompting a repurchase to stabilize the ecosystem. The team revealed that Klaytn’s foundation stablecoin reserves would cover the buyback. However, Klaytn Foundation didn’t disclose the number of tokens it will buy or its spending.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Shine With Over 14% Gains
Chainlink, the blockchain oracle service provider, continues to keep impressive weekly gains. The token soared with the entire crypto market, bagging over 14% gains. The last week of October has been favorable for the entire crypto market. Just a few days back, the entire crypto market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. This bullish move acted as a catalyst for most tokens to register substantial gains, including Chainlink.
However, the daily chart has been bearish for most coins. Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are facing measurable losses on the day. However, Chainlink has stood out of the crowd, refusing to drop to the red zone.
Chainlink Soars Thanks To Increased Whale Activity
Chainlink (LINK) made a significant rise this past weekend, surging all the way to $8. At the time of writing, LINK was trading at $7.84, giving the blockchain a market cap of $3.8 billion. Strong whale activity served as a backdrop to the LINK price spike over the weekend. On-chain information service Santiment reports that this past weekend saw the highest number of LINK whale transactions in four months.
Santiment added: “Chainlink whales have gotten quite active this weekend as market prices have teased the $8 level a few times. Saturday saw 33 different $LINK transactions exceeding a value of $1 million. This was the highest whale activity day since June 27th.”
Over the last month, Chainlink (LINK) has been on the radar of investors and crypto traders. This is evident in the number of whale activities throughout the month of October. The price of $8 is a significant resistance for Chainlink at the moment (LINK). If LINK breaks out above that level, it might be the start of a significant upswing. Chainlink has been strongly consolidating in the $6–$8 level for quite some time now.
Popular Analyst Sees Bullish Future For Chainlink
The cryptocurrency market was down for much of the day. While Chainlink is currently down 3.86%, it’s still one of the best performers among top tokens with a large market cap. One of the most-followed crypto analysts, Pentoshi (anonymously on Twitter), has expressed his optimistic view toward the asset. According to him, Chainlink’s chart has received the most attention over longer time horizons.
He instead prefers to talk about the upcoming Chainlink’s staking event, which is slated for December. Pentoshi argues that this will be the catalyst needed to drive LINK’s price to $12.45. At press time, the price of Chainlink is $7.83. So to meet the analyst’s objective, it would need to rocket by more than 55% from its current levels.
The expert continues by pointing out that the Total Market Cap of Crypto Index has recently hit a low. This index measures the total value of all altcoins, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to Pentoshi, the index will make an upward rise that will take it from $387 billion to roughly $456 billion. This signals a bullish outlook for the majority of the altcoins.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Shiba Inu Continues To Rise With 13% Gains In Last Week
Shiba has piggybacked on the recent meme coin surge to keep 13% gains last week. The entire meme coin category enjoyed an upswing in the last seven days thanks to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The main attention was on Dogecoin due to speculations of the billionaire adding it as a payment option on the social media platform. However, the Shiba army saw it as an opportunity to push their token to the green zone.
October 28 saw Shiba Inu break out of its bullish pennant structure, attracting fresh buyers. This bullish volatile break propelled Shiba towards its high liquidity zone at the Point of Control (POC) in the $0.00001204-area. The breakout has also helped the token register substantial gains on the day. At press time, Shiba is trading at $0.00001204.
Shiba’s Relationship With Dogecoin
The value of Shiba Inu has often increased simultaneously with that of Dogecoin. Unless there is a sudden shift in the price of meme coins, this pattern will likely persist, at least temporarily.
On Halloween, Musk posted a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter outfit and holding a Twitter pumpkin. He then added a wink emoji as a caption. As expected, the value of Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, increased, pulling Shiba Inu along.
In the minutes following his post, DOGE decreased by 3.02%. Shiba Inu also saw a significant increase, but not as large as DOGE. It rose by almost 5% to a new local high of $0.0000132. After the initial excitement subsided, the Shiba Inu is now held a 5.17%, trading at $0.0000128. But as of writing, Shiba Inu has shed all that gain and now trades at $0.0000120, over 5%% loss.
SHIB’s 20 EMA Become Strong Support After Breakthrough.
Shiba Inu concluded a compression period when it surged above the $0.0000101 level. Buyers drove a volatile break above the 20 EMA (cyan), the 50 EMA (blue), and the 200 EMA (green). This latest upswing in SHIB has drawn a bullish pattern on the 4-hour time frame. The pattern broke out after a robust rejection of lower prices at the 20 EMA, accelerating buying pressure.
As the 20/50/200 EMAs all pointed north following the golden cross, buyers could try controlling the short-term trend. A rejection from the $0.000013 area might put an end to the run of positive candlesticks. With that in mind, the price of $0.0000123 may serve as the first significant support level that bears try to break. The token might see short-term gains if it closed above the $0.0133 level immediately or eventually. As a result, SHIB may see a bearish invalidation and try to revisit the $0.0000141 resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also rose over 50, indicating robust purchasing power. The latest string of green candlesticks also had large volumes that indicated an underlying optimistic attitude. Buyers can measure the likelihood of a bullish invalidation by watching for a big reversal on the relative strength index.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Polygon (MATIC) Fails To Reclaim $1 Again; Here is Why Bulls Need Caution
- MATIC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.97 but got rejected as the price rallied downward.
- MATIC could suffer retracement as the price site on a crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
- MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Polygon (MATIC) showed some incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $0.35 to a high of $1.2 before facing a rejection back to its key support of $0.77, where bulls were able to hold sell-offs. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Polygon (MATIC) showing why many faithful would go with this coin on any particular day. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, MATIC could suffer a setback in price as it sits on key support. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week looked different, as many altcoins that have had a good run, like MATIC, have struggled to stay afloat as they hold their key support region.
MATIC’s price has had a great run but has faced a setback in rallying past the high of $0.97 to a region of $1, as anticipated by many. After its weekly close of above $0.85, the price of MATIC rallied to a high of $0.97; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $1.
The price of MATIC has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.85 region, but this could be a mirage as the price struggles to hold this region from sellers.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $0.97.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.85-0.77.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $0.83, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
MATIC currently trades at $0.85, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying from this region several times to a high of $0.97 before being rejected.
The price of MATIC needs to hold above this region which corresponds to the Fibonacci retracement value at 38.2%, to avoid bears from taking over and driving the price down to a low of $0.45.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $0.97.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.83-$0.77.
Featured Image From Daily Hodl, Charts From Tradingview
